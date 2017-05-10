Racists! Where is the HRC?

See latest post budget item from the Treasury:

NEW FIGHT AGAINST THE BLACK ECONOMY

Where is the outrage from the left? Where is Commissioner Soutphommasane? Where is Chairman Triggs? Where is Mark Dreyfus’s soap box? Dreyfus is a Queen’s Counsel. He can take the matter on.

Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act says:

It is unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if: (a) the act is reasonably likely, in all the circumstances, to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or a group of people; and (b) the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or of some or all of the people in the group.

The use of “Black” in Black Economy has a pejorative connotation and thus must be offensive, insulting and or humiliating.

Come on HRC. Get in the game. Treasury officials have to check their privilege and also issue trigger warnings when sending out such announcements.