There is Something in a Title

Have you noticed that whenever anyone in the media, or other quarters for that matter, refer to President Trump, they just call him “Trump”? Not President Trump. Not the President. Not Mr President.

And while they were in office, I cannot recall President Obama, President Bush or President Clinton being generally called Obama, Bush or Clinton respectively. They were referred to by their title in as much as their name. And why is this so? Because, whether they were liked or not as individuals, there is a general respect offered and due to the Office of the President. Or at least there used to be. The President is the head of state, the leader of the executive government of the United States and the Commander-in-Chief of the most formidable military the world has ever seen.

Members of President Trump’s cabinet are referred to as Secretary (except the former generals who may be referred to as General). Even during her campaign, Hillary Clinton was referred to as Secretary Clinton in recognition of her highest “rank” having been Secretary of State – the 4th person in the line of Presidential succession (following the Vice President, the Speak of the House of Representatives and the Senate Pro-Tem).

This disrespect of both the Office of the President and the current President beggars the question, why? And the obvious answer seems that the media and commentary class cannot, either consciously or unconsciously, accept that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States. Thus, much like the popular vote nonsense and the Hillary Clinton 27 October 2016 vote clap-trap, it seems an attempt to delegitimise his Presidency.

What does not seem to be recognised is that the delegitimization and diminution of President Trump is also the delegitimization and diminution of the Office of the President. Something that will have consequences beyond the term of President Trump.

Unlike some of the actions undertaken by President Obama which have damaged and diminished the Office of the President (eg excessive use of Executive Orders, non-honouring of security guarantees and use of the bureaucracy/IRS to persecute enemies), attempts at diminishing the Office of President Trump are from the outside and will likely have greater and more significant consequences. It is a general undermining of the Office of the President which will impact on future Presidents, no matter their political leanings.

Those who follow this stuff will know that there is currently a hot book, called Shattered, detailing the failures of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential campaign. But this was from the introduction:

… and she did that while facing a set of trials and tribulations unlike any other in American campaign history: a partisan congressional investigation; a primary opponent who attacked her character; a rogue FBI director; the rank misogyny of her Republican rival; a media that scrutinized her every move while failing to get that Republican rival to turn over his tax returns; and even a Kremlin-based campaign to defeat her.

The emphases are mine. But, even in dissecting the failures of Hillary Clinton, they can’t but help put the boot in undermining the integrity of the US election and election system.