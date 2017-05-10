Trump fires Comey

President Trump Fires James Comey Documents
Imagine if the GG or PM wrote to Triggs in such a way. Wouldn’t that be lovely? Unfortunately the Act does not provide the power for such a termination in Australia.
It was a wonderfully worded letter. A letter that showed the humanity of the termination and the deep caring for the person.
I loved it.
What took him so long?
Sessions recused himself from anything to do with the Russia matter. His deputy has been at work for 2 weeks. Trump chooses to say in his sacking letter that Comey was not investigating him.
This is a very bad move and highlights the Russia issue.
The deputy AG’s letter was absolutely smack on and exactly what Mark Levin, one of the few commentators in the States that called this correctly from day one , has been saying almost verbatim for months. Justice was finally served in the sense that the rule of law has now been finally respected and whilst the Democrats will carry on and try to push the angle it relates to Russia, this was justice that had to be done. Most importantly it will send a message loud and clear to a new director that if you want to go beyond the scope of the FBI’s power that are of strictly of investigation of evidence to include being prosecutor and judge , jury etc all in one, do so at your own peril.
While I think this is great news it is, like everything Trump does, even if it’s good, weird. Just weird.
The timing is weird. The letter the Department of Justice is weird. I mean this is the letter I would expect to be sent if Hillary was firing Comey, not Trump.
The issue wasn’t the conference that he held and the letter nonsense that he engaged in, but the farcical non-investigation. Lest we forget, there was no subpoenas for any information and they just reviewed what little emails Hillary already provided to Congress, no formally recorded interviews, no one was ever under oath, multiple targets of the investigation were allowed to sit in at each others informal interviews, multiple immunity’s were handed out with no intent to prosecute and so forth.
And the end of this non-investigation was the conclusion that some unnecessary intent wasn’t established in what would’ve been in any other situation an open and shut criminal investigation of misuse of classified information and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. That’s without even getting into a separate investigation that would be needed of the activities of the Clinton Foundation which is possibly the most corrupt crapola any bureaucrat ever tried in Washington.
So yea, firing him for his bs press conference is like everything else here: weird.
Drain the swamp.
The swamp is vast and deep. Keep firing them Trump.
Just to remind everyone what this is all about.
Comey – Clinton press conference.
Comey even admitted at the end of that presser that anyone else doing what Clinton did would be prosecuted. He let her off the hook and it is pretty obvious that the Attorney General was involved as well. Remember her meeting with Bill Clinton in her plane supposedly out of sight?
Comey and Lynch were two of the worst swamp creatures. Now they are both gone #winning.
No, that is not what it is about. Comey has been sacked by Trump because he was leading an investigation into Flynn that was getting too close to Trump himself for comfort.
Comes a day after Trump tweeted about shutting down the Russia investigation. It’s another dumb move.
LZ,
“No, that is not what it is about.
The Deputy AG’s letter clearly says it was about the handling of the Clinton email investigation, what have you got as evidence to the contrary?
FUNNIER FACT: President Clinton did!
Fuck off Grigory.
As usual the tranny Grig (Libby Zee) couldn’t be more wrong.
Here is the letter from Deputy AG Rosenstein detailing all the reasons Comey was rissoled:
https://mobile.twitter.com/KatyTurNBC/status/862062047357542400/photo/1
As far as speculation goes, I wonder if the replacement could be Trey Gowdy. I can’t believe it would be Giuliani. There must be a few reasonable candidates.
Comey surely had to go, apart from anything he alienated both sides which was or would be unworkable. I liked the letter but I’ve liked quite a few moves the US President has made. Not all but quite a few. After eight years it’s probably vital that many lower-level staff get letters too – time for the wormwood and gall.
None that Trump would consider. Competence is not valued in this White House.
Really? Gorsuch, Sessions, Mattis and Tillerson not enough for you? Trump’s challenges are legion and these four are a tremendous start.
Which is completely irrelevant, because Trump decided to rissole him a week ago, and ordered Sessions and Rosenstein to make up some baloney for the papers.
He fired the guy in charge of the investigation into his organisation. It doesn’t get any simpler than that.
Giuliani the frontrunner for replacement!
Gorsuch is another from the Scalia school of making shit up to suit his political agenda (see: Bush v Gore).
Sessions was considered too racist to be appointed a judge.
They don’t call Mattis “Mad Dog” for nothing.
Tillerson has less staff than Ivanka because he’s been prevented from doing anything by apparatchiks, and he hides in his office as a result.
