Cross post: Terry Barnes Time to scrap the rebates

Malcolm Turnbull almost lost an election because he had no health policy. Bill Shorten and Labor’s blatant, fabricated ‘Mediscare’, claiming secret Coalition plans to privatise Medicare, succeeded because Turnbull left a vacuum that Labor dishonestly filled.
With Treasurer Scott Morrison’s first post-election budget – the time in the electoral cycle where tough stuff is done – and a new health minister in the energetic Greg Hunt, there’s a big opportunity to phase out a measure that now brings little return for the billions spent on it: the private health insurance rebate.
The 30 per cent PHI rebate was introduced by the Howard government almost 20 years ago. From 2004, higher rebates were given to punters aged 65 and over as a ‘reward’ for doing the right thing by themselves (translation: not voting for nasty Mr Latham).
It was so popular that in 2007 Kevin Rudd promised not to touch it. Only later the Rudd government imposed means tests to pander to Labor’s ideological hostility to private health. By 2013, Labor also linked PHI rebate increases to CPI rather than premium changes, meaning the real out-of-pocket cost of cover increased even more. The Abbott government said it couldn’t remove Labor’s rebate cuts due to the inherited budget emergency.
Even so, the rebate still costs almost $6.5 billion this year, $25 billion over the four-year budget period. It’s a heck of a lot of money in a budget under perpetual debt and deficit stress, and unaffordable when the first priority of a sensible, prudent Coalition government’s first post-election budget should be eliminating waste.
You may think this political madness for a conservative government, but a case for ending it has three parts.
First, the rebate was introduced to deal with an emergency that has passed. When John Howard thrashed Paul Keating in 1996, PHI had been in an accelerating death spiral since Medicare started in 1984. Competing with free public hospital treatment, private health insurance membership dropped from well over 60 per cent of Australians in the early 80s to barely 30 per cent in 1997. Howard’s original PHI subsidy was too small to stop the slide: it took the 30 per cent rebate to have any real effect.
But the rebate wasn’t all of then health minister Michael Wooldridge’s PHI rescue plan. It became the carrot to attract and retain new members, allied with two big financial sticks: Lifetime Health Cover – a premium loading for those taking cover after the age of 30 – and a Medicare Levy Surcharge on people with decent incomes who refuse to insure.
Together, carrot and sticks did their job magnificently. They stemmed the coverage slide, and when Lifetime Health Cover was introduced in 2000 there was a single, dramatic, jump of 13 per cent. Participation rates have ever since stayed in the mid-to-high 40s, in the process significantly relieving demand pressure on public hospitals beds, and revitalising the private hospital industry.
What Labor’s changes to the rebates have proven, however, is that the surcharge and Lifetime Health Cover sticks have far greater retention value than the expensive rebate carrot.
PHI participation held firm after means testing and everything since, including annual premium hikes of 5-6 per cent. Clearly, it is the fear of the surcharge and Lifetime Health Cover that are the biggest deterrents of consumers dropping their cover despite premiums rising painfully.
Second, the health funds rescued by the PHI rebate are now in good shape. Since 1996, they adapted to a hostile and over-regulated operating environment, although many consumers still see private health insurance as marginally better than getting bubonic plague. Insurers have done everything they can to contain premium rises, including reluctantly placing some cover restrictions on many policies, to ensure both affordability and profitability. But they have also reined in their own operating costs, making PHI one of the most efficient service industries. Their average management expenses have hovered around a measly 8.5 per cent.
Third, and most importantly, insurers aren’t the culprits of the annual premium rise pain. Premiums pay for the healthcare services that policyholders receive: even though their management expenses ratio has remained pretty constant, PHI premiums still rise well in excess of CPI. That’s because they’re mostly determined by the cost of what they buy: the medical, hospital and allied services that patients consume, in a buyer’s market where legislation ties insurers’ hands when negotiating with providers.
It’s like the housing market. When interest rates are low, borrowing for housing is more affordable. Demand drives the market, and helps drive housing prices upwards.
For private health insurance, the easy money of the government rebate overheats the market for healthcare services, especially for surgeons, specialists and hospitals. With consumers cushioned against price shock by the rebate, providers feel less compunction about pushing payers for top dollar, and because they’re essential and more popular with the public than insurers, get it more often than not. The rebate money barely touches the sides of insurers on its way to provider pockets.
In normal markets public subsidies only are justifiable – if at all – in support of a threatened or infant industry. Private health is neither. Four in every ten hospital admissions is to a private hospital, and a good many more are for public hospital patients who are ‘persuaded’ by state authorities to go private. And if you think doctoring doesn’t pay, look at the fancy cars many surgeons and specialists drive that private health insurance helped buy.
