Yet another unbalanced climate change policy review by the government

I have, on behalf of the Australian Environment Foundation, made a submission to yet another of those kangaroo court reviews into climate change policy designed to pave the way to causing even more harm to the economy and Australian living standards. This is an extract from the summary. The full submission can be read here.
Pursuit of policies designed to suppress emissions of carbon dioxide and other “greenhouse gases” is severely harming the Australian economy with no compensatory environmental benefits. We address this in the context of energy, land clearing and forestry.
In the case of energy, measures taken to suppress carbon dioxide emissions have been centred on regulations to promote renewable electricity supply (especially wind and solar). These have, over the past 15 years, transformed Australia from having one of the world’s cheapest electricity supplies to one of the most expensive. This takes a direct toll on household bills. But far more damaging is its indirect costs in undermining what once comprised the key national comparative advantage of cheap energy inputs. Policies forcing higher energy costs destroyed cost advantages across manufacturing, mining and agriculture to the great detriment of living standards.
Land clearing restrictions were devised to meet the 1997 Kyoto Protocol under which Australia agreed to limit its emissions of greenhouse gas to an eight per cent increase by 2012. Those restrictions reduced Australian emissions by 110 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, without which Australian emissions in 2012 would have seen a 21 per cent increase.
To bring about these land clearance reductions, the Commonwealth in cooperation with the Governments in NSW and Queensland adopted planning regimes that prevented land being cleared for agricultural purposes. Not only did this deprive the nation of valuable resources for agricultural expansion but the land was taken from its owners without any compensation. One estimate is that the costs in terms of devalued land worth were $200 billion. Though relaxed in recent years, such measures remain in place and an ALP Commonwealth Government has said it would fully re-implement them.
In the case of forestry, what commenced as a policy to ensure a balance of timber-getting and environmental conservation has resulted in a virtual cessation of commercial native forestry in Australia. This has throttled a valued domestic industry. Its effect has been augmented by stringent regulations on timber imports, under green pressure, to combat the import of timber supposedly to assist in preventing illegal logging overseas.
The rationale for all these policies rested on supposed global detrimental effects of greenhouse gas emissions. Irrespective of the merits of the science behind that rationale, its implementation possibilities were never more than flimsy.
Global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were ostensibly enhanced as a result of the Paris Agreement of 2015, but this had severe shortcomings. Chief among these was that, although developed nations agreed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by over 26 per cent, there were no disciplines on developing countries to take similar action except far into the future. Developing nations comprise a growing 60 per cent of global emissions. With the election of President Trump, the US will cease its own abatement program. This renders the Paris Agreement worthless and means Australian policies are a form of pointless self-harm.
The measures addressed in this submission are only some of those Australia has introduced to pursue a meaningless and impossible goal of reducing global carbon dioxide emissions. The measures should be rescinded at the earliest opportunity.
These views will not come as a surprise to those who have read my latest book CLIMATE CHANGE: Policies and Treaties in the Trump Era published by Connor Court.
Well done yet again Alan. Please keep up the good work.
Alan that’s a great submission – that linked site to it is rather unwieldy but it’s easy to save. It’s very illuminating and depressing to see the historical cost effect of climate policies in Aust. set out in your submission. BTW Peter Spencer’s problem partially arose because he was overseas at a time when he could have cleared his land for grazing purposes which is all he wanted to do. Here’s the conclusion for other readers:
What are we doing to ourselves? What is the Govt doing to us?
Data Dashboard currently shows from the 3100 MW, $10 billion worth of installed wind power in Vic and SA exactly zero electricity is being produced.
http://www.aemo.com.au/Electricity/National-Electricity-Market-NEM/Data-dashboard#nem-dispatch-overview
You want to know why this country is stuffed start there.
thanks cohenite, those figures are amazing!
Not to worry, they’ve just cracked 8MW!
MT is the problem!
Good, but no mention of bushfires? These have become far worse as anti-land clearing policies have taken hold and preventive burns been cut back. The result is megafires that burn hotter and longer than ever before, and what’s more wipe out the short-term CO2 emissions reductions generated by the policies.
Also, while it is shown in the full submission that electricity use went up 20% in the last 20 years despite gigantic price increases, it is not explained why this is so. The reason is that demand for electricity is extremely inelastic. Consumers need it and even at its grossly inflated present price they are loath to cut their consumption. Big industrial users may do so, but then they just move their whole operation somewhere else where the power is cheaper.
