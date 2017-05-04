Liberty Quote
A growth model based on people on welfare spending more. What could go wrong?— Alan Anderson
-
-
Thursday Forum: May 4, 2017
Thursday Forum: May 4, 2017
331 Responses to Thursday Forum: May 4, 2017
Les Patterson will know what’s cracking at Buckminster Abbey.
Jeez lord. You can’t really hedge on the US market because this stuff is so domestic orientated.
Inadvertently I wandered past the TV and for some reason looked and saw the Project.
I saw a New Zealand Project mob run a short series of clips taking the piss out of Australia and Australians.
To which Wallydolly’s team replied, also taking the piss out of Australia and Australians. Bunch of arseholes.
Mark L Canberra
You’ve always overdone the adjectives. 🙂
Buzzfeed reporting on the Royal scoop.
Apparently Betty Windsor has had a gutful of Corgis.
She is having them all put down and getting Afghans and Staffies.
This flies in the face of the whole narrative. I am at a loss to comprehend this madness, after being led to believe that the bag and the rest of the haberdaeshery is “liberating.” So many feminists will feel badly let down by unseemly abandonment of the symbols which excite them.
“Most of the women tear off their robes and burkas as soon as they arrive at our positions,” an SDF fighter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“Some of the women stomp on the robes because they finally feel safe and are finished with Daesh,” he added, using the Arabic acronym for IS.
(Cake optional)
hah, choked on my pasta!
>> “Btw – anyone wondering why the Palace is mum it’s because they’ve apparently pushed back the announcement to 10am local. Which I think is 7pm AEST.”
I can predict the twitter trend now.
Will they or won't they? #RoyalMaybe
🙂
Callooh, callay!
Victoria going down the electricity generation plughole as well a SA.
More opportunity for selling some more ex mine site diesel generators at shameful profit margins.
Even though we don’t know what the Royal’ situation is it would be a dreadful shame if Prince Philip has died aged 95. 5 more years and he’d have got a telegram from the missus.
It obviously has nothing to do with the Royals directly.
My money is on the Lord Chamberlain announcing his retirement and successor.
Unlikely. Royals are capitalist running-dog bourgeoisie class enemies.
Tucker Takes on Buzzfeed Editor: How Many Trump Voters Work for You? (today)
Poor guy must feel very lonely.
Relax …
I think Fantasy Island damn near killed the bugger.
But I am sure that a LOT of people would expect Hill to assume room temperature sooner, in a fit of apoplexy – when she was asked to tell the truth.
So QEII is trolling the media?
Keep him cryovaced like David Rockefeller?
My money is on Betty adopting Senor Assange.
Bill is as dead as Hilary.
Another rumour from the conspiracy sites.
I think hil and bil are illuminati grand poobas.
Annie
Shouldn’t you be having a friendly talk with Professor JC about all these demons running loose? Yesterday it was the Banque to France and the Vatican Bank wholly owned by the Rothschilds?
I can help you know. I want to help.
And, at the same time, claim to be supporting the environment, Gaia and all the poor schmucks who are going to pay dearly for this little tad of virtue signalling.
Succession is ultimately decided by Parliament, and Charlie can’t be “Supreme Governor and Defender of the Faith”, the other half of the title.
memoryvault #2371600, posted on May 4, 2017 at 7:04 pm
BBC World on May 4, 2017, at 7:09 pm:
Less than five minutes, MV, we’ll let you off without a rake this time. Mates’ rates.
What’s this Fake News thing that the MSM are down on?
Philip retiring!
News about the Royal family brings out the worst in people.
Wanting to see the aged couple dead, because of their privileged lives.
REally they live in a cage, from which they could never escape. There’s always a downside.
I’d like a few bucks on someone having had a stroke.
Really? I love the two old codgers. The kids, not so much.
Does anyone know whatever happened to Princess Anne, it’s like she flaked out.
Yikes. Does that mean we all have to work ’til we’re 96 too?
I did recall some speculation about whether Her Majesty would “skip a generation” and pass the crown to William.
And a gobby, surely? Milestone birthday and all.
I suppose, at 95, a man should be allowed to retire.
