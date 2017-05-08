Q&A Forum: May 8, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. stackja
    #2374929, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Dan Tehan, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel; Lisa Singh, Tasmanian Labor Senator; Dave Hughes, Comedian and Broadcaster; Mark Leibler, Taxation lawyer and corporate strategist; and Danni Addison, CEO Urban Development Institute VIC.

    45 Please

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2374934, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Thirty, please.

  5. Vic in Prossy
    #2374936, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    May I have 26 again,please Carpe?

  6. Baldrick
    #2374937, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Dave Hughes, Comedian and Broadcaster

    Comedian? Who knew?

  7. Motelier
    #2374939, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Topix for tonight will be VA and the incredible lack of full taxation in this country, because, well all your money belong to them.

    Topix for tonight will be VA and the incredible lack of full taxation in this country, because, well all your money belong to them.

  8. Baldrick
    #2374940, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    Tonight @LaTrioli steps in for Tony Jones

  9. Pete of Perth
    #2374946, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    57 – number of times “fair” is said.

  10. custard
    #2374951, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    52 if I may please Carpe.

  11. Turtle of WA
    #2374957, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Evening Cats.

    23 please Jugulum.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374959, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:18 pm

  13. Baldrick
    #2374960, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Nobody does fake news quite like TheirABC:

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 38%, ALP 34%, GREENS 12%.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
  15. Baldrick
    #2374962, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San, 32 please

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374963, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    COALITION 38%, ALP 34%, GREENS 12%.

    That leaves 16% Marxists, socialist alliance and antifa

  17. Mike of Marion
    #2374964, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    61 please Carpe.

  18. Carpe Jugulum
  19. Pete of Perth
    #2374966, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    57 is 111 in base 7

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2374968, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Dave Hughes, Comedian and Broadcaster

    I’ve always found Dave Hughes as comical as a multiple axe murder.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374969, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San

    Konbanwa Barudorikku sama

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374970, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

  23. marcus w
    #2374973, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    For what it’s worth … I reckon Dave Hughes is a conservative but is smart enough to know if he “comes out” he will never work in this town again …. Good evening all … 34 thanks Carpe ..

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374974, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I’ve always found Dave Hughes as comical as a multiple axe murder.

    He’s a comedian? who knew.

    The guy is as funny as cot death.

  25. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2374976, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    =2987*4.926/296718-0.049589044+44

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374977, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374978, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2374976, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    =2987*4.926/296718-0.049589044+44

    You wanna narrow that down a bit there champ

  28. Baldrick
    #2374981, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    For what it’s worth … I reckon Dave Hughes is a conservative

    Hats the funniest thing I’ve ever heard, using the name Dave Hughes.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374982, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

  30. Kingsley
    #2374983, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    I am reading my daughters Great Depression homework assignment and are horrified but utterly unsurprised to see it is a tribute to FDR and Keynesian intervention.

    I remember awhile back a post showing most western nations recovery during the Great Depression and how it showed how the US recovered painfully slowly whilst the rest recovered reasonably quickly having reverted back to budget surpluses. Anyone remember where that graph resides? I’d like to stick that single chart under her teachers noses.

  31. marcus w
    #2374984, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Nah Baldrick … ..could you imagine a “comedian “not hanging shit on Abbot or Trump ….. no chance … no gig for you …. he has to go the conservatives … we are the only ones who laugh at ourselves ..

  32. Cpt Seahawks
    #2374985, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    49 please Carpe. Grumpy wants 44.

  33. Sparkx
    #2374987, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Dave Hughes, Alleged Comedian and Broadcaster.
    Fixed it

  34. Dave in Marybrook
    #2374990, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Can’t watch live, but 24 please Carpe?

