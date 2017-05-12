Latest Weight Loss Program – The Venezuelan Diet

According to Vox:

Venezuela’s economic crisis is so dire that most people have lost an average of 19 pounds.

But, in 2007, the Australia-Venezuela Solidarity Network’s (AVSN) invited the former President, Hugo Chavez to Australia. Who signed the invitation? The list included the below. Just never forget who they are (and their roles at the time):

Senator Kerry Nettle (Australian Greens)

Warren Mundine (ALP National President 2006)

Wayne Berry (ALP Speaker in the ACT Legislative Assembly)

John Pilger (independent journalist and film-maker)

Gavin Marshall (ALP Senator, Victoria)

Dr Meredith Burgmann (ALP President of the NSW Legislative Council)

Jack Mundy (environmentalist)

Lee Rhiannon (Greens NSW MLCs)

Sylvia Hale (Greens NSW MLC)

Sam Watson (Murri activist)

Simon Cocker (secretary, Unions Tasmania)

Dave Robinson (secretary, Unions WA)

Reverend Alex Gator

Tim Gooden (secretary, Geelong Trades Hall)

Phillip Adams (broadcaster and Republican of the Year 2006)