Guest Post: Robert Carruthers on BREXIT

A casual glance at history shows the human misery Brexit could cause. Mass forced relocations of millions. There’s probably been nothing like it since the partition of India at its independence. Britain has experience in losing parts of itself. It did so as the British Empire unravelled. Basically, the legislation in place at the time of independence stands and is subject to change by the new national legislature. It is not just Australia which experienced this. 1/4 of the world was once part of the British Empire and subject to its laws. Little of it still is.

A Brexit implemented along the lines of the independence from the British empire could easily be achieved at a relatively little total cost. It almost certainly will not be. That would require goodwill on both sides. This is not the case. It is not in the interests of the EU establishment for Brexit not to damage the UK. They need to make an example of her, to make it less likely for other countries to follow suit. It is something of an existential struggle for them.

Even if France elects Le Pen, the EU establishment may not accept the gig is over. They may still wish to maintain their influence by maintaining the biggest possible EU. The people negotiating with the UK are in part negotiating for the UK to pay their own pensions. If the UK does not, it makes it less likely others on exiting will do so. Wither their pensions? They really will not want the EU to end. If that means EU citizens and those of the UK suffer and there is a train-wreck Brexit, then so be it.

I do not think the EU and UK have in themselves the capability to avoid a train wreck. They need an outside party to bang their heads together. To tell them to put their “nations” interests first and make it work. To end up with something based around the UK paying its contributions to EU pensions and the EU maintaining free trade. Some form of permanent residency to be granted to EU citizens resident in the UK and visa-verse. They will never do this off their own bat.

Where is Trump when you need him? The US may be the only power able to make the UK and EU come to an agreement beneficial to their citizens. A threatened withdrawal of forces or dumping of currencies would encourage an agreement. The Suez crisis points the way.

The UK ought to be pushing for US intervention, the EU certainly will not. There are incentives for the US to do so. There’s a good chance a train wreck Brexit will trigger a global depression. Far fetched? Not really. It is potentially a far bigger disturbance than Creditanstalt would have appeared in advance. Global imbalances and debt levels suggest we too are precariously placed.