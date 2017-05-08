Liberty Quote
I'm no longer angry. I am ashamed.— John Faulkner
Monday Forum: May 8, 2017
497 Responses to Monday Forum: May 8, 2017
« Previous 1 2
They already do.
In the military sense.
How else is a short fat man with micro penis going to get chicks?
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 16m16 minutes ago
Tommy Robinson Retweeted ShankhNaad
Look at how scared of him she is 😡
ShankhNaad @ShankhNaad
Quran 4:34
Men r in charge of women.. wives from whom u fear arrogance, 1st advise them; if they persist, forsake them in bed & strike them.
https://twitter.com/ShankhNaad/status/861267390323204096
___________________________________
Julie Bishop and all men and women of politics and Govt. Funded Agencies – Does Australia have Safe House/New Life Networks for women, children and men who want to leave Islam and stay alive.
She stays on the payroll because Julie Bishop is too frightened to give her the sack?
She stays on the payroll because ASIO have advised DFA that removing her would likely provoke a reaction from her co-religionists.
Don’t think Muslims aren’t taking not of this, either.
The other wife is one Carnita Matthews, who has form for similar behavior.
Just how stupid are the French? And what a bunch of cowards … “oooh, we can’t exist without mummy EU!!!”.
Yep, they deserve everything coming at them.
Meanwhile DFAT/ Bishop have confirmed Muslim token lady YAM will remain on Council of Arab / Australian affairs. Seems there is no procedure / precedant to remove members of such Councils.
If they are not terrorists, then there’s no need for the council, if they are terrorists, we shouldn’t be fucking negotiating with them. The solution to the YAM problem is to scrap the council.
Gab
It’s must easier for the UK to leave the EU because they have their own currency. It’s a ton more difficult for those inside the EU with the euro. The debt and all sort of stuff is expressed in Euro. If they left the new currency would be saddled with all sorts of problems.
Detectives are investigating following an attempted armed robbery in asian grocery in Mildura …two men, armed with knives, approached the attendant and demanded money. The attendant refused to hand over any money and the men ran from the store.
He just said “no”? Must remember that.
Carnita with her owners
Yep, like I said, too scary for the French to deal with, the little formage frais that they are.
Thanks Zulu for that heartening news. I thought it had been swept under the carpet. You know; so that community tensions be allayed and that social cohesion, diversity, tolerance, understanding, respect be made paramount. And more importantly, that archaic customs and rituals generated in Britain, have no place in a multicultural society
Lol. Dastayri doubling down on Seven, defending his remarks about working people’s homes.
What a dweeby little snob. But of course, he has a home on the Lower North Shoreten.
He just said “no”? Must remember that.
My guess is that the crims brought knives to a gunfight, of course mentioning this wrecks the narrative that guns are of no use to law abiding citizens.
note
June 15, big day out for Moutia Elzahed. The glare of publicity and all. I wonder if she will nip out and buy a new frock for the occasion.
So Bishop finds it acceptable to have a Muslim member of a Council who seeks approval for her actions from Hizub Tahir.
So not only is she funded by the ABC but DFAT as well.
The option would have been to strongly suggest to her she step down so it would have been a resignation rather than a sacking.
They have 2.2 trillion of outstanding debt, which is around 100% of GDP.
Going back to the Franc with all that debt would cause unimaginable problems.
So not only is she funded by the ABC but DFAT as well.
The PC / Left brigade is the greatest tool that islam has ever had at its disposal.
JC:
“They have 2.2 trillion of outstanding debt, which is around 100% of GDP.
Going back to the Franc with all that debt would cause unimaginable problems.”
I would have thought that they would have unimaginable problems with that level of debt anyway.
How’s Australia’s level of debt going?
well, longer than that and over more of the world than the M.E., and all described in ‘Those Good Books’, but as recognising all the families, tribes, houses, nations and the various mixes and movements of all those peoples, from The Beginning, was so thoroughly sold to the world as, “That greatest of all evils; ‘Racist!’“, the world continues to blind itself to protective warnings to take heed of, and continues to reject redemptive truth.
Those Good Books tell us about –
All creation.
All the world.
All peoples.
From The Beginning.
____________
Julie Bishop and all men and women of politics and Govt. Funded Agencies –
Does Australia have Safe House/New Life Networks for women, children and men
who want to leave Islam and stay alive?
The demographics of the Froggy vote are illuminating:
[Macron:Le Pen]
Professionals 82:18
Semi professional 67:33
Employees 54:46
Others 44:56
Retired 74:26
Then there’s the age categories:
18-24: 56:44
25-34: 62:38
35-49: 60:40
50-64: 64:36
65+: 80:20
It looks like the pensioners were all shit scared they’d lose their pensions. I wonder if there was an under the radar scare campaign about this?
Normally the 65+ people tend to be righties, but in this case it was the young and working class people.
So they’re stuck in the EU forever? That is just ridiculous. France has existed since around 485 AD and only been in the EU since 1992 – but then they were the ones spearheading the development of an EU. The French are really stupid and lack courage of any sort. No wonder the muslims find it easy to invade them.
Ignore the debt and stiff the Germans.
They deserve it.
I’m very cranky. And reading all the stuff about our energy makes me rather despondent.
One thing we must remember about the Persian dwarf’s little fillem vignettes is that they ate not intended for us, or even his NSW Labor constituents.
They are intended for an Australua wide SJW audience who like nothing better than sneering at bogans in their McMansions who (OMG!) can’t even pronounce quinoa properly.
His other core following is the junior j’ism types in the Canberra press gallery, who invariably referto him is “witty” and “engaging” and “a rising star”.
Le Pen is a far left lunatic on every single matter bar Muzzos.
Retirees will be dead before the muzzos hack their heads off, but they still want their savings.
Hardly given they’re in this instance the 60s generation of lefties. Baby boomers.