It would be far better to end the rebate, deregulate what PHI can cover, and increase insurers’ ability to drive better deals with providers, that are based simply on what policy-holders can afford to pay. Seven billion rebate dollars each year can be better used, so if the financial sticks continue to keep people in, and there is comprehensive regulatory reform, the PHI rebate safely can go. And in ending it the Turnbull government can demonstrate it’s courageous in more than the Sir Humphrey sense.
As self funded stay at home child minders….we are now considering dropping our PHI. We are looking at
the costs of what possible elective or jump the que hospital stays we may need in the next 10 years or so verses the PHI cost we will incur. Emergency stays are publically funded anyway! Choice of Doctor/surgeon
is mostly BS as who the hell knows who is the “best” to operate on you. Advice from the GP usually!
Instead of “Time to scrap the rebates”, you could have written “Yet another tax increase on anyone earning a bit over the average wage”. I’m sure that will play well with the base.
Are there any actual conservatives left in this country?
Whitlam’s ‘reforms’ worked out well, did they not?
Somehow I think the”death spiral” that the health funds were in may resurface. I am seriously considering my PHI as are many people I know. Surgery on my hand (a half day in hospital) cost me $2,500 on top of my full PHI. My GP was $15,000 out of pocket for bowel cancer treatment on top of her full PHI. My aunt will soon have surgery on her spine costing her $13,000 (up front please) on top of her top cover PHI.
Unless something is done to reduce the exorbitant out of pocket expenses for the privately insured there will be a steady exodus from the private health insurers.
Dear oh dear.
If this is their attack on middle class welfare, may the Liberals kindly fuck off and die.
If they could argue the case, share the toughness of getting spending down and smash the idiocy of leftists, I might be sympathetic but you know?
My vote.
My volunteering.
My donations.
My ox.
Sparks says it for me – good points.
In my experience only Socialists are against the rebates
We have hung with PHI but it is now such poor value, that dropping the rebate would be the final straw. Time to ditch it.
I spent 29 days in public hospital. Cost to me: zero! My PHI paid the hospital, thousands!
+1. Broken knee, a week.
The best bedside comfort the hospital gave me was a note saying because I chose to use my PHI, they would make sure there were no extra bills above the insurance.
I was terrified I had made big mistake, because of the old folk wisdom that private patients got stiffed big time but the uninsured got a free ride, eg a not-well-off friend who after heart attack had a triple bypass and got great treatment.
Private patients seem to have a lot more attention but with dubious benefit at time.
I also am thinking of dropping PHI.
Over the next ten years, it will cost me over $35,000. + all the gap fees. (Nearly $300 for an MRI.)
And I still get treated in a public hospital.
So how much will the government pay me to keep my PHI going, considering it covered over $150,000 of my cardiac illness and transplant?
Terry Barnes, come back to me with this suggestion when every single subsidy to renewable energy scam artists has been scrapped.
Removing the PHI rebate would also remove any incentive to retain it, and would place additional burden on the already stretched public hospital system, if people cancel their PHI. Bottom line, it’s about cost.
Spe4aking of “rebates”:
I’m collecting “creative” solutions to the issue of receiving phone calls from an obviously Indian call centre, launching into a prepared speech about “government rebates” on domestic “solar” installations.
I do not object to folk trying to make a living, but six or more calls a day is getting a little trying.
I suspect that there may be a bit of “personal data fishing going on here.
I also receive a couple of “blank” calls each day. These are likely to be automatic probes of a huge block of numbers. As soon as the phone is picked up, even after one ring, the line drops out. Thus, someone with the hardware and software, can auto-dial a LOT of phone numbers and collect the “live” ones for “resale” to the “solar intrudes” or similar types.
Any thoughts?
Removing the rebate is political suicide. For full cover, PHI contributions of just on $4,500 per annum will increase to almost $6,500 per annum. For making them pay that additional $2,000 per annum the voters will quickly oust any government foolhardy enough to do it.
This whole proposal is a false economy. Sorry.
The rebate costs the budget $6.5 billion per year? Bringing it in helped raise coverage by 13%?
In 2013-14 about $58.8 billion was spent on hospitals in Australia. Total health spending was $154.6 billion.
If you take 13% of the $58.8 billion that is $7.6 billion. So by removing the carrot you are risking actual government spending going up. Keep in mind that the private health funds also are paying for a chunk of the other 154.6 – 58.8 = $95.8 billion too. Some of that spending would boomerang onto the government as well.
