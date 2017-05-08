Sinc Libertarian of the Year

Reading John Roskam’s letter to the troops last Saturday I find that Sinc was voted libertarian of the year at the Friedman Conference the weekend before. I don’t recall seeing this announced on the Cat last week.
Belated congratulations!!
Be encouraged. If an evil, bald, ugly dwarf and Bomber supporter can be Libertarian of the year then surely anyone can!
Congrats Doomlord.
Excellent choice! and well deserved!
If an evil, balding, ugly dwarf and Collingwood supporter can be made Leader of the Labor(sic) Party, then surely anyone can.
But who’d bloody WANT to?
If an evil, bald, ugly dwarf and Bomber supporter can be Libertarian of the year then why would anyone else want to be?
I congratulated him, but no one noticed.
I thought everyone knew.
And a qualified ‘Smoter” too!
PM – Much good news goes unnoticed! Sinc deserves much for his good deeds.
Expert, no less. Don’t sell him short. er. 😉
Congratulations Snic. What do you win – a bronze figure of a bloke pissing into the wind?
Well its not quite as good as the Voltaire award given to the nazi triggo ,again its probably not taxpayer subsidisesd like the majority of Laborites Victoria drones congrats Sinc well deserved even though you still like ruddbull,
Philippa, we are not worthy of your company. We try, but fall short.
Sincophants, the lot of us!
Like pissing in a wetsuit…Sinc gets a nice, warm feeling all over, but no bastard notices.
Congrats on the gong.
I bet the ones you have earned by merit, feel a hell of a lot more gratifying than those any sleazebag can buy from some trashy down-market bunch of Labor grovellers for $100 million worth of OTHER peoples’ cash, like Juliar did.
Good thing Sinc got it when he did- now that Latham is joining the Lib-Dems, no-one else will get a look-in!
Congratulations Sinc.
So did I, Philippa. Happy to join you on the scroll-by list. 😃
Libertarians support open borders for Islamic extremists. That’s going to end well.
Congratulations to Sinclair Davidson for his award.
Although the paradox of a fully funded government secured salaried Libertarian confuses me, as one would expect.
Onya Sinc. And congratulations and thanks for the free Catallaxy and its commitment to free speech.
I finally searched on Libertarian to try to answer my own question about Libertarians.
Interesting answer:
ANARCHO-CAPITALISM
CIVIL LIBERTARIANISM
CLASSICAL LIBERALISM
FISCAL LIBERTARIANISM
GEOLIBERTARIANISM
LIBERTARIAN SOCIALISM
MINARCHISM
NEOLIBERTARIANISM
OBJECTIVISM
PALEOLIBERTARIANISM
are all potential Libertarians by definition.
What a mish mash of ideas and still able to legitimately define oneself as Libertarian.
So which of these did Sinclair win the award for? Since reading the definitions as written in the following link: https://www.thoughtco.com/what-kind-of-libertarian-are-you-721655
I can see characteristics of John Howard, Donald Trump, Noam Chomsky, Adolf Hitler, Ayn Rand, Tony Abbott, George Bush. I cannot see Barrak Obama. I cannot see Malcolm Turnbull (theoretically one would be a principled Libertarian), if one cannot espouse or hold a principle or demonstrate characteristics of a principle, which obviously Malcolm doesn’t and can’t, he misses all definitions for any ‘ism’ or for that matter ‘istics’.
So, can anybody define the type of bush in general shrubbery of Libertarianism that the award was given for?
The first one is skirting on the boundary and the second one is an oxymoron.
Congrats Sinclair…..I think?
Sally, libertarianism is an intellectual tendency rather than an absolute state of grace achieved through complying with the correct definition. It’s about freedom, and for many that freedom means being able to protect yourself and your culture by keeping threats away. But most importantly it’s about the freedom to speak and think without threat from the establishment.