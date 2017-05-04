Thursday Forum: May 4, 2017

  2. MsDolittle
    #2371588, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Les Patterson will know what’s cracking at Buckminster Abbey.

  3. JC
    #2371589, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    This week it has been bouncing between A$6.89 and $13.93/GJ according to AEMO’s spot price chart. So, 100% swings. Demand today is also 50% higher than it was Monday morning. Fun trying to cope with that in a financial model.

    Jeez lord. You can’t really hedge on the US market because this stuff is so domestic orientated.

  4. Beef
    #2371590, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Inadvertently I wandered past the TV and for some reason looked and saw the Project.

    I saw a New Zealand Project mob run a short series of clips taking the piss out of Australia and Australians.
    To which Wallydolly’s team replied, also taking the piss out of Australia and Australians. Bunch of arseholes.

  5. JC
    #2371591, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Mark L Canberra

    You’ve always overdone the adjectives. 🙂

  6. Baldrick
    #2371592, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    MsDolittle
    #2371576, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:39 pm
    Min, Doc and I would love to come. How can we get tickets?

    MsD, another one for the calendar – GrigoryM’s holding a Cake & Arse Party next weekend.
    (Cake optional)

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #2371593, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Buzzfeed reporting on the Royal scoop.
    Apparently Betty Windsor has had a gutful of Corgis.
    She is having them all put down and getting Afghans and Staffies.

  8. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2371594, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    This flies in the face of the whole narrative. I am at a loss to comprehend this madness, after being led to believe that the bag and the rest of the haberdaeshery is “liberating.” So many feminists will feel badly let down by unseemly abandonment of the symbols which excite them.

    “Most of the women tear off their robes and burkas as soon as they arrive at our positions,” an SDF fighter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
    “Some of the women stomp on the robes because they finally feel safe and are finished with Daesh,” he added, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

  9. MsDolittle
    #2371595, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    (Cake optional)

    hah, choked on my pasta!

  10. Andrew M.
    #2371596, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    >> “Btw – anyone wondering why the Palace is mum it’s because they’ve apparently pushed back the announcement to 10am local. Which I think is 7pm AEST.”

    I can predict the twitter trend now.

    Will they or won't they? #RoyalMaybe

    🙂

  11. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2371597, posted on May 4, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Callooh, callay!

    Victoria going down the electricity generation plughole as well a SA.

    More opportunity for selling some more ex mine site diesel generators at shameful profit margins.

  12. Shy Ted
    #2371599, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Even though we don’t know what the Royal’ situation is it would be a dreadful shame if Prince Philip has died aged 95. 5 more years and he’d have got a telegram from the missus.

  13. memoryvault
    #2371600, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    I hope Her Majesty is not stepping aside for her freak show son.

    It obviously has nothing to do with the Royals directly.
    My money is on the Lord Chamberlain announcing his retirement and successor.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2371601, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Buzzfeed reporting on the Royal scoop.

    Unlikely. Royals are capitalist running-dog bourgeoisie class enemies.

    Tucker Takes on Buzzfeed Editor: How Many Trump Voters Work for You? (today)

    Smith disagreed, responding that he recently hired a conservative political reporter and is looking to base journalists in places like Ohio.

    Poor guy must feel very lonely.

  15. Baldrick
    #2371603, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Relax …

    The Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced

  16. Chris
    #2371605, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Is Bill Clinton dead yet?

    I think Fantasy Island damn near killed the bugger.
    But I am sure that a LOT of people would expect Hill to assume room temperature sooner, in a fit of apoplexy – when she was asked to tell the truth.

  17. Notafan
    #2371606, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    So QEII is trolling the media?

  18. Anne
    #2371607, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Will they or won’t they?

    Keep him cryovaced like David Rockefeller?

  19. H B Bear
    #2371608, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    My money is on Betty adopting Senor Assange.

  20. Notafan
    #2371609, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Bill is as dead as Hilary.

    Another rumour from the conspiracy sites.

    I think hil and bil are illuminati grand poobas.

