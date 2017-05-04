Aldi Stares Down Social Justice Brigade

In June 2016, the WA liquor licensing authority’s Peter Minchin delivered this horribly conceived and pathetic decision on Aldi’s liquor licence application for its Harrisdale store.
Background
Some readers may remember TMR expressing its displeasure* at seeing the law being abused in such a manner – by a public servant who appeared to possess little or no legal qualifications:
The latest WA liquor licensing fiasco surrounding retailer Aldi provides yet another example of ill-conceived and wasteful government intervention. This time, the main argument is that Aldi wants to sell its liquor too cheaply. No, I’m not joking…
…To be fair, artificial price control was only one of the reasons given by the liquor authority for knocking back Aldi’s application. What can only be described as ‘promotion of general communistic principle’ was another:
An application by the Woolworths-owned BWS two months before Aldi’s application in the same new Harrisdale shopping complex was successful…
It found it was neither “necessary nor desirable” for another liquor store to operate in one shopping centre.
…Since when has necessity been a relevant requirement for opening a liquor store?
That aside, the WA liquor authority now seems to think that it’s ‘desirable’ for shopping centres to have only one liquor store – with the sole liquor trader enjoying the benefits of a government created monopoly. Why Harrisdale shopping centre was singled out for such treatment (when there are countless other shopping centres throughout Perth with multiple liquor stores that have been approved by the same authority) is completely beyond me.
…Putting the price furphy aside, the question must be asked: why is a serious competitor to Woolworths being denied access to this area?
Why did Woolworths encounter absolutely no opposition to its application in the same shopping centre (see paragraph 2 of the decision), while Aldi’s application was objected to or intervened in by the McCusker Centre for Action on Alcohol and Youth, the Executive Director Public Health and the Commissioner of Police?
There is only a single material difference one can point to in this respect. BWS is a dedicated liquor store owned and run by a supermarket company (Woolworths) which often joins its supermarkets and liquor stores together for one-stop shopping. Aldi on the other hand has the temerity to want to combine the two into one store and ditch the pretence. You know, like many other places in the free world…
…I can only imagine that the thinking of the liquor authority and the social justice objectors must go something like this:
By declining Aldi’s application, problem drinkers in the area can now breathe a sigh of relief that they won’t be tempted with any cheap alcohol while shopping at Aldi. Instead, they will have to suffer the inconvenience of walking to the BWS next door or driving down the road to Dan Murphy’s. They’ll never do this as it’s way too much effort and they’ll have little choice but to substantially cut their drinking or quit altogether, particularly given BWS’s super high prices. This will reduce the local crime rate** and will make us feel good about ourselves.
Regular people with convenience and competition issues may raise concerns about this decision. When people do complain then we can very calmly and graciously say, ‘You know what? We’re doing it anyway, tough luck’!
Appeal
The appeal was inevitable and has been mercifully upheld:
Aldi has had a big win in its bid to sell booze, with the Liquor Commission granting the supermarket giant a licence allowing it to sell alcohol at its Harrisdale store after a successful appeal.
The Director for Liquor Licensing had rejected Aldi’s proposal to sell wine priced below $5 a bottle and three varieties at $2.79 at the southern suburbs outlet — despite a Woolworths liquor store in the same shopping centre being approved.
But the Liquor Commission ruled that the two applications should not have been treated as competing, and granted Aldi the right to sell its low-priced wine, beer and spirits.
Predictably, there are sour grapes on the part of the social justice brigade as they continue to oppose other applications made by Aldi:
McCusker centre executive director Julia Stafford voiced fears cheap booze would target the young and problem drinkers.
She said it would set a dangerous precedent for the sale of alcohol in other WA supermarkets.
The McCusker Centre for Action on Alcohol and Youth, the Director for Public Health and the Police Commissioner objected to the Joondalup application.
It’s been nearly a year since I wrote the following – and nothing has changed since:
All that’s missing now is to clad every liquor store with cigarette style health warnings and pictures so that everyone can feel suitably ashamed of themselves when they walk in.
The further disgrace in all of this is that, rightly or wrongly, many people are bitterly complaining about the cost of living – and it’s social justice campaigners and government bodies like the ones in this story that keep making basic things more expensive: by both increasing the overhead expenses of retailers and by taking home their government funded pay check at the taxpayer’s expense on matters they never should have been involved in.
(*) TMR doesn’t shop at Harrisdale and probably never will, but that doesn’t mean the good people of Harrisdale shouldn’t enjoy Aldi’s criminally low prices.
(**) Yes, really, see paragraph 62 of the decision, fourth bullet point.
If everything was plain-wrapped, companies could save a fortune on costs of labels and bottle-shapes, and everything! You’re onto a winner there! Make plain wrapping compulsory!
Maybe Aldi should make a complaint to Triggsy having been offended and insulted for being German.
Why not ban alcohol sales in all shopping centres…that would create a level playing field.
Social Justice, my foot. Much the same geographic regulation as delivers us absurd pharmacy restrictions. Remind me, to whom do Woolies donate?
The Police Commissioner this week has been leading a campaign to ban full strength grog from Perth’s $1billion new stadium.
I have now doubt he will succeed.
Much like our Police Commissioner, the McCuskers seem to be keen to inflict moral panic on the rest of us to absolve their own parenting failures.
And the head honcho…. the grand poobah…. of The McCusker Centre for Action on Alcohol and Youth is none other than weapons-grade busybody and self-proclaimed “super hero” of Public Health, Mike Drab.
Director: Professor Mike Daube
https://mcaay.org.au/about-us.aspx
The Police Commissioner this week has been leading a campaign to ban full strength grog from Perth’s $1billion new stadium.
I don’t know whether it’s still the case, but in the plebs sections of Docklands in Melbourne last time I was there you could get only mid strength or light beer but you could buy big plastic cups of red wine. And I mean big. And it wasn’t watered down or lightweight. I never understood the mentality behind that.
I think at the G you can get full strength in all parts of the ground.
If this was done during police hours, he should be sacked.
Of course we know the police in all states are heavily into sticking their public servant necks into matters they should never be allowed to open their cake holes about by means of not having a politicised force.
We will decide what is law in this country and the police will uphold it.
That is it.
To the WA Police Commissioner.
Get back in your box, you are their to protect and serve.
Not govern.
there………………….. FFS.
Surely you forgot the sarc tag. Either that or you’ve stumbled onto this blog by accident.
Dr Karl Joseph O’Callaghan and Mike Daube had a standing objection to every liquor licence application in WA. The Kraut has now dropped this after getting his arse kicked over the ALDI appeal.
Same strange deal at Lang Park.
You can buy wine [~12%], or rumbo’s [~5%], but the only available beer is the vile XXXX Gold [3%].
That’s why I never drink beer.
In the meantime, maybe the Australian Taxation Office and the A.C.C.C. should be taking a VERY close look at the bank and investment accounts of public serpents and tribunal members making decisions which lock in monopolies or prevent genuine competition.
Not, of course, that anything smells the least bit putrid, foul or corrupt about the original decision in this particular case…but just in the cause of future stink mitigation.
Correct choice off that particular menu.
Nobody sucking on a Milton Mango is drinking beer either.
Great post always Marcus and a goldly win too.
Karl O’Callaghan (WA Police Commissioner) on talkback today threatening to charge a fee to the new Perth Stadium for “additional police presence, due to increased behavioural problems” if full strength beer is allowed to be sold to the plebs at sporting events.
aka “Nice stadium you have here, pity if something should happen to it”.