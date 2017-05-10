Liberty Quote
If the growth of the Nanny State is to be curtailed, policy makers must have the confidence to stand firm against the mutton of opinion even when it is dressed up as the lamb of science.— Michael Keane
-
Recent Comments
- srr on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Bruce on Racists! Where is the HRC?
- max on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- john constantine on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- john constantine on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Libby Zee on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- john constantine on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Racists! Where is the HRC?
- Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Allan Meltzer 1928 – 2017
- Buried in the footnotes
- Budget Speech 2017
- Life, Art and Climate Change
- There is Something in a Title
- In the meantime
- On the road in the Middle Kingdom
- Q&A Forum: May 8, 2017
- Now this is interesting – Mark Latham joins Liberal Democrats
- Cheap wind power the latest furphy in support of suicidal energy policies
- Sinc Libertarian of the Year
- Guest post on Agenda 21
- Monday Forum: May 8, 2017
- French Election Forum 2017
- Off to Europe
- Reality Is ‘The Rich’ Do Pay Their Fair Share
- Guest Post: Arky looks back on Blair’s third way?
- How Venezuela Came to Be
- Trump likes Australian health care which Democrats think is a single-payer system
- Counting our political blessings
- Cross post: Terry Barnes Time to scrap the rebates
- Open Forum: May 6, 2017
- Bring him home
- John Coates and the AOC
- William Baumol 1922 – 2017
- Les Miz after reality finally bites
- Guest Post: Blaise Joseph The flawed school funding model at the heart of Gonski
- Increasing diversity at PM&C
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
292 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Not really. Thank goodness there were no splitters.
Dot
UNITA was Angolan, the namian freedom fighters (communist) were SWAPO. The AWB were an Afrikaaner nationist movement.
Easy
Looks like the banks won’t raise interest rates when the new bank tax comes in
They have done it now already.
Sounds like what I said
. #2376956, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:13 pm
Several countries with colossal debt levels never intended to be that far in debt.
Exactly. The leaders of Greece didn’t wake up one day and decide to set their country on the path to bankruptcy. No, there is a familiar pattern to these disasters. One that is being repeated in Australia.
Listen Scooter, this isn’t exactly a face to face medium. It’s not Skype where we could do a group hug thing.
What you want to think about is your packing history and how you squeal like a wounded pig when the boot’s on the other foot. STFU
Namibia is next to Angola, but not part of it
Anne Marie Waters Retweeted
Lindsey Currie @LCurrie40 2h2 hours ago
Replying to @AMDWaters @AdkinsSuz @PhillipBrainy1
Harvard law school are attempting to normalise it now, I couldn’t study Sharia law at law school because it wasn’t recognised. Now it is!
I fought hard for ZIRP, even with vicious attacks against me for doing. Never took prisoners either.
Zero Interest Rate Policy.
I just think that if you’re going to talk about past service, be open about it. Shitcan the SpecOps tidbits, bignoting yourself like you’re speaking to little people on a ‘need to know’ basis. If you were that guy, you wouldn’t be blabbing your shit here. SpecOps guys are called quiet achievers for a reason.
And if you insist on dropping oblique hints about things you may or may not have got up to in, oh, I don’t know, say, southern Africa – presumably when you were of a fighting age, so in the 1970s-1980s – then you need to be ready for people to draw their own conclusions regarding your lack of candour.
Because – hoo boy – a man could have been involved in all sorts of military misadventures in that part of the world during those years that they wouldn’t want to be particularly frank about in the present.
Discretion is the better part of valour. Again, just sayin’.
Australia is just following suit (as always). Until the US starts tackling its debt, Australian politicians will keep spending.
Keynes prevails everywhere.
Morrison and Turnbull would have to be exceptional leaders to be resisting that current. No other leader is doing it. We’ll reach the edge of the cliff together.
I thought UNIT were the Dr who good guys/redshirts during the 70s?
“Chap with horns, 5 rounds rapid”…
military AND paramilitary misadventures, I should add.
They could put an 0.6% Levy Levy on every loan and APRA couldn’t do squat about it.
It’d be up to the government to ban Levy Levies.
But then they’d also have to ban Ban Levies, Administrative Response Levies, We Are Being Persecuted Levies and Government Engagement Fees, all of which would oddly be 0.6% of the loan.
Turnbull and Morro are thick as planks. This is electoral suicide.
Why do they call it the “dark heart of Africa”?
Isn’t that a bit racist?
Do bongos actually come from the Congo?
Where do Oingo Boingo come from?
I believe she understands that now.
She did just want to try to get on in private, and then started hearing from other girls and young women who’d been through the same thing.
