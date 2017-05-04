The Gillian Triggs Award

It seems that Outgoing human rights commissioner Gillian Triggs wins freedom of speech award which I have picked up at Andrew Bolt where you can see Rowan Dean saying everything that should be said about how demented such an award truly is.
I do not think that Gillian Triggs should be allowed to go unpunished and just slink off into her fully-funded retirement without some kind of memorial. My proposal is that we have an annual Gillian Triggs Award to commemorate her tenure as head of the Australian Human Rights Commission. The award should be annually presented to the person, of whatever gender they choose to have, irrespective of national ethnicity, race, creed, colour or religion, who has shown the most dense, obtuse and hypocritical understanding of human rights in Australia.
My aim, in the first instance, is that she should know that there are some of us who will remember, so that, even as she is enjoying her future retirement on the grossly inflated pension she will receive in spite of her lack of judgment and perspective, she will know there are others who hold her in contempt. If she doesn’t know about the GT Award, so much the better for her. But if she does, one hopes it will irritate and annoy, providing that tiny bit of reflection on the role she has played in Australian public life.
It is also important that the name of the award should not be bestowed in perpetuity, since that would provide future recognition. Instead, it is an award whose name will be changed in dishonour of someone else and that date of this change of name should occur three years after she finally departs from public life. There will no doubt be many who will unfortunately richly deserve the role as the name of the award given each year.
The nominations will be via Catallaxy readers and when a final list of five is determined, will be chosen by a survey of readers.
This will be part of the Catallaxy Awards that will be awarded in a number of categories which have not yet been determined. Feel free to suggest the kinds of public disservice that should be immortalised in these awards. The first winner of the Gillian Triggs Award is, of course, Ms Triggs herself.
I nominate tim southpossumarse
Well, the award could be for the public disservice afforded by an appointment of a person whose prior reputation was so at odds with the nature of the appointment.
Tim Flannery would be a contender if he were to be appointed as a professor of logic, or science, or, well, pretty much anything. Shorten would be a shoe in if he were to be appointed as a professor of ethics. Jayant Patel would get it if he were appointed head of the AMA.
Peter Garrett should get the GT award for his support of [email protected] in the insulation industry.
The greens should be nominated for the GT awards for supporting illegal immigrants rights. ……to end up on the bottom of the ocean.
And of course the GT award would be won by Malcom Turnbull for his never ending commitment to the ideals of conservatism, freedom and small goverment.
Steve,
I’d love to support you with the GT Award but I’m afraid of what they will do to me.
Can’t say much but all the best and I hope you keep your job.
I look forward in anticipation to see the scum filth liberal party of Australia be wiped out at the next election.
What difference is there in voting for labor or greens.
They all want to destroy Australia and not one single arzhole would know how to make money.
Sarah Hanson-Young as the racist, or race hypocrite, of the year for her abuse in parliament of David Leyonhjelm-the-enemies-hiding-behind-18c? Ditto sexist and ageist of the year.
I propose the Parliaments of Australia every year
Steve I forgot to tell you the other night at the launch of your excellent book that on the way there I almost ran headlong into to Gillian Triggs scurrying off somewhere.
That was the third time I’ve seen her. On each occasion she was there and gone before I could give her a piece of my mind. but perhaps that’s just as well, there is so precious little left.
Well said and there was so much there for all to know how inappropriate was the appointment of Ms Triggs as President of the Australian Human Rights Commission. What’s more that not a peep was uttered by her to assist those whose plight she knew so personally to be egregious to the point of barbarity. Not a peep.
Maybe I’ll wake up one morning and find that I’ve been in another country. This cannot be the Australia in which I was born 77 years ago!
Once their left know how their triggfilth triggers Tories, that makes her the only person that can beat Waleed the denouncer for next governor general
The nominee that immediately springs to mind is Julia Gillard, AKA the Lying Slapper. Her much vaunted mizzogenee speech, delivered within the protection of Cowards Castle, has done huge damage to the cause of women not just in Australia but around the world. Aimed specifically at white males, in particular Tony Abbott, it is held up as some sort of shining example of woman power highlighting the inequalidee between male and female, but in fact was a tawdry diversion to deflect from her woeful performance and shortcomings as PM. A stand out nominee for this award!