  35. PeterF
    #2374992, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Sorry,I forgot the F

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374993, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops, it is that time again, adjust your kilt and tilt your homburg at a rakish angle and;

    llllleeeettttssss get rrrreeeaaaddddyyyyyyy to rrrrruuuuunnnnbbbbllleeee

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374994, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    FMD vitrioli looks like a chainsaw carving

  38. Andysaurus
    #2374996, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Please may I have 48 Sir?

  39. Baldrick
    #2374997, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Nah Baldrick … ..could you imagine a “comedian “not hanging shit on Abbot or Trump

    Still doesn’t make him a comedian.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2374998, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    I don’t know who did vitriolis makeup but i’m glad the previous client was a closed casket ceremony

  41. Sparkx
    #2374999, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Too right -she looks far more ghastly than usual.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375002, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:41 pm

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375003, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    1st question TrumpSatan666

  44. PeterF
    #2375004, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    37 please Carpe,I know I haven’t been here for a while but I don’t deserve to be ignored!!!!!

  45. Turtle of WA
    #2375005, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Far right = non-Marxist.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375006, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Now we have lisa singh a dim bulb and alp drone

  47. custard
    #2375008, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Dan Tehan sits there and smiles like a Cheshire Cat as Singh bags the LNP standing for nothing.

  48. Baldrick
    #2375010, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    La Triolli attacks Labor ad for lack of diversity.

    Oh the ironing!

  49. Cpt Seahawks
    #2375012, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Diversity = discriminate against whites. I get it.

  50. Sparkx
    #2375013, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Liebler being very kind

  51. H B Bear
    #2375015, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Dave Hughes, Comedian and Broadcaster

    Is Hughes the one who sounds like he is retarded?

  53. Turtle of WA
    #2375019, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    HB, that doesn’t narrow it down at all.

  54. Baldrick
    #2375020, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Is Hughes the one who sounds like he is retarded?

    Yes, he’s the one who gets the special care package in the Green Room

  55. H B Bear
    #2375021, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Not watching. He must be trying to clamber aboard the staff co-op before Channel 10 craps itself.

    It is a well worn trail he is following.

  56. Sparkx
    #2375022, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Mick Trumble stood up to Trump? Ohpullease.

  57. PeterF
    #2375024, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I’m sorry for yelling but CARPE! CAN I HAVE 37PLEASE!!!!

  59. Cpt Seahawks
    #2375028, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I am reading my daughters Great Depression homework assignment and are horrified but utterly unsurprised to see it is a tribute to FDR and Keynesian intervention.
    Thomas Sowell is good on this.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375029, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I’m sorry for yelling but CARPE! CAN I HAVE 37PLEASE!!!!

    Ok

  61. Vic in Prossy
    #2375030, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Christ it’s an appalling show.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375032, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Interruptoin Lotto

    Carpe 50
    Stackja 45
    Motellier 2
    ZK2A 30
    Vic in Prossy 26
    Pete of Perth 57
    Custard 52
    Turtle 23
    Baldrick 32
    Mike of Marion 61
    Marcus W 34
    Grumpy 44
    Cpt Seahawks 49
    Dave in Maryborough 24
    Andysaurus 48
    Peter F 37

  63. marcus w
    #2375033, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    ok ….. I owe everyone a grovelling apology and reveal my stupidity ….. I got Dave Hughes mixed up with the other “comedian ” I was thinking of the guy from Mitcham , less skinny than Dave Huges …. but funnier

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2375035, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Needs based funding. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. Smart kids don’t need educating, they won’t contribute anything [sarc].

  65. Turtle of WA
    #2375036, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Did you see Keating waxing Keynesian in the Oz on the weekend, Kingsley?

  66. Cpt Seahawks
    #2375037, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Gonski 2: Electic boogaloo

  67. Baldrick
    #2375038, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Needs Based Funding… what a wank.

  68. Turtle of WA
    #2375039, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Thanks for truncating that, Balders.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375042, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Dan Teehan, i don’t think he knows if he has been shot, fucked or snake bit.

  70. Baldrick
    #2375044, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberal Dan Tehan should stop smiling along with the Leftard luvvies.