  21. JC
    #2371611, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Annie

    Shouldn’t you be having a friendly talk with Professor JC about all these demons running loose? Yesterday it was the Banque to France and the Vatican Bank wholly owned by the Rothschilds?

    I can help you know. I want to help.

  22. Delta A
    #2371612, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    AGL can just close the place down, lock the gates, and walk away.

    And, at the same time, claim to be supporting the environment, Gaia and all the poor schmucks who are going to pay dearly for this little tad of virtue signalling.

  23. memoryvault
    #2371613, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    IIRC, this was discussed before – Her Majesty can’t abdicate in favor of William

    Succession is ultimately decided by Parliament, and Charlie can’t be “Supreme Governor and Defender of the Faith”, the other half of the title.

  24. Andrew M.
    #2371615, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    memoryvault #2371600, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    It obviously has nothing to do with the Royals directly.

    BBC World on May 4, 2017, at 7:09 pm:

    Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, to retire from royal duties in the autumn, Buckingham Palace says

    Less than five minutes, MV, we’ll let you off without a rake this time. Mates’ rates.

  25. Snoopy
    #2371616, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    What’s this Fake News thing that the MSM are down on?

  27. candy
    #2371618, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    News about the Royal family brings out the worst in people.
    Wanting to see the aged couple dead, because of their privileged lives.

    REally they live in a cage, from which they could never escape. There’s always a downside.

  28. Beef
    #2371619, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    I’d like a few bucks on someone having had a stroke.

  29. JC
    #2371620, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    News about the Royal family brings out the worst in people.
    Wanting to see the aged couple dead, because of their privileged lives.

    Really? I love the two old codgers. The kids, not so much.

    Does anyone know whatever happened to Princess Anne, it’s like she flaked out.

  30. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2371621, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Philip retiring!

    Yikes. Does that mean we all have to work ’til we’re 96 too?

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2371622, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Succession is ultimately decided by Parliament, and Charlie can’t be “Supreme Governor and Defender of the Faith”, the other half of the title.

    I did recall some speculation about whether Her Majesty would “skip a generation” and pass the crown to William.

  32. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2371623, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Even though we don’t know what the Royal’ situation is it would be a dreadful shame if Prince Philip has died aged 95. 5 more years and he’d have got a telegram from the missus.

    And a gobby, surely? Milestone birthday and all.

  33. Notafan
    #2371624, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    I suppose, at 95, a man should be allowed to retire.

  35. JC
    #2371626, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    @RoyalFamily All the best to the old fox on his retirement. He was a real champ.

  36. stackja
    #2371627, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    BON – what’s wrong with work? Why retire? If healthy?

  37. Gab
    #2371628, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Wow, the royal family has a twitter account.

    LOL That photo of Phillip opening some cricket place is just lovely. You can see in the pic that he still has a twinkle in his eyes.

  38. Beef
    #2371629, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Excellent knock by the prince, a life in the shadow of the most famous woman in the world, hope he has a few Pimms tonight as he reflects.

  39. Delta A
    #2371631, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Shy Ted

    #2371599, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Even though we don’t know what the Royal’ situation is it would be a dreadful shame if Prince Philip has died aged 95. 5 more years and he’d have got a telegram from the missus.

    Shy ted, you are a Catallaxy Treasure.

  40. JC
    #2371632, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    what’s wrong with work? Why retire? If healthy?

    Dude, he’s 95 FFS. He’s cut enough fucking ribbons.

  41. Delta A
    #2371633, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Sorry, that should be Shy Ted, with a very capital letter T.

  42. Rabz
    #2371634, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    No doubt some idiot will say that Phil the Greek was forced out of public life due to his numerous “gaffes”, ignoring the fact that the ol’ fella is a mere four and bit years off his ton.

    He just wasn’t into suffering fools gladly, which is an admirable personal quality.

  43. Dr Faustus
    #2371636, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Actually no. They’ve correctly worked out that wind and solar are marvellous for increasing the price of gas, since renewbulls require fast response gas turbines to work at all.

