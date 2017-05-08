Liberty Quote
-
-
Now this is interesting – Mark Latham joins Liberal Democrats
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
Wow, that IS interesting. Latho has big league brand recognition and this could really help the Lib Dems. On the other hand, he’s a loose cannon if ever there was one, which could really screw things up for the Lib Dems.
What the hell is going on?!
Haha! The squeals of outrage from Australia’s twitter libertarians is going to be amazing.
Might force Leyonhjelm et al. to stop wasting the opportunity they have. Someone should have a word with Jim Molan as well.
Then again, how do the LDP choose their candidates? Is it merit based? (Chris Carr’s piece in Quadrant features a how things used to be done moment which is worth considering – see – https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2017/05/left-liberals-liberals-left/).
I’m still not entirely convinced that Mark Latham’s Outsiders isn’t a symptom of a slow-motion Latham meltdown, for instance.
Peter Thiel is a libertarian.
David Leyonhjelm identifies as one.
Mark Latham, it remains to be seen.
(Not that it isn’t good viewing, and a welcome fresh perspective. Just sayin’. It’s not like Latho doesn’t have form for reacting badly when things don’t go his way.)
First reaction: I wonder what the Lib Dems think of replacing nearly all federal taxes by a progressive direct expenditure tax — and what Latham thinks of it these days.
Then again, I might simply be showing that I haven’t kept up with the news.
You know what would be *really* interesting? If Tony Abbott joined the LDP and, say, ran on their Senate ticket. OK doubtful that Leyonhjelm would give up the top spot on the NSW LDP Senate ticket BUT Abbott is really going to have to do something radical to lose the Too Late Toby label. Like dumping the loser Libs.
Carping from the back benches about what the coalition needs to do to win the next election when he singularly failed to go to the mat on any one of these issues isn’t impressing anyone. And let’s face it the Libs are a dead party walking. Abbott couldn’t be more wrong about the need for party unity. The time for shots across Liberal bows has passed – I want to see shots into Liberal bows. Time to jump ship if you want a hope of staying relevant, Tony.
Too Late Tony, even. Thanks for your help, autocorrect.
I think that Latho is ready to be a politician again but couldn’t bring himself – as a former Labor leader and lefty – to join the Australian Conservatives. Therefore it’s the LDP for Latho.
And yes, politics has certainly got very interesting in the last couple of years.
It’s never far away OCO, he’s looking good at the moment, but a year ago looked awful.
This will be an interesting 6 months (if it lasts that long)!
It’s a pity that ‘interesting politics’ involves a seemingly inevitable Shorten landslide while the right coalesces into something that we hope is not only electable, but worthy of election? Honestly. Who would have thought we’d be in such a sorry state back in 2014.
This is all Abbott’s fault. The opposition leader who promised so much and delivered so little as PM.
I left the LDP, couldn’t take their love of Islam. I moved to Bernardi’s Conservatives. The LDP seems a little too uncompromising.
Where does Latho fit in in the Lib Dems? Possibly as a NSW MLC? Can’t see him besting Leyonhjelm on the NSW Senate ticket. Latho is a self-proclaimed social democrat. He’s basically a single issue candidate for the LDP – they both champion freedom of speech and an end to PC bullshit (for now, in Latho’s case, who knows what his hobby horse will be in a few years or months…). But on other policy matters the divergence is huge. I can’t imagine the LDP wanting Latho in an especially prominent national role, for instance. Unless the LDP is planning a move to the centre. Which would be…disappointing.
Yep the more scrutiny Latham is put under the worse he looks. At the moment he is a side show alley novelty act, just another inconsequential talking head. Like most Liars politicians Latham is primarily a hater, only now he directs most of his hate back at the Liars and its machine men, perfectly personified by Peanut Head.
Dont envy the ldp aparatchiki,’i wouldnt trust latham as far as I could drop kick him toovolatile and unpredictable for me . Still as long as he is kicking green alp heads let him go for it.