Wow, the royal family has a twitter account.
https://twitter.com/royalfamily?lang=en
BON – what’s wrong with work? Why retire? If healthy?
LOL That photo of Phillip opening some cricket place is just lovely. You can see in the pic that he still has a twinkle in his eyes.
Excellent knock by the prince, a life in the shadow of the most famous woman in the world, hope he has a few Pimms tonight as he reflects.
Shy ted, you are a Catallaxy Treasure.
Dude, he’s 95 FFS. He’s cut enough fucking ribbons.
Sorry, that should be Shy Ted, with a very capital letter T.
No doubt some idiot will say that Phil the Greek was forced out of public life due to his numerous “gaffes”, ignoring the fact that the ol’ fella is a mere four and bit years off his ton.
He just wasn’t into suffering fools gladly, which is an admirable personal quality.
AGL is now out of upstream gas exploration and moving out of its (modest) CSG production at Camden. They are in the business of trading gas in the wholesale market, buying and selling at a margin – and, of course, acquiring gas for their own retail operations.
When they switch on the open-cycle screamers they will be pulling gas from their third party contracts (to the extent that they can respond) and the spot market – so their benefit from an intermittently spiking $20/GJ+ spot market is not quite the clear cut shedload it may seem.
Overall, they are a massive beneficiary of the RET – a subsidy by any other name.
Oh well Andrew, that’s life. You win some and lose a lot.
I’m still confused as to why this would be announced via an address to the Royal Household, rather than simply as a public announcement, press release, or a notification to Parliament, as has happened in the past.
TheirABC political journalist appears upset at the news. Tries another tact:
David Marr? An old queen who likes the odd stroke
Oh no. Not again.
SEA5000 is the Anzac frigate replacement program. It’s been a bit strange for a while now, so I hear.
The original idea was to replace the 8 extremely successful ANZAC ships with 9, using a known, mature MOTS hull (a Hobart hull would be fine as we are already building them, other contenders were Fincantieri’s FREMM and the Type 26), adding SM2 in a VLS to complement the Evolved Sea Sparrow to give good area coverage (Sm2 out to 75nm). It’d use an evolved CEAFAR, designed and built right here in Aust.
CEAFAR is better than AEGIS with AN/SPY1 in one hell of a lot of ways.
But the Norks have (maybe) MRBM and have been baying at the moon again.
So now some Canberra-based genius – dunno where it’s coming from – is touting a ballistic missle defence option using AEGIS and SM3! AEGIS is old, old tech now, see below. And do we really need 1,200nm range exoatmospheric SM3?
The cost of this would be gigantic and it would have to use fully imported US radars. it would also probably kill CEA, who are a growing success story.
AEGIS
In 1944/45 japanese kikusei attacks (massed kamikaze) stopped the mighty USN in its tracks. A kamikaze was, in todays parlance, an extremely sophisticated cruise missile. And it was very, very successful.
And so the USN started a program to extend AA to deal with this sort of threat.
Enter the Four T’s
By the 1950s this had evolved to the following:
Tartar – point defence SAM
Terrier – area defence SAM out to the horizon
Talos – LR SAM out to ~50nm
Typhon – VLR SAM out to ~90nm
By the 1960s all these were working, with ranges extended to horizon, ~30nm, ~60nm and ~120nm respectively – but Typhon was not at sea. By the early 60s they had a Typhon ship design or ten with a phased array radar (AN/SPG-59). The Typhon cruiser was big, most designs were 10,000-16,000 tons WNT displacement and were to be kettleboats to keep the nukey boys happy, and it died of cost blow-outs and serious doubts about the maturity of AN/SPG-59 in the era of valve tech.
But Typhon worked, oh yes. So did the radar. They just broke down a lot. So the lads were sent back to the drawing board to “Make. It. Reliable.”
And the program was later renamed – AEGIS. AEGIS has the AN/SPY-1 radar and went to sea in 1983 with the first Ticonderoga. But it’s now updated 70s tech from 60s redevelopment of a 50s system conceived in the 40s.
So any BMD system is going to be based on AEGIS.
I hope this is just a Waffler’s thought bubble. Of course, Miss Prissy-Crissy-Pyne is probably mincing at half the speed of light with excitement over this idea.
