Racists! Where is the HRC?

See latest post budget item from the Treasury:
NEW FIGHT AGAINST THE BLACK ECONOMY
Where is the outrage from the left? Where is Commissioner Soutphommasane? Where is Chairman Triggs? Where is Mark Dreyfus’s soap box? Dreyfus is a Queen’s Counsel. He can take the matter on.
Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act says:
It is unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if:
(a) the act is reasonably likely, in all the circumstances, to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or a group of people; and
(b) the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or of some or all of the people in the group.
The use of “Black” in Black Economy has a pejorative connotation and thus must be offensive, insulting and or humiliating.
Come on HRC. Get in the game. Treasury officials have to check their privilege and also issue trigger warnings when sending out such announcements.
They mean war on cash, all too soon they will have Australians compliant with progressive anti cash thinking.
Indeed, the only solution to ridiculous things is to ridicule them. This race-baiting, sex-baiting, islamo-baiting etc has gone on for too long and too many of us who are broadly conservative have failed to recognise just how seriously it would be taken. Perhaps we didnt over-react in the first place because we thought calling people racist over the simplest slight was ridiculous and not worth bothering with. Turns out it was, and now the horse has bolted.
There is a solution. And it is to make the left-wing game players look as ridiculous as possible. We must now all play it. A friend of mine plays it as follows. Whenever anyone (and I mean ANYONE) who is speaking says any color for any reason whatsoever, you respond by saying “racist” out the side of your mouth. just loud enough for people to hear. Do it consistently. To everyone.
The black economy is the free economy. Long live the black economy.
Fiscal soul power – NOW!
In politics, the “revolving door” is a movement of personnel between roles as legislators and regulators and the industries affected by the legislation and regulation. In some cases, the roles are performed in sequence but in certain circumstances may be performed at the same time.
Mr Michael Andrew AO The Chair of the Black Economy Taskforce.
Mr Andrew was Chairman and CEO, KPMG International from May 2011 to July 2014.
Mr Andrew was the Chair of the Australian B20 Working Group on Anti-Corruption and Transparency and its Global CEO Forum.
Mr Andrew is a former member of the Business Council of Australia and the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.
“The economic heart of fascism in the 1930’s was the “government-private industry alliance.”
It still is.”
Gary North
Obviously,’black’ economy must refer to the trading amongst aborigines, the black members of our society! This is bad because everybody needs a license for everything and anything these days, and I doubt if the Aborigines can afford all the licenses, so they must be breaking the law. What else could it mean? We don’t yet need a license for jokes, but that day will come, and soon.
Remember those poor bastards in the US who were castigated for using the terms niggardly and black hole ?
‘We don’t yet need a license for jokes’
I have already suggested a similar licensing regime for insults. Licenses to insult particular ethnic/skin-colour groups could be issued by the designated authority and sold on the open market, with the proceeds going to the victims as compensation. The greater the degree of insult the more expensive the license would be to the purchaser. That way both parties would get to indulge their passions, one for abusive Othering, the other for spending. I’m almost surprised, but not quite, that the latest Budget didn’t accommodate my vision for win-win abuse, I predict such an uptake that stimulating the economy would be a bonus, particularly in depressed Hansonite regions. As we all know, there’s no such thing as a free lunch and free speech should be subject to market discipline like everything else.
Do you have to choose between a black market or a rainbow market?
Control the language and you influence the thinking and cripple the tone of delivery.
The abbottbeast had to speak through torturous filters to try and postpone their moment of Gotcha.
Yep. Add the phrase “cashed up” (bogans, foreigners, property investors, whatever) and the obvious implication is that the use of cash is crass and vulgar at best, downright suspect and criminal at worst.
I hope Australians don’t let the government take cash away. The digital economy be damned – there are few better feelings in the world than handing over a crisp, fresh $20 or $50 note and getting a long-awaited DVD or book in return.
How is the two-up school in Kalgoorlie going to survive in a cashless society?
If it is war they want.
Support the cash and barter economies, any way you can.
Paying cash without declaring it or bartering for goods and services will starve the bastards.
Bartering has been around for thousands of years.
RobK: “How is the two-up school in Kalgoorlie going to survive in a cashless society?”
Tokens.
That will fit right in with the “token” economy we will have..