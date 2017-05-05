Increasing diversity at PM&C

From PM&C’s gender equality plan:
PM&C is exploring initiatives to increase the proportion of female SES coming from a diverse background such as CALD, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, disability, LGBTI or from a mature aged demographic.
With an ageing demographic and women living longer than men, PM&C can tick several of those boxes by plucking some women in the dementia wards of aged care facilities to be SES officers, especially ones that previously identified as LGBTI and/or who have reverted to their childhood language.
And this is under a Liberal Government who have more control over PM&C than any other Department! FFS.
I identify as CALD, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, disabled, LGBTI. I must apply!
MT controlling?
NEVER!
That would certainly improve the quality of PM&C SES greatly!
From Wikipedia:
“Affirmative action (known as reservation in India and Nepal and positive discrimination in the UK; also known in a narrower context as employment equity in Canada and South Africa) is the policy of favoring members of a disadvantaged group who suffer or have suffered from discrimination within a culture.”
I recall discussing this topic in high school as an exchange student to the US in 1976. I don’t think legislation is a very useful way to progress any type of cultural change.
Socialists are always social engineering.
Some of them want all black people.
Some of them want all white people.
Some of them want to pick the percentages of different groups according to their tastes.
And that’s Hitler , (just with percentages).
And there is always a designated group to blame.
Nowadays it’s western white men as well as joooos.
Hiding their evil behind a lie of fixing injustice, just as Hitler (socialists) and communists have always done.
Evil socialism doesn’t change.
Racist and bigoted to it’s hateful core.
This quota system for different races and sexes etc is no different than putting stars on people in Nazi Germany.
There is no difference whatsoever.
Once you allow governments to do this, you are in big trouble.
Getting rid of Jooos in Nazi Germany would have been considered “Affirmative action” by Nazis, for the benefit of white Germans, who were so unjustly treated by the baddies …… the socialists picked ……….joooos.
It’s no different.