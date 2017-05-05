William Baumol 1922 – 2017

Posted on 3:46 pm, May 5, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

The great William Baumol has passed away aged 95. He made a magnificent contribution to economics and was active right up until his death.

Alas he never won the economic Nobel but would have been a worthy winner in any number of areas.

