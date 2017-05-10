Buried in the footnotes

Posted on 5:06 am, May 10, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

On 9 May 2017, the Treasurer directed that the maximum face value of CGS that can be on issue is $600 billion

That is footnote 3 on page 8 of section 7 of Budget Paper 1. Vital information like that should not be hidden in footnotes.

The Australian federal government has authorised itself to borrow six hundred thousand million dollars. On  current projections that figure is expected to rise to six hundred and forty nine thousand million dollars.

(HT: TA)

22 Responses to Buried in the footnotes

  1. Tintarella di Luna
    #2376374, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:31 am

    Slimy government by slithering snakes.

  2. Tintarella di Luna
    #2376376, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:43 am

    Alan Jones — first comment was on exactly this item –

  3. Tel
    #2376379, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:49 am

    I presume there’s no way for the Senate to block that… but would be hilarious if they did.

  4. Senile Old Guy
    #2376380, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:51 am

    Slimy government by slithering snakes.

    This is being very generous.

    The LNP, under Turnbull, have abandoned all principles and are going for power at any cost: that cost being flushing our future prosperity down the drain.

    They are now worse than the ALP. Unbelievable.

  5. RobK
    #2376381, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:52 am

    Commonwealth Government Securities (CGS) A quick Google search and I was able to decipher the acronym by the time I got to page three. Sinc’s is the most important comment I’ve heard on the budget yet, after nearly going nuts listening to the talking heads on TV.

  6. min
    #2376384, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:12 am

    Well ar least when Labor get in next time they will not have any surpluses to spend as they will be left with the predicament LNP have been left in the past.
    Living within our means can someone ask PM or Treasurer Please Explain?

  7. Hans Llojdd
    #2376389, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:38 am

    I’m outraged at seniors having to downsize their real estate portfolios just to appease the Treasurer’s utopic idealism for a pension. These people have battled through a lifetime of Budgets and deserve a modicum of respect in later life.

  8. stackja
    #2376393, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:54 am

    EXPLANATORY STATEMENT
    Issued by the authority of the Treasurer
    Commonwealth Inscribed Stock Act 1911
    Direction relating to Commonwealth Borrowing
    General outline
    The Direction directs certain officials of the Australian Office of Financial Management, to whom the Treasurer’s powers under section 3A of the Commonwealth Inscribed Stock Act 1911 (CIS Act) have been delegated (delegates), as to the purposes for which the Commonwealth may borrow and the maximum total face value of Commonwealth Government Securities (CGS) that may be on issue.
    Legislative authority and date of effect
    The Treasurer, acting under section 51JA of the CIS Act, signed the Direction on 9 May 2017. The Direction will commence on 10 May 2017.
    Background
    Subsection 51JA(2) of the CIS Act requires the Treasurer to issue a Direction that specifies the maximum total face value of CGS that may be on issue under the CIS Act and the Loans Securities Act 1919. The former Treasurer’s Direction of 11 December 2013 limited the maximum total face value of CGS on issue to $500 billion. This Direction increases this maximum to $600 billion.
    A maximum total face value of CGS on issue of $600 billion provides headroom to finance government operations and provides certainty to financial markets that the Government will be able to issue additional debt.
    Subsection 51JA(3) of the CIS Act provides that delegates must comply with a direction in force under s 51JA(2) and any other direction given, by signed instrument, to the delegate by the Treasurer.
    Details of the Direction
    The Direction revokes the former Treasurer’s Direction made on 11 December 2013 and limits the maximum total face value of CGS that may be on issue to $600 billion.
    The Direction also directs that the Commonwealth may borrow money to meet budgetary needs, and for policy purposes.
    Consultation
    This Direction will have no direct or substantial indirect effect on business or restrict competition. Accordingly, there was no formal public consultation process in the drafting of this Direction.
    Status of Direction
    This Direction is not subject to disallowance or sunsetting under the Legislation Act 2003. Authorised Version Explanatory Statement registered 09/05/2017 to F2017L00513

  9. Baldrick
    #2376410, posted on May 10, 2017 at 7:25 am

    This little Twitter exchange sums things up quite nicely:

    Peter Phelps MLC ✔ @PeterPhelpsMLC
    Budget 2017
    O M F G
    Taxes up; spending up; lots of SJW rhetoric.
    What is the difference between this and a Labor Budget?

