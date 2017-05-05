Les Miz after reality finally bites

An absolutely stunning photo. The people behind the barricades are, of course, the people who put Chavez and now Maduro into power. I wonder what they now know that they didn’t know then. If you look to the government to give you things you didn’t earn for yourself, this is the very plausible place you will end up. I doubt that many of those now on the streets have learned a thing, and I have not come across an article anywhere that truly explains why the Venezuelan economy has fallen apart.

Picked up at Instapundit.