Whoever Trump appoints as his new FBI head is going to be equally malevolent and/or incompetent.
Calm down Monty. Hillary could still end up in prison.
Deputy AG Rosenstein’s letter clearly lays out the valid reasons for Comey’s dismissal. There’s no way he could have been allowed to continue. Which part of the letter is baloney? None that I can see.
The bit where Trump told Sessions and Rosenstein a week ago to figure out the pretext themselves, because he’d already made the decision based on other reasons.
They’re currently searching for handcuffs small enough to fit Trump’s tiny wrists.
Barry’s appointed and politically weaponized Clapper and Yates sealed Comey’s fate following their latest under oath appearances at the Judicial Committee hearings. Clapper, in particular, stated categorically that there was/is no evidence linking the Trump administration to Putin and further, Comey using the dodgy Steele/Fusion/Democrat dossier on Trump to gain a FISA warrant is about as politically charged as it can get.
Apparently, DoJ staff may have played a big role in Comey’s sacking with the leaking of a memo to Trump on Tuesday condemning Comey’s overreach in the Clinton email turnout.
Bottom line; Comey fucked up his independent role within the federal justice system, although, large sways of the Obama administration’s politically weaponized intel community played a big role in setting Comey up for the big fall – the supposed report by 17 Intel agencies turned out as admitted by Clapper, under oath, to be only 3 (FBI, CIA & NSA).
Have a doughnut monty.
It will calm you down, you seem to be too excited.
Monty, please don’t take this personally but why waste australias precious electricity supply on hating Trump?
Sounds like Monty.
This is a political blog. Here, we talk politics. The end.
I agree, it’s a political blog.
Scalia was a brilliant originalist who opposed the concept of a ‘living Constitution’ which is the embodiment of making things up. Gorsuch seems his own man and seems dedicated to the Constitution not the whims of a modern president or congress. His cv suggests great accomplishment.
Mattis is the sharpest, most hardened point available of the kind of ‘cutting edge’ that Eisenhower described in his brief words of thanks to the National Defense Executive Reserve conference in 1957. Worth a read.
The Sessions thing is just defamatory in my opinion. Anti-Southern snobbery at play too. He’s more than competent and no racist judging from what I’ve read. Put your evidence forward.
Tillerson has commanded a budget bigger than some nations’ GDP. He’ll do too.
The entire point of The Apprentice was to hire the best one. Trump isn’t a creature of the Beltway and he knows how to hire. So far so good.
I agree with Ainsley. All of the top US civil servants are political appointments anyway.
Let’s see if Graham’s investigation goes anywhere or if he is blowing smoke out of his bowel.
Had an interesting talk today with a procurement manager for a major company whose duties includes contracts for gas. The previous contract was for 15 years and was set at $3 per unit (don’t recall the measurement term). The 15 year contract has expired and the new amount is expected to be $12 instead of $3. If it does become $12 the business will be running at a loss and have to shut down with significant job losses. Also mentioned significant compliance costs that hinder major projects.
The buyer has a lot of international experience and was discussing in relation to how Australia is hindering itself relative to other countries.
Oops wrong thread.
Jesus H. Christ on a bicycle.
I see monty has decided to completely sit out the next 20 years.
It’s ok monty you’ll always have Obamas accomplishments.
Bwahahajaja
During the depths of the lefts malaise in the bush years they amused themselves by making videos proving how jet fuel doesn’t melt chixken wire so that meant Bush and Skull and Bones personally dynamited the world trade centre.
This time apparently its going to involve Russia.
RobK, why do I need ‘evidence’? I don’t believe the reasons given. I believe the sacking of Comey was because the FBI investigation of Flynn is getting too close to Trump for Trump’s comfort. I agree with the following statement by m0nty:
It will not surprise me if the Flynn investigation is now terminated.
RobK, why do I need ‘evidence’? I don’t believe the reasons given.
Would you believe the reasons given by the DoJ then ?
From Politico:
Nixon had conversations with paintings, Trump talks to the TV. We are already at that stage.
How can Flynn be a problem when the FBI already cleared him?
LOL.
“RobK, why do I need ‘evidence’? I don’t believe the reasons given.”
The reasons given were based on the public behaviour of the man overstepping his authority. Your alternative view is based on third party say so that is irrelevant to the grounds for dismissal. Your original assertion”“No, that is not what it is about”, read as if it was based on facts but really it’s just conjecture.