APS gender equality strategies

Likely unbeknownst to most Australians, at least those not in the employ of the Commonwealth Government, the Australian Public Service (APS) has gender equality strategies.

This is a strategy to address gender imbalance across the APS—at all levels and in all agencies. To achieve this, all men and women need to step up together as leaders to foster equitable and high performing workplaces.

Apparently also:

The APS will not achieve gender equality until both women and men are seen as capable and credible leaders; until both women and men can work flexibly without risking their career progression; and until outdated assumptions of ‘women’s work’ and ‘men’s work’ are identified and eradicated.

But

The principle of merit remains central to APS employment. The strategy aims to create an environment in which merit is applied properly and fairly. This will be achieved through reportable targets, the removal of barriers like hidden bias, and adopting work arrangements that balance choice with operational requirements.

So let’s get this clear. They want gender equality and merit appointment. Now does “gender equality” mean equality of treatment or equality of numbers? Hmmm. I wonder.

According to the Mandarin:

The Department of Communication and the Arts’ (DoCA) gender equality plan is exemplary, and does incorporate mechanisms to ensure gender equality issues are everyone’s responsibility. One of this department’s actions is to develop leaders’ understanding of, and commitment to, gender equality. While such a move may appear fairly routine, it has transformative potential.

But:

The Department of Social Services also recognises the importance of accommodating and valuing people’s multiple identities. One initiative focuses on increasing the numbers of male leaders with disability. In a department which is heavily female-dominated, breaking down barriers for male employees — particularly those from diversity target groups — is another form of securing gender equality.