They aren’t stuck in the Euro. They could leave at any time, but leaving for the UK would not be the same and multiples more costly fro France. The best way to leave is without debt, have your own currency as the UK does, or there is a unilateral decision by the big guys to break it apart.
As best I understand it, P seems to be the mother; Septimus/Grigory seems to be the son; lucie/robbie mac/Zee seem to be the wife/sister (or both) of Septimus. As for the rest, I am really floundering to understand the relationship.
Bruce, any info on voter turnout?
If it’s any consolation you’re not the only one – and my staggeringly stupid neighbores copped a blast this evening for parking across my driveway (again).
Bugger them. Next time I’ll simply call the cops. A nice juicy fine and they might get the message.
You would think that j’ism sprayers would know that “rising stars” aren’t put in the Senate. That is reserved for party hacks, time servers and people so odious that they could never be put in front of electors. Shanghai Sam fits at least two of these categories.
Shorten is doing the same thing.
Shorten isolated as unions back Adani loan (Weekend Oz)
So he’s going against his own union to fight da ebil coal-Indians.
That says to me he has Progressive Tanya breathing down his neck.
The green/progressive vs union faultline in the ALP could cause some interesting fireworks, especially with the energy fiasco.
And yet they build the best, most cost-efficient submarines in the world.
.
Apparently.
The demographics of the Froggy vote are illuminating
Thanks Bruce
My French friend told me retirees were the strongest cohort for Macron but I couldn’t manage to find any confirmation.
The generation of ’68 has just voted for French cultural suicide.
in the Europe is totally screwed files…
…
Emmanuel Macron won 66.1 percent of the votes, leaving Marine Le Pen with 33.9 percent. That was a much bigger gap than the last polls suggested which had Macron at 62 percent.
The interior ministry reports that 20.7 million voters chose Macron, while Le Pen got 10.6 million in total.
Macron’s 20.7 million votes puts him well ahead of the 18 million who voted for François Hollande in 2012 and the 18.9 million who voted for Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007. However neither of those candidates were up against a far right candidate who went by the name of Le Pen.
In 2002 Jacques Chirac gained 25.5 million votes when he was up against Jean-Marie Le Pen, so far more than Emmanuel Macron did against Le Pen’s daughter.
Macron pulled in 89.7 percent of the Paris vote. Marine Le Pen was left with 10.3 percent.
This compares to 34.8 percent of the Paris votes for Macron in the first round, and 4.99 percent for Le Pen.
The little house the Putrid Dwarf mocked was exactly the type of house I aspired to in my yoof. And that’s who lived there – a young family who bought in when they were expecting a baby.
Not a McMansion at all. Just a modest weatherboard.
Hipsters would not like it. It requires scrimping and scraping on a mammoth scale that they would not undertake, preferring to travel extensively, gurgle expensive free range coffee and whinge instead.
And here was me thinking he was just a pr0n dwarf humping someone’s leg.
The last polling was pretty fucking inaccurate then, because it had Macron with about 62ish% of the vote.
Don’t forget the latest dumbphones, stupid bloody tatts, beard manicures, Erkos and smashed Avo.
Wankers.
Regarding the lack of diversity in the Labor ad today nobody seems to have picked up on the fact the ad had 5 guys and 7 0r 8 women. That does not reflect the male female population ratio very well.
Paris main mosque says Macron election gives hope to French Muslims
Paris’ main Mosque said on Sunday that the election of centrist Emmanuel Macron as France’s next president over far-right leader Marine Le Pen was a sign of reconciliation between French religions.
“It is a clear sign of hope to French Muslims that they can live in harmony and respect of French values”, La Grande Mosquée de Paris said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-election-muslims-idUSKBN1830WS?il=0
_______________________________
I don’t think I’ve read a more terrifyingly cold statement; it’s both, bald faced lies, and an honest promise of greater horrors.
Surprisingly good:
Reuters had it at 68% at 5pm Paris time so that 73-75% number sounds kosher.
Looks like the people have spoken and have chosen to pull the blankets over their heads and hope the ogres go away.
Cheese eating surrender monkeys!
Shorten & Trumble both wedged with teh Greens – justice.
The French are very frightened.
As for the rest, I am really floundering to understand the relationship.
Symbiotic and parasitic.
Thanks, Bruce. I did try googling it but am too annoyed.
Well cats, I am thinking about hanging up the old work boots and retiring before the shortfilth comes in makes life a living hell for small business. The Gillardfilth and the Ruddfilth have made Australian workers a minor nightmare. I am sick to death of being an unpaid tax collector and detest all the endless threats and warning these c*nts send you if you are late collecting for them. In fact more tax pours out of my business then profits. I am rapidly getting over it.
So I was hoping for some tips and advice on where to retire to. I am thinking of the Sunshine Coast, seems there are plenty of parts that are not tourist infested, relatively warm, nice beaches, few jihadists. Appreciate any advice.
Latham and Leyonhelm.
Dream-team or head-on train wreck?
Zipperhead, I thought you worked for the government.
Nothing to worry about. They can all be integrated!
Exclusive: Solution to France’s Islamic Problem is to Foster French Identity (Saturday)
A little wine, and some nice jambon de Paris and all will be well!
Oh wait…
I have retired to the Land of the Lotus Eaters, Zippy. Close enough to Sydney to keep an eye on my business (now in younger, but not yet safer) hands, far enough to make it feel like retirement. And beaches. And fishing. And a near perfect climate.
Their shortens second wife and second mother-in-law have a bigger impact upon the upcoming God-emperor-for-life than hyacinth bucket ever had on the pussy-whipped howard.
The plibblefilth can be politically wedged, but their shorten hyasynthys buchytsys rule him like the Ring rules the fallen Numenoreans.
Latham should be in the Federal Senate, however, he won’t be far away from a me,grown of some sort. I love the guy and his passion as well as his message, but he has a micro sized fuse that is counterproductive for him.
