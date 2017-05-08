Liberty Quote
Q&A Forum: May 8, 2017
45 Please
2
That is a podium.
Thirty, please.
May I have 26 again,please Carpe?
Comedian? Who knew?
Topix for tonight will be VA and the incredible lack of full taxation in this country, because, well all your money belong to them.
57 – number of times “fair” is said.
52 if I may please Carpe.
Evening Cats.
23 please Jugulum.
Good Evening Troops
The bidding is open;
Interruptoin Lotto
Carpe 50
Stackja 45
Motellier 2
ZK2A 30
Vic in Prossy 26
Pete of Perth 57
Custard 52
Nobody does fake news quite like TheirABC:
Konbanwa Carpe San, 32 please
That leaves 16% Marxists, socialist alliance and antifa
61 please Carpe.
57 is 111 in base 7
I’ve always found Dave Hughes as comical as a multiple axe murder.
Konbanwa Barudorikku sama
For what it’s worth … I reckon Dave Hughes is a conservative but is smart enough to know if he “comes out” he will never work in this town again …. Good evening all … 34 thanks Carpe ..
He’s a comedian? who knew.
The guy is as funny as cot death.
=2987*4.926/296718-0.049589044+44
You wanna narrow that down a bit there champ
Hats the funniest thing I’ve ever heard, using the name Dave Hughes.
I am reading my daughters Great Depression homework assignment and are horrified but utterly unsurprised to see it is a tribute to FDR and Keynesian intervention.
I remember awhile back a post showing most western nations recovery during the Great Depression and how it showed how the US recovered painfully slowly whilst the rest recovered reasonably quickly having reverted back to budget surpluses. Anyone remember where that graph resides? I’d like to stick that single chart under her teachers noses.
Nah Baldrick … ..could you imagine a “comedian “not hanging shit on Abbot or Trump ….. no chance … no gig for you …. he has to go the conservatives … we are the only ones who laugh at ourselves ..
49 please Carpe. Grumpy wants 44.
Dave Hughes, Alleged Comedian and Broadcaster.
Fixed it
Can’t watch live, but 24 please Carpe?
Sorry,I forgot the F
Ok Troops, it is that time again, adjust your kilt and tilt your homburg at a rakish angle and;
llllleeeettttssss get rrrreeeaaaddddyyyyyyy to rrrrruuuuunnnnbbbbllleeee
FMD vitrioli looks like a chainsaw carving
Please may I have 48 Sir?
Still doesn’t make him a comedian.
I don’t know who did vitriolis makeup but i’m glad the previous client was a closed casket ceremony
Too right -she looks far more ghastly than usual.
1st question TrumpSatan666
37 please Carpe,I know I haven’t been here for a while but I don’t deserve to be ignored!!!!!
Far right = non-Marxist.
Now we have lisa singh a dim bulb and alp drone
Dan Tehan sits there and smiles like a Cheshire Cat as Singh bags the LNP standing for nothing.
La Triolli attacks Labor ad for lack of diversity.
Oh the ironing!
Diversity = discriminate against whites. I get it.
Liebler being very kind
Is Hughes the one who sounds like he is retarded?
That’s the one.
HB, that doesn’t narrow it down at all.
Yes, he’s the one who gets the special care package in the Green Room
Not watching. He must be trying to clamber aboard the staff co-op before Channel 10 craps itself.
It is a well worn trail he is following.
Mick Trumble stood up to Trump? Ohpullease.
I’m sorry for yelling but CARPE! CAN I HAVE 37PLEASE!!!!
Shooosh
I am reading my daughters Great Depression homework assignment and are horrified but utterly unsurprised to see it is a tribute to FDR and Keynesian intervention.
Thomas Sowell is good on this.
Ok
Christ it’s an appalling show.
ok ….. I owe everyone a grovelling apology and reveal my stupidity ….. I got Dave Hughes mixed up with the other “comedian ” I was thinking of the guy from Mitcham , less skinny than Dave Huges …. but funnier
Needs based funding. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. Smart kids don’t need educating, they won’t contribute anything [sarc].
Did you see Keating waxing Keynesian in the Oz on the weekend, Kingsley?
Gonski 2: Electic boogaloo
Needs Based Funding… what a wank.
Thanks for truncating that, Balders.
Dan Teehan, i don’t think he knows if he has been shot, fucked or snake bit.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberal Dan Tehan should stop smiling along with the Leftard luvvies.
$22bn of whose money?
Gillard, Gonski. Turnbull… nearly Gonski.
Hughes makes the joke – ‘Vegemite 2.0 wasn’t a success”
Comedy gold or Comedy Shite you choose.
Oh dear – Swampy likes Trumble’s Gonski 2.o.
