Left bots get their news from comedians which is why they are so ignorant

Is Comey a bad guy – he stopped Hillary from becoming president – or is he a good guy – investigating Trump’s Russian connection? Expect not honesty, consistency or common sense from the left who get their lead from comedians. Politics on the left is just a fashion statement. This is a paradigm example of how the left instantly falls into line with whatever is supposed to be the politically correct response to any event. This is from Twitchy: BACKFIRE alert! Audience reaction to Comey firing NOT what Stephen Colbert wanted.
On the Late Show, Stephen Colbert broke the news to his audience that Donald Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey, and their reaction was not what he hoped for.
Dems have gone back and forth on Comey so much even Colbert’s fans are unsure how they’re supposed to react on any given day.
Almost exactly the same from the Puffington Host even, also picked up by Twitchy: BACKFIRE alert! Audience reaction to Comey firing NOT what Stephen Colbert wanted.
Stephen Colbert opened his Tuesday night “Late Show” with the news that President Donald Trump had abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey.
The audience immediately started to clap and cheer at the news, leading Colbert to quip that there were “huge Donald Trump fans here tonight.”
Colbert’s guest on the show, Jon Stewart, later discussed the audience’s bizarre reaction to the Comey news.
Within minutes the entire left knew its lines and how to act in unison by following their national socialist leaders. This example from history shows how it was done then as it still is.
And the words – via the voice-over translator – are uncanny in their opposition to democracy, liberty and free speech.
A COUPLE OF ADDITIONS: The left remains a mystery in their self-destructive ways. Two examples worth your time. The first from Ann Coulter: TO SAY, ‘STOP RAPING ME!’ IN ENGLISH, PRESS ‘1’ NOW. The second from QoL: Mark Steyn, Cole Porter and Free Speech. This is an historic first, where a civilisation has disintegrated because its inhabitants hated its own values. I hope these cretins like what comes next better than what they are helping to see off, but my guess is they won’t. But their offspring will not know any better so in a hundred years no one will understand how pleasant our way of life was since no one will be able to believe we had what we had and gave it all away.
What a pack of cock holsters.
It’s possible to be against Comey for how he has conducted himself, and be against Trump firing him now, when he happens to head the organisation investigating possible foreign links between the Trump administration and a foreign power.
Witnessing Trump spokespeople not being able to agree on grounds for his dismissal only adds to the worry. Conservatives care about the institutions of government, and the stability they provide. Having the president fire someone who is investigating him sets a dangerous precedent.
Kates
Pretty sure I have something in moderation which belts Comey and the Dem’s nonsense.
Felix, he hasn’t fired the FBI. If you read the letter on which Sessions based his recommendation for dismissal, you will see that the rationale is the defence of the integrity of the position of head of FBI. The logic seems impeccable. That’s not to say that the real motivation was elsewhere, but the action can’t be faulted on the grounds given.
Incidentally, the last FBI director to be fired was a guy called Sessions. Bill Clinton fired him back in 1993.
That colbert maggot must have a degree in commospeak ,its an internationally recognised “degree” taught in “universities ” all over the western world as part of the destabilisation of western civilisation ,before the u,n,communist unelected one world dictatorship . An international EU with unelected commisars calling the shots . Hopefully the new FBI. Director will assemble the case against the clinton mafia and present it to Sessions fpr prosecution . A good look at obummer might find enough to jail him too. after all he was a lawtradesperson so there would be skeletons in his cupboard every lawyer has a secret worth jail time ,
Colbert needs to get his audience better trained. Sure, they booed on cue when he mentioned Jeff Sessions, but the earlier applause for the dismissal of Comey shows serious incompetence by the left’s sheep-training department.
Someone needs to be sacked.
Oceania is at war with Eastasia, not Eurasia! It has always been at war with Eastasia. Thoughtcrime will not be tolerated.
Pbw: as I understand it, it wasn’t Sessions writing the letter. A deputy did. And the Trump spokespeople have been straying from the grounds in that letter ever since. Which suggests the letter itself was just a smokescreen.
No idea about the Clinton firing, but one would hope it wasn’t while the FBI was investigating Clinton. If it was, then that should be equally damned.
Hey. What about when the Democrats all asked for him to resign and Maxine Waters said in a press conference, that Comey had no credibility?
Felix,
The point is that the audience changed their tune, swung about a full 180 degrees, on Colbert’s cue.
In those few seconds there was no new information made available to them. Except that Colbert said they should not be pleased by the news.
That is how their minds were made for them.
Very common among lefties, who think they are hanging out with the cool crowd. Their talk of their intellectual nuance, their compassion, their humanism…a display in an attempt to look like they belong to the gang.
In fact it is as gaudy as it is shallow.
Colbert doesn’t even try to be funny anymore. It’s just a leftist political sermon.
Mother lode: agree. Far too few think for themselves, and just go with the acceptable response (once communicated).
But we should ensure we don’t fall into the same trap. Even supporters of Trump should acknowledge the clear conflict of interest in firing Comey now.
They didn’t know why they were applauding until Colbert set them straight.
Stupid Leftards.
Their cover pre-dates the misleading it is meant to cover up?
Comey’s FBI has been a serial failure. I count vouch for the website, but if just half of these are true then he really has no business in that office.
But the grounds outlined in the letter are cogent – he repeatedly overstepped the limits of his authority. If, after all those years, he still did not understand his role and that of the organisation he was supposed to be steering, if he was a hindrance to justice instead of a champion, then he had to go.
Don’t worry, the Dhimmicrats will find pointless but lucrative roles for him afterward.
Trump’s job is to be President. That includes ditching incompetent officials. He would not be doing his job properly if he left an inept official in office simply because of the optics.
Comey screwed up.
Simples.
Colberting the news has a certain ring it, although to be fair, he is not unique.
Mother lode: Comey screwed up a while ago. Why only ditch him now? He had no issues firing Yates on the spot.
Indeed Roberto.
Oceania has always been at war with
EastasiaEurasia.
The Democrats have always
been after Comey’s scalp ever since he re-opened investigations into Shrillary’s emails due to discoveries on Anthony Weiner’s laptop mere days before the electionstaunchly defending Comey from Trump’s outrageous over-reach of Executive Powers….
Just look at the Cat’s very own wrongologist and rake-meister, mOnty, and his complete backflip over Comey between November last year and now…
Nice sentiment Felix, but you won’t find many actual conservatives here. Partisan tribalist hacks who just want to burn the whole place down, plenty of those.
Posting leftism is a sure sign of an incurable illness, the symptoms of which are industrial grade stupidity and rank dishonesty.
It has taken the passing of Mark Colvin to distract our ABC from what was otherwise clearly going to be another day of obsessing about Trump and Comey.
Clearing the path to Hillary.
Butter up the popcorn!
“Partisan tribalist hacks who just want to burn the whole place down, plenty of those.”
Not that many m0nty.
There are you, Cary, test pattern and a few more.
As I noted on another thread, you will condemn the crimes of communism before you will criticise the D’rats or Labor.
A person of Comey’s intelligence should have known that flirting with Hillary is like wrestling with the pig, you both get dirty but pig loves it. Perhaps he is not as smart as he thought.