Guest post on Agenda 21

The original file contains dozens of links which I don’t have time to insert at present. RC, Xian China

AUSTRALIA SURRENDERS ITS DEMOCRACY, SOVEREIGNTY, & INDEPENDENCE

An Introduction & Chronology of Agenda 21 in Australia

Graham Williamson

Agenda 21, or the Agenda for the 21st century, is a detailed United Nations designed and controlled program, agreed to at the Rio conference in 1992, which was aimed at utilising so called ‘sustainability’ to control countries around the world. By deciding which practices are ‘unsustainable’, especially land use and life style practices, the UN could be empowered to intervene in the affairs of sovereign states, to outlaw what they deem unacceptable, and to redistribute wealth and resources from wealthier nations to socialist and impoverished nations. As Doug Bandow pointed out 3 decades ago, the UN seeks to expand its global power base by “redistribution of natural resources”, “redistribution of financial resources”, “redistribution of technological resources”, “regulation of speech and culture”, and by increased “foreign aid”.

The impact of this Agenda is visible everywhere today, as wealthy countries embrace multiculturalism and surrender their wealth and resources, land owners lose control of their property through onerous land use restrictions, energy use and life style practices are increasingly policed, and our children are increasingly ‘educated’ as activists for the UN agenda. So called ‘climate change’, is just one part of Agenda 21.

Agenda 21 is considered the globalisation of environmental law, with Australian laws increasingly originating from outside Australia (see Kellow; The Australian Joumal of Natural Resources Law and Policy [Vol. 3, No. 1, 1996J). Agenda 21 is part of post war attempts to create a new world order, as noted by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) in the Appendix to their 2001 Annual Report.

The desire to achieve absolute control by a fundamentally undemocratic power transfer to a foreign agency is the quintessential feature of Agenda 21, and it is the reason why, even after more than 20 years, the people have been unable to democratically reverse this process. Agenda 21 is driven by the belief that the democratic power to control private property, life style, and energy consumption, must be removed from the people and transferred to a foreign agency. It is part of the undemocratic global collectivist agenda which is very popular with those who regard themselves as the ‘elite’.

A Chronology of Significant Events – documenting the betrayal in Australia

Keating Government Introduces Agenda 21 – but the people are given no choice.

As noted by the Chief Judge of the Land and Environment Court of New South Wales, Justice Brian Preston, In order to implement the provisions of Agenda 21, in 1992 the Keating government introduced the National Strategy for Ecologically Sustainable Development and the Intergovernmental Agreement on the Environment (IGAE).The IGAE was considered ‘necessary’ in order to give the Commonwealth sufficient environmental power over the States, and ultimately local Councils. The IGAE even required the Prime Minister and Premiers to acknowledge the Australian Constitution is outdated and irrelevant in the modern world of ‘global problems’. Not surprisingly, the IGAE was developed “behind closed doors” and the people were denied any input and Intergovernmental agreements were even considered unconstitutional. Agenda 21 was officially introduced to Commonwealth Parliament on 26th May 1993 (see Hansard page 951) by the Environment Minister in the Keating Government, and wife of journalist Paul Kelly, Ros Kelly. Opposition Liberal Member Christine Gallus subsequently indicated that the Liberal Party would ensure the ALP did not renege on their Agenda 21 commitments.

In 1994, Gareth Evans, then Foreign Affairs Minister in the Keating Government, advised the United Nations in New York that the UN must be strengthened and the UNCSD “must develop a genuine capacity to monitor the implementation of Agenda 21”. Subsequently, in the Foreword to Australia’s report to the UNCSD in 1995, then Prime Minister Paul Keating emphasised how diligently Australia was complying with the UN’s Agenda 21 implementation requirements, even though the people had been given no choice.

Australia was required to use extensive resources to compile comprehensive compliance reports to the UNCSD in 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, in order to convince the UN that their Agenda 21 directives were being effectively implemented by States and local Councils around Australia. During the reading of the Local Government Amendment (Sustainable Development) Bill in NSW Parliament on the 21st October 1997, Greens MP Ian Cohen pointed out that some of the provisions of Agenda 21 were already enforced by national law under the IGAE which is “annexed to the National Environment Protection Council (New South Wales) Act 1995.” Throughout the 1990’s, and based upon Agenda 21 and its enforcing legislation, States around Australia began to introduce native vegetation legislation to control land use practices. Local Councils were at the forefront of this campaign.

In 1999, Senator Robert Hill and Senator Ian MacDonald in the Howard government, officially launched the Commonwealth government’s Agenda 21 instruction manual for local councils. This was also reported in the February 2000 edition of Local Government Focus when Senator Macdonald announced that the Commonwealth was driving the implementation of LA21 at the local council level by providing funds. In 2002 local government organisations met in Adelaide to further commit to the implementation of Local Agenda 21 (LA21) at the ‘Sustaining Our Communities’ International Local Agenda 21 Conference. The following year, at the inaugural International Union of local Authorities Asia Pacific (IULAASPAC) Regional Congress in Sydney, as reported In the May 2003 edition of Local Government Focus, then Environment Minister David Kemp, confirmed his satisfaction with the implementation of Agenda 21 by Councils around Australia.

Nevertheless, the Howard Government was not satisfied the implementation of Agenda 21 was proceeding satisfactorily.

In 1998 Peter Costello instructed the Productivity Commission to complete a report into the Implementation of Ecologically Sustainable Development by Commonwealth Departments and Agencies in order to “make recommendations designed to further implement the objectives and principles of the National Strategy for Ecologically Sustainable Development.” In their report the Productivity Commission noted that the principles of Ecologically Sustainable development (ESD) had already been thoroughly embedded into the bureaucracy. While the decision to embed in the bureaucracy was clear, also clear was the continuing decision to avoid granting the people any democratic choice.