Certainly NOT what the doctor ordered –
LDP, The Party of Choice for Dot & Co. those Open Borders, Suck Ups of the Global Muslim Terrorist Funding Govt. Qatar.
Zippy, 20 years ago I would have said Harare. Now, if you would not go for Chiang Mai, perhaps Atherton?
Well, for the amount of money they steal, I effectively do.
Get back to work and pay more tax, you laggard!
KASSAM: Tommy Robinson vs. Quilliam
Shows How the Establishment’s Grip on Political Narratives is Slipping
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/07/kassam-tommy-robinson-vs-quilliam-shows-how-the-establishments-grip-on-political-narratives-is-slipping/
Ah ha ha ha – (wipes tears of laughter away). You folks are so much fun today. And the full moon is still two night away.
We think you should have a competition. See who can correctly name all of Grigory M’s sockpuppets.
Don’t forget the millions of tax I have collected for the buggers Leigh.
Morriswan promises $75 to assist pensioners with their winter energy bills. I done the sums, and bugger me. Not a razoo left over for fags, booze, the pokies and a snort now and then.
Our first house, bought after the mandatory year of intense frugalness while we saved the deposit, was 15 ks from Adelaide CBD. From town, we drove through vast expanses of bushland to reach our place and, when we moved in, there wasn’t even the smallest shopping centre for miles around.
That was in 1970. 30 years later we were developed up to our eyeballs, with schools, sporting venues and two major shopping centres within waking distance. Yes, we bought (comparatively) cheaply, but during those years we faced 18% interest rates and the inconvenience of no services or facilities, with only one car available for the family.
Not whinging: we’ve done very well out of our investment and managed to move onwards and upwards. The secret is accepting that, as a first home-buyer, you’re not going to have everything immediately.
Emmanuel Macron: French president-elect to fight ‘forces of division‘… of leeches from the host.
Yes please – we could enter Latho and Dastyari in a dwarf throwing contest.
Depends on what you are after, Zippy. If you’re happy with quiet, leafy, tree-lined suburbia, then Golden Beach south of Caloundra is very nice. Plenty of good fishing in the top end of Pumistone Passage, plus ocean beaches just minutes away. If you want to be closer to Brisbane, then ditto for Bongaree at the southern tip of Bribie Island. If you’re a snob try Buderim.
If you want acreage it mostly means moving into the hinterland, and if you don’t want to swelter in summer that means up into the ranges. Anywhere along the range from Maleny to Mapleton is lovely, and also behind Maleny out Curramore way. But you’re forty minutes from the beach.
If you’re quirky like me and want acreage right on the beach, go for a drive north of Beachmere. Some of God’s Best Kept Secrets are hidden along there.
Scrap the Social Justice Energy Target instead.
Seconded.
Calli, up in the Port Stevens area, has it good.
The upper end of Lake Macquarie, whence can be found Bruce’s avian café, is likewise excellent.
The transport options are better here – not far to the freeway. Or short walk to the train station then just over 2 hours to Central – no traffic, and reasonable wifi all the way. Cheap too.
If only everyone had a helpful foreign power that could chip in and help them out with the rising cost of housing. Then no-one would have to settle for a million dollar place in some ghastly bogan suburb far from the inner city. Ain’t that so Sam?
Baldrick – MT is the problem.
ALP has expelled Latham!
Just saw Lucy’s boy spruiking his party.
Seems to be a lot of three word slogans.
Absolutely worst PM ever.
Rudd and Gillard were inept, but they thoughtthey had ideas.
This bloke is just like Shortarse.
Both are puppets of a union.
In Mal’s case a matrimonial union.
Brilliant! They’re not listening.
I
Islam could not be plainer in its intentions yet our elites ignore the message. The White House was an initial target of the 9/11 mongrels. That no one of importance died then and since is I guess one reason why the elites can pretend islam is not what it is.
PumistonePassage = Pumicestone Passage
Screw self funded retirees with super changes then throw $75 at them so they don’t have to choose between dog food or power. Hell yeah, I’m going to vote LNP.
That would include me — just to the right of Genghis Khan.
Ever get sick of being wrong?
The French are very frightened.
Yes…of Le Pen!
Q. What’s sour and thin and smells of PAL?
A. A pensioner’s fart.
Correction.
It is only those on the age pension getting the $75.
Those paying their own way will get no $75 and, in fact, will be taxed on their savings to pay for it.
Had they chosen le Pen, they would have confronted their fear. They have chosen appeasement. And the fear remains.
Shit Happens had an unintentionally hilarious pre-Budget piece on the Channel Stokes news, First the Keystone Kops stage a scene from Fast and the Furious in some carpark to justify another $300m on non-tame muzzies and then Waffleworth and Morristeen do the lamest bit to camera I seen for a while.
Just when you think it can’t get worse it does.
Will he give every lady in France a free burqa?
Well said, calli.
‘Meanwhile DFAT/ Bishop have confirmed Muslim token lady YAM will remain on Council of Arab / Australian affairs. Seems there is no procedure / precedant to remove members of such Councils.
While I haven’t much time for Yassy as a person – and what is a Sudanese African doing in any case on a Council of Australian ARAB Relations and why, BTW, is every ‘Arab’ on the Council a Muslim Arab? – unless she had been specifically advised, on appointment, that as a member of the Council she was to refrain from public comment in a private capacity on political or social issues, then she could reasonable claim that, if sacked, she was denied procedural fairness.
In any case, what she said is hardly a sacking offence. She’s been counselled, that should be the end of the story.
On the other hand, the bit in Bishop’s letter about officials being ‘concerned that removing her from the board could ignite further social and ethnic divisions… ‘ was unnecessary, unwise and craven and makes one wonder about Bishop and her department’s broader ability to conduct realistic, hard headed foreign policy in Australia’s interests – would we similarly cave in on, as they say, the world’s stage. Of course, DFAT is thoroughly pro Arab Moslem.
