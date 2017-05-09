There is Something in a Title

Have you noticed that whenever anyone in the media, or other quarters for that matter, refer to President Trump, they just call him “Trump”? Not President Trump. Not the President. Not Mr President.
And while they were in office, I cannot recall President Obama, President Bush or President Clinton being generally called Obama, Bush or Clinton respectively. They were referred to by their title in as much as their name. And why is this so? Because, whether they were liked or not as individuals, there is a general respect offered and due to the Office of the President. Or at least there used to be. The President is the head of state, the leader of the executive government of the United States and the Commander-in-Chief of the most formidable military the world has ever seen.
Members of President Trump’s cabinet are referred to as Secretary (except the former generals who may be referred to as General). Even during her campaign, Hillary Clinton was referred to as Secretary Clinton in recognition of her highest “rank” having been Secretary of State – the 4th person in the line of Presidential succession (following the Vice President, the Speak of the House of Representatives and the Senate Pro-Tem).
This disrespect of both the Office of the President and the current President beggars the question, why? And the obvious answer seems that the media and commentary class cannot, either consciously or unconsciously, accept that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States. Thus, much like the popular vote nonsense and the Hillary Clinton 27 October 2016 vote clap-trap, it seems an attempt to delegitimise his Presidency.
What does not seem to be recognised is that the delegitimization and diminution of President Trump is also the delegitimization and diminution of the Office of the President. Something that will have consequences beyond the term of President Trump.
Unlike some of the actions undertaken by President Obama which have damaged and diminished the Office of the President (eg excessive use of Executive Orders, non-honouring of security guarantees and use of the bureaucracy/IRS to persecute enemies), attempts at diminishing the Office of President Trump are from the outside and will likely have greater and more significant consequences. It is a general undermining of the Office of the President which will impact on future Presidents, no matter their political leanings.
Those who follow this stuff will know that there is currently a hot book, called Shattered, detailing the failures of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential campaign. But this was from the introduction:
… and she did that while facing a set of trials and tribulations unlike any other in American campaign history: a partisan congressional investigation; a primary opponent who attacked her character; a rogue FBI director; the rank misogyny of her Republican rival; a media that scrutinized her every move while failing to get that Republican rival to turn over his tax returns; and even a Kremlin-based campaign to defeat her.
The emphases are mine. But, even in dissecting the failures of Hillary Clinton, they can’t but help put the boot in undermining the integrity of the US election and election system.
I don’t believe in this “respect for the office” crud.
Not when they demand it for their side, nor when our side holds it.
They should be judged on performance and hounded from office when they fail, pelted with rotten produce.
I recall male model George Clooney reproaching somebody for referring to Obama as “Obama.”
I am minded of the last 80 years of the Roman Republic, where slowly but surely precdents were broken and the offices of state were cheapened or perverted into something else, as the ruling class tore itself apart.
I suggest that anyone interested in how polities evolve to become more and more authoritarian looks at Ronald Syme’s great work, ”The Roman Revolution” which tells the story of the fall of the Republic amidst the rise of demagogues and private armies.
Ask former Prime Minister Abbott how that works in Australia.
Good post.
Anecdotal, I know, but –
According to my ancestral relatives WWI & II AU officers were addressed and referred to by their rank. e.g. General, Major etc. , within this ancestral family, military ranks as title persisted even after they became civilians. I addressed great uncles as Major, General etc. Not as Uncle Frank or whatever.
Anyway, that’s background. According to these relos, Australian history’s pet, General Blamey, was only ever referred to as “Blamey” (or the expletive) and troops formed lines for him to address, only when NCOs threatened to fire bullets down the lines.
Americans have a long tradition of respecting the rank and the office, most Australians have no concept of this. Many Americans would view failure to respect the rank or the position or the office or anything other than “Mr. President” for the president as an unforgivable slur, traitorous.
Failing to respect the office will come back to bite them.
Yep, it is very obvious, and it grates with me due to the implied insult. But if anyone calls Obama by his surname, wow, that is disrespectful. Of course.
I like the tosh about HRC and the media. She was cosseted and fawned over by the LSM, who sneered and mocked The Donald at every turn – as they still do.
Unlike President Trump, Hillary’s tombstone should read ..
“What difference at this point, does it make?”
No I haven’t noticed that. BBC and ABC radio normally begin with “United States President Donald Trump”. If they then want to just use Trump following the introduction, who cares.
MRC Study: Documenting TV’s Twelve Weeks of Trump Bashing
No doubt that “book” will be purchased by every library in Australia using ratepayer and taxpayer funds to perpetuate the myth. It galls me every time I see Clinton’s and Gillard’s fantasies on the shelves which just seem to be bereft of anything by Howard or Abbott. Now why would that be?
I heard a radio broadcast of actor Jimmy Stewart who addressed his friend Ronald Reagan as Ronnie then corrected himself and said Mr President. A mutual smile was probably exchanged.
I don’t expect the USA Left to ever show respect to President Trump.
I know POTUS Trump won the Electoral College mandate, but he did lose the popular vote, so how much respect should we give such a threadbare winner? I do prefer him to Hillary, but I preferred the Libertarian Party candidate over both of them!
Apart from the popular vote being irrelevant to the outcome, the question should be, whether the President of the US should be determined almost entirely by the voters of New York State and California or by a plurality of US citizens. The difference between the President Trump and Secretary Clinton popular vote numbers can be almost entirely explained by the population advantages of NY and CA.
Perhaps you require a certain %, but your comment is 100% poor form and beyond puerile.
Calling anyone Obama, even your worst enemy, is a grievous insult.
