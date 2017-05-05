Les Miz after reality finally bites

An absolutely stunning photo. The people behind the barricades are, of course, the people who put Chavez and now Maduro into power. I wonder what they now know that they didn’t know then. If you look to the government to give you things you didn’t earn for yourself, this is the very plausible place you will end up. I doubt that many of those now on the streets have learned a thing, and I have not come across an article anywhere that truly explains why the Venezuelan economy has fallen apart.
Picked up at Instapundit.
Evil Capitalists, of course! Just Capitalists, they’re automatically evil, right? Nothing to do with failed government policies, I’m sure. I mean, it can’t be.
Has John Pilger commented yet?
“If you look to the government to give you things you didn’t earn for yourself, this is the very plausible place you will end up. “
This is what needs to be taught in schools everywhere.
Children and teenagers don’t want to hear it will take years and hard work to get what they want. Enter the promise of socialism. And there are plenty of teachers and lectures who love the admiration it gets them selling this message to the kiddies.