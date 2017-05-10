Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017

  1. .
    #2376961, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Can’t you keep up?

    Not really. Thank goodness there were no splitters.

  2. Anton
    #2376962, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Dot

    UNITA was Angolan, the namian freedom fighters (communist) were SWAPO. The AWB were an Afrikaaner nationist movement.

    Easy

  3. Anton
    #2376963, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Looks like the banks won’t raise interest rates when the new bank tax comes in

    They have done it now already.

  4. .
    #2376964, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Dot

    UNITA was Angolan, the namian freedom fighters (communist) were SWAPO. The AWB were an Afrikaaner nationist movement.

    Easy

    Sounds like what I said

  5. Norman Church
    #2376965, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    . #2376956, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:13 pm
    Several countries with colossal debt levels never intended to be that far in debt.

    Exactly. The leaders of Greece didn’t wake up one day and decide to set their country on the path to bankruptcy. No, there is a familiar pattern to these disasters. One that is being repeated in Australia.

  6. JC
    #2376966, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    There is a small group of people here who seem to relish the opportunity to attack others when they are not present to defend themselves. It’s like watching dogs return to eat their own vomit.

    Listen Scooter, this isn’t exactly a face to face medium. It’s not Skype where we could do a group hug thing.
    What you want to think about is your packing history and how you squeal like a wounded pig when the boot’s on the other foot. STFU

  7. Anton
    #2376967, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Namibia is next to Angola, but not part of it

  8. srr
    #2376968, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Anne Marie Waters Retweeted
    Lindsey Currie‏ @LCurrie40 2h2 hours ago
    Replying to @AMDWaters @AdkinsSuz @PhillipBrainy1

    Harvard law school are attempting to normalise it now, I couldn’t study Sharia law at law school because it wasn’t recognised. Now it is!

  9. johanna
    #2376969, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Spider
    #2376761, posted on May 10, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    HB Bear
    Baldrick
    #2376949, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    “My intention is to send a message that this type of behaviour isn’t acceptable” – Qantas CEO Alan Joyce.

    However, no such message will be sent to Joyce’s code sharing partner Emirates, wholly owned by the UAE government, for locking up gay activists for 10 years.

    Don’t forget that QANTARSE took pork (including bacon – arrrgh!) off the menu on code-sharing flights to suck up to Emirates.

    AFAIK, the Israeli national airline does not do this, even though they don’t eat pork. But then, the Joos are not trying to take over the world.

  10. JC
    #2376971, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    In that case he would have been fighting for ZIPRA. Can’t you keep up?

    I fought hard for ZIRP, even with vicious attacks against me for doing. Never took prisoners either.

    Zero Interest Rate Policy.

  11. Oh come on
    #2376972, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I just think that if you’re going to talk about past service, be open about it. Shitcan the SpecOps tidbits, bignoting yourself like you’re speaking to little people on a ‘need to know’ basis. If you were that guy, you wouldn’t be blabbing your shit here. SpecOps guys are called quiet achievers for a reason.

    And if you insist on dropping oblique hints about things you may or may not have got up to in, oh, I don’t know, say, southern Africa – presumably when you were of a fighting age, so in the 1970s-1980s – then you need to be ready for people to draw their own conclusions regarding your lack of candour.

    Because – hoo boy – a man could have been involved in all sorts of military misadventures in that part of the world during those years that they wouldn’t want to be particularly frank about in the present.

    Discretion is the better part of valour. Again, just sayin’.

  12. max
    #2376973, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Our debt level is worrying. 600 bn of debt – the interest alone could fund a much better equipped ADF.

    Several countries with colossal debt levels never intended to be that far in debt.

    Australia is just following suit (as always). Until the US starts tackling its debt, Australian politicians will keep spending.

    Keynes prevails everywhere.

    Morrison and Turnbull would have to be exceptional leaders to be resisting that current. No other leader is doing it. We’ll reach the edge of the cliff together.

  13. thefrolickingmole
    #2376974, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I thought UNIT were the Dr who good guys/redshirts during the 70s?

