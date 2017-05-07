French Election Forum 2017

Posted on 10:00 pm, May 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
8 Responses to French Election Forum 2017

  1. stackja
    #2373995, posted on May 7, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Le Pen! Or marooned!

  2. Ubique
    #2374005, posted on May 7, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Standby for a massive influx of beret-wearing, cheese-eating refugees from La Belle France. Unlike most of the other refugee arrivals these past 15 years, this lot should assimilate very well. It will be then interesting to observe just how fast France itself becomes an Islamic Republic.

  3. MsDolittle
    #2374014, posted on May 7, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    France itself becomes an Islamic Republic.

    Very sad.

  4. Confused Old Misfit
    #2374016, posted on May 7, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Allons enfants de la Patrie,
    Le jour de gloire est arrivé!

  5. MsDolittle
    #2374020, posted on May 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    French polls close at 4:00 am out time. I don’t see how this election will make a difference but I remain open to suggestions.

  6. Marcus Classis
    #2374024, posted on May 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    FWIW, exit polls placing granny’s toyboy in front.

  7. Andrew M.
    #2374026, posted on May 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    And they’re off and racing and straight in front it’s Kermit, Kermit in the lead now followed by Mr Toad of Toad Hall, Toad licking at the heels of Kermit, then its Crazy Frog in 3rd place, as they leave the first straight, and around the first bend there’s a change! A shift in the field, madames et messieurs, as Kermit and Toad both turn to the Left they fall behind and it’s Crazy! The Crazy Frog is out in front, coming from nowhere and now in the lead. It’s Crazy, Kermit, Toad. As they entire the final straight….

