Latest Weight Loss Program – The Venezuelan Diet

According to Vox:
Venezuela’s economic crisis is so dire that most people have lost an average of 19 pounds.
But, in 2007, the Australia-Venezuela Solidarity Network’s (AVSN) invited the former President, Hugo Chavez to Australia. Who signed the invitation? The list included the below. Just never forget who they are (and their roles at the time):
- Senator Kerry Nettle (Australian Greens)
- Warren Mundine (ALP National President 2006)
- Wayne Berry (ALP Speaker in the ACT Legislative Assembly)
- John Pilger (independent journalist and film-maker)
- Gavin Marshall (ALP Senator, Victoria)
- Dr Meredith Burgmann (ALP President of the NSW Legislative Council)
- Jack Mundy (environmentalist)
- Lee Rhiannon (Greens NSW MLCs)
- Sylvia Hale (Greens NSW MLC)
- Sam Watson (Murri activist)
- Simon Cocker (secretary, Unions Tasmania)
- Dave Robinson (secretary, Unions WA)
- Reverend Alex Gator
- Tim Gooden (secretary, Geelong Trades Hall)
- Phillip Adams (broadcaster and Republican of the Year 2006)
I’ve never heard of Senator Gavin Marshall before! He has been in the Senate since 2002. Gavin’s wood was dead even before it reached the Senate.
He is now Deputy President of the Senate.
FMD.
Bit disappointed that Warren Mundine signed onto this. I think he may have since seen the light.
Phillip Adams needs a Venezuelan diet. But that’s for other people. He’ll just use his taxpayer funded platform to preach sugar tax, carbon tax and open borders.