    “Chap with horns, 5 rounds rapid”…

  14. Oh come on
    #2376975, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    military AND paramilitary misadventures, I should add.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2376976, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    By getting in early they avoid the scrutiny of the regulators when this budget measure is implemented in a few months time.

    They could put an 0.6% Levy Levy on every loan and APRA couldn’t do squat about it.
    It’d be up to the government to ban Levy Levies.
    But then they’d also have to ban Ban Levies, Administrative Response Levies, We Are Being Persecuted Levies and Government Engagement Fees, all of which would oddly be 0.6% of the loan.

    Turnbull and Morro are thick as planks. This is electoral suicide.

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2376977, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Why do they call it the “dark heart of Africa”?
    Isn’t that a bit racist?
    Do bongos actually come from the Congo?
    Where do Oingo Boingo come from?

  17. srr
    #2376978, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    rickw
    #2376902, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Chelsey and her community have organized marches, and meetings with police and councillors, but none of this has worked. We demand that Independent Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird DBE QC personally intervene to ensure that justice is done.

    Chelsey needs to realise that she’s in the middle of a WWII scale invasion and that the government and police are facilitating that invasion.

    I believe she understands that now.

    She did just want to try to get on in private, and then started hearing from other girls and young women who’d been through the same thing.

    Justice for Chelsea has now become Justice for Justice sake, for the sake of all, and it starts with putting and keeping the ugly truth in everyone’s faces. People have to start picking a side, publicly.

  18. Boambee John
    #2376979, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    mv

    Did you have any thoughts on my defence post on the old Open Thread?

  19. JC
    #2376980, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    You’ve supported pillow biting marriage in the past, Johanna.

    In fact, your full throated supported (no other from you) for PBSSM was when you introduced the redoubtable and multi-talented Neil Armfied to the team here. Now you don’t seem to like Alan Joyce. Consistency has never been understood by you, toots. You’ve never grasped the concept.

  20. Oh come on
    #2376981, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    There is a small group of people here who seem to relish the opportunity to attack others when they are not present to defend themselves. It’s like watching dogs return to eat their own vomit

    Because no one ever responds to things that others post here. Oh, like I am just doing now. Never happens. So many mean bullies!

  21. Roger
    #2376982, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    “My intention is to send a message that this type of behaviour isn’t acceptable” – Qantas CEO Alan Joyce.

    But joining sodomites in marriage is.

  22. JC
    #2376983, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    thefrolickingmole
    #2376974, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I thought UNIT were the Dr who good guys/redshirts during the 70s?

    “Chap with horns, 5 rounds rapid”…

    The murderous fuck in Liberia who went around killing people in the nude was the craziest cracked out fuck in a generation. I can’t recall his name.

  23. john constantine
    #2376984, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Their mugabe and his zanu-pf were installed by the same political push that is now turning its attention to Australia.

    We see that mugabe has massively enriched the transnational social justice oligarchy from the wealth of Zimbabwe.

    We see that, like Australian activists, mugabe went through the social justice agenda of indebtedness, deindustrialisation, demechanisation of agriculture then dewesternisation.

    Decolonisation and Dewesternisation are slightly different models of their same weapon.

    We cannot use decolonisation to describe the how and why their left is at revolutionary war with obsolete and deplorable Australia, because that hands them the victory because:

    Racism.

    Have no illusions however, the great driving revolutionary zeal of Australias left is Decolonisation of this country at any price, by any means.

  24. srr
    #2376985, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Boambee John
    #2376896, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    srr

    The ACL bombing was just before Christmas.

    Thanks Boambee John. I remembered it as around Christmas, but not exactly when. So that ACL paper on the UN Safe Schools Agenda coming out in the middle of November, fits then, as motive for the attack, and UN/Canberra coverup.

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2376986, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    thought UNIT were the Dr who good guys/redshirts during the 70s?

    Yep.
    United Nations Intelligence Task force.
    Run by Brigadier Brigadier Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart who was originally in the Scots Guards.
    Top chap.
    😁

  26. Libby Zee
    #2376987, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    They could put an 0.6% Levy Levy on every loan and APRA couldn’t do squat about it.

