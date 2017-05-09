The video above was taken at the Sydney launch of The Art of the Impossible, and now I am extraordinarily happy to add that Andrew Bolt has agreed to launch the book in Melbourne. Some details to work out, but will let you know when and where.
In the meantime, let me bid farewell to blogging for a bit. I am going into hospital in the morning for hand surgery that will make it difficult to type for a while.
And let me add that it is safe to watch the video since it is all Mark and Ross. For my views, you will have to read the book.
All the best for the surgery, Dr Kates. I’m 2/3 through the book at the moment and enjoying it immensely. It’s great to catch up again with events as they unfolded. On the other hand, it’s frightening how little the usual suspects have learnt from the experience. The left seems to have an inexhaustible supply of useful idiots.
Best wishes for the carving. Trust you emerge on the other side sharper and meaner! Iain R
Priceless and Hillarious video.
Aaron Patrick’s comments said in all seriousness are indistinguishable from parody.
The only sadness is that the AFR is supposedly Chomsky’s ideal of rational reportage. Who do they think they’re fooling?
Thank you Steve for your contribution to keeping it real. All the best for the surgery I hope recuperation is swift and complete.