How is the social democrat Latham going to sign on to the economic policies of the LDP?
I would like to see what Latham says about a number of LDP policies such as immigration.
Wrong party for Latham, I would have thought.
Wow.
Just… wow.
I don’t know whether this makes me more likely to vote for the Liberal Democrats – or much, much less.
And what kind of weird fucked up world is this when Mark Latham – Mark Latham! – identifies more with a Libertarian party than Labor – or even the Liberals, for that matter?
Has someone slipped me crazy pills? Have I been roofied?
One Nation would have been a better fit – hopefully, he’ll bring the cold wind of reality into the LibDems and blow away some of their out-there policies on immigration and SSM.
A Lurker, Latham is not known for his cool-headed, rational powers of persuasion. If you stare past the MSM gun-toting maniac!!11! spin they love to slur
Leyonhjelm with, he has a considerably more lucid, calm and eloquent public persona than Latho.
The world has gone completely fucking insane.
This is grand! But let’s face it, Latham had nowhere else to go. Greens? Never. Labor and the failed Labor copy-cats? No way. LDP it is, for better or for worse.
Latho would disagree with almost everything the LDP propose except free speech.
Gun ownership discussions should be interesting listening.
If it’s a purity test then there’s not much else to discuss. However the fact that he’s joined the party strongly suggests they agree with a lot of things. An interesting point to be made is that I think Latham ran with a more liberal gun policy in 04. which was surprising. I can be corrected on this but I think he ran with a policy to go back to the 90’s regulations and remove what Howard had adopted.
This is vague to me, but I was surprised then.
I think Latham is anti-gun. He got stuck into Bob Katter about it a while ago.
He was criticising Howard (FFS!) about slowness in cracking down on handguns in 2002.
Latham is not as crazy as John Howard on guns, but he’s still an inner city leftist about them.
Sky reporting that the NSW ALP has banned Latham for life.
Who cares. Latham will get zero support from women what ever he does. He’s a misogynistic nutter. End of. Pity his poor children. The embarrassment it burns.
David L’s official policy is to go back to the pre-Howard changes.
My memory is pretty vague on this. Either Latham wanted to run with the look back policy and was stymied by the Liars Party or he actually ran with it.
I can’t recall, but it was either of these two things. Either way, he wasn’t anti-gun in 04. Perhaps that may have changed, but we’ll see.
He is? Any evidence, Inspector Clouseau?
A Misogynistic nutter who gave up his job to look after his kids so his wife could have a career?
Latham also believes in catastrophic AGW.
I know, I know, it’s from Tim Lambert’s blog which is where I found something about Latham’s gun views.
This is what the poisonous cherub reported in a 2004 blog post and where he was heading in 04. I recall reading it there.
http://scienceblogs.com/deltoid/2004/09/29/howard/
If Latham’s views haven’t changed since then, his views on guns wouldn’t be that much different to David L. I’m also sure this would have been discussed over negotiations to join the party.
Wow. This has to be good, or maybe not. Latham is sometimes brilliant and sometimes a bit erratic. The media will monster him and he will have to find a way to avoid going bananas. If he manages his meds and avoids shitfights he might be really good. At least it will give the LD another seat in the senate, and this might help the centre right restoration in the government after the next.
It’s more good than bad.
Lots of Libertarians do Rabz. He’s not joining ON or the ALA. It doesn’t matter what you believe when it comes to gerbiling. What matters is the damage you want to cause because of your religious views.
Latho would disagree with almost everything the LDP propose except free speech.
Something in common with the electorate then
He sounds a bit anti-gun in this exchange with Bob Katter on The Verdict. (Scroll down for video.)
http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/the-verdict-recap-mark-latham-and-bob-katter-fire-up-on-guns-in-an-otherwise-dull-episode-20151022-gkgbmc.html
Nope. Just largely unemployable. Sort of like Staples but not as well looked after by his party machine.
Latham, Abbott, Hanson, Hinch. They’re all entertainment fodder for the brainless and non-serious. Diversions from what is really going on and will be replaced ad infinitum by similar. Yawnsville.