I nominate Catallaxy Files for using the expression ‘human rights’ in relation to this proposed award and hence contributing to the perpetuation of the nonsense political concept of human rights.
… providing that tiny bit of reflection on the role she has played in Australian public life
A prerequisite of this is that you have to have some self awareness. She has none, nada, zip, bupkiss.
Nice idea though.
Previous winners of the Voltaire Award include the commentator Waleed Aly
It’s more of an Orwell Award than a Voltaire Award, but if you think about it, there’s probably a lot of Orwell Awards going under various names, and that’s exactly what Orwell himself predicted would happen.
Nothing is as it seems.
Given the close relationship between the “TriggLuddite”, the A.L.P. and the A.L.P.’s perverted version of our “legal system”, I’d like to nominate a gaggle of former Labor legal luminaries as recipients of the first award.
Her predecessor as Head of the former Human Rights and Equal Opportunities Commission, Judge Marcus Einfeld; former Federal Attorney-General, cloak-and-dagger ASIO Inquisitor and A.L.P.-appointed High Court Justice, Lionel Murphy; Juliar Gillard’s Slater & Gordon co-conspirator and fellow ‘sack-ee’ from that firm, and also the bent former New South Obeid Chief Magistrate, Murray Farquhar would be good representatives of the sort of things that happen to the legal system whenever Labor gets its’ corrupt hands on the levers of mis-government.
I am certain others will have plenty of similar leading Labor legal luminaries – maybe sufficient to fill one of our many luxury prison resorts, which would be a fitting prize for the winning nominee(s), as they could “rub shoulders” with the criminal former Federal President of the A.L.P., Michael Williamson each morning in the communal prison showers and maybe even join him for afternoon tea in the ‘A.L.P. Presidential Suite’.
I thought getting some conservative in parliament to propose she receive the joe mccarthy award would sink in the slipper. Problem is finding a conservative.
Errr…just wondering:
Is the family permitted to discuss this topic around the kitchen table, or it that strictly VERBOTEN!?
I don’t want the A.L.P.’s Obergruppenfuhrer Sourpossumstains and the Anti-Free-Speech-Nazis booting down my front door with their jackboots and then hauling us all off to Stalag 13.
If you’re going to make an award, you need to have a trophy. How bout a turd coloured and textured 18 inch statue of GT, based on one of Bill Leak’s best cartoons. But make sure she’s in a gestapo uniform.
I nominate Sam Dastardly for his excellence in racial harmony.
Once their left know how their triggfilth triggers Tories, that makes her the only person that can beat Waleed the denouncer for next governor general
True, Waleed the denouncer must be furious, how could a muslim not beat all other comers?
Bribiejohn, I am only a few years behind you and I could not agree more.
We all need to email Triggs the Bolta link to Rowan Dean’s excellent rant.
Anyone got her email address?
Liberty Victoria’s policy on Freedom of Expression:
A piss-take.
On the plus side, there are at least plenty of candidates, some of course being much more equal than others.
Can we call it the “social justice human rites” award.
Since most people know putting social justice in front of something makes it the opposite of what it really means.
I also wonder if its time for rotting fruit/tomatoes to make their way back onto the political stage.
Brilliant idea. Make it happen by each end of financial year. Perhaps we could have quarterly contenders who ‘play off’ in a grandest dope of all prize for the year.
Is that “Liberty Victoria”, or “LUNACY VICTORIA”?
How bloody depressing!
I think I’ll ring “Beyond Blue” for some much-needed depression counselling.
Ohh…no…hang on a minute…
In three years time re-name it to the Jake Lynch Award.
Does Liberty Victoria receive any taxpayer funding? If so, the Lieborals are worse than I thought.
Also, the award needs to go to someone like Pol Pot. I presume posthumous awards are ok?
We could memorialize that the Catallaxy award is a piss-take by calling it the G & T Award; for those drunk on hubris with decisions and outcomes to match.