The point of the rebate is it encourages people to pay 70% of their medical treatment cost, whereas that would be 0% in the Medicare system. It also helps reduce medical practitioner overcharging because both the Medicare bureaucrats and the health funds are pressuring them to keep costs down.
If you want a policy which really saves money this is the one: ban public hospitals from billing the health funds of private patients. In that case all admissions to a public hospital will therefore be as a public patient, and therefore the hospital can’t overbill the health fund as they do now.
Then there is a huge incentive for insured patients to go to private hospitals – which aren’t quite as bloated and being for-profit have more of an incentive to be efficient. The private system will expand taking pressure off the public system, and more sophisticated services will be justified in the private sector too.
Maybe after you do that it might be worth reconsidering the 30% rebate.
Answering machine.
What I’ve done with my mobile is forward from VoIP to both the house phone and the mobile, but set the mobile to recognize the number coming from the VoIP system (yes I pay a bit for forwarding). This way I don’t have to reveal my mobile number and I can switch to a new VoIP number fairly cheaply. Also, there’s a lot of programmatic screening you can deploy (e.g. feed all calls with hidden caller-id over to a message box is a good start, then whitelist people you really know you want to talk to, etc).
Exactly. Billions are completely wasted on these scams and Barnes wants to put up taxes, again. Every ‘conservative’ politician and advisor these days has one policy: raise taxes.
Put your phone number on the ‘Do Not Call’ register
IIRC, it takes about 30 days before your number is added to the list.
In the meantime, it’s best not to speak to these people as these calls could be part of a racket currently going around.
Give up on the carrots and sticks and move to a free market solution.Eliminate the rebate and give taxpayers a one time option to opt out of Medicare forever.
Pay Medicare levy. Pay PHI premiums. Pay gap fees. Makes sense to slug me more. At least to somebody who is willing to mount yet another attack on the prudent and productive to fund bloated public sector expenditure which our career politicians are unwilling to tackle.
Yep, go right ahead. And see what happens.
For people in my situation, PHI is purely a tax. I don’t need it, don’t want it, and have it only because without PHI, the government will steal even more of my money than it already does.
As a de facto compulsory purchase above a certain income level, PHI is an obscene insult to someone who (i) is already entitled to ‘free’ health care as a citizen; (ii) pays a small fortune for ‘free’ health care in routine tax; (iii) pays for ‘free’ health care all over again with the medicare levy; and (iv) either ponies up for PHI or else has to pay for ‘free’ health care a third time via the punishment tax (the medicare levy surcharge, at the maximum rate of course).
I’ve had PHI for around twenty years simply to avoid the punishment tax. I’ve never used it. Thanks to the government’s witless intervention in my private affairs, that’s the deposit for an investment property straight down the toilet.
If the Liberal Party’s genius policy consultants kill the rebate, they’re going to have to increase the medicare levy surcharge punishment tax by an equivalent amount or else people like me will simply cancel the policies.
Message to Terry Barnes and his chums in government: keep finding new ways to screw your natural constituency and I won’t just deface my ballot at the next election — I’ll vote Labor.
BFYTW.
Drop the PHI rebate and you would be crushed in the rush to dump the useless product. And then crushed again by the crowd trying to get into public hospitals.
And you would be in Opposition. Where you will be anyway.
Bill to prop up green power hits $3 billion a year
Taxpayer subsidies to meet state and federal renewable energy targets have reached $3 billion a year and include spiralling hidden subsidies paid for by business and household electricity customers which go unreported in government balance sheets.
The true cost of subsidising renewable energy generation is estimated to have almost doubled since 2011 and is forecast to continue rising as Labor states set even more ambitious targets.
The first study to investigate the complex range of renewable energy subsidies across the country has found that at least $2.95bn was spent by the state, territory and federal governments last financial year, primarily on wind farms and the cost hangover of excessive and now largely obsolete solar roof top schemes.
Green power subsidies
At least 75 per cent of all subsidies was being collected from electricity consumers in the form of higher prices passed on by energy retailers due to the requirement on generators to source a mandated percentage of wholesale power from renewables. This, the report said, meant much of the subsidies remained hidden as they did not appear in government budgets or accounts, with the remainder being borne directly by the taxpayer.
So do some tuff stuff that doesn’t kick your voter base in the gonads (yet again).
Slash the ABC, SBS, public service, quangos, handouts to states, etc etc.
As others have pointed out above — many are on the edge of ditching PHI, so your ’emergency’ will quickly re-emerge if the costs go up by 50%.