  71. Andysaurus
    #2375045, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    $22bn of whose money?

  72. Turtle of WA
    #2375047, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Gillard, Gonski. Turnbull… nearly Gonski.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375049, posted on May 8, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Hughes makes the joke – ‘Vegemite 2.0 wasn’t a success”

    Comedy gold or Comedy Shite you choose.

  74. Sparkx
    #2375050, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Oh dear – Swampy likes Trumble’s Gonski 2.o.

  75. Turtle of WA
    #2375051, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Yes. When Hughes calls Trump a stalker it’s best not to laugh along.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375052, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Dan Tehan should stop smiling along with the Leftard luvvies.

    The stupid grin is to hide the fact he has soiled himself.

  77. Sparkx
    #2375054, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Dan Teehan, i don’t think he knows if he has been shot, fucked or snake bit.

    Dan Teehan, i don’t think he knows anything.
    Fixed

  79. PeterF
    #2375057, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Why’s can’t liberals stand up for themselves on these shows. Why do they bother going on them if they don’t have the guts to get boos.

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2375059, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    You’re thirty. That’s not young.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375060, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Oh the poor students who have to repay their education debt, nah, fuggem.

  82. Turtle of WA
    #2375061, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Well said PeterF. A trump type would go on and get as many boos as possible and advertise the fact, pushing all the lefty buttons that ordinary Australians think are ridiculous.

  83. Baldrick
    #2375062, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    University funding and Housing Affordability, talk about jumping the shark.

  84. Sparkx
    #2375064, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    What do these kids want? I busted my arse to get my home.

  85. Turtle of WA
    #2375066, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Environmental studies degrees have a negative GDP effect.

  86. Sparkx
    #2375067, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Students make a contribution? but but but it should be freeeeeeeeeeeee.

  87. Spider
    #2375069, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    We are truly stuffed as a nation!!! No one wants anybody to suffer in any way whatsoever or to make any sacrifices.

    I am sick to death of the bloody whining about housing affordability. I moved to Woodridge on the outskirts of Logan City and lived on one wage with crap 2nd hand furniture for years with the arse out of our pants.

  88. Baldrick
    #2375072, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    What do these kids want? I busted my arse to get my home.

    I want it all and I want it now. -(h/t Freddie Mercury)

  89. Dave in Marybrook
    #2375074, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    So Singh tells us she went to a Catholic school- doesn’t that trash her diversity cred? She’d have to admit she’s from a racial minority only, not a cultural one.
    And although I’m dissapointed that the Libs were so quick to ride the diversity bandwagon and “call” Labor on their visual non-diversity and maybe even dog whistling (remember that one? it was a constant whine in the Howard years) , it is fun to watch them squirm, hoist with their own petard. The speeed of the retraction shows how deep their commitment to superficiality is.

  90. Sparkx
    #2375075, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Was the questioner an aboraginal?

  91. Sparkx
    #2375078, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    The speeed of the retraction shows how deep their commitment to superficiality is

    +100.

  92. Baldrick
    #2375079, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    So far tonight all I’ve heard from the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal and the rest of the luvvies panel is spend, spend, spend.

    No mention of budget deficit.

  93. Spider
    #2375080, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    No wonder it has taken years with him leading it.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375081, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    What do these kids want? I busted my arse to get my home.

    They want your house for free and you living in a dumpster

  95. Turtle of WA
    #2375085, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Creating a two tier, race based constitution is “So basic”.

    Those involved are very organised people, who work hard, get things done promptly and never argue.

  96. PeterF
    #2375087, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Trioli looks bored out of her tiny brain.

  97. PeterF
    #2375091, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    I know why now, Teehan is boring as batshit.

  98. Sparkx
    #2375092, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    He really is Dan the Dullard.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375093, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Trioli looks bored out of her tiny brain.

    The botox prevents her from having a facial expression. (The Pelosi effect)

  100. custard
    #2375094, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    The weekly Q and A program tells you almost everything about what is so wrong in our country right now and will still be so wrong next week too.

