French Election Forum 2017
This entry was posted in Elections, Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Le Pen! Or marooned!
Standby for a massive influx of beret-wearing, cheese-eating refugees from La Belle France. Unlike most of the other refugee arrivals these past 15 years, this lot should assimilate very well. It will be then interesting to observe just how fast France itself becomes an Islamic Republic.
France itself becomes an Islamic Republic.
Very sad.
Allons enfants de la Patrie,
Le jour de gloire est arrivé!
French polls close at 4:00 am out time. I don’t see how this election will make a difference but I remain open to suggestions.
FWIW, exit polls placing granny’s toyboy in front.
And they’re off and racing and straight in front it’s Kermit, Kermit in the lead now followed by Mr Toad of Toad Hall, Toad licking at the heels of Kermit, then its Crazy Frog in 3rd place, as they leave the first straight, and around the first bend there’s a change! A shift in the field, madames et messieurs, as Kermit and Toad both turn to the Left they fall behind and it’s Crazy! The Crazy Frog is out in front, coming from nowhere and now in the lead. It’s Crazy, Kermit, Toad. As they entire the final straight….
Paying 18-1 on