At the same time, Commonwealth Environment Minister Senator Robert Hill “announced plans for perhaps the most far-reaching changes to Federal environmental laws in twenty years”, Shades of Green? Proposals to Change Commonwealth Environmental Laws. As a result, in 1999 the EPBC Act was introduced, one of the government’s aims being to further embed the principles of ESD into Commonwealth laws. This Commonwealth Act also further enforced compliance with “international obligations” such as the UN Agenda 21 program, as admitted by the “Independent Review of the Environment Protection & Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999”.

As Chapter 2 of the review points out, the role of the EPBC Act was to enforce allegiance to foreign agencies, NOT reinforce democracy and national sovereignty:

“ the primary role of the Act – to implement Australia’s international obligation to develop in an ecologically sustainable manner.”

There was no concern about exactly who we are internationally ‘obliged to’, or whether this obligation was democratic. According to Hugh Morgan, the EPBC Act fundamentally changed the nature of environmental law in Australia. Julia Patrick summarises the effects of the EPBC Act in “The Radical Ambitions of Green Sustainability”.

Meanwhile, in NSW, Education Minister John Aquilina was busy indoctrinating schoolchildren with the UN Agenda 21 plan with the NSW Environmental Education Policy for Schools (2001).

Agenda 21, and the Melbourne Declaration resulted in politicisation, and redesign of the school curriculum, utilising so called “cross curriculum priorities” such as sustainability, which were embedded across all subjects. Under Chapter 26 of the NSESD, the Australian government pledged to restructure the school curricula to support the UN sustainability agenda, while at the World Summit on Sustainable Development (WSSD) in Johannesburg in 2002, attended by then Environment Minister David Kemp it was confirmed again that Australian schoolchildren should be educated in line with UN sustainability objectives.

In 2002 the United Nations was busy instructing countries (see p17, Guidance in Preparing a Sustainable Development Strategy, CSD) that the UN Agenda 21/sustainable development agenda must be “continuous” & beyond party politics so a change of government will not stop the UN’s global agenda. So according to the UN, their sustainability agreement must be fundamentally undemocratic, with steps taken by governments around the world to ensure the people have no opportunity to democratically reject the agreement. This is official, from the UN.

In 2005 the UN commenced its Decade of Education for Sustainable Development (DESD), which was dedicated to “Rethinking and revising education from nursery school through university to include a clear focus on the development of knowledge, skills, perspectives and values related to sustainability.” The UN adopted resolution 57/254, “Recalling chapter 36 of Agenda 21”, and “emphasizing that education is an indispensable element for achieving sustainable development.”

Successive Commonwealth governments ensured the UN sustainability agenda was thoroughly embedded throughout the curriculum as one of the cross curriculum priorities.

In 2012 the Australian Government, led by Prime Minister Gillard, attended the Rio+20 Conference. The Government pointed out in their “Road to Rio+20” fact sheet, that they had been forcing Australians to comply with imported UN ‘laws’ for decades, even though the people had been denied any democratic choice:

“Australia has participated in sustainable development discussions for more than four decades. We have signed international treaties, supported regional initiatives and enacted international commitments through new laws and policies at home……..”

In the Future We Want, the outcome document from Rio+20, Prime Minister Gillard not only agreed to continue implementing Agenda 21, but further, she agreed to expand Agenda 21 under the new name of the Post-2015 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This new agenda was renamed the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs, and was signed by Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in September 2015. The 2030 agenda has been described as a UN driven “master plan” or “roadmap to global socialism” aimed at controlling the planet, including so called ‘climate change’, and the life styles and energy consumption of all people and all countries. Their 15 year goals include:

• Redistributing the wealth of Australia and other Western nations, under the control of the UN, to poorer countries, especially impoverished dictatorships, around the world. According to the 2030 Agenda, ‘poverty’ can only be addressed by undemocratically giving money and power to the UN.

• The COP21 Paris climate change agreement, comprising SDG 13, is just one part of the 2030 Agenda. The UN version of climate change though, is about global power and money.

• Controlling lifestyles, energy use, and consumption by defining which activities are accepted by the UN as being ‘sustainable’. Only the UN can control ‘sustainability’.

• Controlling education around the globe to ensure all children become activists promoting the UN sustainability agenda.

• Moving towards global enforcement by developing global monitoring, accountability mechanisms, and surveillance systems so “no one is left behind”.

• The UN 2030 agenda is completely open ended, stating no total costs, and stating no limits as far as loss of sovereignty and enforcement mechanisms are concerned.

By 2014, after more than 2 decades of Agenda 21 in Australia, but without Australians being granted even one vote on the issue, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce noted that Australian landholders are no longer in control of their own land:

”You have this crazy situation where you don’t own the vegetation on your land, the state government does, and many people have had enough.”

Continuing their undemocratic global agenda, in July 2016 the UN announced that the three 2015 global agreements, the 2030 SDG agenda signed by Julie Bishop, the Paris climate change conference signed by Greg Hunt, and the Addis Ababa Action agenda, all feed into (see A/71/168) their long term new world order agenda, as initiated by the 1974 Declaration on the Establishment of a New International Economic Order (see A/RES/S-6/3201).

And in December 2016, at the Seventy-first Session of the UNGA, Australia voted NOT to oppose the continued implementation Agenda 21 (See document A/71/463/Add.1.).

With the ‘smart cities’ concept, the future of cities like Sydney are being planned in accordance with the requirements of Agenda 21, UN Habitat, and the 2030 Agenda, NOT in accordance with the democratic will of the people.

Our politicians consistently tell us they have ‘international obligations’, NOT democratic domestic obligations.