This would memorialise her initials appropriately and forever. It would give Waleed his due as well when it is his turn. A fine Aussie memorial to fully integrate him into Aussie pub culture.
(Unfair to real G & T’s though. A pleasant tipple late arvo in summer.)
They are just trolling, highly immature but as an explanation it fits the best.
The late hulls the clerk of courts attorrny genearal for the bracks communist government filled the judiciary of Victorisa with communists from liberty victoria,sort of branch stacking the commos love from “liberty victoria”,sort of branch stacking the comrades love , I think there is a uni degree in it sort of BA .They like to grab the buzz words ,”peoples , democratic, liberty ,freedom,free speech,racist. Homophobe xenophobic ,you know the drill ,to read these bullshit words you choose the complete opposite meaning .still comrade trigs “award”follows the pattern ,obama got a nobble prize for peace then caused the slaughter in the dysfunctional muslim shit heaps. If Alfred Nobel were alive he would probably blow up the selection comrades .Forward comrades follow the party into the 1920s!fight fascism ! ( not) our kind though
At first, on hearing this I thought someone was having a lend of me. IMO awards given to some people simply no longer have any meaning or value, not worth the paper it’s written on.
Gillian Triggs is a nasty, biased, lying, hypocritical waste of time. So is anything that bears her name
The formal name of the organisation is the Victorian Council for Civil Liberties. Their award is intended to create offence to increase the public profile of the organisation and thereby increase its leverage in public debate and government policy on human rights.
May I suggest that the “GT award” should be annually bestowed upon the public toilet voted the worst in Australia.
Nominations will require an accompanying photo (photos from aerial shots and telephoto lenses will be accepted).
Dan Dare:
[email protected]
Just don’t expect your communication reciprocated.
It’s pretty awful but it could be worse.
Mothers’ Day is coming up. She might be awarded Mother of the Year.
‘Does Liberty Victoria receive any taxpayer funding?’
No evidence of government funding in its latest Annual Report. Interesting, though, it made a loss of about $10,000 in FY 2014-15. The treasurer has commented: ‘.. if we continue to make deficits, as has been budgeted for 2016, the cash reserves of the organisation will continue to be depleted unless we receive additional income [including] donations..” ”
Looks like the preening silver tails on the lists of volunteers and supporters aren’t so keen on human rights when it comes to, as they say, putting their hands in their pockets.
There is BTW, no report available yet for FT 2015 -16.
The award should be annually presented to the person who has shown the most dense, obtuse and hypocritical understanding of human rights in Australia.
Obviously the first recipient of the Gillian Triggs Award should be …. Gillian Triggs.
John64,what a dreadfull Truthfull thing to say about comtade trigs .these elitist bludgers are saying get stuffed to the workers who keep them ,bet its full of crooked lawtrades wankers ,
Australias Donald Trump step forward ! Drain the Swamp !
I wouldn’t waste too much time or energy fulminating against this.
No-one outside of Melbourne university circles pays it much attention; in fact the Cat yesterday and Bolt today have given it more credence than it deserves.
Any two-bit organisation comprised of “intellectuals” can make such an award, the rest of us should just hold it in the derision it deserves. Rich fodder for conservative comedians…if they could get a gig, that is.
When the IPA has a night out Fauxfacts calls it a ‘love-in’/
Lefty’s are forever giving each other awards telling how wonderful they are…but these are not ‘love-ins’.
Go figure.
Exactly. I was going to say that you couldn’t make this shit up, but Orwell did!
I nominate Liberty Victoria for the Gillian Triggs Award. Such stupidity and ignorance should not go unrecognised.
To “Incoherent Rambler” at 9.08 am who said:
“that the “GT award” should be annually bestowed upon the public toilet voted the worst in Australia”, my favourite (not necessarily the worst) public lavatory in all Australia, would have to be the public toilets in the Shopping Centre at Katherine in the Northern Territory, where the cost of a dump will set you back $2.00, or in other words, the price of almost two Fauxfacts shares, or more than eleven Slater & Gordon shares.
Glad to see they’ve got their priorities right.
Doesn’t THAT put things into perspective!