The Budget another saga of government waste

My piece in the Herald Sun this morning
IN this week’s federal Budget, the Coalition implemented policies established in the Rudd/Gillard years.
The expansions in health, education and welfare budgets — now comprising two thirds of spending — were confirmed. Over the next four years, annual spending will increase by $50 billion to $340 billion — a levy on the average non-government worker of more than $30,000 a year.
Similarly there is an acquiescence of the cost impositions from renewable energy policy, including attempts to lighten these with subsidies to the “needy” and gas purchases to prevent the collapse of South Australia’s renewable energy reliant economy.
Two major expenditure initiatives: Gonski education funding and the National Disability Insurance Scheme are now to be financed with tax hikes, notably through the banks (which will pass them on to customers) and the Medicare levy. These the Treasurer calls a “Senate tax” because the Senate refused to accept the government’s preferred compensatory spending cuts.
Education spending is often an investment in the future, but in Australia falling levels of literacy and numeracy have accompanied vastly greater outlays for each pupil. The increased expenditure is going to teachers whose unions protect underperformers and to educational bureaucracies focused on politically correct measures such as “Safe Schools” and teaching oriented away from core subjects.
In the case of people with disabilities, sympathy drives funding increases. Although the NDIS has “chronic and degenerative” defining its eligibility boundaries, costs will rise when these are eroded in future years as new compassion agendas arise.
The Coalition is also setting its own wasteful expenditures.
Two white elephants in the Budget are an $8.4 billion Melbourne-Brisbane rail link and the $2 billion-plus Snowy hydro storage scheme. Hopefully these will prove to be cosmetic announcements that disappear in the next wash.
Also announced is a new Sydney airport at $5 billion. In a damning indictment of government red tape, no private-sector investor would take that project’s development risk in view of the labyrinth of regulatory hurdles it will face.
Inherited from the Rudd/Gillard years are energy regulations, dominated by measures to replace low-cost coal-generated electricity with subsidised renewables. Though imposing little cost initially, the compounding effects of these subsidies is now finally driving low-cost coal from the market. With recent closures including Hazelwood in Victoria’s east, electricity wholesale prices have trebled, boosting customers’ costs by $14 billion a year since 2015. Costs will increase further under the current program and will be augmented by renewables requiring more network spending to compensate for their poor reliability. Cost increases will be further compounded by state governments preventing new gas supplies.
The Commonwealth has two major inquiries into energy under way but both are designed to suggest ways of accelerating the displacement of commercially provided electricity by renewables.
All of these policies inflict a toll on living standards. Diversion of income to cover government spending and regulatory costs reduces workers’ pay packets. Such measures also cannibalise spending that brings increased living standards down the track from investment and skill upgrades.
Neither major party is willing or able to cut spending and regulations. Our sad choice is between a Coalition undermining the nation’s wealth with Labor-lite policies or an ALP which would go even further.
Voters have to decide what is to happen to Australia.
Choice is getting clearer by day. Progress or ruin?
@stackja … some might say ruin (LNP) or obliteration (ALP/Greens)?
The present pack of political career bludgers should be decimated in the old Roman style , get the mussos to behead every tenth one and keep doing it ten times untill they are all go e ,the lawn outside parliament house would be a good venue state pollies could be bussed in . I say mussos because they are experienced at beheading and seem to enjoy it ,no racist comment meant triggsy muslims are NOT a race ,they come in all colours I know this would deter career politics ,but look at the bloody mess it has got us into .
When there are more net takers than givers……too keep your public funded seat you obviously pander to
those who are in the majority !!!!!!!!
It’s been said here , before, quite tersely.
“If the monkeys can vote for free bananas, they aren’t going to climb the tree.”
The real scandal is the lack of media attention to the energy price catastrophe.
ZK2A “If the monkeys can vote for free bananas, they aren’t going to climb the tree.”
Oscar Wilde: I wish I had said that.
James McNeill Whistler: You will, Oscar, you will.
It’s all true Alan. Nonetheless, I notice some people still waste their time handing out how-to-vote paraphernalia for the Turnbull Party on Election Day. Duped, or convincing themselves they’re backing something worth supporting, they merely help entrench a kind of perpetual Rudd-Gillard madness writ-large in the nation’s books and economic prospects and now too deeply embedded in community expectations to fix at any sensible political price without a recession or debt crisis taking hold. That there are still people turning up at Liberal Party meetings is hard to believe. Those attendees may as well simply join the ALP.
Is there something wrong with me? I’m not feeling excited.
On the day he took over, Malcolm said (via my shorthand) he would provide the economic leadership that we needed. He also was going to provide the economic confidence that business needs.
He would explain the challenges and seize the opportunities. The country needed a leader who respected the people’s intelligence and who was able to explain the complex issues. Slogans were out and advocacy was in.
If Tony Abbott remained Prime Minister, he would lose to Mr Shorten. Thirty Newspolls in a row had been lost. The Liberal Party has the right values, free enterprise, individual initiative, freedom – ingredients of a successful agile economy. Tony failed to excite the Australian people and give them a vision for the future.
Malcolm would restore traditional Cabinet government, no more policy on the run and no more captain’s calls but there was to be lots of consultation. There was great wisdom in the government. He wants to return to John Howard’s style of government.
He admitted that it was awkward that the Canning by-election was a week away but this was an occasion for tough calls and tough decisions. If we don’t act, these problems will roll on and on. Changing leadership will improve our prospects in Canning. This is for the country’s sake, the Government’s sake, the Party’s sake.
He pledged to continue the Liberal values – good government, sound policies, economic confidence creating jobs and prosperity.
Malcolm, you really think you are better than you really are. Okay you’ve had your go, you failed! Your recent Budget has done none of the above. Get out of our lives so we can clear the air and once again feel excited with a vision for the future.