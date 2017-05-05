William Baumol 1922 – 2017

The great William Baumol has passed away aged 95. He made a magnificent contribution to economics and was active right up until his death.
Alas he never won the economic Nobel but would have been a worthy winner in any number of areas.
The great William Baumol has passed away aged 95. He made a magnificent contribution to economics and was active right up until his death.
Alas he never won the economic Nobel but would have been a worthy winner in any number of areas.
There is no such thing as public opinion. There is only published opinion.