One would imagine, or hope, that somewhere in Government or across government, deep or otherwise, there is some scenario planning going on to consider possible policy options and responses in the event of possible system shocks. Security shocks, economic shocks, health shocks, war, etcetera.
Immediately following the Commonwealth budget, with its increased taxes, increased spending, increased debt and wobbly credit rating, one might wonder what tools and tricks remain available to government, particularly in the event of a major financial shock. For example, how would government respond to a major Chinese financial correction? After all, thanks to Kev’n’Ken’n’Swanny, with their innovative “go early, go hard, go household”, the kitty is empty and this fiscal helicopter money is probably no longer available.
I myself have been wondering, what might an Australian government do in the event of such an economic shock coming from China. As a major trading partner of Australia, one might imagine that the mining and energy sector would suffer a major hit. With that Perth and Western Australia generally would also take a major hit. What else …
- Major downward adjustment of Australian dollar.
- Government tax receipts take big hits, and welfare payments kick in giving government budgets the double whammy of increased spending and decreased revenue.
- Credit ratings will be reduced cascading throughout the economy. Interest payments will increase.
- Significant hit to share market and consequentially the value of superannuation.
- How would the government respond? What is certain is that public sector salaries and jobs won’t be touched.
Expansionary fiscal policy? If it happens, unlikely through tax cuts. More likely through more politically targeted spending. A bridge and expressway between Victoria and Tasmania anyone? Lada car factory in Adelaide?
Expansionary monetary policy? Cutting interest rates and/or massive US style money printing? Would likely push the AUD even further down.
What would happen to the banks? How much do property values need to fall across the board before the banks would become technically insolvent. Would they be bailed out? Nationalised?
More drastic measures perhaps?
Liquidating and absorbing the Future Fund balances? Would the government finally bite the bullet and nationalise superannuation balances? If so, they will go to whether the money is first, the industry funds, on the promised exchange for a government pension.
Good thing the government mainly has good debt rather than bad. I wonder if there are any direct flights from the east coast of Australia to Caracas?
Q. What will go through the minds of Liberal MPs at the next election?
A. Their arseholes, as they hit the wall.
Not much scenario planning necessary when your party is burning and your voters are jumping out and pulling their parachute toggles.
Any international crisis will hit Australia like this:
– Household debt is huge and so a small increase in defaults will hit the banks hard.
– Household debt is transferred to banks which is then transferred to the federal government via a bailout.
– Employment tanks due to job losses in the construction industry
– We get a hard recession/depression or just super low growth (e.g. japan) for the next decade or two as the debt is paid off.
Triggers for a crisis could be:
– Chinese liquidity crisis,
– Loss of confidence in the Bank of Japan,
– Euro breakup due to the election of an anti-euro candidate in any euro country,
– Vanilla USA recession hitting global growth,
– Yellen raising interest rates too far,
– Hot war in Korea,
– Brexit goes bad.
Then there is just the normal stuff like cyclones, earthquakes, etc.
Triggers for a crisis could be:
Add:
– Collapse of East coast commerce due a power supply crisis caused by the catastrophic failure of either Loy Yang or Bayswater
Weighted my super significantly to unhedged international equities since the AUD was at parity with the US. Seemed pretty clear what would play out. Worked out well so far, will be even better at 50 cents. Hopefully confiscations aren’t in order.
Retirement = Scenario Planning
arrrr
#2377387, posted on May 11, 2017 at 10:36 am
as the debt is paid off.
You incorrigible optimist you.
Hopefully confiscations aren’t in order.
You incorrigible optimist you.
How will a country with coal and iron ore as major exports earn the amounts needed to pay back debt in two decades.
On the ABC this morning there was mention of Morrison’s belief that debt would be start to be repaid in two years, but it would take us 50 years.
Our leaders treat us with contempt.
All part of the Required Decolonisation process, first the revolution sweeps away the unsound reactionary kulaks and class enemies, then we have Zimbabwe style decolonised Equality, where all are equal, except for those that are, of neccessity, more equal than others.
The super is already spent, if they want to pretend a little while longer, the super funds wil lbe required to hold government infrastructure bonds, which of course will drop dead worthless when the gocvvie credit rating dies.
My sense of humour would be tickled by forcing the union super funds to physically build, own, operate and maintain infrastructure with unionised labour, without government subsidy.
Cyprus set the precedent for dealing with insolvent/zombie banks.Forcibly convert some percentage of customer deposits to equity.This is very easy to do and requires a minimum of central bank PhDs.Debit deposits/credit issued capital.Like magic the bank will be instantly recapitalised.In the next GFC which will be the financial equivalent to a San Andreas fault “big one” expect to see this creative precedent repeated globally.
Yeah, sad isn’t it.
This country has/had so much potential and yet, we are screwed over time and again by various special interest groups, carpetbaggers and spivs who lead amazingly stupid (or treacherous) politicians into a host of wealth sapping schemes.
With a general population who are as disinterested as they are disengaged, there is no real hope for this country for the next decade or so. (Turnbull plus 2+ terms of Labor). We are fucked. Prepare yourself as best you can.
The Tax Pigs are coming for our assets.
The reliance of the federal government, and of the major banks, for large scale borrowings from overseas is a major vulnerability – we came dangerously close to disaster on that front in the GFC. Next time, we won’t be so lucky. Ultimately, that might (in the very, very long run) be a good thing because it is clear that only a severe external shock will break the mad cycle of righteous entitlement and over-consumption in Australia – there is no hope whatsoever of our political system doing that for us.
“The reliance of the federal government, and of the major banks, for large scale borrowings from overseas is a major vulnerability – we came dangerously close to disaster ”
Squirrel,absolutely bloody right on the money.The Australian banks in late 2008/early 2009 could not even get a bid on their foreign currency liability offerings.It took a AAA Commonwealth guarantee to break the logjam.It is extremely dangerous for the banks to borrow in a currency in which they have no lender of the last resort access.The RBA simply should not allow it but it does.Their foreign currency borrowings to a large extent are swapped back into AUD to fund their mortgage portfolio.The counterparty risk probably is over $ 500 billion.
Bail-in legislation via the BIS has been fully implemented in Australia. Government bailouts are no longer necessary. Depositors are on the hook for bank liabilities. Yes, just like Cyprus, except for depositors like Russian oligarchs that might kill bankers if they attempted to use their deposits.
Moral hazard in full flower.