    So sad.

  101. Cpt Seahawks
    #2375095, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    VA. now they mention money. Bloody disgraceful.

  102. Sparkx
    #2375097, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Time for me to turn off – Good night all.

  103. PeterF
    #2375100, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Punch the little shit,Dan.

  104. PeterF
    #2375106, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Dave Hughes, that is.

  105. Baldrick
    #2375108, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    I want Dan to announce the building of a Multifunction Polis.

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2375109, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    [Audience shot of Muslim.]

  107. Baldrick
    #2375110, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Hallelujah a question on debt.

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375117, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Sorry dozed off

  110. Cpt Seahawks
    #2375119, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Singh is such a hypocrite whining dunce.

  111. PeterF
    #2375120, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Wake up Carpe, you have missed some interruptions. Aren’t you the judge?

  112. Cpt Seahawks
    #2375121, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Scot free? Cultural appropriation.

  113. Turtle of WA
    #2375122, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Unfortunately, Hughes represents the typical level of political and economic understanding in this country today.

  114. Baldrick
    #2375123, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Hallelujah a question on debt.

    Which then gets hijacked into a question of good/bad debt.

  115. Dave in Marybrook
    #2375124, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    “I’d like to think it’s maturing”- Trioli
    I’d like to think she’d dial back the condescention a bit… ffs, she’s meant to be compere, not chirping away at her own reflected brilliance like some botoxed budgerigah

  116. Baldrick
    #2375126, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    FMD, now arguing for a government funded newspaper. Fuck off.

  117. Turtle of WA
    #2375128, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Hilarious. Lets nationalise The Age. State media didn’t kill it in the first place.

    Vitrioli plugs Fairfax journos.

    … and so do the libs.

  118. PeterF
    #2375132, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Oh,God. Let’s have a paper funded by taxpayers money!! 50 pages of gay marriage,climate change and refugees. Should be a winner.

  119. Baldrick
    #2375136, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Just rebrand the Green Left Weekly into the ABC Daily. Simples.

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375138, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Change Australia Day – Just.Fuck.Off

  121. Cpt Seahawks
    #2375139, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Invasion. F me. Benefactors mate.

  122. Turtle of WA
    #2375140, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    What about a day on the traditional Aboriginal calendar.

    Oh, that’s right. They didn’t have one.

  123. PeterF
    #2375144, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Now they are going to change the national anthem. Go away all of you.

  124. Turtle of WA
    #2375147, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Yay, the Gov can change the National Anthem into a leftist dirge without asking the people.

    Sickening.

  125. Baldrick
    #2375149, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Tehan clapping the Leftard luvvies like an organ grinders monkey. Stupid.Fucking.Liberal

  126. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375151, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Ok Troops, that came in at 57 interruptions

    Pete of Perth you arse kickin bad man, wear those arseless badboys with pride my friend

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2375152, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    I shall away now to soak my brain in paint stripper to remove the taint.

    Oyasumi Nasai Troops.

  128. Dave in Marybrook
    #2375153, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    What about a day on the traditional Aboriginal calendar
    Nice point, Turtle. Come to think of it, they didn’t even have an Australia.

  129. Baldrick
    #2375155, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Thanks Carpe San. Oyasumi nasi

  130. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2375157, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Invasion. F me. Benefactors mate.

    The High Court has ruled on this, twice. Australia was settled, and NOT invaded. Invasion would have nullified “native title” and “land rights.”

  131. PeterF
    #2375158, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Good nite,all. See you next week. And Carpe,you don’t go to sleep when judging an important competition.

  132. Andysaurus
    #2375162, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Thanks everybody, especially Carpe. Night.

  133. Turtle of WA
    #2375168, posted on May 8, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Nite all.

    Thanks Jugulum.

  134. Pete of Perth
    #2375180, posted on May 8, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Time to clean the dags off my g-string… thanks Carpe