ALP rubs hands with glee…
Really amateurish trolling Carfield. Accuse the giy of being a woman hater without even a speck of evidence to support your case/
There are sensible AGW believers, and catastrophists, very few in between, and not much is heard from the sensible AGW believers. Their arguments broadly state that AGW will result in changed weather patterns that will see winners and losers. Areas that are currently desert will become fertile, and vice versa. They also state that the appropriate response to any forthcoming impact of AGW is to anticipate any AGW-related effects and prepare mitigation strategies to minimise the impact of these effects if, where and when they take place. This will be far more effective than futile efforts reducing total emissions, as if the clock could be wound back. No it can’t. China and India and the rest of the developing world will increase their total carbon emissions by ten units for every one unit of our that we cut in the developed world, and this will be the reality for decades and decades to come. Sensible AGW believers say such things, but you don’t hear from them very often.
Personally, I’m an AGW agnostic. It doesn’t seem thoroughly implausible that human activity could alter the climate. After all, there is an awful lot of human activity. Then again, when I see the uber-rich High Priests of the AGW movement seemimgly not giving the slightest damn about their own carbon emissions, I discount their assertions heavily.
But it doesn’t matter whether AGW is a thing or not. If it is a thing, it’s going to happen. (See my bit about total carbon emissions of China, India etc above). If it’s a thing, we are having the wrong conversation. The conversation needs to shift from ‘we need to stop this thing!’ (cos there ain’t no stopping it now if it is indeed a’comin) to ‘let’s start preparing for this inevitable thing and figuring out the best ways to reduce its harmful impacts.’
If it’s not a thing, then all is well and we can stop teachers terrifying primary school children about the horrors of hundred metre sea level rises and whatnot.
Anyway, if Latho is a sensible AGW believer, I’m ok with that.
From what I can gather from e-mails from the Australian Conservatives, they are starting to get their act together, and promising us members there will be ways in which they can contribute. ‘Slowly, slowly, catchee monkey’ (I hope).
I hope too that Cory and his cohort are keeping in touch with what LDL are up to, and both are of a mind to co-operate when election time comes around. Latham’s move might get the LDL another NSW Senator (and not necessarily Latham), and AC might pick up 1 or more SA Senate seats. (They might do well in other States if they can mobilise their membership.) Queensland looks like PHON territory, and maybe WA too. Given Bishop’s insulting rejection of Abetz’s demand for Yasmin to be booted off some body (as I heard it on the ABC, she said she saw ‘no ground’ to remove her), I would not be surprised if he makes a move in Tasmania. That leaves Victoria.
All this might point to an outcome of a Labor government facing a fairly cohesive ant-Labor bloc in the Senate which, with the Liberals support, could frustrate Labor.
I just watched Latham’s interview with Bolt and I didn’t disagree with a single word. He said that excessive immigration is putting pressure on house prices and that spending on education is a second order issue compared with the standard of teaching. He said that he and Leyonhjelm don’t agree on everything but that he feels free to express and discuss his views without being howled down, like with Labor. He said he was fighting for free speech and for Western Civilization and that is no exaggeration.
I truly admire the way Latham can express himself. I only wish I could put it so well. The interview is well worth watching.
What the actual f***?
To those genuinely worried if Latham is unhinged (vs Cary who thinks trolling adds value to a thread), he’s older , wiser and if he makes a run at politics he won’t be baited into a show stopper event.
Even if he’s abrasive and controversial , this type of shit stirrer positioning won’t hurt him in the new world of political theatre. I would argue it’s going to be a necessary approach in fact .
I’d love to see him have a tilt . There are so many sitting duck political opponents who deserve to be taken down and out .
ALP expels Latham! Let battle begin.
Oh and the current ALP stooge member for Werriwa ? Anne Stanley, a nobody who could just be cannon fodder for a high profile straight talking candidate willing to talk about the madness of elitism.
