Reality Is ‘The Rich’ Do Pay Their Fair Share

I had an op-ed in the Daily Telegraph on Thursday (no link) on tax.
**~**
It is pre-budget silly season again. You know, the time of year when we get to hear all of the good reasons why government should spend more money.
It is also when we get to hear why government should tax more. To hear some people tell it, the power of taxation is quite astonishing – it can solve any and every social ill.
If only negative gearing were abolished or the capital gains discount -removed housing affordability would improve. If only the government introduced a new tax on internet sales, Australian retailers would face an even-playing field. If only big business would pay more tax, life would be fairer for the rest of us. Not to mention “the rich” who seem to hardly pay tax at all. If only life were so simple. There is a lot of nonsense that gets sprouted about taxation. But every year there is a reality check in the form of the Australian Taxation Office’s annual Taxation Statistics.
Recently the ATO released the data for the 2014-15 financial year. As always it makes for interesting analysis. Did you know that “the 1 per cent” paid more in personal net income tax than the bottom 50 per cent of personal income tax payers? The top 5 per cent of net personal income tax payers (earning above $167,348) paid over 33 per cent of net personal -income tax while only earning 21 per cent of taxable income.
If people are worried about inequality, they should look no further than our personal tax system.
The company tax system is little different. In 2014-15 just over half of 1 per cent of all companies had a net taxable income of over $1 million. That small number of companies paid 74.78 per cent of the $68.4 billion in net company tax collected that year. When we look at the actual tax distribution for Australia – official data from the ATO – it becomes very clear that the Australian government, with all its spending, is very highly reliant on the hard work and efforts of a small number of taxpayers.
It gets worse. When you drill down into the company tax data, it quickly becomes apparent that two industries prop up the revenue: financial and -insurance services, and mining. The two industries many Australians love to hate.
The mining industry in particular punches well above its weight. Mining companies make up less than 1 per cent of the total number of companies in Australia, yet they pay over 14 per cent of the net company tax with an -effective tax rate of 26 per cent. That figure excludes any royalties paid to the state governments – strictly speaking royalties are not taxes, but they still contribute to the public purse. Financial services and insurance pay nearly 36 per cent of net company tax with an effective tax rate of 21.4 per cent.
Notions that “the rich” or “the big end of town” aren’t paying their fair share are simply not supported by data from the ATO.
On budget night, rather than talking about toughening up, or improved integrity measures, or new tax -increases, it would be nice if Treasurer Scott Morrison thanked the hardworking taxpayers of Australia and congratulated them for their excellent performance.
**~**
Then today I received this email:
Dear Mr Davidson,
I could not believe. some of your statements in your article as they are pure propaganda and only the Daily telegraph owned by the Despotic bulti millionaire Rupert Murdoch would publish this, most certainly the SMH would not have published such an nonfactual ,ridiculous biased piece of propaganda which surpasses anything written in the soviet union under Stalin for twisting and turning non facts into supposed justification of payment of taxes by the rich and rich companies.
Most particularly your assertion that mining companies constitute less than 1% of all companies in Australia yet pay 14% of the total tax
This is a ridiculous twisting of facts as we all know that the ATO levies tax based on the total pre-tax profits of companies NOT what particular industry a company happens to fit into.
. Why didn’t you publish the percentage of tax they pay relevant to the total profits the mining industry declares or even compared to the Total Capitalisation of all mining companies
What has this less than 1% got to do with anything !!!!!
Can you qualify this by quoting any economic text books that use this calculation to declare how much tax a particular industry must pay, I doubt not !!!
No-where in your article have you published anything about the tax write downs and the concessions the mining industry gets such as the ridiculously unfair Diesel fuel concession
Likewise the practise of the top brackets of tax payers soaking away earnings in super funds and paying only 15% tax
We all know the rich can afford to pay for expensive tax consultants to advise them on how to structure and devise schemes to minimise their tax yet you did not balance your article by mentioning this fact. I can guarantee that the majority of the top 5% of net income payers found a way to reduce their income before theyactually paid any tax.
Ordinary taxpayers have no way of reducing their PAYE tax responsibility because they cannot afford to pay for the tax minimisation experts and they need every dollar they earn to pay for weekly living expenses
Yours truly
Tax denialist.
Update: Noodle emails to suggest that my corespondent might be Wayne Swan.
Sinc- I had always thought that the expression was “spouted” (as in ‘to pour forth’) not “sprouted”, but the latter is very common in the media currently e.g. Peta Credlin on Sky this past week. Thanks for the op-ed, it needs to be repeated.
What has been leaked so far about the Budget leaves the feeling that we’ll be hearing tax increases once again described as “saves” – back to the future/forward to the past and Wayne’s World!
From the letter.
What a fucking moron. Even by his metrics you would end up with a similar picture.
Sinc, email him and tell him to come here and argue his position.
I think “Tax Denialist” is a dickead. After many years doing my own tax returns, I got wise and found that the average suburban Accountant was able to find more deductions than I ever did (or was game enough to claim!) and the savings at least offset their fee. It also, I think, gives one some buffer/protection from the ATO with claims.
“Ordinary taxpayers have no way of reducing their PAYE tax responsibility because they cannot afford to pay for the tax minimisation experts and they need every dollar they earn to pay for weekly living expenses”
As a tax professional, I can tell that you if you are a small fish the ATO will never bother to audit you.