Justice for Chelsea has now become Justice for Justice sake, for the sake of all, and it starts with putting and keeping the ugly truth in everyone’s faces. People have to start picking a side, publicly.
mv
Did you have any thoughts on my defence post on the old Open Thread?
You’ve supported pillow biting marriage in the past, Johanna.
In fact, your full throated supported (no other from you) for PBSSM was when you introduced the redoubtable and multi-talented Neil Armfied to the team here. Now you don’t seem to like Alan Joyce. Consistency has never been understood by you, toots. You’ve never grasped the concept.
Because no one ever responds to things that others post here. Oh, like I am just doing now. Never happens. So many mean bullies!
“My intention is to send a message that this type of behaviour isn’t acceptable” – Qantas CEO Alan Joyce.
But joining sodomites in marriage is.
The murderous fuck in Liberia who went around killing people in the nude was the craziest cracked out fuck in a generation. I can’t recall his name.
Their mugabe and his zanu-pf were installed by the same political push that is now turning its attention to Australia.
We see that mugabe has massively enriched the transnational social justice oligarchy from the wealth of Zimbabwe.
We see that, like Australian activists, mugabe went through the social justice agenda of indebtedness, deindustrialisation, demechanisation of agriculture then dewesternisation.
Decolonisation and Dewesternisation are slightly different models of their same weapon.
We cannot use decolonisation to describe the how and why their left is at revolutionary war with obsolete and deplorable Australia, because that hands them the victory because:
Racism.
Have no illusions however, the great driving revolutionary zeal of Australias left is Decolonisation of this country at any price, by any means.
Thanks Boambee John. I remembered it as around Christmas, but not exactly when. So that ACL paper on the UN Safe Schools Agenda coming out in the middle of November, fits then, as motive for the attack, and UN/Canberra coverup.
thought UNIT were the Dr who good guys/redshirts during the 70s?
Yep.
United Nations Intelligence Task force.
Run by Brigadier Brigadier Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart who was originally in the Scots Guards.
Top chap.
😁
Correct. That’s just what the banks will do, and it will be a separate line item so that borrowers know why it is there and that it will be compounding for the life of the loan.
General Buttnaked? He’s now an evangelical preacher!
Australia is simply seen as a remote settler society that has colonised a stolen country, this requires revolution, and revolution will be supplied.
Their waleed mugabe is ready to be president for life.
Or do you mean the guy at the top, Charles Taylor? Or Prince Johnson, who had Samuel Doe’s ears cut off on camera before he was murdered while Johnson was watching on, calmly downing a Budweiser – footage that was soon broadcast around the world?
Lots of interesting types in Liberia.
lol.. Oh yea him.
I can’t recall his name.
Click click click click click, click…. click.
That’s in God’s Must Be Crazy talk, not sure on the translation.
Maybe Charles Taylor.
Now that you mention it, I honestly can’t recall now. It’s like loon city there. But I think it was General Buttnaked who I was thinking about.
Samuel K Doe being the President of Liberia. Well, he was before Prince Johnson had him literally carved up and murdered on camera in the president’s mansion, I do believe.
General Buttnaked was the guy who was into child sacrifice and the like. Well, actually plenty were. General Buttnaked was only a mid-ranking colonel type allied to Taylor (IIRC) during the civil war. There were lots like him. They’re still there, too, ready to take up arms again at any time.
Liberia, that would be the country where Arabs can never become citizens?.
Yea, you really can’t make jokes about Buttnaked. He was a sadistic murderous sack of shit.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1333465/Liberias-General-Butt-Naked-The-evil-man-world.html
Possibly not the only one. I think black Africans hate Arabs.
The banks have just turned to the government and extended two fingers in an upwards direction.
Liberia is a fucking scary country. Virtually no infrastructure to speak of. Could erupt into the most hellish, murderous ungodly chaos imaginable at any moment.
They aren’t really. All the banks are doing is looking at their NEW COST OF FUNDS and figuring out the new rate on loans.
Labor is going to oppose the repeal of Abbott’s wealth tax levy!!!
Fuck me. The top marginal rate is going to be over 50%.
We are fucked. Royally fucked.
Well obviously, no 🙄 , hence the separate little 2 minute clip on the Kek meme … but you know that don’t you?
I mean, you couldn’t seriously expect a 3 hour conversation with one of the great living minds (possessed by the man who the Militant Post Modernists FAILED to get fired), to not be worth any of your precious, cat dedicated time.
Now I can understand why Militant Post Modernists would be very keen to discourage people from mentally arming themselves against violent MPM freaks, with the latest intellectual weaponry that Dr. Peterson doles out freely, by the truck load …