Chatting with a chap today who was instrumental in setting up mobile networks in OZ. I playfully asked if he would be buying into NBN IPO when it lists?. He nearly choked.
Just how stupid are the French? And what a bunch of cowards … “oooh, we can’t exist without mummy EU!!!”.
It’s the ‘mummy’ Macron style they are really after.
Japan tourist info sought – scroll by if not interested.
My family will be in Japan from late Dec to early January – Osaka Kyoto Tokyo and some skiing – about 2 days in each city. we have age 9 and 10 daughter along for the ride.
If you know the sights – can you give me 1 must see / do in each city outside the usual big temples / shrines / palaces?
We will likely go to Universal but not Disney for a little sideshow fun, and don’t know much apart from what some websites suggest as stuff to do (mostly see this temple or that garden), so am keen for some interesting things to see / do.
thanks in advance and sorry for this interruption to normal sock puppet puzzle programming.
Brilliant move! Awesome!
Households will pay up to $400 more for power because of the rising cost of wholesale electricity
(two weeks ago in the DT $)
So your stupid renewbull policies are costing us all ~$400 per year Mr Morrison, and you want to give pensioners $75 in compo for that?
Sheesh. Dumber than rocks.
Energy/Gash Shortage on 4Cornered
My emphasis.
Sinc, this is a person who needs help.
I hope that is a typo Egg. Things are crook enough already. Tailgunner will be distraught.
Should be interesting to watch:
The wife of convicted terrorist recruiter Hamdi Alqudsi has become the first person in NSW to be charged with disrespectful behaviour in court, after she allegedly refused to stand when a District Court judge entered the courtroom.
Moutiaa El-Zahed, one of Alqudsi’s two “wives”, was yesterday handed court attendance notices for the charges, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 14 days’ imprisonment or a $1100 fine.
It is alleged she refused to stand on nine separate occasions when District Court judge Audrey Balla entered the room during a civil hearing between November 28 and December 7 last year.
“Moutiaa El-Zahed has today been issued with court attendance notices for nine counts of disrespectful behaviour in court,” a Justice Department spokesman said yesterday.
Ms El-Zahed had sued the commonwealth of Australia, including the NSW Police and Australian Federal Police, for damages after a counter-terror raid on their Revesby home in Sydney’s southwest in September 2014. She claimed police had used excessive force and caused injury, but Judge Balla ruled against her, her husband and two sons for each of the seven counts they submitted.
Judge Balla made headlines in December when she ruled Ms El-Zahed could not give evidence in the hearing unless she removed her full-face veil.
“I have decided that she can only give evidence with her face uncovered,” she said at the time. “I decline to permit her to give evidence with her face covered.”
NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said although he could not comment on the case specifically, the new offence of “disrespectful behaviour in court” would inspire respect for legal representatives.
“The community expects people appearing in court to show respect for our legal system and our hardworking judges and magistrates,” he said.
“This is the first time a person has been charged with this offence since it was introduced in September last year.
“As the matter is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment on the case.”
Ms El-Zahed is appealing against Judge Balla’s decision.
Last year her husband Alqudsi was jailed for six years for helping send young Australians to fight in Syria.
Ms El-Zahed is due to face court on June 15.
In the Oz – no link
Sorry – searched the thread under the name of the Freedom Sack lady and didn’t see the earlier posts.
My French friend told me retirees were the strongest cohort for Macron but I couldn’t manage to find any confirmation.
The generation of ’68 has just voted for French cultural suicide.
They plan to be dead soon anyway, so it doesn’t matter.
I’m so glad we kept a lot of farm kitchen stuff and have an intetnal open fire and outside fire pit .
My mission is to balance out renewable expensive power with wood burning. Plenty of wood on the block.
Smart enough to sell Australians some imaginary submarines.
I’m wondering, irreverently, whether there are any veterans of the war in Algeria, snarling into their Calvados that they had been pretty good at teaching Muslims interpretative dance, and they would be quite happy to pass on their expertise to the younger generation…..
Ms El-Zahed is appealing against Judge Balla’s decision.
With whose assistance one may ask.
My family will be in Japan from late Dec to early January
You may want to look at Okushiga Kogen for the skiing.
Volatile nature of wind enegry not to blame for SA power outage – network too sensitive.
Bulldust.
Their shortens second wife and second mother-in-law have a bigger impact upon the upcoming God-emperor-for-life than hyacinth bucket ever had on the pussy-whipped howard.
The plibblefilth can be politically wedged, but their shorten hyasynthys buchytsys rule him like the Ring rules the fallen Numenoreans.
Is there an English translation for this?
I’ll bet she would have had no difficulty recognizing the authority of the court if it had ruled in her favor.
Mark from Melbourne
#2374888, posted on May 8, 2017 at 8:34 pm
+1
Where’s Stimpy?
Pete M, off the top of my head:
Kyoto: the various temples, Kiyomizu Dera, Fushimi Inari, the Gold and Silver pavilions, the philosophers’ walk (though the walk will be less pleasant without cherry blossoms)
Osaka: theme park, Nara
Tokyo: Districts; Shinjuku, Ginza. Shibuya, take in a one hour session at the Kabuki theatre, Disney Sea,
It will be quite cold at that time of year, Japan eating wise is far cheaper than you may think.
Why not? They’ve spent their entire lives working towards it. Now they’ve got a few million muzzies to help the cause.
Morriswan promises $75 to assist pensioners with their winter energy bills. I done the sums, and bugger me. Not a razoo left over for fags booze, the pokies and a snort now and then.
Is that homophobic?
Oh and ask anything here that you’re not sure of, I’ll try and answer as will other Cats I’m sure.
Chloe and Bryce have more influence on the Prime Minister-in-Waiting than Jeanette ever did on John Howard (as the usual suspects liked to snicker).
