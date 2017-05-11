This is the very model of an old school socialist government

Is this budget that dots i’s and the crosses the t’s? Has the corner been turned? Is Australia officially on the road to serfdom?
Some definitions to frame the debate. The end game of socialism is not about welfare. It is about the government controlling the means of production. From Wikipedia:
Socialism is a range of economic and social systems characterised by social ownership and democratic control of the means of production; as well as the political ideologies, theories, and movements that aim to establish them.
So let’s go to the scoreboard and see what “this” Liberal National Government has given us:
- A regulator to review, approve and disapprove the appointment and remuneration of managers of private businesses (banks).
- Regulatory change to restrict the export of gas.
- A new government built, owned and operated international airport.
- A new giant uneconomic telecommunications provider.
Banking. Energy. Transport. Telecommunications.
This morning, one of my favourite writers, Kevin Williamson from National Review posted the following on Venezuela – Camino de Servidumbre – Spanish for Road to Serfdom. In it he wrote:
When socialist policies produced their inevitable economic consequences, the first reaction would be to try to pass laws against the realization of those economic consequences. We saw a good deal of that in Venezuela, for instance with the imposition of currency controls when excessive social-welfare spending produced hyperinflation. The average Venezuelan has lost nearly 20 pounds in the past year as food supplies dwindle.
But those efforts are of course doomed to failure as well, which leads to outright political repression, scapegoating, and violence. In Venezuela, strongman Hugo Chávez, who was adored by American Democrats ranging from the Reverend Jesse Jackson to former representative Chakka Fattah and any number of Hollywood progressives, undertook to silence opposition media by insisting that they were simply fronts for moneyed elites working to undermine the work of democracy.
What we have now are the policies of a Liberal-National government. What will we get under a Labor-Green government? Let’s also remember that Australia has an Australian born, Soviet educated Greens Senator who wrote to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez inviting him to come to Australia to show us antipodeans how to achieve the socialist nirvana.
Fairfax get it.
“We know, and occasionally admit, that there is no uniformity among personalities, or talents, or energy. We have learned that the true rising standards of living are the product of progressive enterprise, the acceptance of risks, the encouragement of adventure, the prospect of rewards. These are all individual matters. There is no government department which can create these things”
R.G Menzies
‘The Independence of Political and Industrial Leadership in the Modern State’
British Institute of Management Baillieu Lecture
London, UK July 6 1964
The number of Liberal’s running around screeeching “social license” is frightening.
The Shorten/Di Natale Government will, of course, extend the provision of public services further into their vote herds. NDIS, Nation-building infrastructure, Green Energy, Aboriginal restitution and the omnivorous Health/Education sectors will increase their suck on Australia’s capacity to produce.
The essential point of difference between ALP/Green and Coalition politicians is now clearly set as How Far and How Fast – but certainly not Whether – the State should expand into our lives.
And it will all be politically cost-free, courtesy of Those Who Can Afford to Pay More – at least until the debt financing chickens come home to roost in about 15 years time.
The voting majority of Australians demand this.
Turnbull’s Laberals are out and proud.
The silver lining is the minor parties such as LDP, PHON and the Australian Conservatives are here to stay.
{Coalition government increasing the Medicare levy by 0.5 percentage points to fully fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme. “I’m not saying no to Gary, and the 500,000 Australians counting on this,” the Treasurer declared.}
Morrison has that number wrong. According to the 2012 census there are 1,391,500 Aussies with severe or profound disabilities. The Medicare levy will need to rise another 1.5% to cover the NDIS.
The only social licence you need is private property and consenting adults.
Their abc can denounce anybody’s social licence to have political rights as a punishment for unsound thought crimes.
Having their abc as a taxfunded leftwing militia with omnipotent immediate powers to cut people off from mainstream society and the taxtrough needs ‘Regulating’.
[out of existance.]
If you think the CFMEU govt can’t differentiate themselves from this circus, consider:
– FTTH NBN (about 3x cost)
– extra Gonski-ing (only for states that accept the full Safe Schools vision)
– abolish PHI rebate, effective death of PHI
– Very Foolish Train
– CFMEU ticket mandatory on everything
– Indept FWA subject to CFMEU veto on all decisions eg penalty rates
– indept trucking banned because Safety
– 50% RET plus batteries and pump storage and green jerbs
– SSM with mandatory participation, abolition of religiously aligned celebrants (no church weddings)
– no skilled migrants because jerbs
– no deterrents to unskilled illegals hence infinite illegals
– blasphemy laws (Islam only)
– double refugee programme
– maritime “park” on the whole coast
– no coal mines because Science
– no Abbot Point, no Carmichael
– no motorway Funding
– mining banned in Weipa because GBR
– handouts for green advocacy / lawfare
– carbon pricing
– extension of 18C to all protected areas not just race – notably disability, gender and LGBTIP
– hebephilia legalised
– green building codes expanded to worlds most wasteful
– no dams
– no gas drilling nationally
None of these are even in dispute – all are certain to be implemented. There are no doubt dozens I haven’t thought of, or which are uncertain. Eg
– US warships banned because nucular
– US bases out because T666
– repeal / unwind China FTA
What?!
The Liberals will never learn unless they are punished.
Doesn’t Australia have a long history of centralised wage fixing?
Ambit claim.
What the filth really want is a register of civil celebrants who refuse to solemnise SSM. Then they’ll have a ready made constituency of homophobicracistbigots to intimidate and harass at will.
No church weddings is a long game by consequence only when all the priests have been murdered.
What we need is a national glitter production strategy, so we’ve all got something to roll in each morning before we head off to our public sector jobs. Great article Spartacus.
My favourite line from Morrison’s budget speech “from each according to their abilities; to each according to their needs.” Sort of sums up the Turnbull Coalition Team Government well.
“Jeder nach seinen Fähigkeiten, jedem nach seinen Bedürfnissen.” – from Karl Marx’s criticism of the German Social Democratic Party.
This is the very model of an old school socialist government
Welcome to my world of production funding regulators !!
Of course, it’s called a ‘Market Failure’ if it’s determined by gov’t that not enough R & D has been achieved so the regulators step in and poof…….it’s all fixed.