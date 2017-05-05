John Coates and the AOC

AOC president Coates purports to be very proud of the independence of the Australian Olympic Committee and its $143 million fund. A fund that has been entirely paid by the Australian (and NSW) taxpayer. In his article to the AFR on 3 May, Coates stated

It is undisputed that the finances of the Australian Olympic Committee are in their best health since the AOC started operations as the Australian Olympic Federation in 1914. … Crucially, AOC funding is independent of government. Moreover, the AOC receives no public funding. Indeed, since Sydney was elected to host the 2000 Olympic Games the AOC has neither sought nor received any federal government funding.

Well, sure. The AOC managed to pocket hundreds of millions of dollars when Sydney hosted the Olympics in 2000. All taxpayers’ money. Of course you can have financial health when the taxpayer is paying. It really is sophistry of the highest order to claim that the AOC exists without public funding.

Now he is facing his first challenger in the 27 years at the helm. His acolyte Mike Tancred says that he is worth at least ’10 times’ the $715,000 salary he picks up (which is far more than any other Olympic Committee present in the world even the president of the International Olympic Committee. (Sorry, he doesn’t collect a salary, it is a consultancy fee as his position is officially honorary).

His remuneration was even increased to ‘compensate’ him for resigning from the David Jones Board. What a ridiculous notion. When a director resigns from a board, should the other organisations compensate the director for that loss? Of course not.

And now Coates wants to get re-elected and says that he will get the Olympics for Queensland. Well that’s an open and shut reason why he shouldn’t be reelected. The Australian taxpayer doesn’t need to fund another ego games.

The Olympics is becoming increasingly irrelevant and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ceases to exist in 20 years. No country can afford to waste the money to host the games. And there are far too many games/sports in the Olympics too – professional sports such as golf and tennis.

If there is to be an Olympics, it should return to the pure amateur games with the games played in the Ancient Olympics and no more. It should be held in Olympia ever four years under those conditions.