    AGL is now out of upstream gas exploration and moving out of its (modest) CSG production at Camden. They are in the business of trading gas in the wholesale market, buying and selling at a margin – and, of course, acquiring gas for their own retail operations.

    When they switch on the open-cycle screamers they will be pulling gas from their third party contracts (to the extent that they can respond) and the spot market – so their benefit from an intermittently spiking $20/GJ+ spot market is not quite the clear cut shedload it may seem.

    Overall, they are a massive beneficiary of the RET – a subsidy by any other name.

  44. memoryvault
    #2371637, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Less than five minutes, MV, we’ll let you off without a rake this time. Mates’ rates.

    Oh well Andrew, that’s life. You win some and lose a lot.
    I’m still confused as to why this would be announced via an address to the Royal Household, rather than simply as a public announcement, press release, or a notification to Parliament, as has happened in the past.

  45. Baldrick
    #2371638, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    TheirABC political journalist appears upset at the news. Tries another tact:

    Uma Patel @umabp
    Will Prince Phillip also be stepping down from his Australian knighthood?

  46. Nick
    #2371639, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I’d like a few bucks on someone having had a stroke.

    David Marr? An old queen who likes the odd stroke

  47. Marcus Classis
    #2371640, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Oh no. Not again.

    SEA5000 is the Anzac frigate replacement program. It’s been a bit strange for a while now, so I hear.

    The original idea was to replace the 8 extremely successful ANZAC ships with 9, using a known, mature MOTS hull (a Hobart hull would be fine as we are already building them, other contenders were Fincantieri’s FREMM and the Type 26), adding SM2 in a VLS to complement the Evolved Sea Sparrow to give good area coverage (Sm2 out to 75nm). It’d use an evolved CEAFAR, designed and built right here in Aust.

    CEAFAR is better than AEGIS with AN/SPY1 in one hell of a lot of ways.

    But the Norks have (maybe) MRBM and have been baying at the moon again.

    So now some Canberra-based genius – dunno where it’s coming from – is touting a ballistic missle defence option using AEGIS and SM3! AEGIS is old, old tech now, see below. And do we really need 1,200nm range exoatmospheric SM3?

    The cost of this would be gigantic and it would have to use fully imported US radars. it would also probably kill CEA, who are a growing success story.

    AEGIS

    In 1944/45 japanese kikusei attacks (massed kamikaze) stopped the mighty USN in its tracks. A kamikaze was, in todays parlance, an extremely sophisticated cruise missile. And it was very, very successful.

    And so the USN started a program to extend AA to deal with this sort of threat.

    Enter the Four T’s

    By the 1950s this had evolved to the following:

    Tartar – point defence SAM
    Terrier – area defence SAM out to the horizon
    Talos – LR SAM out to ~50nm
    Typhon – VLR SAM out to ~90nm

    By the 1960s all these were working, with ranges extended to horizon, ~30nm, ~60nm and ~120nm respectively – but Typhon was not at sea. By the early 60s they had a Typhon ship design or ten with a phased array radar (AN/SPG-59). The Typhon cruiser was big, most designs were 10,000-16,000 tons WNT displacement and were to be kettleboats to keep the nukey boys happy, and it died of cost blow-outs and serious doubts about the maturity of AN/SPG-59 in the era of valve tech.
    But Typhon worked, oh yes. So did the radar. They just broke down a lot. So the lads were sent back to the drawing board to “Make. It. Reliable.”

    And the program was later renamed – AEGIS. AEGIS has the AN/SPY-1 radar and went to sea in 1983 with the first Ticonderoga. But it’s now updated 70s tech from 60s redevelopment of a 50s system conceived in the 40s.

    So any BMD system is going to be based on AEGIS.

    I hope this is just a Waffler’s thought bubble. Of course, Miss Prissy-Crissy-Pyne is probably mincing at half the speed of light with excitement over this idea.

  48. 132andBush
    #2371641, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    I’d like a few bucks on someone having had a stroke.

    He no doubt still sneaks one in every now and again.