Yes. When Hughes calls Trump a stalker it’s best not to laugh along.
The stupid grin is to hide the fact he has soiled himself.
Dan Teehan, i don’t think he knows anything.
Fixed
Yooni.
Why’s can’t liberals stand up for themselves on these shows. Why do they bother going on them if they don’t have the guts to get boos.
You’re thirty. That’s not young.
Oh the poor students who have to repay their education debt, nah, fuggem.
Well said PeterF. A trump type would go on and get as many boos as possible and advertise the fact, pushing all the lefty buttons that ordinary Australians think are ridiculous.
University funding and Housing Affordability, talk about jumping the shark.
What do these kids want? I busted my arse to get my home.
Environmental studies degrees have a negative GDP effect.
Students make a contribution? but but but it should be freeeeeeeeeeeee.
We are truly stuffed as a nation!!! No one wants anybody to suffer in any way whatsoever or to make any sacrifices.
I am sick to death of the bloody whining about housing affordability. I moved to Woodridge on the outskirts of Logan City and lived on one wage with crap 2nd hand furniture for years with the arse out of our pants.
I want it all and I want it now. -(h/t Freddie Mercury)
So Singh tells us she went to a Catholic school- doesn’t that trash her diversity cred? She’d have to admit she’s from a racial minority only, not a cultural one.
And although I’m dissapointed that the Libs were so quick to ride the diversity bandwagon and “call” Labor on their visual non-diversity and maybe even dog whistling (remember that one? it was a constant whine in the Howard years) , it is fun to watch them squirm, hoist with their own petard. The speeed of the retraction shows how deep their commitment to superficiality is.
Was the questioner an aboraginal?
+100.
So far tonight all I’ve heard from the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal and the rest of the luvvies panel is spend, spend, spend.
No mention of budget deficit.
No wonder it has taken years with him leading it.
They want your house for free and you living in a dumpster
Creating a two tier, race based constitution is “So basic”.
Those involved are very organised people, who work hard, get things done promptly and never argue.
Trioli looks bored out of her tiny brain.
I know why now, Teehan is boring as batshit.
He really is Dan the Dullard.
The botox prevents her from having a facial expression. (The Pelosi effect)
The weekly Q and A program tells you almost everything about what is so wrong in our country right now and will still be so wrong next week too.
So sad.
VA. now they mention money. Bloody disgraceful.
Time for me to turn off – Good night all.
Punch the little shit,Dan.
Dave Hughes, that is.
I want Dan to announce the building of a Multifunction Polis.
[Audience shot of Muslim.]
Hallelujah a question on debt.
Time to go to bed.
Sorry dozed off
Singh is such a hypocrite whining dunce.
Wake up Carpe, you have missed some interruptions. Aren’t you the judge?
Scot free? Cultural appropriation.
Unfortunately, Hughes represents the typical level of political and economic understanding in this country today.
Which then gets hijacked into a question of good/bad debt.
“I’d like to think it’s maturing”- Trioli
I’d like to think she’d dial back the condescention a bit… ffs, she’s meant to be compere, not chirping away at her own reflected brilliance like some botoxed budgerigah
FMD, now arguing for a government funded newspaper. Fuck off.
Hilarious. Lets nationalise The Age. State media didn’t kill it in the first place.
Vitrioli plugs Fairfax journos.
… and so do the libs.
Oh,God. Let’s have a paper funded by taxpayers money!! 50 pages of gay marriage,climate change and refugees. Should be a winner.
Just rebrand the Green Left Weekly into the ABC Daily. Simples.
Change Australia Day – Just.Fuck.Off
Invasion. F me. Benefactors mate.
What about a day on the traditional Aboriginal calendar.
Oh, that’s right. They didn’t have one.
Now they are going to change the national anthem. Go away all of you.
Yay, the Gov can change the National Anthem into a leftist dirge without asking the people.
Sickening.
Tehan clapping the Leftard luvvies like an organ grinders monkey. Stupid.Fucking.Liberal
Ok Troops, that came in at 57 interruptions
Pete of Perth you arse kickin bad man, wear those arseless badboys with pride my friend
I shall away now to soak my brain in paint stripper to remove the taint.
Oyasumi Nasai Troops.
What about a day on the traditional Aboriginal calendar
Nice point, Turtle. Come to think of it, they didn’t even have an Australia.
Thanks Carpe San. Oyasumi nasi
The High Court has ruled on this, twice. Australia was settled, and NOT invaded. Invasion would have nullified “native title” and “land rights.”
Good nite,all. See you next week. And Carpe,you don’t go to sleep when judging an important competition.
Thanks everybody, especially Carpe. Night.
Nite all.
Thanks Jugulum.
Time to clean the dags off my g-string… thanks Carpe