Plibbersek can be wedged, but Shorten’s women rule him body and soul.
John likes to speak in a magnificent dialect of Tolkienese. I love it.
Nara for the temple plus the friendly deer wandering around the park freerange. Friendly unless you don’t feed them, then they get a tad miffed.
John likes to speak in a magnificent dialect of Tolkienese. I love it.
+1
Fixed. Veritable geniuses, they are.
The frogs, not the two dolts named in the comment.
Those deer are absolute hooligans and shysters. Doe eyes my eye!
Working my way through Teh Weekend Australian. I see Mavis has spent more time in his favourite position, on his knees at the feet of St Paul Keating, keenly swallowing up whatever the great man had to offer.
On a separate note I bought some Branston pickles over the weekend. They are crap. Completely ruined my Jatz.
Ah! Business Owner dreaming!
Yeah, the deer are greedy buggers. One bit me on the arse.
Us, probably.
Sigh.
Even when washed down with some Fosters Light Ices, Bear?
…Grey Nurse Shark pate too. What kind of weirdo thinks hunting sharks ought to come with a gaol sentence?
Never go full Groogoglery.
John likes to speak in a magnificent dialect of Tolkienese. I love it.
Thanks Calli.
I once read The Hobbit and found it quite tedious.
All they seemed to do was walk, battle, eat and sleep.
Don’t know what all the Tolkien fuss was/is about.
Pack your thermals ans avoid Tokyo
They sure do.
Never Before Seen: Deer Spotted Eating Human Bones (yesterday)
Bambi bites back.
Why not Julian pro bono?
Why not Julian pro bono?
Why do it for free when legal aid will pay for it.
Two ladies arriving from Qatar, taken aside for a baggage inspection in Perth. Oops!! A possible life sentence in gaol among the knickers and other personals. Wait for the screams of racial profiling.
truth, memory vault and Dot,
The discussion a couple of days ago on defence set me to thinking a bit.
Without wishing to bore you with too much history, for its first 50 years from Federation, Australia relied on a part-time militia that could serve only in Australian territory, supported by a small regular force that provided some training and staff. Special forces were raised voluntarily for specific conflicts overseas (South Africa and the two world wars)
This started to change with the establishment of a large regular army in 1947/48. Even in Korea, however, the regular force was supplemented by a special volunteer force, K-Force. In Vietnam, supplementation was by conscription, which was politically a major mistake that still haunts us.
Until the end of the 1950s national service scheme, the part-time force outnumbered the regulars. Now, only a small part time force, enlisted for service anywhere, is available to supplement the larger regular force.
I think that moving away from the part time force for home defence only to a combined force was another error. Home defence is now neglected, as the regulars focus on the “war of the year”. If we had to find forces to defend a couple of hundred vital assets while simultaneously providing forces to support allies overseas, we would have little hope.
I suggest that we should move back a bit in time. We need two armies (leaving the navy and air force aside here). One should be a largely full-time volunteer force available for “wars of policy or choice” such as Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq. These are wars to which the government wishes to contribute for reasons of policy, not immediate national survival. This force should be supplemented on a voluntary basis by members of a part time home defence force.
Noting Dot’s views on conscription, I think keeping the “wars of policy or choice” force purely voluntary is essential. For the home defence force, I have few qualms about a form of limited conscription (the three months of the 1950s scheme should be adequate) to ensure a sound basis of training. However, no member of the home defence force should be forced to serve outside Australian territory.
This is getting a bit long, so I will leave it there.
Any thoughts?
Ah ha! I knew they were sizing me up for dinner. Plus ample left over for snacks.
That should be truth, not truth!
I think it was suitcase profiling.
Dual Australian Sierra Leone citizens
Just saw a bloke on 4 Corners with a hard had with the CONENERGY printed on it.
Was he taking the piss?
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted
Andrew Bolt @Bolt_RSS 11h11 hours ago
ABC STAFF SUPPORT JOURNALISTS THEY PUT OUT OF WORK #auspol
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/abc-staff-support-the-fairfax-papers-they-help-to-drive-broke/news-story/8353737193ffad3eda2252204e9c7bf0?from=htc_rss
Sodding machine keeps changing “struth” to truth.
Skip Osaka, they are the rudest pricks on the planet, getthe ferry across thre bay to Kobe (my home town),
and stop of in Harbourtown and Sannomiya, then head up to the mountains to Arima Onsen, from there have lunch at the golf club The Jugulum Home is about 10 minutes away.
Don’t forget the Rokko Observatory and the Rokko Gardens
Mark from Melbourne
#2374888, posted on May 8, 2017 at 8:34 pm
+1
Me too Mark & egg. “We”?? split personality and they’re all shit.
Or too much Sun?
CONENERGY
haha. Brilliant marketing.
+ 1, too.
Would that it were that simple, MsD. I suspect he/she thinks it is just the opposite.
I don’t understand any of the shit you are all going on with tonight.
One of the few VFL I have heard of. Full time siren!
Solid idea.
I think a mandatory term of service – even if short – would be a good start in turning the good ship SS Progressive around. I never really had that option, and do regret it.
A militia as a final line of defence is a fine idea. There is no reason why they can’t do training and they can be numerous enough to make conscription practically unnecessary.
You only need a small proportion of our gun owners (3 million legal firearms in Australia) to be fit, young and capable of training and we’d have a sizeable force that would make foreign occupation simply too costly to sustain.
What have you got against the Australian Defense Force, that you would foist Gen Snowflake on them?
We’re at about 30% debt to GDP. It’s rising steadily which is a serious worry, but we’re nowhere near these sort of levels and we also have our own currency , which matters a great deal.
Thanks for the suggestion guys, will have to make some road trips.
Well, for starters there is no reason why the actual armed forces would need to take time off from ensuring their gender-balance was in line. It could be run as a kind of macro-cadets I would think. Instructing the cadets could even become something to which one aspired.