  49. JC
    #2371642, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Le Pen is has a real set of balls. She laughs at Macron’s ridiculous comment

    Macron Wants to Work with Trump on Climate Change

    This youtube comment below sounds like bullshit, but it’s funny.

    Danny Branderson5 hours ago
    Also he could be my brother. When my grandfather liberated Paris the men were so grateful they were literally offering their wives for the night. He said he slept with over 300 and that it was very common.Women were attracted to the American men who fought for their freedom while the French men were like cucccks that surrendered the country to Hitler.﻿

  50. rickw
    #2371643, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Great innings by Prince Philip!

  51. john constantine
    #2371644, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Loy Yang next for their dynamite?. New National Anthem for poor bastard Australia.

    “The lights coming over the hill are a blinding me,

    Theres’s rain on the road and i can feel the load shifting,

    I am over the edge and down the mountainside,
    and can’t believe this is really happening to me……..”

    Never go full Slim Dusty.

    They of course can deindustrialise the electricity burning smelters to cut baseload demand, accelerating the charge towards rebadging australia as their services economy.

  52. calli
    #2371645, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    He just wasn’t into suffering fools gladly, which is an admirable personal quality.

    He opened some public building years ago and part of the job was to open the curtains on a little wall plaque. The curtains refused to open. The Prince speculated that it had been installed by an Indian.

    Much tutt-tutting ensued. Priceless! 😃

  53. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2371646, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    BON – what’s wrong with work? Why retire? If healthy?

    Stack – You need you head read.

  54. Baldrick
    #2371647, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Great innings by Prince Philip!

    He’s not dead.

  55. Tom
    #2371648, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Will Prince Phillip also be stepping down from his Australian knighthood?

    The hatred of the Australian mainstream by the ABC’s Stalinist scum is beyond belief.

  57. srr
    #2371651, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Tommy Robinson Retweeted
    Amy Mek‏ @AmyMek 11h11 hours ago

    German Women REFUSE to Be Silenced!

    Western Women are Being Sacrificed by LIBERALS At The Altar Of MUSLIM Migration

    #LicenseToDiscriminate
    https://twitter.com/AmyMek/status/859901760940494849
    _______________________

  58. JC
    #2371652, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    A blogger, who I won’t name had my kid as a student in his or her law lecture. Just found out by connecting the dots.

  59. stackja
    #2371653, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Tom – MSM has a ‘reputation’ to uphold!

  60. memoryvault
    #2371654, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    The original idea was to replace the 8 extremely successful ANZAC ships with 9, using a known, mature MOTS hull (a Hobart hull would be fine as we are already building them,

    You still haven’t enlightened us to what you consider the government’s definition (and, apparently yours), of “MOTS” is. About all we know for sure about the Hobart Class to date is that they float – well, one of them does. Hardly a textbook example of MOTS.

  61. egg_
    #2371655, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Soy is an alternative if lactose free milk is not available.

    Mud is an alternative if flour is not available to make bread.

    Sawdust could serve for both – with the added benefit of high fibre?

  62. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2371656, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Prince Phillip retiring?
    Did he actually have a job?
    What was it?

  63. memoryvault
    #2371657, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    The Prince speculated that it had been installed by an Indian.

    He also made some “colourful” comments regarding wind turbines – something about being “a useless blight on the landscape, that don’t work anyway”.

  64. JC
    #2371658, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Ha to all the Jetstar naysayers. Q’s CEO, the SSM advocate, offered full year guidance today (second half) and it looks pretty decent.

    The Jetstar naysayers around these parts who were flogging that dead horse a few days ago. Keep flogging, as it still looks dead.

    Qantas Airways, Australia’s biggest airline, said it expects to post its second-best annual profit this year, just ahead of analyst estimates, as the domestic market improves and challenging conditions in the international market moderate.

    It forecast a full-year underlying pretax profit of A$1.35 billion (Dh3.66bn) to A$1.4bn for the year ending June 30, above the average estimate of A$1.34bn of eight analysts polled by Reuters.

