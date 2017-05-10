Allan Meltzer 1928 – 2017

Alan Meltzer – great monetary economist and former Mont Pelerin Society president has passed away aged 89.
The last time I saw Allan he was giving stick to Scott Sumner over his nominal GDP targeting idea.
A great loss to to the profession.
(HT: Pyrmonter)
Legacy
Legacy – oh, and:
Not sure, but this may have been his last interview/publication. He was still sharp at 89 –
http://macromarketmusings.blogspot.com.au/2017/01/macro-musings-podcast-allan-meltzer.html
Not that it’s relevant, but he died on what would have been Hayek’s 118th birthday.
Pyrmonter – I see you were a bit of a fan.
He was indeed a great economist and individual. There will be a tribute to him tonight by Jerry Jordan at the closing dinner of the Mont Pelerin Society meeting in Seoul.
This was probably his last published piece. http://www.hoover.org/research/three-democrat-errors