Storm in a teacup. Everyone routinely refers to prime ministers, presidents etc. just by their name, regardless of which side of politics they are on. Churchill, Thatcher, Blair, Menzies, Gort0n, Whitlam, Rudd, Abbot, Turnbull, Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Reagan, Clinton, Gorbachev, Putin, Abe etc. etc. Actually it indicates high profile and a high degree of recognition; their designation as prime minister or president is not needed to identify them. (In contrast we tend to use the term Senator either when the individual is not well-know or when we want to distinguish which house they sit in.) For Prime Minister/President the exception is on formal occasions or in formal reports, where the designation is used as a formality.
I think there’s also a difference between America and Australia. In America presidents are regarded differently than prime ministers are here or in the UK , partly because they take on the aura of royalty.
Note that I haven’t used the term ‘title’ – I think these job designations are different from bestowed titles like Sir or Dame, or military titles that denote rank. Status is inbuilt into these systems, whereas elected members of parliament and presidents are meant to be our representatives, the same as us, not our betters.
Just thinking… I write mostly “Trump” in my comments but sometimes it is “President Trump” when I feel I need to. “Trump” is an automatic recognition that “he is one of us”, not up there in the clouds, he is down here on the ground fighting for us and with us. It might even be a term of endearment but, of course, face to face, my heart would burst with gratitude and I would call him “President Trump”. He is the only one strong enough to stop the march of the socialists right around the world.
Are you serious?
You’re not a Pom by any chance rambler?
Not for 5 or so generations.
As the legendary big wave surfer Greg Noll , who went by the nickname “Da Bull” said:
Q. “So, how’s the nickname feel”.
A. “Better than ‘asshole’, I suppose”.
Nicolas …
I know POTUS Trump won the Electoral College mandate, but he did lose the popular vote,
The Federation States of the US designed the electoral college system to ensure a relative balance in determining the President by a State vote – not -a popular vote. Look at the Trump election – Cinton’s popular majority is accounted by California on it’s own. On that basis Califfornia will always determine who is POTUS.
It is worth reading
” on this.
As for the left disrespecting opposition. Office holders what would you expect from an ill bred. Ill mannerd ignorant lot of semi educated wankers ? They disrespect the oppositionbecause they will get no favours out of them ,they brown nose useless bastards like obama ,clinton etc to win favours for themselves ,lefty politics is all about Me Me , Me, they are a selfish greedy lot of grubs . Witness our own hawke,keating,the rudds giliard ,international scum with no morals or priciples.
That’s a bit rich coming from you Kates. You always called him Obama not President Obama. Sometimes you called him evil but you showed no respect whatsoever for President Obama and now you are concerned that people don’t respect Trump. Don’t throw stones in a glass house.
Sorry cancel my comment – I thought this was written by Steve Kates.
Malcolm
Why does it make a difference?
Why does it make a difference?
Because it’s not “Obama” it’s “Mr Obama” when referring to the magic negro…
Titles matter. In time we will refer to her as Prisoner Clinton.
This seems to be standard operating procedure for the “progressive” media – my recollection is that it took several months before the ABC grudgingly started referring to Tony Abbott as “Prime Minister” (likewise, I think with John Howard after the 1996 election), or “Prime Minister Abbott”, and, interestingly, they have not been much better with his successor. Likewise, they will often refer to the Government as “the Coalition”, not “the Government” (perhaps it helps to ease the pain).
By comparison, the Opposition Leader will often be referred to as such, or as “Opposition Leader Bill Shorten”, and pronouncements from shadow ministers or Greens spokespersonages will be typically be treated as far more important (and will less likely be cut off), than statements from mere (“Coalition”) Ministers.
Anyway, they will now be so busy swooning over President Macaron that they might leave “Trump” alone – for a short time, at least.
Yes comrade michael ,everyone respected the half negro communist shit stirrer from Chicago, tge bastars]d ever did a productive days work in his life, unlike Trump who employs thousands .
Fred,that’s a really gutless,stupid thing to say about Obama.Hiding behind a screen name to defame a two time President.Listen son,the man won two landslide elections against two very capable and respected Republican candidates.Obamacare was a signature policy, clearly and openly communicated to electors.A vote for Obama was a vote for Obamacare and the Americans like it.Trump is fucking up big time trying to repeal it and wasting time and political capital just as GWB wasted political capital on two unecessary wars.Trump should be concentrating things that are doable and will make a difference like cutting corporate tax,gutting the EPA ,withdrawing from the Paris agreement and preparing for war with North Korea.
I am minded of the last 80 years of the Roman Republic, where slowly but surely precdents were broken and the offices of state were cheapened or perverted into something else, as the ruling class tore itself apart.
Don’t forget the multiculturalism, intellectualism, decadence, bread and circuses…
Their hussein obama was a two bit communist political officer, organising political activist cadres in an American city descending into Venezuelan hellhole status.
Watch the tens of millions in corrupt payments now flowing into his pockets as payoff for providing the right face and right tone of voice to read their teleprompter propaganda.
Their media corruptly used tropical storm Sandy as a god-sent weapon to steal victory in hussein obamas last election.
.
Of course. “You’ll have to pass it to find out what’s in it”. So clear, so open, so well communicated. I’m tempted to call you a fool.
I was recently with an ex-colleague who now practises in Maryland. His patients (or those who weren’t sent elsewhere) don’t like it. He doesn’t know of anyone who does. Who do you know who liked it? Pray, let us know.
I rather think you forget yourself.
Jimmy boy you are just another one of the gutless wonders hiding behind a screen name but moving on “Pray let us know”…How about the 26 million plebs who got health insurance under Obamacare.This however is not the point which is that Obama won a massive mandate to implement his health care policy.It’s a done deal and I say again Trump should be focusing on the doable.He has a massive opportunity to liberate the US economy through low price energy and lower taxes.You have a friend in Maryland…so go fry a chicken.