Oh, and climate (and other) scientists can take a hike with their arguments from authority. That wanker professor who had a show about astronomy on the ABC – the guy who used to be in some crappy Britpop boy band – claimed in an interview that there was serious debate within the scientific community over whether to engage the “climate science deniers” at all or to simply ignore them and move on because Consensus. Look, loverboy. The logic that your lot has to answer is simple and you don’t need to be a scientist to nut it out. Firstly, is the cumulative increase in carbon emissions going to result in CAGW? Yes? Ok. Now, how much have the developed world agreed to reduce its total carbon emissions by 2050? How much will the developing world have increased its total carbon emissions by the amount they’ve agreed to up until 2050, when I believe at least China has agreed their total carbon emissions will plateau. According to the multilateral agreements that have been made, you must know when total world carbon emissions will peak. When is that? If we are to believe that the developed world cutting its carbon emissions by 20% here and 40% there over the next few decades is going to prevent CAGW, how can we reconcile this with the fact that developing world – which makes up the overwhelming majority of the world’s population – will be permitted to increase its total carbon emissions several times over during this period, comfortably making up for whatever cuts the developed world has made over the same time?
You don’t need to be a scientist to figure out that if the scientists are right about the effects of increasing carbon emissions on the global climate, then total global carbon emissions are going to increase for decades. If you truly believe AGW based on carbon emissions is a looming threat, then you need to advocate for the preparation and mitigation of these effects. and stop demanding we spend phenomenal amounts of money trying to shut the gate after the horse has bolted.
If Climate Change is real, it is inevitable. Nobody, scientist or otherwise, could deny this if they knew what the cumulative global carbon emissions are going to be over the next few decades. Global carbon emissions aren’t going to start falling for a long, long time.
Anyway, spleen vented. Howsabout Mark Latham in the LDP?
As the only other sane person here, I agree Zip.
Um wow.
At least we have brand recognition. I suppose this is a reward for always being strongly for free speech.
Unless you are outside a closed system, that can’t be true. There are still (at least) three points of sanity left. 😃
Happy to see this. Seems a good fit.
His name on alone could pull half the votes from labor in this area i think. Enough to make it an actual tight race for once and not a labor safe seat. Finally
They have transformed Australia so far to the revolutionary left that Latho is denounced as a far right reactionary.
Debt funded de industrialised de westernisation is deliciously delightful to those that denounce Latho
and deconstruct the society that produced deplorable like him.
Their team turnfailure debacle machine will preference labor and the greens ahead of Latho.
As Indolent points out above, Latho is against the current level of immigration. He also had an interesting take on school funding. Bolta compared Latham’s 2004 education policy to Turnbull’s current idiotic Gonski 2.0.
Latho said spending was irrelevant because the facts on the ground had changed. He pointed out that the standard and content of what is currently being taught is far more important than funding, and that he would fix that before he spent another cent on education.
Anyway, good on DL for taking him into the party when it is obvious that they probably have as many points of difference as they do of agreement. No matter, Latham is in the top bracket of communicators in the country and the DLP should get a lot of publicity out of it. I for one like a lot of what I’m hearing from Latham.
Over the past 2.5 million years, there is evidence of some 50 glacial/interglacial cycles of either 40,000 or 100,000 years and each with numerous regular stadial/interstadial periods. Each of those transitions was the kind of discontinuity of interest in catastrophe theory.
That’s many thousands of climate catastrophes over the Quaternary Period. The hypothesised 20th century warming does not rate as such an event.
So how should we regard a notional 20th century climate change event evidenced not by observational data but by model outputs? An under-catastrophe perhaps?
Yes, Climate Change is real. But Anthropogenic Climate Change? I think not.
Catastrophic anthropogenic climate change (CAGW) is a delusion. It’s a postmodern concept not a scientific observation. It does not need a scientific theory to explain it. A scientific theory provides an explanation for real observations, which CAGW doesn’t have.
Why shut the gate to prevent the horse bolting when the horse is not confined by the gate?