The ATO will only ever target someone if the additional tax claimed is greater than the cost of the audit.
Ordinary taxpayers can easily reduce their “PAYE tax responsibility” by claiming false deductions and not drawing attention to themselves compared to their peers.
If you’re in a lower tax bracket, claim away, the ATO don’t care.
Scavenger,
Having your tax done by an accountant is no protection from the ATO. If they stuff up your return, you are liable because you sign that it is correct. You have to sue them to have them found negligent.
Having said that, my tax return is so simple I should do it but I hope a competent accountant wouldn’t stuff that up.
I agree about not being game enough to claim some things others in my profession do. I just hope they don’t get audited.
If one does well in life, paying tax is a part of this.
As a wise man one said, only an idiot pays one more cent the necessary.
The bastards don’t spend it wisely enough to make extra donations.
If it’s in the rules and legal, what’s the problem?
Tax Denilist
Why! The heck would ANY! Business, pay any more tax than they are legally obligated too???
How much risk/reward do these businesses need to bare before the wage earner whos biggest risk is loosing his job! Employees “should” work as hard as the boss to keep the business profitable! Therefore keeping employees in a job and paying taxes to help fund all the things that people “think” they need goverment to supply! ( be real nice if most of these “people” would think about how they could do it them selves or hire A BUSINESS to do what goverment is hopeless at!!!)
Business pay their way! And everbody elses way as well! How much tax is a business paying incuding employees part of their wage?
The small and large business is the back bone of our country! Get Bureaucracies out of goverment and into private bussiness as a owner or employee and watch services and our productivity quadruple!!!!! 🙂
To “Perplexed”. Ah yes so true. I should add that I do query them on some things that seem, to me, to be a bit willing, but ultimately one relies on their competence. Otherwise why engage them.
My accountant has saved me far more in deductions and refunds over the years then I have ever paid him.
And FWIW, anyone who thinks the ” ridiculously unfair” diesel fuel rebate is a concession is little better then an idiot.
An easy way to increase government revenue from corporations is simply to reduce the company tax rate to zero and put a 28% withholding on dividends and certain other distributions.Once the withholding is deducted the dividend would be tax free to the shareholder.This takes taxation out of the equation for investment decisions and allows companies to focus solely on their markets.The withholding rate being well under the higher personal income tax rates would result in a distribution frenzy.Of course this will never happen because our stone headed “leaders” can’t think out of the bloody box.It would also be a complete anathema to the socialist public employees in the Treasury.
But Zulu: raping the land + dirty hydrocarbons! A doubleplus ungood if ever there was.
Thus those that goodly that opposemining and quarrying internal combustion for energy can claim any rubbish.
It is well about time the diesel rebate was renamed the roaduser excise rebate. That is what I want in the budget.
And oh, a farmer that paid tax? Sack your bookkeeper Zulu!
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2373764, posted on May 7, 2017 at 5:56 pm
And FWIW, anyone who thinks the ” ridiculously unfair” diesel fuel rebate is a concession is little better then an idiot.
This always gets me riled up, it’s a blooming road tax. Why pay it if you don’t use the road?
That is, indeed, what some of the unfathomably moronic that infest the face of the Earth appear curiously incapable of understanding…
I cannot even begin to understand how utter idiots like tax denialist can so totally misunderstand simple data in order to shore up a ridiculous political position that has nothing whatsoever to support it. Our education system needs to start teaching basic thinking skills.
And yes, as JC said, come here and try to argue your brilliant ideas, Tax Denialist. It won’t to take long and you might actually learn something. Although I don’t hold out much hope.
But since government does not use the majority of the money to actually pay for the roads, we could argue that it’s really more or a “snatch whatever you can” type tax, in which case you should pay too.
Perfectly clear?
And remember, we need government because you know… who’s gonna pay for the roads?
Obviously a oroduct of the public education system. Quite likely a teacher-english and economics I’d hazard. One thing we are heartily endowed with, a world leader in fact, is idiocy.
bulldust.
I was audited as a student earning money over the term breaks. The bastards put me over the coals for an annual income of something like $17k, because I claimed all of my tax back (didn’t earn much during terms).
They screwed up the assessment (double-counted a figure) – but I had to pay the full amount under threat of sheriffs and god knows what else, then it took 12 months of phone calls and angry letters to get my money back.
Yep, pure Swansteen, the World’s Greatest Treasurer. Soak the rich irrespective of what the statistics say. Keep the lie alive so that his pensioner constituents can see that he is the MAN taking it to the Gubbermint and all those evil rich magnates that create the jobs that employ thousands.
Didn’t have the guts to put a name to the piece. Tax denialist indeed. Reality denialist would have been a better moniker.
Tax Denialist is totally wrong about the top 5% as the ATO stats also cover deductions etc. I sat down one night whilst on an away trip and did some data analysis on the tax state re deductions on the 11905 who earned over $1 million in 13/14. Turns out the average tax rate on gross income was 42% and net income was 44%. Considering that 11082 did not drop below $1 million taxable income and claimed 2.73% in deductions on average means most are not even attempting to minimise taxation.
Tax Denialist has proven conclusively that the leftists/Statists are winning the propaganda war.
We must privatize all education now…all of it.
The author of the email is as economically illiterate as he is linguistically illiterate.
Clearly written by a school teacher or Green / Labor pollie.