Julia Gillard – The Gifts That Keeps on Giving

The term of the Julia Gillard Prime Minstership lasted from 24 June 2010 to 27 June 2013, just under 1,100 days. But boy, did the gifts last.

Prime Minister Gillard and her Ministers used to like to boast about the number of laws passed by her government. The Guardian even suggested that Prime Minister Gillard was Australia’s most effective Prime Minister because of the amount of legislation passed under her watch.

Forget about the quality. Look at the length. And with apologies for mixing metaphors, perhaps this was also why her government could never “cut the cloth” when it came to balancing a budget.

From Gonski to NDIS to the Road Safety Remuneration Tribunal to even Peter Slipper and Craig Thomspon. The legacy lingers, and it lingers in nooks and crannies unimaginable.

In late 2010, PM Gillard’s Attorney General, the Hon Robert McClelland introduced the Human Rights (Parliamentary Scrutiny) Bill, which shortly thereafter became the Human Rights (Parliamentary Scrutiny) Act, 2011.

This Act required that:

A member of Parliament who proposes to introduce a Bill for an Act into a House of the Parliament must cause a statement of compatibility to be prepared in respect of that Bill. A member of Parliament who introduces a Bill for an Act into a House of the Parliament, or another member acting on his or her behalf, must cause the statement of compatibility prepared under subsection (1) to be presented to the House. A statement of compatibility must include an assessment of whether the Bill is compatible with human rights. A statement of compatibility prepared under subsection (1) is not binding on any court or tribunal. A failure to comply with this section in relation to a Bill that becomes an Act does not affect the validity, operation or enforcement of the Act or any other provision of a law of the Commonwealth.

Talk about drumming up business for the Human Rights Commission and completely useless and unnecessary activity.

Item 5 above is the classic bureaucratic get out of jail. If you don’t comply with 1-4 , then it does not matter. But while it may not matter for the application of the law, it does matter for the bureaucracy who have to go about preparing “Statements of Compatibility with Human Rights” for every Bill to be considered by Parliament.

However, every member and senator and their staff still need to read this nonsense (to the extent our political class actually read this stuff).

Talk about busy-ness for busy-ness sake. Consider the (trigger warning) man-hours spent on this nonsense. And for what benefit?

But how did this come to Spartacus’ attention you ask? Well you see, it touches on an area of interest – the recently introduced Corporations Amendment (Crowd-Sourced Funding) Bill 2016.

Deep inside this Bill is Section 10 – Statement of Compatibility with Human Rights, a 2 page analysis that declares that:

The Bill is compatible with human rights as it seeks to protect retail clients from advertisements that could induce them to make investment decisions without having all the necessary information; and To the extent that the Bill restricts the freedom of expression, this is justified because it is a reasonable, necessary and proportionate consequence of protecting investors by ensuring they can access sufficient information about the CSF (Crowd-sourced funding) offer.

Phew. I’m glad that was made clear.

Oh and by the by. On 28 May 2015, Hon Robert McClelland was appointed to the Family Court of Australia by Attorney-General George Brandis QC.

See. No gift goes unrewarded.