The second reason is possibly contained in the first.
Emma Watson Makes History While Accepting First-Ever Genderless Acting Award at 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Just saw the set piece between Morriswan and Trumble.
Semi-digested pieces of carrot in the back of my throat.
And you might need some of us old farts to train them …
I agree with Zulu. The poor WOs. One sight of a firearm would have half the training platoon faint in terror. Here’s a snowflake training platoon in action.
Although maybe you could start them on shovels. Less triggering.
Dot at 2137
They can be numerous enough, butcwill they be numerous enough?
And will they be in the right places?
These days I put conscription alongside taxation. Objectionable, but necessary for some limited purposes.
As we were saying.
How censorship works, Ai Weiwei.
Just remember to return your ramrod to under the barrel when you’ve finished loading…..
They heard it here first, Leigh. 😃
The “Oscars” being a symbol of the patriarchy and all. The horrid thing even has a sword.
Conscripts aren’t going to fight for you in times of desperation. Look at the Russian Army’s collapse in WWI.
Volunteers – hell yes they will.
thanks for the tips guys and gals – we are going during my forced annual leave and to get a few more days skiing out of the stuff we already bought for last year’s trip to NZ skiing, which was a tad disappointing and my wife busted her knee 🙁
will check them out and closer to date ask again
cheers
ps carpe if you are around then we might want to check out your arseless chaps collection – is there a museum near you showing off your delightful collection?
John McDonnell hinted that a Labour government would introduce tax rises on those paying the top rate of tax – at £150,000 and above – and that Labour’s biggest tax increases would be reserved for the richest.
The shadow chancellor said those most affected by income tax increases would be “the 1% at the top”, a figure that roughly equates to the proportion already on the highest, 45% rate, of income tax.
McDonnell was careful to avoid being too specific but when questioned he declined to rule out raising the top rate of tax to 50p, saying the party was still “consolidating and confirming our manifesto”.
McDonnell had hinted earlier in the weekend that those earning over £80,000 would be asked to pay a “modest” increase. This would effectively create a new tax bracket for those earning between £80,000 and £150,000
—-
once a fucking marxist c*nt…
I’ll send you the address
Some interesting ideas to discuss, John But it’s too late at night to start and do the subject justice.
I’ll reply tomorrow.
It’s not the 1930’s Dot, when virtually everybody was trained in safe firearm handling by their teens, and had some idea of stalking and hunting. Today a million armed people, totally untrained and undisciplined in the use of firearms, wandering around looking for the alleged invading ragheads, would be a disaster of Biblical proportions.
This is real life, not a script for an End Days prepper movie.
Bruce of Newcastle:
“One sight of a firearm would have half the training platoon faint in terror”
Half may, but most of the teenage boys I know (grandson & friends) would love to learn how to use firearms. (And they’ve already learned to hate muzzies at school).
Boambee John
I agree with your 3 month period of intensive training – but I would like it to be very inclusive – not many “exemptions”. Conscientious objectors, nerdy types who hate guns etc can specialise in the support roles and some basic medical training (for battlefield type injuries).
Certainly an idea worth building on.
Unfortunately, it would interfere with the plans to islamise Australia, so could never be allowed to happen.
Do up your red jacket, and never mind them Zulus, lad…
Must be something wrong with me eyes, Emma Watson looks like a woman to me.
You don’t understand what a militia is, do you?
This for the offence of disrespectful behaviour in court from an appearance last November. She didn’t stand for the judge.
How on earth did we allow legal procedures to become so convoluted that an offence that (in a sane world) should require an immediate judgement and sentence, is allowed to drag on for over six months? How about this for a procedure: If you refuse to stand for the judge, then you go straight to jail.
This is what happens if you don’t apply a leash to the legal profession. Money sucking grubs.
You should see how the civil side works. Follow the model litigant model to start to finish. That might take 2-3 years, before any district, supreme or court of appeal level appeals are made or interlocutory relief is granted.
from start to finish
They did alright in the next one. Pretty desperate times then too I think.
Happened in Perth. Some SJW refused to stand for the judge. He was fired into the holding cells, and told he would be let out, when he learned how to behave.
“Lou Richards has died aged 94.”
He may or may not have been a brilliant footballer, but he was reputedly a very dirty one.
In later sixties, after his (in those days) VLF career was over, he became a more for less permanent presence on TV variety and panel shows in Melbourne – officially a’character’ and a ‘raconteur’ but actually a dullard and a bore.
Rebuild the AMF with national servicemen and the volunteer professional army as an analog of the AIF?
Good idea.
Revive the 1912 compulsory musketry training system in schools as a foundation. That way kids get basic firearms training famil.
There was a time when we actually DID all of that stuff.
Conscripts aren’t going to fight for you in times of desperation. Look at the Russian Army’s collapse in WWI.
If it’s fighting for Australia on Australian soil, I think there are many young people who would step up.
Hohoho … bunny fugger! 😀
The Sings do national service. One benefit is much higher levels of fitness throughout the life o the ex-nasho, lower medical bills, less heart disease, less type A diabetes. If has highly beneficial long term health consequences.
Could you imagine your suburban Greens – Daddy is a doctor, Mummy is a barrister, Pillars of society, when the kids came home from school, smelling of cordite, and announcing, proudly, they had been learning to SHOOT?
I would support the formation of an Australian militia but only if they were serious.
That would mean men only need apply.
My dad played against Lou Richards.
Dad’s been gone a long time.
Never saw either of them play.
Dad always said if they ‘got you’ you got them back twice.
…busted knees and feet
…costs of soft tissue damage to lungs due to blown up comms batteries
…years of drinking below cost booze
The Army isn’t there so people can stop being lardarses. Stop eating shit tonnes of carbs and join a gym or play footy/netty.
Must be something wrong with me eyes, Emma Watson looks like a woman to me.
