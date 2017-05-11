One would imagine, or hope, that somewhere in Government or across government, deep or otherwise, there is some scenario planning going on to consider possible policy options and responses in the event of possible system shocks. Security shocks, economic shocks, health shocks, war, etcetera.

Immediately following the Commonwealth budget, with its increased taxes, increased spending, increased debt and wobbly credit rating, one might wonder what tools and tricks remain available to government, particularly in the event of a major financial shock. For example, how would government respond to a major Chinese financial correction? After all, thanks to Kev’n’Ken’n’Swanny, with their innovative “go early, go hard, go household”, the kitty is empty and this fiscal helicopter money is probably no longer available.

I myself have been wondering, what might an Australian government do in the event of such an economic shock coming from China. As a major trading partner of Australia, one might imagine that the mining and energy sector would suffer a major hit. With that Perth and Western Australia generally would also take a major hit. What else …

Major downward adjustment of Australian dollar.

Government tax receipts take big hits, and welfare payments kick in giving government budgets the double whammy of increased spending and decreased revenue.

Credit ratings will be reduced cascading throughout the economy. Interest payments will increase.

Significant hit to share market and consequentially the value of superannuation.

How would the government respond? What is certain is that public sector salaries and jobs won’t be touched.

Expansionary fiscal policy? If it happens, unlikely through tax cuts. More likely through more politically targeted spending. A bridge and expressway between Victoria and Tasmania anyone? Lada car factory in Adelaide?

Expansionary monetary policy? Cutting interest rates and/or massive US style money printing? Would likely push the AUD even further down.

What would happen to the banks? How much do property values need to fall across the board before the banks would become technically insolvent. Would they be bailed out? Nationalised?

More drastic measures perhaps?

Liquidating and absorbing the Future Fund balances? Would the government finally bite the bullet and nationalise superannuation balances? If so, they will go to whether the money is first, the industry funds, on the promised exchange for a government pension.

Good thing the government mainly has good debt rather than bad. I wonder if there are any direct flights from the east coast of Australia to Caracas?