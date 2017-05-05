Guest Post: Robert Carruthers on BREXIT

A casual glance at history shows the human misery Brexit could cause. Mass forced relocations of millions. There’s probably been nothing like it since the partition of India at its independence. Britain has experience in losing parts of itself. It did so as the British Empire unravelled. Basically, the legislation in place at the time of independence stands and is subject to change by the new national legislature. It is not just Australia which experienced this. 1/4 of the world was once part of the British Empire and subject to its laws. Little of it still is.
A Brexit implemented along the lines of the independence from the British empire could easily be achieved at a relatively little total cost. It almost certainly will not be. That would require goodwill on both sides. This is not the case. It is not in the interests of the EU establishment for Brexit not to damage the UK. They need to make an example of her, to make it less likely for other countries to follow suit. It is something of an existential struggle for them.
Even if France elects Le Pen, the EU establishment may not accept the gig is over. They may still wish to maintain their influence by maintaining the biggest possible EU. The people negotiating with the UK are in part negotiating for the UK to pay their own pensions. If the UK does not, it makes it less likely others on exiting will do so. Wither their pensions? They really will not want the EU to end. If that means EU citizens and those of the UK suffer and there is a train-wreck Brexit, then so be it.
I do not think the EU and UK have in themselves the capability to avoid a train wreck. They need an outside party to bang their heads together. To tell them to put their “nations” interests first and make it work. To end up with something based around the UK paying its contributions to EU pensions and the EU maintaining free trade. Some form of permanent residency to be granted to EU citizens resident in the UK and visa-verse. They will never do this off their own bat.
Where is Trump when you need him? The US may be the only power able to make the UK and EU come to an agreement beneficial to their citizens. A threatened withdrawal of forces or dumping of currencies would encourage an agreement. The Suez crisis points the way.
The UK ought to be pushing for US intervention, the EU certainly will not. There are incentives for the US to do so. There’s a good chance a train wreck Brexit will trigger a global depression. Far fetched? Not really. It is potentially a far bigger disturbance than Creditanstalt would have appeared in advance. Global imbalances and debt levels suggest we too are precariously placed.
As someone said the other day, May should just say, we have a few SSBNs and we’ve re-targeted them. Your move.
Alternatively as the author talks about a train wreck: C’mon train!
A global depression is small price to pay for the death of the EU.
Some form of permanent residency to be granted to EU citizens resident in the UK and visa-verse.
If that means that car-torching “youths”, and others of similar predisposition to contribute usefully to their nation of residence, can relocate from Paris to the UK, it probably won’t fly.
“Mass forced relocations of millions. ” Who? Where? Nobody said anything about sending all the Welsh to Romania! (That was supposed to be secret!).
1/4 of the world was once part of the British Empire and subject to its laws.” – And a large part of that 1/4 still operate with those laws and institutions and those laws and institutions are responsible in large part for the survival and prosperity of those now separate & sovereign entities.
American intervention in French affairs? Clearly, the author is not French! To explain: The French can NEVER accept intervention until AFTER they have surrendered. If you are not French, you cannot understand.
Settle down son, you’re scaring the women.
What an odd post.
The EU will either collapse or reform itself. The pivot is the French election. If Le Pen wins, reform is a slight possibility. If Macron wins, the EU will be emboldened and arrogantly press on to collapse.
Either way, the corruptocrats in Brussels will continue their useless posture towards the UK and the British government will hopefully ignore them and unilaterally exit on their own terms. When diplomacy fails, the stronger party is entitled to say “fuck off”. That party is the UK because the EU needs them more than the other way around.
Rather than a casual glance, how about stumping up some persuasive evidence? What you suggest is purely speculative at this time.
Trump signalled his support for Britons to determine their own destiny. The notion that the UK must solicit overt US support and intervention in a battle with the EU is unfounded.
Take a Bex…
To the author of this guest post – are you against Britain reclaiming its sovereignty?
I’m seeing this much like Empire.
Good advice.
You won’t see scenes like the partition of India until during and after the Eurabian civil war.
This is the nonsense of internal treaties etc. No nation has any legal power over another other than what that nation has given it. In effect, the only thing empowering the EU is the laws the various countries have passed limiting themselves and accepting EU rules.
The UK simply needs to say, “NO”. The biggest threat to the UK from the EU is from the UK courts.
“You won’t see scenes like the partition of India until during and after the Eurabian civil war.”
Which may well happen irrespective of brexit.
If anyone wants to understand Brexit you need to read “EUReferendum.com” by Dr Richard North,”Pete North Politics Blog” and Christopher Bookers Articles in the U.K. Daily Telegraph. These three people have a great understanding of how the EU works ( all Brexiters) they show how Mrs May is making a complete has of things EU, either through lack of understanding or poor advice, especially from the far right hard brexiters.
Whoops hash of things
NATO is the big chip the UK has and why the EU would do well not to over cook their demands, unless of course, the little EU commies can outrun a head-chopper.
This comment indicates a fundamental misunderstanding of the structure, nature, role and function of the British Empire.
I will also point out that British judicial systems, financial, land and labour laws, concepts and structures form the basis of prosperity not only in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (being destroyed now in South Africa) but also in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan (financial), South Korea (financial), India and many of the smaller countries of both the old formal and informal Empires.
Where these systems and structures have been cultivated, you find prosperity. Where eroded or destroyed, those countries have or are relapsing into barbarism.
I present as evidence Zimbabwe and Burma.
Please read John Darwin’s works on this matter.
What a very strange post.
Hold on, one minute the colonies want their independence, and now the original colonisers are not allowed their own.
Fuck the Brussels bureaucrats.
Somebody send Kim the coordinates for his next attempted launch.
And help him with it.
He’s nearly as useless as the Euro bunch.
I can’t see the problem. If the EU erect tariffs the the UK can reciprocate plus scale back its NATO commitment.
NZ does OK despite severe geographic disadvantages, Singapore does OK despite bugger all natural resources. In fact it has done far better than Malaya after separation from it.
The UK economy is the 5th biggest in the world, bigger than those 2 combined.
The author hasn’t explained why Brexit will be a problem at all. No facts, no analysis just unsupported assertions.
‘DiEM25 is a pan-European, cross-border movement of democrats.
We believe that the European Union is disintegrating. Europeans are losing their faith in the possibility of European solutions to European problems. At the same time as faith in the EU is waning, we see a rise of misanthropy, xenophobia and toxic nationalism.
If this development is not stopped, we fear a return to the 1930s. That is why we have come together despite our diverse political traditions – Green, radical left, liberal – in order to repair the EU. The EU needs to become a realm of shared prosperity, peace and solidarity for all Europeans. We must act quickly, before the EU disintegrates.’