Another thing that could be explained is why power prices have gone through the roof in a supposedly free electricity market. This is inherent in the nature of the wind and solar power being promoted. Their fuel cost is zero, so they can undercut coal and gas whenever conditions are right. But their intermittency means they need backup, and that backup can no longer come from cheap baseload coal and gas but has to be supplied by much more expensive plants that can be fired up at short notice (mainly smaller, different cycle gas turbines).
The combination of a high share of renewables and the closure of supposedly unneeded or “uneconomic” coal-fired stations then means blackouts, which have a huge cost in themselves, again unfortunately not mentioned.
The situation is actually a lot worse than the submission makes out.
They read your post and hooked up the diesel gennie.
Roger Underwood has had a lot to say on bushfires, here’s just one example:
I can only admire Alan’s tenacity and courage in continuing to put the sensible case on behalf of all Australians, whether they know it or not.
and here’s ‘the Lessons of Black Saturday’ by Ray Evans
Nearly OT, but entertaining: a wind farm caused a bushfire recently in an unusual way.
Wind farm company sued over bushfire caused by electrocuted crow (today)
It’s a serious problem since wind farms need lots more wires than a coal fired power station. The payouts also could be huge: Maurice Blackburn extracted $500 million in damages from SP AusNet and Utility Services Group for the Black Saturday bushfire.
If I were an insurance company I wouldn’t be insuring wind operators.
and from that link Roger Underwood who inspected the area:
“The rationale for all these policies rested on supposed global detrimental effects of greenhouse gas emissions. Irrespective of the merits of the science behind that rationale …”
There are no ‘merits of the science’ in the rationale that human CO2 emissions are causing runaway catastrophic global warming (aka climate change). Therefore there is no need to limit Australia’s CO2 emissions or chase the fanciful notion that ‘renewables’ are the answer to Australia’s energy requirements. It’s a complete fraud and our hapless politicians have been sucked in big time.
‘Consensus beats Proof everytime’.
For all those who live within cooee of Bunnings Hawthorn , I have Dr Howard Brady coming to speak on Climate Change in this area on the 18 th May at 7.30 . The venue is near Camberwell junction free entry.
Howard speaks on the models , sea level nonsense, but look him up on Google . Not a Co2 believer and acclaimed by late Bob Carter as well as Plimer.
Leave a post and contact no if interested so I can organise seating .
They appear to really believe this fraud. There is no-one on the political landscape who will stop this unbelievable idiocy, no-one with the intellectual courage, except PHON. The LNP actually got rid of their House skeptic, Dennis Jensen.
As the Orange one would say, “sad”.
The real catastrophe of AGW is about to happen, is plainly visible, and yet no-one in a leadership position either is blind to this, or seems not to care.
Onya Alan. Keep fighting the good battle. Not sure reason is winning but it will have its “I told you so moment” at some point. Not sure if we will be around to see it but at least we will have had to stop paying for it by then.
they may but only because they haven’t taken the trouble to question or even listen to the alternate view
The deindustrialisation of the forests is something that must be done, because it is a ‘felt truth’ that is a fundemental organisational bedrock of their left.
Money and activist hours flow whenever the cry goes out to help and save the trees from industry.
If the cannon fodder flock towards one battleground, the left chant encouragement.
The deindustrialisation of agriculture has many advantages for their left.
Deindustrialisation of agricultural electorates leads to depopulation, leads to their electoral commission killing off the rural tory electorate and redistributing the seat to a new australian imported suburb.
The end game of their left is to completely wipe out capitalist agriculture, and feed the proles of the vast megacity human battery farms on State controlled rations of flavoured yeast, glopped away from the State yeast vat factories.
No compliance, no rations.
Use the Greenslime’s own tactics.
Demand that the Precautionary Principle be applied to fire management practices.
Persuade insurance companies to refuse coverage where proper precautions are not noise, or charge very high premiums. The insurance companies hopped on to AGW and sea level rise to boost premiums, repay the Slime in their own currency.
If you have shares, attend the AGM and make lots of noise.
Your electricity bill will fall thanks to renewable energy — but you’ll have to be patient: Analyst
“- coal is incompatible with a safe climate.”
Where else but their abc:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-05-03/electricity-bills-to-fall-thanks-to-renewable-energy:-forecaster/8494154?smid=abcnews-Twitter_Organic&WT.tsrc=Twitter_Organic&sf75609075=1
Empirical data suggests otherwise.