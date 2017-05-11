APS gender equality strategies

Likely unbeknownst to most Australians, at least those not in the employ of the Commonwealth Government, the Australian Public Service (APS) has gender equality strategies.
This is a strategy to address gender imbalance across the APS—at all levels and in all agencies. To achieve this, all men and women need to step up together as leaders to foster equitable and high performing workplaces.
Apparently also:
The APS will not achieve gender equality until both women and men are seen as capable and credible leaders; until both women and men can work flexibly without risking their career progression; and until outdated assumptions of ‘women’s work’ and ‘men’s work’ are identified and eradicated.
But
The principle of merit remains central to APS employment. The strategy aims to create an environment in which merit is applied properly and fairly. This will be achieved through reportable targets, the removal of barriers like hidden bias, and adopting work arrangements that balance choice with operational requirements.
So let’s get this clear. They want gender equality and merit appointment. Now does “gender equality” mean equality of treatment or equality of numbers? Hmmm. I wonder.
According to the Mandarin:
The Department of Communication and the Arts’ (DoCA) gender equality plan is exemplary, and does incorporate mechanisms to ensure gender equality issues are everyone’s responsibility. One of this department’s actions is to develop leaders’ understanding of, and commitment to, gender equality. While such a move may appear fairly routine, it has transformative potential.
But:
The Department of Social Services also recognises the importance of accommodating and valuing people’s multiple identities. One initiative focuses on increasing the numbers of male leaders with disability. In a department which is heavily female-dominated, breaking down barriers for male employees — particularly those from diversity target groups — is another form of securing gender equality.
Clearly taxes need to increase to ensure gender equality in the Australian Public Service. Paleo pear and banana bread anyone?
The Eastern Roman Empire had a practical gender equality strategy too. They employed eunuchs.
Maybe we should do the same.
The mind boggles.
LOL.
Over the last 6 months i have been checking some job sites…and wow, if you want a job in CSIRO, just say you have indigenous heritage and take your pick. Too bad of all the other skills people looking for work. Our country has gone mad.
I despair for where we are heading, its not like our economy is so good we can ‘not employ the best candidates for jobs’…although i look at the prime minster and realise we are a bunch of losers; but what can individuals do when half the population votes for their salary while the other half works, all while the media just mouth stuff for their favourite side. I seem to remember the news being news and not packaged opinion
This is going to be a gigantic exercise in view of the expanding gender base!
I doubt whether this sort of stuff is new in the federal government bureaucracy (or many other public and private bureaucracies, for that matter), which may help to explain the flawless, world-beating standards of policy-making and administration which we now have in this nation……
Buggered if I know how increasing the number of males with disabilities is going to attract any males. What do they do to them?
This is why I am against decentralising federal government departments. We should keep them all in Canberra. Then build a wall round it. I hear Trump Constructions might be up for the job.
outdated assumptions of ‘women’s work’ and ‘men’s work’ are identified and eradicated.
Hur,hur,hur.
These fuckers never collide with reality do they?
I need a team of scaffolders.
Women are encouraged to apply.
You just want to look up their skirts, cynical !
Gender Infinity is coming to fry the brains of quota boosters.
Decolonisation requires quotas to fundementally transform the racist settler culture into a compliant cadre of cannon-fodder for Stalin.
The 40.40.20 rule. The first 2 are easy; lucky dip as to who identifies as what gender for the day.
The 20 covers people who identify as attack helicopters and beagle lovers.
Old Army stories.
When I was running a signal platoon in a Reserve Infantry Battalion, my BEST radio operators were female; they were organised and spoke and WROTE clearly. My best “techies” were male, but they were not always constantly “on point” when the radio traffic got “untidy”. The “radio sergeant” was female whilst the “platoon” sergeant was male.
Our Battalion Assault Pioneers were a very “blokey” bunch; but their job was to either build stuff like bridges and bunkers, or blow the crap out of the same. Some of them amused themselves by playing chess…………without a chess set. One would call a move to his opponent whilst standing in the mess line, and his competitor would reply in due course. A single game could go on for days.
Then, there was the Mortar platoon……
The Government’s biggest suppliers, such as defence companies, have also adopted gender equity targets, possibly to impress their customer.
I would presume that the average APS employee, after the first 12 months, is fully accustomed to both transmitting and receiving routine complete BS on these topics, such that it no longer phases them, and they get on with their jobs while largely ignoring the background noise. They only deliver minimal lip service on any issue at the best of times, so just add gender equality to the end of the long list of Far Quitted political brain farts that these people live with on a daily basis.
It only looks sad and idiotic to an outsider looking in… who might be under the misconception that anyone takes this stuff remotely seriously.