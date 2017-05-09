The video above was taken at the Sydney launch of The Art of the Impossible, and now I am extraordinarily happy to add that Andrew Bolt has agreed to launch the book in Melbourne. Some details to work out, but will let you know when and where.

In the meantime, let me bid farewell to blogging for a bit. I am going into hospital in the morning for hand surgery that will make it difficult to type for a while.

And let me add that it is safe to watch the video since it is all Mark and Ross. For my views, you will have to read the book.