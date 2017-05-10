Buried in the footnotes

On 9 May 2017, the Treasurer directed that the maximum face value of CGS that can be on issue is $600 billion
That is footnote 3 on page 8 of section 7 of Budget Paper 1. Vital information like that should not be hidden in footnotes.
The Australian federal government has authorised itself to borrow six hundred thousand million dollars. On current projections that figure is expected to rise to six hundred and forty nine thousand million dollars.
(HT: TA)
Slimy government by slithering snakes.
Alan Jones — first comment was on exactly this item –
I presume there’s no way for the Senate to block that… but would be hilarious if they did.
This is being very generous.
The LNP, under Turnbull, have abandoned all principles and are going for power at any cost: that cost being flushing our future prosperity down the drain.
They are now worse than the ALP. Unbelievable.
Commonwealth Government Securities (CGS) A quick Google search and I was able to decipher the acronym by the time I got to page three. Sinc’s is the most important comment I’ve heard on the budget yet, after nearly going nuts listening to the talking heads on TV.
Well ar least when Labor get in next time they will not have any surpluses to spend as they will be left with the predicament LNP have been left in the past.
Living within our means can someone ask PM or Treasurer Please Explain?
I’m outraged at seniors having to downsize their real estate portfolios just to appease the Treasurer’s utopic idealism for a pension. These people have battled through a lifetime of Budgets and deserve a modicum of respect in later life.
This little Twitter exchange sums things up quite nicely:
What does “HT:TA” refer to?
“Tip o’ the hat to Tony Abbott… ? ”
Interesting…
If it’s The Australian… well, that’s not nearly as fun.
When I, our Trust, or any members of the public borrow money, there is a plan put in place to repay that money.
$600 000 000 000 has to be paid back sometime. What fool in what lending institution would lend that money?
My poor descendants.
I dunno, if I ever get the opportunity to apply the same asset testing to Turnbull’s pension I certainly wouldn’t be held back by any deep feelings of respect. Goes around comes around as the Buddhists say.
Spending to get Newspoll up . Mr Turnbull did try innovation , then Federalism changes, all worthy policies but not communicated successfully, now LNP are Labor copycats which will probably work, then SSM to complete things.
Not really. The government can just keep rolling it over. It is just that the interest payments are a bugger.
By the time labor have been at it for a couple of years it will have hit a $trillion. I can’t wait to see Rat Face Bowen waving that kind of figure away as being of no consequence.
It is all in balance and funded, as soon as their shorten foundation can cash in all that wasted money locked up in super, it is all systems go.
The borrowing limit should only be able to be changed by legislation. Front up to the people in Parliament and say we cannot manage our Budget and are impoverishing future Australians by loading them up with more debt.
It should be on the front page not buried in the footnotes.
ABC:
Says it all, really.
Bloody hell; I go to bed in a constitutional monarchy and wake up in a banana republic.
There’s only Eric Abetz standing between us and Venezuela!
Hahahahaha
At least one major super and pension fund (Colonial First State) has now announced that it will commence charging an annual “Regulatory Reform Fee” on the holders of their accounts for holders who have any non-suspended account balance of more than $5,000.
Note that this is a charge on the account holder, with the same fee applied to each person, regardless of the amount invested (provided it exceeds $5,000) or the number of accounts held by the person.