I’d like a few bucks on someone having had a stroke.
He no doubt still sneaks one in every now and again.
Le Pen is has a real set of balls. She laughs at Macron’s ridiculous comment
Macron Wants to Work with Trump on Climate Change
This youtube comment below sounds like bullshit, but it’s funny.
Great innings by Prince Philip!
Loy Yang next for their dynamite?. New National Anthem for poor bastard Australia.
“The lights coming over the hill are a blinding me,
Theres’s rain on the road and i can feel the load shifting,
I am over the edge and down the mountainside,
and can’t believe this is really happening to me……..”
Never go full Slim Dusty.
They of course can deindustrialise the electricity burning smelters to cut baseload demand, accelerating the charge towards rebadging australia as their services economy.
He opened some public building years ago and part of the job was to open the curtains on a little wall plaque. The curtains refused to open. The Prince speculated that it had been installed by an Indian.
Much tutt-tutting ensued. Priceless! 😃
Stack – You need you head read.
He’s not dead.
The hatred of the Australian mainstream by the ABC’s Stalinist scum is beyond belief.
Dutch Glow Amish Wood Milk?
Tommy Robinson Retweeted
Amy Mek @AmyMek 11h11 hours ago
German Women REFUSE to Be Silenced!
Western Women are Being Sacrificed by LIBERALS At The Altar Of MUSLIM Migration
#LicenseToDiscriminate
https://twitter.com/AmyMek/status/859901760940494849
_______________________
A blogger, who I won’t name had my kid as a student in his or her law lecture. Just found out by connecting the dots.
Tom – MSM has a ‘reputation’ to uphold!
You still haven’t enlightened us to what you consider the government’s definition (and, apparently yours), of “MOTS” is. About all we know for sure about the Hobart Class to date is that they float – well, one of them does. Hardly a textbook example of MOTS.
Sawdust could serve for both – with the added benefit of high fibre?
Prince Phillip retiring?
Did he actually have a job?
What was it?
He also made some “colourful” comments regarding wind turbines – something about being “a useless blight on the landscape, that don’t work anyway”.
Ha to all the Jetstar naysayers. Q’s CEO, the SSM advocate, offered full year guidance today (second half) and it looks pretty decent.
The Jetstar naysayers around these parts who were flogging that dead horse a few days ago. Keep flogging, as it still looks dead.
“Solid” is the key word. Solid.
Don’t take shit from cheapskate passengers and you’ll make money at the bottom of the lagoon.
Some of HRH’s efforts.
The GrigoryM of the Twittersphere. Always wrong …
Bonge’s tweet last night that Bolta and Dean were wankers for daring to criticise Triggs made me sick. I hope the turd gets a dose of karma.
He isn’t the Bung Journo for nothing, Balders.
Gavin McInnesVerified account @Gavin_McInnes 6h6 hours ago
There is very little sexism or racism in America but uglyism is rampant. Unfortunately, nobody wants to hear from them because they’re ugly.
So, Philip’s retirement was actually announced by a public media advisory. (media release).
Absolutely SFA to do with the Royal Household specifically, other than as loyal subjects of the Crown. I’m more confused than ever.
USSR
You’ve been napping since 4.00 to get ready for the early morning shift. You have, haven’t you? I call tell.
More words from HRH.
He also made some “colourful” comments regarding wind turbines – something about being “a useless blight on the landscape, that don’t work anyway”.
I think his best comment was on dunblane: “why ban handguns, any lunatic could have done that with a cricket bat” or words to that effect.
Bung Journo. The king of #FakeNews.
Some positive moves by Trump on bad regs here.
HT Insty
Dutch Glow Amish Wood Milk?
I like the last sentence in that Wood Milk article: “John gives it 3.5 stars on a scale of 1-to-4 and says he plans to show his wife how to use it. “
Q shares up nicely since your tip JC way back when oil went bananas. cheers!
Apologies if someone has already posted this
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/30/business/traffic-light-fine.html
It’s comforting to know somebody got it wronger than me, Calli.
Shoosh Pete M
It makes the Fan Club very, very angry when you say that. I get very angry messages already without now having to poke them with the envy rod. Green livid isn’t a nice coloration on humans.