    Qantas had not previously released full-year profit guidance. The full-year guidance would represent a fall of 8.5 per cent to 12 per cent from last year’s record A$1.53bn underlying profit before tax.

    “Between our domestic flying businesses, Qantas and Jetstar, and Loyalty we are delivering solid earnings growth,” said the Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.

    “Solid” is the key word. Solid.

    Don’t take shit from cheapskate passengers and you’ll make money at the bottom of the lagoon.

  65. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2371659, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    “YOU have mosquitos. I have the Press.”
    – To the matron of a hospital in the Caribbean.

    “If it doesn’t fart or eat hay then she isn’t interested”
    – speaking about his daughter, Princess Anne.

    “Can you tell the difference between them?”
    – The Duke’s question after President Barack Obama said he met with the leaders of the UK, China and Russia.

    “The problem with London is the tourists. They cause the congestion. If we could just stop the tourism, we could stop the congestion.”
    – on London traffic.

    “Well, you’ll never fly in it, you’re too fat to be an astronaut.”
    – to a 13-year-old whilst visiting a space shuttle.

    “You look like you’re ready for bed!”
    – To the President of Nigeria, dressed in traditional robes.

    Some of HRH’s efforts.

  66. Baldrick
    #2371661, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    The GrigoryM of the Twittersphere. Always wrong …

    Paul Bongiorno @PaulBongiorno
    There has been a death at Buckingham Palace. World waits for an official announcement.
    12:58 PM · May 4, 2017

  67. Nick
    #2371662, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Bonge’s tweet last night that Bolta and Dean were wankers for daring to criticise Triggs made me sick. I hope the turd gets a dose of karma.

  68. calli
    #2371663, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    He isn’t the Bung Journo for nothing, Balders.

  69. srr
    #2371664, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Gavin McInnes‏Verified account @Gavin_McInnes 6h6 hours ago

    There is very little sexism or racism in America but uglyism is rampant. Unfortunately, nobody wants to hear from them because they’re ugly.

  70. memoryvault
    #2371665, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    So, Philip’s retirement was actually announced by a public media advisory. (media release).
    Absolutely SFA to do with the Royal Household specifically, other than as loyal subjects of the Crown. I’m more confused than ever.

  71. JC
    #2371666, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    USSR

    You’ve been napping since 4.00 to get ready for the early morning shift. You have, haven’t you? I call tell.

  72. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2371667, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    “I would like to go to Russia very much — although the bastards murdered half my family.”
    In 1967, asked if he would like to visit the Soviet Union.

    More words from HRH.

  73. rickw
    #2371668, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    He also made some “colourful” comments regarding wind turbines – something about being “a useless blight on the landscape, that don’t work anyway”.

    I think his best comment was on dunblane: “why ban handguns, any lunatic could have done that with a cricket bat” or words to that effect.

  74. Snoopy
    #2371669, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Bung Journo. The king of #FakeNews.

  75. pete m
    #2371671, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Some positive moves by Trump on bad regs here.

    HT Insty

  76. MsDolittle
    #2371672, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Dutch Glow Amish Wood Milk?

    I like the last sentence in that Wood Milk article: “John gives it 3.5 stars on a scale of 1-to-4 and says he plans to show his wife how to use it. “

  77. pete m
    #2371673, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Q shares up nicely since your tip JC way back when oil went bananas. cheers!

  78. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2371674, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    I think his best comment was on dunblane: “why ban handguns, any lunatic could have done that with a cricket bat” or words to that effect.

    “If a cricketer, for instance, suddenly decided to go into a school and batter a lot of people to death with a cricket bat, which he could do very easily, I mean, are you going to ban cricket bats?”
    In an interview after the Dunblane shootings in 1996.

  80. memoryvault
    #2371676, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    He isn’t the Bung Journo for nothing, Balders.

    It’s comforting to know somebody got it wronger than me, Calli.

  81. JC
    #2371677, posted on May 4, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Shoosh Pete M

    It makes the Fan Club very, very angry when you say that. I get very angry messages already without now having to poke them with the envy rod. Green livid isn’t a nice coloration on humans.

