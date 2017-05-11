David Leyonhjelm guest post: The NBN is a mess

In the time before Kevin Rudd, what customers were willing to pay determined our internet speeds, the technologies employed and the companies that wanted our business.
Then we had Kevin 07. He promised fast, affordable internet speeds for everyone, delivered by a new wholesale internet company owned by the Government, using fibre-to-the-premises technology in towns and cities. The total cost to the government was going to be $4.7 billion.
A trailblazing government monopoly to replace the chaos of the market – it was all so simple. It was amazing no one had thought of it earlier.
But then Telstra was paid billions to never compete with the NBN, an early sign of trouble. If the NBN was going to be so good and affordable, why did it need to eliminate potential competitors? Fairly obviously, the Government wanted everyone to sign up to the NBN so that their financial projections looked more credible, like a despot eliminating other candidates and ‘encouraging’ voters to vote before claiming a landslide election victory.
By the end of Labor’s six years, less than seven percent of the population could access the NBN, and it was estimated that its final cost would exceed $70 billion.
When the Coalition came to office in 2013, there were expectations the plan would be abandoned or at least hived off to the private sector. After all, the Coalition purports to be the party of business. But no, the new government (with Malcolm Turnbull as Communications Minister) decided writing it off was too difficult and in any case the NBN wasn’t such a bad idea. It said it would build it cheaper and faster.
So fibre to the premises and 1 Gb per second speeds were replaced with everyone having at least 25 Mb per second no matter where they are located in Australia. In the cities the technology would be fibre to the node, greater use would be made of fixed wireless in towns, and satellites would be used for everywhere else. The fastest speed was dropped to 100 Mb per second.
Things have not gone particularly well. According to the latest figures the cost of the NBN is estimated at $49 billion, far in excess of what it will be worth either in value to customers or the price it could fetch when privatised. Accumulated losses are in excess of $8 billion, equal to more than $300 per Australian. This money will never be recovered.
Astonishingly, the Government’s continued borrowing so as to make repeated injections into the loss-making NBN is classed by Treasurer Morrison as ‘good debt’. No sensible investor in the private sector would dare make such a claim.
Moreover, the NBN is nowhere near completed and some of those connected are complaining that the promised speeds are not being delivered. Unless mobile phone-based services are an option, those people have no way of moving to a different service.
Unless something changes the NBN will result in higher taxes, higher internet charges and poor service. Reminiscent of Telecom in the bad old days, it will display the typical characteristics of a government monopoly. Not being a private business, it lacks the imperative to pursue profit, offer good service at low prices, or limit borrowings by funding capital expenditure from cashflow. On the latter point, consider the fact that it gave top priority to rolling out its least profitable component, the satellite service. Only a government-owned business is that crazy.
There is no way of unscrambling the egg. However, a bad situation can be improved. Probably the best option is to restructure the NBN into three divisions, based on its technologies. This would result in three internet wholesalers – a fibre-to-the-node business, a hybrid fibre coax business, and a wireless/satellite business, competing with each other wherever their services are capable of overlapping. This would result in better service and lower prices, and give customers an option when one technology fails to deliver.
In due course, if not immediately, the divisions could be privatised so that taxpayers recovered some of their money.
If this left the bush at a disadvantage, it could be addressed through subsidies, which are at least transparent. The current approach amounts to seeking to achieve equity for the bush by screwing all Australians equally while keeping them blindfolded.
When Kevin Rudd offered us something for nothing, Australians believed him and jumped at the chance. Now we’re all paying the price. The quicker we return to the real world of customers paying for what they get, and businesses competing for their custom, the better.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
Not everybody believed Kevin Rudd’s incredible claims about the NBN. But voices of caution were ignored by the MSM. On this topic, as with so many others, the MSM were uniform in their wilful stupidity.
Terrific column, DL.
It’s literally sickening what is going on in Canberra.
Just imagine Malcolm Turnbull doing any of what you suggest David. He’s the guy who insisted on doubling down on the NBN when he had the chance to take it out to the back shed and do the right thing. The same bloke thinks billions in unproven French subs to save Christopher Pyne’s arse is a great deal for the taxpayer. The chances of the NBN not being an international laughing stock were forever lost the moment Abbott decided to give Turnbull’s worth as a cabinet minister more than three seconds thought.
Turnbull’s legendary skill in the telco field was limited to being set up by friends to make a killing in a share deal.
“The smartest man in the room” thought he could fix it and left us the bill.
Incredible isn’t it. You can’t even pay more to have better speed. Like any Sovietized operation one size shoe fits all. All this for $49 billion and counting. It’s an absolute disaster.
Yes, the smartest person in the room! How quickly people forgot Turnbull’s pathetic performance as leader of the Opposition.
The NBN and the NDIS are going to bankrupt us.
Or more likely the Aussie dollar ends up getting smoked. Bankruptcy can’t really occur, but bad deal after another, very expensive energy prices. tighter credit and an RBA very reluctant to even contemplate Zirp -if we need to get there means a much lower Aussie dollar. It’s a personal favorite trade of mine now. It won’t be a one way street, but it will be a sell on rallies story for a long time. Sell Aussie and wear diamonds. Not that you would, but you could.
How much gold does $ 49 000 000 000 buy?
I love the Liberal Party and will always vote for them.
One small nit-picking but essential correction please, Senator:
The Coalition costed their sensible, affordable and desirable backbone upgrade at $4.7Billion.
However, the Rudd-Conroy NBN plan was costed at a gross $42Billion with a supposed net cost of $26Billion.
Good except for the subsidies for the bush part.
Some things will cost more in remote areas, the internet is one of those things.
There could be a voluntary fund to provide internet connections to poor families in the bush. Then all the people crapping on about people in the bush can stfu and pay into the fund.
There should be a voluntary fund for all welfare.
Having been forced over to NBN, having lost our former landline phone number that all family and friends have known for 30yrs, having now a speed well below our former ADSL2+ After 6 weeks of chaos, and now at a cost of more than 25%+ for a vastly inferior service, who can I sue? This is the pits.
Start with Kevin07.
Maybe we should have backed him for UN Secretary General then he might have wrecked thst useless organization.
How quickly people forget that Malcolm was a pitiful leader of the Republican movement. The several years after Princess Diana’s death were a window of opportunity to get a republic into place and what does he do? He is looking at where Malcolm may score rather than where public sentiment may be heading. He sunk the whole project by not going with public opinion for an elected president.
Malcolm’s judgement is very poor. He is very ambitious and energetic in pursuing his ambitions but he is completely tone deaf to public opinion. Not a man of the people and never will be. What is even more disturbing is that most of the Pariamentary Liberal Party has joined him in his delusion.