    Matt Bevan ✔ @MatthewBevan
    Replying to @PeterPhelpsMLC
    broad church mate

    Peter Phelps MLC ✔ @PeterPhelpsMLC
    Replying to @MatthewBevan
    It’s a church, not a brothel

  10. alexnoaholdmate
    #2376412, posted on May 10, 2017 at 7:26 am

    What does “HT:TA” refer to?

    “Tip o’ the hat to Tony Abbott… ? ”

    Interesting…

    If it’s The Australian… well, that’s not nearly as fun.

  11. stackja
    #2376413, posted on May 10, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Federal Budget 2017: Terry McCrann says Budget a dangerous disgrace
    Terry McCrann, Herald Sun
    May 9, 2017 8:12pm

    Subscriber only

    PETA Credlin was exactly right. This is a budget for the next Newspoll.

    It is not the budget that should follow an election win, even a narrow win. That’s when you are supposed to take the tough decisions. This is the budget version of “fake news” — “fake fiscal frugality.”

    It is not a budget from a Liberal treasurer. It increases taxes big-time. And even that’s not been done to slash the deficit, but to fund even more spending, off its already high base.

    Most importantly — and dangerously ——of all, it is not a budget for our volatile, ultimately unpredictable, times.

    And the debt keeps rising, to over $600 billion gross, $375 billion net — even on these optimistic numbers. It is in sum, a dangerous disgrace.

  12. Motelier
    #2376414, posted on May 10, 2017 at 7:26 am

    When I, our Trust, or any members of the public borrow money, there is a plan put in place to repay that money.

    $600 000 000 000 has to be paid back sometime. What fool in what lending institution would lend that money?

    My poor descendants.

  13. Tel
    #2376422, posted on May 10, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I’m outraged at seniors having to downsize their real estate portfolios just to appease the Treasurer’s utopic idealism for a pension. These people have battled through a lifetime of Budgets and deserve a modicum of respect in later life.

    I dunno, if I ever get the opportunity to apply the same asset testing to Turnbull’s pension I certainly wouldn’t be held back by any deep feelings of respect. Goes around comes around as the Buddhists say.

  14. Candy
    #2376432, posted on May 10, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Spending to get Newspoll up . Mr Turnbull did try innovation , then Federalism changes, all worthy policies but not communicated successfully, now LNP are Labor copycats which will probably work, then SSM to complete things.

  15. will
    #2376433, posted on May 10, 2017 at 7:54 am

    When I, our Trust, or any members of the public borrow money, there is a plan put in place to repay that money.

    $600 000 000 000 has to be paid back sometime.

    Not really. The government can just keep rolling it over. It is just that the interest payments are a bugger.

  16. Rabz
    #2376454, posted on May 10, 2017 at 8:10 am

    On current projections that figure is expected to rise to six hundred and forty nine thousand million dollars.

    By the time labor have been at it for a couple of years it will have hit a $trillion. I can’t wait to see Rat Face Bowen waving that kind of figure away as being of no consequence.

  17. john constantine
    #2376459, posted on May 10, 2017 at 8:19 am

    It is all in balance and funded, as soon as their shorten foundation can cash in all that wasted money locked up in super, it is all systems go.

  18. H B Bear
    #2376463, posted on May 10, 2017 at 8:25 am

    The borrowing limit should only be able to be changed by legislation. Front up to the people in Parliament and say we cannot manage our Budget and are impoverishing future Australians by loading them up with more debt.

    It should be on the front page not buried in the footnotes.

  19. Senile Old Guy
    #2376466, posted on May 10, 2017 at 8:29 am

    ABC:

    Another significant target of this budget? Bill Shorten, who will find it difficult to construct a spirited denunciation of a document — large tracts of which could pretty much have been written, at various points in the past five years, by the Labor Party.

    Says it all, really.

  20. Roger
    #2376470, posted on May 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Bloody hell; I go to bed in a constitutional monarchy and wake up in a banana republic.

    There’s only Eric Abetz standing between us and Venezuela!

  21. Driftforge
    #2376477, posted on May 10, 2017 at 8:40 am

    “This Direction will have no direct or substantial indirect effect on business or restrict competition. Accordingly, there was no formal public consultation process in the drafting of this Direction.”

    Hahahahaha

  22. Leo G
    #2376478, posted on May 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

    At least one major super and pension fund (Colonial First State) has now announced that it will commence charging an annual “Regulatory Reform Fee” on the holders of their accounts for holders who have any non-suspended account balance of more than $5,000.
    Note that this is a charge on the account holder, with the same fee applied to each person, regardless of the amount invested (provided it exceeds $5,000) or the number of accounts held by the person.