This post demonstrates that the dry-rot in the LNP goes all the way through.
There is no solid heart left.
We’re on it. Doesn’t stop polls, political calls, charity calls or … overseas calls.
“….increase insurers’ ability to drive better deals with providers….” – yes, that has worked so well in the US, which has much better health services for all its people while consuming a much lower percentage of GDP…….
Doing away with the PHI rebates, as a “Budget repair” measure, or with the “savings” ploughed back in to the public health system (as suggested by the Greens and some within the ALP) would just be another can-kicking exercise.
The rate of increase in health costs, whether public or private, is unsustainable. With so much public funding going into “health care”, it may well be time to give the people the chance to vote on removing the words “but not so as to authorize any form of civil conscription” from section 51(xxiiiA) of the Constitution. It might also be time to have a very good look at the costs of professional indemnity insurance and the factors which are driving that.
Surely there is something wrong with a policy the ALP/Greens would support?
No way Jose! Our current crop of social engineers from all major parties would have us blitzed out every major new “advance” in behaviour altering medications.
You want to control spiraling health costs?
Do something about the 35 paper-pushers for every medico we have in the health system today.
Somehow I think the”death spiral” that the health funds were in may resurface. I am seriously considering my PHI as are many people I know. Surgery on my hand (a half day in hospital) cost me $2,500 on top of my full PHI. My GP was $15,000 out of pocket for bowel cancer treatment on top of her full PHI. My aunt will soon have surgery on her spine costing her $13,000 (up front please) on top of her top cover PHI.
Guys, take it from someone with considerable experience in the industry – and that’s all I’ll say about that – there is no point in having private health cover if you aren’t also going to use a surgeon that has a special “no gap” agreement with your health fund.
And before you say, “But that means I have to use a surgeon that might have no bloody idea what he’s doing!” – an enormous number of surgeons in the marketplace do have these agreements. It brings them a guaranteed clientele.
The same surgeon that might be charging you a $15,000 gap might be willing to reduce that significantly – or do away with it altogether – if you tell them you’re a customer of a private health fund.
Take Bupa or Medibank for exmaple. They have a list of surgeons on their websites that have an agreement with them. If you’re with those funds, go to one of those surgeons and tell them you’ve seen they have a “no gap” agreement with your fund, and you’d like to be treated the same way.
They don’t have to agree – but once you’ve told them you’re a member of a health fund and you’ll use a different surgeon if they won’t, you’ll find they’ll often cave.
I had a $17,000 gap reduced to $500 – no, that’s not a typo – the same way.
Mind you, if you’re like me and only ever arrive at a hospital comatose, strapped to an ambulance gurney, and wheeled straight through to Emergency, the “need” for PHI is somewhat academic.
Are there any actual conservatives left in this country?
What would you consider worth conserving in this country?
Talking about health and the huge costs involved, has anyone else been following the costs involved with the new HepC cure. There are 230,000 people in Australia with HepC, government funding started in 2016. I have heard various costs of treatment per patient – anywhere from $70K to $100K and beyond. Australia pays through the nose as we are a “1st world” country.
Do the math $20billion on one disease! Balance the budget, you have to be kidding.
Someone tell me I am wrong.
I think you missed the memo. Since government can now change the meaning of commonly used words, they have no need to remove anything from the Constitution. From now on, the words “civil conscription” mean scratching your ear. Government is not allowed to authorize any form of scratching your ear.
Forced labour is perfectly OK, because that’s been defined to have no relation to “civil conscription”.
You see? It’s all in the interpretation. Anything can mean anything… if we say so. It’s a question of who is to be master.
Mind you, if you’re like me and only ever arrive at a hospital comatose, strapped to an ambulance gurney, and wheeled straight through to Emergency, the “need” for PHI is somewhat academic.
That is very true.
If, however, you need something that is not an emergency – a knee or hip replacement, for example – you might find you have quite a wait to be seen.
In Brisbane, I was told I had a 3 to 6 year wait in the public system for a near operation. Not a replacement, by the way – just a reconstruction.
Don’t know how things are in the other states – but in Brisbane, I was able to get in the private hospital in two weeks. I had a $500 excess to pay, and $500 to the doctor. $500 to the anaesthetist too. That was all. And it was my choice to have the $500 excess in the first place, because it had made my premium cheaper.
The alternative? Hobble around in agony for at least three years.
My heart condition precludes general anesthetic except in an emergency where the risk of death from inaction outweighs the risk of death from anesthetic. I’ve become very adept at hobbling though.
