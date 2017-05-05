Guest Post: Anthony Park An Incremental Pathway to Reducing Federal Government Spending.

Last Thursday Senator David Leyonhjelm posted a strategy of how to implement fiscal restraint using top down and bottom up strategies to implement this. His insight that we ‘wouldn’t start from here’ is welcome, but our society is largely change averse. Indeed the LDP budget is more ambitious than the Abbott/Hockey 2014 budget and would face stiff opposition. Here, I propose a more incrementalist strategy for budget restraint along similar principles, and suggest a strategy to gain political support for such cuts.
- ‘Everybody hurts’ 1% Spending Cap
The Federal Government should legislate to cap spending at 1% (or CPI, whichever is lower). That is 1% total increase across every federal program every year. Effectively about $4-5 billion yearly increase in spending, as opposed to $15-20 billion (1.8-2.5%) increases under business as usual. With the RBA having an inflation target of 2-3% per year, a 1% cap results in a small cut in real terms.
Is it politically possible? Tough but yes. In Victoria the ALP State government capped local council rate increases at 2.5%. A far cry from 1%, but very few Victorians noticed. That this was done by Labor provides political cover for both major parties doing something similar at the Federal level. At the federal level, 2015-16 spending grew 1.8% and in 2018-19 spending was estimated to grow at 0.9% (yes lol). So the 1% cap could be presented as a modest tightening I.e. ‘business as usual’ rather than ‘cut to the bone’. The following political points could be made by whomever is in power:
- “Every program still gets an increase in funding over the previous year. The public service just has to be 1-2% more efficient every year, like the rest of the country.”
- “Its unfair to increase government is pending by up to 3% when wage growth is at 2% and penalty rates being cut.”
- “People, even the poor still have to pay increases in council rates and state government fees. If all three levels increase spending there is less for the common Aussie.”
- “Countries like Portugal (and their left leaning government) were able to quickly reduce their deficits without reducing economic growth.”
According to my back of the envelope calculations, had a 1% cap been imposed in 2012-13 when the revised budget spend was $381.4 billion, the 2017-18 budget would have been (at most) $400.9 billion, as opposed to the currently projected $459.9 billion in spending. Assuming all other factors being equal, the budget would no longer be in deficit.
If spending were to exceed 1%, then automatic cuts would occur. Within say the $100 billion Senator Leyonhjelm suggests is not underpinned by legislation. The parliament would set a priority list of that spending. The lowest priority getting cut first.
- Unintended Consequences to Spending Caps
While a 1% cap should be sufficient over time, my criticisms of Senator Leyonhjelm’s measures also apply here, though to a lesser extent. There is ample opportunity to score political points from opposing spending restraint. Indeed, the 1% cap may lead to undesired outcomes, for example, useful infrastructure projects going unfunded. Meanwhile, legislated subsidies like health insurance rebates, Gonski education funding and the NDIS continue as spending is already locked in. Potentially, we could end up in a worse taxation situation if spending is displaced onto the states who in turn increase inefficient taxes/charges and expand their public services.
The most obvious policy solution would be to use a series of voucher systems and apply the 1% cap to that payment. For example the 30% Private Health Insurance rebate becomes a $300 voucher to be used to purchase health cover. Obviously, this is fine for those who previously paid $900 for coverage. However, it would be a $200 loss of subsidy for those previously paying $1500 for coverage. The potential for political suicide when implementing a 1% cap becomes readily apparent.
- Building Political Support
To avoid these negative political outcomes as much as possible, it is imperative to eliminate wasteful spending. Senator Leyonhjelm’s bottom-up budgeting is important here. Even for our near half trillion dollar spending monster, objectively reviewing every program within a few years is probably feasible. However, most reports would likely go unread or the recommendations twisted beyond recognition (think the Henry Review).
To simplify things I suggest we make two sets of rankings for every program. The first ranking every program for economic return (or loss) per dollar spent to the Australian economy. The second to measure the lived experience of program recipients – that is the popularity of the program. Programs that score lowly on both lists can more easily gain political support to be eliminated.
A predictable outcome would be that many programs turn out to be popular are economically damaging. A good example is the First Home Owners Grant, economists, both left and right leaning largely agree it lacks the intended effect. The rationale (compensation for introducing the GST) is long past. Yet the program persists.
So how to build political coalitions to eliminate popular, wasteful spending? One way could be to have citizen’s juries be educated on a randomised list of spending programs and rank them in importance. Programs that rank poorly (relative to other programs) across multiple juries would be less politically painful to cut. If juries continue to rank bad programs relatively highly, we could have secondary juries where participants are given reform options. For example, the First Home Owners Grant could be given options for reformed programs 1) providing grants to State/Local governments for releasing land, 2) grants for reducing construction red tape etc. While this would not eliminate wasteful spending it would reduce it. Hopefully, the emotional attachment to the specific program would be severed, making it politically easier to abolish later down the track.
A shrewd government would enact these measures for political cover. However, there is no reason private citizens, institutes or academic research departments could not conduct their own analysis of economic return of programs or conduct surveys or unofficial citizen’s juries to rank programs.
These proposals are likely to satisfy small government proponents, nor should they. Still, they could make spending cuts more politically permissible.
Did you mean unlikely?
I’ll see your capped YoY 1% increase and raise it with a minim 1% annual reduction in total spend until the Govt to GDP ratio is below 25%
@stackja
Yes that should be unlikely not likely.
Congratulations to the author on contributing to the debate. Let’s keep it going.
In Victoria the ALP State government capped local council rate increases at 2.5%. A far cry from 1%, but very few Victorians noticed.
I know what you’re getting at, but the People’s Republic of Yarra are planning on getting around it by charging a separate fee for garbage collection.
That will help them to keep monstering their own ratepayers for a while. Not content with increasing rates by more than inflation every year this millennium and well before (and 2.5% is still above inflation), in an area that’s gentrifying and should thus need less council “services”, they’re going to use this fee to impose a real increase of well over 10% on their ratepayers.
(It may, in the long run, help. A competent State government would choke off general rates as much as possible and force local councils to rely on fees for service or other levies tied to specifics might focus people’s minds on what they are expected to pay for.)
At a federal level, the bureaucrats would just classify tax “concessions” (e.g. normal deductibility of work related expenses) as “spending”, slash those (thus reducing “spending”) which would enable real “spending” to continue to skyrocket.
@ Norman Church
Thanks for reading!
@ Tim Neilson
That is quite insidious. But in the long term, as you say, hopefully focus people’s minds on the costs of their services.
Indeed, another very plausible flaw in my suggested model. You could also extend this to charitable donations and so forth.
Indeed, another very plausible flaw in my suggested model. You could also extend this to charitable donations and so forth.
Maybe it could be solved by very tight, specific definitions in the rules about what actually counted as “spending”, but it would need to be monitored carefully, and so you’d need to have the ongoing political will for that to occur. It might be easier for a politician to say “no, that cash grab doesn’t count as expenditure reduction” than it is under the current regime to be seen to oppose handouts directly, so your system is a potential improvement.
And we need to try something.
In NSW this is a separate charge already, but council makes no profit, what they are charged is passed on, ditto for water, and both are controlled by IPART as well as general rates.
It also has the benefit of not having a “seniors’ discount” which was the attraction in the first place.