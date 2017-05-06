Counting our political blessings

It’s nice to see an article pointing out how well we have done in having had the US elect Donald Trump. This is by Andrew Klavan who I don’t recall having been a fan during the election but does seem to have seen the light, calling his post Thanks GOP! with not a trace of irony meant. Just by not being Hillary, DJT has done more than could ever have been hoped for. But as Klavan points out, there is much much more to be thankful for even if it is not everything we might have wanted.
So yes, let those of us on the right continue to push for more conservative legislation, and let us complain some whenever we don’t get it. But let’s not be blinded to the fact that things are going pretty well for the good guys right now.
Maybe we could call a pause in carping at President Trump and tarring and feathering Speaker Ryan and scorning Senator Mitch McConnell just long enough to tell them thanks.
To this day, I run across people who tell me they identify with the right side of politics but lament that Donald Trump became president. This is such massive stupidity never mind ingratitude by people who, whatever they may think about themselves, have not the slightest idea how politics works.
Virtue signalling on the right.
Like betraying gun owners for the puppy-licks of the media.
This is what we are.
They’re probably the righties who think the ABC is wonderful and watch nothing else.
Like a certain Prime Minister.
Not much of a blessing if you are in Australia where the choice is Left and Lefter. And the Senate provides a one-way gate to the Left no matter who is in government.
Let me get back to you on that one.
Just because I think Trump is an idiot doesn’t make me left wing. As for ingratitude? WTF – what should I be grateful for? Trump has done nothing for me. He has done nothing for Australia.
Wasn’t it McConnell who refused to back Obama’s Supreme Court nomination?
He deserves a little credit for that, surely.
IIRC, global opinion polls have consistently demonstrated that the world hates American conservatism, with something like 9 out of 10 polled before Presidential elections preferring the Democrat candidate.
2008 was particularly noteworthy for small government conservative/libertarian dumbarsedry, when vast swathes of righties across the globe fell over themselves to noisily express their support for Barack Obama. Chris is absolutely correct – this was all about right wing virtue signalling. Appalling strategic error. If the right is doing anything to prove to to their opponents that they aren’t racist-sexist-anti queer, then the left has already won.
Malcolm (6.14pm) An idiot employing 25,000 people? Who but a leftist dipstick would assert that?
And canning the TPP was not a great thing for Australia? Really?
Now try defending the TPP to show us it’s not just because you reckon that Trump is an idiot, that you are leftfilth! The infantile stupidity is strong in this one. (shakes head and pours another Glen Morangie)
I could be wrong but I’m pretty sure this isn’t the first time Klaven has played the apologist for establishment Republicans on Capitol Hill. I’m pretty sure it was him who wrote an article with a very similar theme to this one a few years ago, in which he provided a contrarian critique of the performance of the much-unloved Speaker John Boehner, lauding him for not blinking during negotiations with the Dems and allowing the sequester to substantially cut the budget deficit.
It does, however, make you an idiot*. In which case there’s a pretty decent chance you are also left wing.
*Trump may be many things, but the man is plainly not an idiot.
DT in USA helps Australia. MT doesn’t help USA or Australia.
Sorry Steve, but I think you have this totally backwards.
Trumps administration has just sealed in Obamacare as was feared a few weeks ago, with nationalized healthcare now a very real next step.
His administration has also just approved a spending bill bigger than any single bill of Obama or Bush Jnr which happens to fund everything except his stupid wall, which seems to be the only thing you care about so why aren’t you more upset?
Are you actually clear on what’s happening here? Are you clear on what the difference between left and right is? It’s OK if you’re not, most professional political commentators and politicians aren’t and it’s their full time job.
Trump is a big government leftist, without the ideological coherence of Obama and the Democrats are basically running the country as they always do, with their arms elbow deep in the Republican sock puppets.
The idea that Trump was going to be something different is now so utterly shattered that only cultist-like followers can still be carrying on like this.
He is doing such a bad job that we may yet wish we got Hillary instead. At least Conservative token resistance to her policies would’ve been better than this shit show.
I have no doubt you do, iampeter. Must keep those borders open!