Allan Meltzer 1928 – 2017

Posted on 8:48 am, May 10, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Alan Meltzer – great monetary economist and former Mont Pelerin Society president has passed away aged 89.

The last time I saw Allan he was giving stick to Scott Sumner over his nominal GDP targeting idea.

A great loss to to the profession.

(HT: Pyrmonter)

 

6 Responses to Allan Meltzer 1928 – 2017

  1. stackja
    #2376486, posted on May 10, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Legacy

    He is survived by his wife Marilyn Meltzer, sons Bruce Meltzer (Nancy Cooper) and Eric Meltzer (Ann King), daughter Beth MacIsaac, grandchildren Jamie O’Brien, Kate O’Brien, Avery Meltzer, Jonah Meltzer, Sophie Meltzer, Scott Meltzer, George Meltzer and Eleanor Meltzer.

  2. Pyrmonter
    #2376663, posted on May 10, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Legacy – oh, and:

  3. Pyrmonter
    #2376807, posted on May 10, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Not sure, but this may have been his last interview/publication. He was still sharp at 89 –

    http://macromarketmusings.blogspot.com.au/2017/01/macro-musings-podcast-allan-meltzer.html

  4. Johno
    #2376833, posted on May 10, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Not that it’s relevant, but he died on what would have been Hayek’s 118th birthday.

  5. Sinclair Davidson
    #2376869, posted on May 10, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Pyrmonter – I see you were a bit of a fan.

  6. Greg Lindsay
    #2376897, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    He was indeed a great economist and individual. There will be a tribute to him tonight by Jerry Jordan at the closing dinner of the Mont Pelerin Society meeting in Seoul.

    This was probably his last published piece. http://www.hoover.org/research/three-democrat-errors

