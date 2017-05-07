Guest Post: Arky looks back on Blair’s third way?

The shop.

I have just returned from shopping at a large chain superstore.

Everything about this experience fills me with disgust. The door “greeters” who are really there to discourage casual theft, because we can no longer be trusted to do a simple shop without pilfering the goods.

The milling crowd choosing from the items displayed in heaped piles. These buyers, if they work, work in pseudo jobs making nothing, producing little other than angst and gas.

The items for sale are made almost exclusively in China. The world’s new, real workforce. What we used to be. Before we became uniformly fat and stupid and useless.

The third way.

“Socialism as a rigid form of economic determinism has ended, and rightly” claimed Tony Blair.

It turns out the third way was a lie. The social welfare state born in the depression to prevent the unpleasant spectacle of people dying in the streets has mutated and grown… until today a third or more of the workforce is in some type of employ of the government. Government makes up almost 40% of the economy. Those it does not directly employ at state, federal or local level it either subsidises and therefore controls indirectly, as is the case with school, university and health funding, or regulates and controls though industrial relations and environmental legislation, for example.

What is this other than pure socialism of the economic determinist kind?

Blair and his Australian ilk responded to the death of the Soviet Union by doing the only thing they could to keep the socialist dream alive: dress it up in faux capitalist clothing.

Oh. And people still die in the streets. But they are mainly old alcoholic men, discovered quietly passed away under freeway overpasses. So that’s OK then.

Submarines

Over the next thirty years (thirty years!) we are to build twelve (twelve!) French designed submarines at an estimated cost of 50 Billion dollars.

I will write that in figures: $50,000,000,000. Around $2000 per man, woman and child, correct me if I am wrong.

What is the point of this?

In the last ten years Australia’s economy has added over 1.6 million service jobs, and lost hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs.

You either have a fully functioning manufacturing sector as part of an industrial base, or you don’t.

If you don’t, then you can fluff around with socialized sustainable part time energy; you can have a massive social welfare state where the vast, vast majority of people are either on welfare, in bogus service jobs or part of an ever expanding government sector.

But if you want to have a real economy you have to take on the hard tasks: educate the populace that there is no free ride. Bust the unions, defund the welfare state and reduce the size and reach of the state.

There is no third way.

No one has the stomach for it.

Yet.