You’re right John C. Turnbull changed the Senate PR voting system because of the LDP, FFP, PHON and ALA were real competition or at least a conscience for the LNP.
We can’t have that!
Latham coming to the LDP might be a benefit for the LDP and their congeners in terms of increasing membership bases.
As for the Senate in 2018/19 – a microparty needs about 6.5% primary vote to have a chance of winning.
We could have no true minor party representation other than Pauline. Mal’s bastardry might pay off and we might have 75 seats occupied by the LNP, ALP and GRN borg.
Sounds good to me.
Latham, Leyonhjelm, Bernardi, Malcolm Roberts and Hansen are all great. This country has one main problem and that is that when a recession hits we are all stuffed because no one has any buffer- household debt is huge, federal debt is huge and state debt is huge except in states with massive windfall gains from house price rises. We haven’t had a recession since 1990 and now every Australian walks around thinking “it will never happen here”.
I’d vote for any of the above so long as they try to rein in government spending before it’s too late. I also care about their position on guns, immigration, western values, free speech but they are not as important as the debt situation.
Perfect is the enemy of good.
Arrr, well said, matey.
Actually, have we got our Nigel Farage?
Not likely, but a rough version of anti elitism he is.
Farage was very careful in not isolating old Labor voters, by stating that this isn’t a left or right thing, when indeed it was, and in the same way, Latham will be acceptable to many old lefties.
Thinking about how Farage brought old labor voters and tories with him, this just might be a good thing, if Latho can keep his mouth and fists in check.
He is acceptable to old labor, older Australians who still believe in the nation and it’s borders and conservatives and the politically disinterested and the 95% of Australians that will vote for anyone who will take the PC monkey off our backs, but can’t bring themselves to vote for Pauline.
Whatever is happening, I don’t think Latham is as young and stupid as he once was.
Many a lefty matures to the right.
He will use the Trump tactic of making the media report him, although I actually believe our media is worse than the states, and it will be very hard to temp them to give him air.
Latham should have crushed Howard like a bug.
We would be in better shape now if he had.
I wonder if Labor plans on taking down Latham’s picture in Sussex Street as one of the hallowed leaders. Or will they just airbrush him out like Stalin used to do.
+1
There is absolutely no reason to believe this. Latham then and now are two very different animals.
How many people actually voted UKIP as opposed to Brexit?
Latham offers an exceptional skill – his policy positions are well argued and based on sound research.
His anti-PC speeches often refer to sound research and previous experiences.
He does more than argue coherently and strongly – he convinces with common sense.
He will be an asset to the LDP even if he only agrees with 80% of their positions.
I agree with all of this except of course that he only agrees with about 30% of LDP positions (if that).
Leo G
I don’t think it matters what people think about the issue of gerbil warming. As i said earlier, what matters is is what actions they would like to see taken.
Accordingly, what matters is a “no regrets strategy”.
Such strategy regarding a climate change threat argues that energy-saving should be undertaken immediately to help reduce global warming and climate change. Even if the threat of climate change does not turn out to be real, there is no need to regret because we would have benefited from saving the energy (disregarding all other costs).
Where, exactly, are we saving this energy to?
Is there an energy bank somewhere we can withdraw from in time of need?
Do we earn energy interest on our energy deposits?
What a load of crock.
+1
MV, Leo does not agree with this approach. He just quotes it.
Leo
Hunting around David Friedman’s Ideas blog offers a great insight about gerbil warming.
He reckons that even if you believed in gerbil warming it’s not clear that any action should be taken. Indeed he shows that it may actually be possible that the benefits of warming could even have a positive impact on the world and outweigh the downside.
This is where I think I part ways with quite few people on this blog. It seems they are just as religious as the believers. I’m with Friedman. I don’t think it matters one bit. Even if there’s damage it would appear to be negligible.
I’m glad to hear he has been getting his ideas from solid sources!
Latham just joining is worth about a $1.5 million donation.