Her disguise of a boyish haircut obviously failed to trick you.
Zulu and Bruce of Newcastle
“I agree with Zulu. The poor WOs. One sight of a firearm would have half the training platoon faint in terror.”
Old army saying with which I am sure you are familiar.
They shouldn’t have joined if they can’t take a joke.
You’re in luck, militias don’t pay well if at all, no free boob jobs or jobs tweeting about racist Australia.
ZK2A:
Oh, yeah. It’d be worth doing for that alone.
As for comments above (not yours of course) re value of the AMF.
39th Battalion, the Mud’n’Bloods.
’nuff said.
mv
Thanks, catch up tomorrow.
Big boys games, big boys rules…
If a Galway Girl is meant to have black hair and blue eyes, how did they get this one so wrong?
Galway girl (from 0:15 onwards)
¡El Scrumpo! @El_Scrumpo
Tell me, how is The Guardian any more credible than Infowars when it publishes conspiracy charts like this?
https://twitter.com/El_Scrumpo/status/861215947385917440
Big boys games, big boys rules…
Very good book.
Dot
I am not sure you understand what a militia is either.
It involves training, uniforms, coordination and a command structure.
There is a specific Convention on the general subject.
A bit harsh Des.
I think Richards pretty much pioneered the ‘boofhead’ style football show. These shows gave footy ‘characters’ a chance to make a few bucks after their playing careers were over so those shows weren’t such a bad thing.
Sure that style of show is a bit boring now, but there’s still a place for it. Look at Jason Dunstall; he plays the ‘boofhead’ in Bounce then gets serious On The Couch.
Lou Richards had a very good playing career – he was a premiership captain at Collingwood – then was a pioneer of football television. A very good life I would have thought.
Night all. C u 2morrow.
I’ve been to Galway – all the girls there had dark hair and brown eyes, and lovely young ladies they were too.
Zulu
The saying was directed at the WOs, not the militia.
If you want to save money on Defence, we should go nuclear.
High estimates from left-leaning, peacenik outfits say the per unit cost per nuke warhead in the US is 1.8 mn USD per year.
We have nuclear capable platforms. We previously had even better ones… (F-111’s).
We have a right to them under the convention as we were a party to testing pre-convention.
Fifty of these and we’re practically uninvadable. For roughly the cost of running a local council for a small city of around 30,000 people each year.
Paul Kersey @sbpdl 18h18 hours ago
Never forget: Russia wanted to unite West in 1850 and push Turks out of Europe for good. France/England said no because of “free markets”…
We’re at about 30% debt to GDP. It’s rising steadily which is a serious worry, but we’re nowhere near these sort of levels and we also have our own currency , which matters a great deal.
Ours is worse. While our total debt may be smaller than most other Western countries, 60-70% of our debt is foreign. It is the other way around for countries like Japan, USA etc. Furthermore those countries have vast overseas assets which cover their foreign debt.
The Hague Convention – you wear a uniform, or fixed, distinctive sign, visible at a distance, you carry weapons openly, and conduct operations in accordance with the laws and customs of war, and you are commanded by someone who will be held accountable for your actions…
I mentioned training and so on today and yesterday. There is no need to have conscripts for it to be regulated by the ADF.
A bit of back info before I continue.
Qld now has a history of hereditary political positions.
Katter, Katter and katter
Palacechook and palacechook.
Rowleson and rowleson.
It seems that the name will get you across the line, pity that none of my ancestors successfully stood for political positions.
This is in the local birdcage liner, bolding is mine.
Composting is good for your gardens, but Cr Rowleson Jnr should have some understanding of science before opening his mouth.
Have any cats or kittehs have an ancestor that has successfully stood for political position in Qld? If so, you are assured of winning just on your name, not on any of your skills.
Where oh where is that facepalm emoji?
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2375102, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:20 pm
Revive the 1912 compulsory musketry training system in schools as a foundation. That way kids get basic firearms training famil.
Medieval England and compulsory archery training.
Sorry, h/t NewsMail
I’ve seen the son of perfectly respectable, stuffy, starchy parents, standing on the range, grinning from ear to ear… he’d fired a MACHINE GUN for the first time….
But (with respect!) who gives a shit about this as the last line of defence and mainly as a deterrent? Presumably, they’d be defending us from a war of aggression which is illegal to wage nowadays…
A militia would need some command structure to be effective, but regarding the above…also when did the VC get prosecuted under the Hague Convention? Bueller?
The whole point is that nukes and a militia are dirt cheap and make the defence of the Australian land mass simple.
What countries would want to invade Australia?
Who of them actually could?
Could they tolerate losses in a nuclear war?
Could they tolerate losses in destroying the ADF regular forces?
Could they tolerate continuing losses from fighting the militia?
Get the NMD cracking as well and the only hard decisions are which wars of policy/choice get fought and what to/how much for and how many we ought to procure for/of. Counterterrorism and “national security” are the only real hard work left in terms of planning.
Is Albo upset because there are not enough Thai masseuse in the TV ad?
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 36m36 minutes ago
Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council.
I don’t know what our level of foreign debt compared to other countries, but why is it worse? If a foreigner has debt denominated in Australian dollars, that’s their problem, not ours if the currency falls. I think you’ll find that foreign debt may be expressed as “foreign” but there likely to be hedges in place to protect against currency risk.
I’m a bit rusty on international law, but the Viet Cong were entitled to the protection of the Hague Convention.
A short video –
PM of IsraelVerified account @IsraeliPM 21h21 hours ago
Ever wonder what fake news is?
https://twitter.com/IsraeliPM/status/861253300586500098
I don’t know what our level of foreign debt compared to other countries, but why is it worse?
Well i would say because the interest on our foreign debt goes overseas. If our debt was local like most other Western countries the interest money would stay in the country to circulate.
