Liberty Quote
There cannot be stable money within an environment dominated by ideologies hostile to the preservation of economic freedom.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: May 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1?
Take a look at this soros funded bitch lying like hell (gun control Australia -> open family institute -> soros)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k3iFpWZaU4s
Poduim?
I missed the starting line.
I was delayed by repeated listening of Bring him home.
Anyone who lets their kids go to university is a horrible xunt who must die.
Hello
Seventh heaven…
Forget it IT. It’s over.
Trigger warning scary on The Drum
Florida Memorial University to award Trayvon Martin a posthumous Bachelor of Science Degree in aviation.
Is this an attempt to fly him from hell to Heaven?
It isn’t realised just how much of that went on.
Once I attempted to keep a chart of generals being
sackedreplaced just for the 1944 campaign between the Normandy beaches & when the fighting reached the border of Germany.
Gave up with a spinning head. Wore out about three pencils, and wasn’t sure I was getting them all.
Not even sure I got all the general who were killed in action (a much smaller group).
Indeed, the claim that the French in WW1 and 2 were cowards is one of the greatest calumnies ever uttered.
First XV!
What’s with the continual gloating over precedence in the thread ?
Did none of you nerds ever win anything at school?