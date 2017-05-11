Real Life or Art?

I thought of this when reading the latest “contribution” to the economic debate from Nikki Savva in Australian this morning. Her assessment – it’s better to put politics above policy and leave the mess for the next mob.

One might think that is Labor party strategy, but hey, she worked for Peter Costello.

This anonymous clan of slack-jawed troglodytes has cost me the election, and yet if I were to have them killed, I would be the one to go to jail. That’s democracy for you.

– Montgomery Burns