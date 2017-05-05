Guest Post: Anthony Park An Incremental Pathway to Reducing Federal Government Spending.

Last Thursday Senator David Leyonhjelm posted a strategy of how to implement fiscal restraint using top down and bottom up strategies to implement this. His insight that we ‘wouldn’t start from here’ is welcome, but our society is largely change averse. Indeed the LDP budget is more ambitious than the Abbott/Hockey 2014 budget and would face stiff opposition. Here, I propose a more incrementalist strategy for budget restraint along similar principles, and suggest a strategy to gain political support for such cuts.

‘Everybody hurts’ 1% Spending Cap

The Federal Government should legislate to cap spending at 1% (or CPI, whichever is lower). That is 1% total increase across every federal program every year. Effectively about $4-5 billion yearly increase in spending, as opposed to $15-20 billion (1.8-2.5%) increases under business as usual. With the RBA having an inflation target of 2-3% per year, a 1% cap results in a small cut in real terms.

Is it politically possible? Tough but yes. In Victoria the ALP State government capped local council rate increases at 2.5%. A far cry from 1%, but very few Victorians noticed. That this was done by Labor provides political cover for both major parties doing something similar at the Federal level. At the federal level, 2015-16 spending grew 1.8% and in 2018-19 spending was estimated to grow at 0.9% (yes lol). So the 1% cap could be presented as a modest tightening I.e. ‘business as usual’ rather than ‘cut to the bone’. The following political points could be made by whomever is in power:

“Every program still gets an increase in funding over the previous year. The public service just has to be 1-2% more efficient every year, like the rest of the country.”

“Its unfair to increase government is pending by up to 3% when wage growth is at 2% and penalty rates being cut.”

“People, even the poor still have to pay increases in council rates and state government fees. If all three levels increase spending there is less for the common Aussie.”

“Countries like Portugal (and their left leaning government) were able to quickly reduce their deficits without reducing economic growth.”

According to my back of the envelope calculations, had a 1% cap been imposed in 2012-13 when the revised budget spend was $381.4 billion, the 2017-18 budget would have been (at most) $400.9 billion, as opposed to the currently projected $459.9 billion in spending. Assuming all other factors being equal, the budget would no longer be in deficit.

If spending were to exceed 1%, then automatic cuts would occur. Within say the $100 billion Senator Leyonhjelm suggests is not underpinned by legislation. The parliament would set a priority list of that spending. The lowest priority getting cut first.

Unintended Consequences to Spending Caps

While a 1% cap should be sufficient over time, my criticisms of Senator Leyonhjelm’s measures also apply here, though to a lesser extent. There is ample opportunity to score political points from opposing spending restraint. Indeed, the 1% cap may lead to undesired outcomes, for example, useful infrastructure projects going unfunded. Meanwhile, legislated subsidies like health insurance rebates, Gonski education funding and the NDIS continue as spending is already locked in. Potentially, we could end up in a worse taxation situation if spending is displaced onto the states who in turn increase inefficient taxes/charges and expand their public services.

The most obvious policy solution would be to use a series of voucher systems and apply the 1% cap to that payment. For example the 30% Private Health Insurance rebate becomes a $300 voucher to be used to purchase health cover. Obviously, this is fine for those who previously paid $900 for coverage. However, it would be a $200 loss of subsidy for those previously paying $1500 for coverage. The potential for political suicide when implementing a 1% cap becomes readily apparent.

Building Political Support

To avoid these negative political outcomes as much as possible, it is imperative to eliminate wasteful spending. Senator Leyonhjelm’s bottom-up budgeting is important here. Even for our near half trillion dollar spending monster, objectively reviewing every program within a few years is probably feasible. However, most reports would likely go unread or the recommendations twisted beyond recognition (think the Henry Review).

To simplify things I suggest we make two sets of rankings for every program. The first ranking every program for economic return (or loss) per dollar spent to the Australian economy. The second to measure the lived experience of program recipients – that is the popularity of the program. Programs that score lowly on both lists can more easily gain political support to be eliminated.

A predictable outcome would be that many programs turn out to be popular are economically damaging. A good example is the First Home Owners Grant, economists, both left and right leaning largely agree it lacks the intended effect. The rationale (compensation for introducing the GST) is long past. Yet the program persists.

So how to build political coalitions to eliminate popular, wasteful spending? One way could be to have citizen’s juries be educated on a randomised list of spending programs and rank them in importance. Programs that rank poorly (relative to other programs) across multiple juries would be less politically painful to cut. If juries continue to rank bad programs relatively highly, we could have secondary juries where participants are given reform options. For example, the First Home Owners Grant could be given options for reformed programs 1) providing grants to State/Local governments for releasing land, 2) grants for reducing construction red tape etc. While this would not eliminate wasteful spending it would reduce it. Hopefully, the emotional attachment to the specific program would be severed, making it politically easier to abolish later down the track.

A shrewd government would enact these measures for political cover. However, there is no reason private citizens, institutes or academic research departments could not conduct their own analysis of economic return of programs or conduct surveys or unofficial citizen’s juries to rank programs.

These proposals are likely to satisfy small government proponents, nor should they. Still, they could make spending cuts more politically permissible.