    Correct. That’s just what the banks will do, and it will be a separate line item so that borrowers know why it is there and that it will be compounding for the life of the loan.

  27. Oh come on
    #2376988, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    General Buttnaked? He’s now an evangelical preacher!

  28. john constantine
    #2376989, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Australia is simply seen as a remote settler society that has colonised a stolen country, this requires revolution, and revolution will be supplied.

    Their waleed mugabe is ready to be president for life.

  29. Oh come on
    #2376990, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Or do you mean the guy at the top, Charles Taylor? Or Prince Johnson, who had Samuel Doe’s ears cut off on camera before he was murdered while Johnson was watching on, calmly downing a Budweiser – footage that was soon broadcast around the world?

    Lots of interesting types in Liberia.

  30. JC
    #2376991, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    General Buttnaked? He’s now an evangelical preacher!

    lol.. Oh yea him.

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2376992, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I can’t recall his name.

    Click click click click click, click…. click.
    That’s in God’s Must Be Crazy talk, not sure on the translation.
    Maybe Charles Taylor.

  32. JC
    #2376993, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Or do you mean the guy at the top, Charles Taylor? Or Prince Johnson, who had Samuel Doe’s ears cut off on camera before he was murdered while Johnson was watching on, calmly downing a Budweiser – footage that was soon broadcast around the world?

    Lots of interesting types in Liberia.

    Now that you mention it, I honestly can’t recall now. It’s like loon city there. But I think it was General Buttnaked who I was thinking about.

  33. Oh come on
    #2376994, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Samuel K Doe being the President of Liberia. Well, he was before Prince Johnson had him literally carved up and murdered on camera in the president’s mansion, I do believe.

  34. Oh come on
    #2376995, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    General Buttnaked was the guy who was into child sacrifice and the like. Well, actually plenty were. General Buttnaked was only a mid-ranking colonel type allied to Taylor (IIRC) during the civil war. There were lots like him. They’re still there, too, ready to take up arms again at any time.

  35. john constantine
    #2376996, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Liberia, that would be the country where Arabs can never become citizens?.

  36. JC
    #2376997, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Yea, you really can’t make jokes about Buttnaked. He was a sadistic murderous sack of shit.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1333465/Liberias-General-Butt-Naked-The-evil-man-world.html

  37. JC
    #2376998, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Liberia, that would be the country where Arabs can never become citizens?.

    Possibly not the only one. I think black Africans hate Arabs.

  38. max
    #2376999, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    The banks have just turned to the government and extended two fingers in an upwards direction.

  39. Oh come on
    #2377001, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Liberia is a fucking scary country. Virtually no infrastructure to speak of. Could erupt into the most hellish, murderous ungodly chaos imaginable at any moment.

  40. JC
    #2377002, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    max
    #2376999, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    The banks have just turned to the government and extended two fingers in an upwards direction.

    They aren’t really. All the banks are doing is looking at their NEW COST OF FUNDS and figuring out the new rate on loans.

  41. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2377003, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Labor is going to oppose the repeal of Abbott’s wealth tax levy!!!

    Fuck me. The top marginal rate is going to be over 50%.

    We are fucked. Royally fucked.

  42. srr
    #2377004, posted on May 10, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    memoryvault
    #2376911, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    srr
    #2376901, posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Seriously, SRR? A three hour video discussion about the tongue in cheek mythical homeland of a cartoon green frog used in some memes on the internet recently?

    Well obviously, no 🙄 , hence the separate little 2 minute clip on the Kek meme … but you know that don’t you?

    I mean, you couldn’t seriously expect a 3 hour conversation with one of the great living minds (possessed by the man who the Militant Post Modernists FAILED to get fired), to not be worth any of your precious, cat dedicated time.

    Now I can understand why Militant Post Modernists would be very keen to discourage people from mentally arming themselves against violent MPM freaks, with the latest intellectual weaponry that Dr. Peterson doles out freely, by the truck load …

