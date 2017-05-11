Real Life or Art?

Posted on 10:32 am, May 11, 2017 by I am Spartacus

I thought of this when reading the latest “contribution” to the economic debate from Nikki Savva in Australian this morning.  Her assessment – it’s better to put politics above policy and leave the mess for the next mob.

One might think that is Labor party strategy, but hey, she worked for Peter Costello.

This anonymous clan of slack-jawed troglodytes has cost me the election, and yet if I were to have them killed, I would be the one to go to jail. That’s democracy for you.

– Montgomery Burns

 

7 Responses to Real Life or Art?

  1. Texas Jack
    #2377417, posted on May 11, 2017 at 11:06 am

    The descent into a Venezuela-style morass must soon be obvious to the average punter despite the best effort to shine the decaying turds who now inhabit the Liberal Party.

  2. Zyconoclast
    #2377433, posted on May 11, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Savvy looks like a less pretty Mr Burns.

  3. Rafe
    #2377464, posted on May 11, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Nikki savva is a kind of reflection of Laurie Oakes. (Now there is a union made in heaven!).
    Three digit IQs, lifelong immersion in politics, almost daily access to countless punters and not a glimmer of thought and commentary that might promote better policies.
    What a waste of space.

  4. Rafe
    #2377465, posted on May 11, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Non-identical twins separated at birth?

  5. Leo G
    #2377571, posted on May 11, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Nikki Savva gave as justification of her support for the Turnbull/Morrison budget that there was no stomach for spending cuts among taxpayers. None.
    What does that imply- if you want to see any spending cuts, then you can’t be a taxpayer?
    Either that or Nikki is seriously delusional.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2377735, posted on May 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    When the doctrine of allegiance to party can utterly up-end a man’s moral constitution and make a temporary fool of him besides, what excuse are you going to offer for preaching it, teaching it, extending it, perpetuating it? Shall you say, the best good of the country demands allegiance to party? Shall you also say it demands that a man kick his truth and his conscience into the gutter, and become a mouthing lunatic, besides?

    Mark Twain

    What an apt quote for Savva and the Liberal scum.

  7. Rafe
    #2377887, posted on May 11, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Leo unfortunately about half the people with taxable incomes are not net taxpayers due to middle class wefare.
    That means not enough “taxpayers” have skin in the game of cutting spending.
    That is not an excuse for Savva, it just means thst everyone who cares about good policy has to be stronger in making the case.