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦Verified account @ezralevant 3m3 minutes ago
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted Sean Craig
Have they covered any of the thousands of documents from #MacronLeaks yet? We did: http://www.LeRebelle.media
..
Sean CraigVerified account @sdbcraig
France’s paper of record identifies Rebel personalities as “extreme right, pro-Trump” messengers of Islamophobia.
http://www.lemonde.fr/pixels/article/2017/05/08/sur-internet-l-extreme-droite-pro-trump-pleure-la-victoire-d-emmanuel-macron_5124226_4408996.html?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#link_time=1494235935 …
Obviously not nearly as well as you do Dot (what a waste of all that training I got from the army).
So why don’t you enlighten me, and I will tell you how I will kill off your militia.
Such pious insincerity, Mark. And you have attracted a couple of like minds. Well, fear not for this person … no help is needed. I have previously explained who the ‘we’ refers to. And, of our wedded twosome, I am the only one who comments here. And I am not Grigory M.
Where’s Stimpy?
Looking for my wallet.
Lost it like a retard with mental illness.
So annoying.
Trying fridge and freezer now.
Washing machine and roofspace next.
This is that goddamn moon’s fault.
They already do in certain Sydney western suburbs. Usually it’s a mobile firing range shooting from the back seat of a Nissan Pulsar.
A simple trick for people like me who have lost the use of half their brain:
1) – Stop looking, pour a drink or a coffee or whatever.
2) – Sit down and remember back to the last time you can recall having it.
3) – Work forward from there – what did you do next?
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted
Rita PanahiVerified account @RitaPanahi 12m12 minutes ago
Oh poor dears…joining a pack of bloodthirsty, head-chopping monsters wasn’t all they hoped it’d be.
..
Regrets felt by young women who fled Europe to marry ISIS fighters
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/regrets-felt-by-young-women-who-fled-europe-to-marry-isis-fighters/
Duntroon graduates are gentlemen, trying to be officers, Portsea graduates are officers, trying to be gentlemen, and Scheyville graduates are neither, trying to be both…..
They shouldn’t have joined if they can’t take a joke.
As a very junior officer I read up on such sayings once, and had it posted above my desk: “If you can’t take a joke, you shouldn’t have joined.”
Followed a while later with: “Haven’t you heard? It’s all been changed.”
Only lasted about three days before the boss told me to take them down.
She won’t get the sack because she already wears a hijab or a turban.
Liberty quote from a great man
This one’s for Memory Vault and Top Ender. My old officer had it on his wall.
They will be by the time Macron has finished with them. The annointed one will hardly waste time not strengthening France’s strangulation by the EU. The tighter the grip, the harder it will be to leave.
It’s a very good idea.
A short, sharp exposure to firearms training, tactical analysis, self sufficiency, first aid, and discipline would excite many and benefit most.
The major benefits would flow to our nation. A pool of trained civilians ready to take up arms against a foreign intruder, whether needed or not, is a strong statement of soverignity.
Lone wolves would think twice.
The mental mindset of valuing Australia would strengthen over time.
Winning!
You’re not wearing it on your head again, are you, Stimps? Easy to do.
Another refugees are welcome picture.
Try the roof of your car. Works for me.
Macron can’t do anymore that what has been done with respect of the euro as the adopted French currency. I already donesky.
It’s already donesky
Libby Zee
Will you come into my bed with me?
OWG
Libby Zee
What sort of music do you like?
I prefer Mozart but you may prefer something else
OWG
Libby Zee
Do you like alcohol?
I prefer brandy and enjoy drinking beer.
What do you like?
OWG
Libby Zee
Do you like to smoke a cigarette?
OWG
JC
Have you heard any more from your trader blog about ‘The Fed” intentions?
No, because I don’t care what other individual traders think, as it’s not important. What is important is what the market thinks and there’s a site which takes the futures strip, figures out the probability based on the bulge or lack of one and spews out the percentage possibility
Currently there’s an 88% chance of a fed hike in June according to the calc.
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html
In my mind, the bet is almost unanimous and it may be worth exploring going the other way.
JC
I am looking forward to the day the ‘Fed’ puts the rates up.
Before Trump was elected ‘some’ were saying that the ‘Fed’ would destroy him if he got the vote!
I hope they go for 5%.
The ADF simply hasn’t got the resources or time to train and manage a militia of conscripts. Imagine how many gender re-assignments would have to be funded from the already burgeoning military health budget? Seriously, though, the ADF can’t afford the time and effort that will distract from Defence’s main role of conducting social experiments.
Has the Tornballs Team stuffed Australia any more today?
If Tornballs is in office, you are being stuffed good and proper OWG.
BoN;
Have there been any rumours yet of vote rigging, Bruce?
Just that I find the 66/33 split heading into Soviet Election territory.
Firstly that actually sounds pretty good.
Secondly why wouldn’t a large core of your militia be made up of retired service men, active reservists, gun enthusiasts?
Thirdly conscript armies (as opposed to professional soldiers and motivated patriots) usually perform badly, and are incredibly expensive for the tax payer to fund and train.
Fourthly you really want the residents of Lakemba/Kuraby to be compulsory trained in military style weapons and to know intimately the locations of key military positions (infiltration?) and assets?
This is the best argument yet to make a private militia.
The regular ADF is infested with SJWs and saddled with boondoggles that dont work (our big spanish ship lemons, the subs that dont work to be followed by French subs that won’t work and never ending wait for functional jets).
A private army of patriots who love Australia and aren’t controlled by the state seems the only way to discourage empowered neighboring shitholes from trouncing our military and stealing parts of our large land.
In Victoria, an administrative appeals tribunal has reversed decisions in 4000 cases where the Immigration Dept has expelled people involved in criminal cases. In one case, a man found guilty of sexual assault was released and then later arrested for rape. There are plenty of other similar examples.
FFS leave them there!
Leftists enabling Islamists are far worse than any Muslim.