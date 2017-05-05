John Coates and the AOC

AOC president Coates purports to be very proud of the independence of the Australian Olympic Committee and its $143 million fund. A fund that has been entirely paid by the Australian (and NSW) taxpayer. In his article to the AFR on 3 May, Coates stated
It is undisputed that the finances of the Australian Olympic Committee are in their best health since the AOC started operations as the Australian Olympic Federation in 1914. …
Crucially, AOC funding is independent of government.
Moreover, the AOC receives no public funding. Indeed, since Sydney was elected to host the 2000 Olympic Games the AOC has neither sought nor received any federal government funding.
Well, sure. The AOC managed to pocket hundreds of millions of dollars when Sydney hosted the Olympics in 2000. All taxpayers’ money. Of course you can have financial health when the taxpayer is paying. It really is sophistry of the highest order to claim that the AOC exists without public funding.
Now he is facing his first challenger in the 27 years at the helm. His acolyte Mike Tancred says that he is worth at least ’10 times’ the $715,000 salary he picks up (which is far more than any other Olympic Committee present in the world even the president of the International Olympic Committee. (Sorry, he doesn’t collect a salary, it is a consultancy fee as his position is officially honorary).
His remuneration was even increased to ‘compensate’ him for resigning from the David Jones Board. What a ridiculous notion. When a director resigns from a board, should the other organisations compensate the director for that loss? Of course not.
And now Coates wants to get re-elected and says that he will get the Olympics for Queensland. Well that’s an open and shut reason why he shouldn’t be reelected. The Australian taxpayer doesn’t need to fund another ego games.
The Olympics is becoming increasingly irrelevant and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ceases to exist in 20 years. No country can afford to waste the money to host the games. And there are far too many games/sports in the Olympics too – professional sports such as golf and tennis.
If there is to be an Olympics, it should return to the pure amateur games with the games played in the Ancient Olympics and no more. It should be held in Olympia ever four years under those conditions.
Lucius, you are completely spot on here.
Absolutely agree! Furthermore, like the ancients, all athletes shall compete in the nude. Men and women. Then there’ll be no more arguing over gender!
Nope I don’t like either of them.
I dare not say why.
Pass.
Popcorn please.
Maybe, as you say, we should go back to the Grecian model. At least that would provide eye candy.
Taken over by the usual suspects and their sycophants to gain the maximum amount of shekels.
Bread and circuses, as are all high level sport.
Not a bad wicket for many.
The AOC — and most sporting bodies involved in the Olympics, are mostly ponzi schemes given a veneer of legitimacy by the average weekend sports participant.
The only Olympic sports should be those that do not conduct a World Championship event. That should be enough for any sport, particularly as world championships tend to occur more frequently than olympics.
Therefore, no swimming, athletics, football of various brands, etc.
Come to think of it, there would be very few that meet the criterion.
Skip Olympia, hold it in cities which host major pharmaceutical companies, cut out the doping middlemen and the whole thing can be funded by the proceeds of the performance enhancing drug sales.
Total agreement LQC
The under-23 soccer competition at the Olympics makes a mockery of Citius, Altius, Fortius.
Make it open competition or drop it.
You are a terrible person LQC but rather correct here.
I would like to think your rehab is kicking in.
Almost as boring as parliament. Or soccer. Defund all sports, the yartz and assorted hobbies for starters. And Blight and Beatoff should get the bill for the up coming abomination on the Gold Coast.
How many ‘hospital beds’ do these glorified sports carnivals cost to host?
How many ‘hospital beds’ does Coates cost per annum?