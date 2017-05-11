This is the very model of an old school socialist government

Is this budget that dots i’s and the crosses the t’s? Has the corner been turned? Is Australia officially on the road to serfdom?

Some definitions to frame the debate. The end game of socialism is not about welfare. It is about the government controlling the means of production. From Wikipedia:

Socialism is a range of economic and social systems characterised by social ownership and democratic control of the means of production; as well as the political ideologies, theories, and movements that aim to establish them.

So let’s go to the scoreboard and see what “this” Liberal National Government has given us:

Banking. Energy. Transport. Telecommunications.

This morning, one of my favourite writers, Kevin Williamson from National Review posted the following on Venezuela – Camino de Servidumbre – Spanish for Road to Serfdom. In it he wrote:

When socialist policies produced their inevitable economic consequences, the first reaction would be to try to pass laws against the realization of those economic consequences. We saw a good deal of that in Venezuela, for instance with the imposition of currency controls when excessive social-welfare spending produced hyperinflation. The average Venezuelan has lost nearly 20 pounds in the past year as food supplies dwindle. But those efforts are of course doomed to failure as well, which leads to outright political repression, scapegoating, and violence. In Venezuela, strongman Hugo Chávez, who was adored by American Democrats ranging from the Reverend Jesse Jackson to former representative Chakka Fattah and any number of Hollywood progressives, undertook to silence opposition media by insisting that they were simply fronts for moneyed elites working to undermine the work of democracy.

What we have now are the policies of a Liberal-National government. What will we get under a Labor-Green government? Let’s also remember that Australia has an Australian born, Soviet educated Greens Senator who wrote to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez inviting him to come to Australia to show us antipodeans how to achieve the socialist nirvana.