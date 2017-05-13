OK, but what have you done for me lately?

If you are not grateful that Trump is president, you are, whatever you may personally believe about yourself, a non-card-carrying member of the left. Political ingratitude seems to know no bounds, nor does the expression the art of the possible have any genuine meaning to you. This is what Trump has already done. This isn’t my list but was picked up on a comments thread. There are lots of other items I’m aware of as well, including sacking the Director of the FBI. But this is far more than anyone could have realistically achieved, not to mention that if anyone else had run, Hillary would be president.
* Enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders in the First 100 days than any president in a half century
* Enacted 28 pieces of legislation, more than any other president since Truman
* Signed 25 executive orders, the most of any 100 days in over 50 years (will be over 30 by day 100)
* Achieved first Supreme Court Confirmation in 100 days since 1881
* Instituted tough immigration policies that have driven illegal border crossings to a 17-year low
* Removed more job-killing regulations through legislation than any president in U.S. history
* Estimated savings: $18 billion annually
* Economic optimism has been renewed, with consumer confidence reaching its highest level in 16 years
* Ordered the toughest new rules to stop the revolving door between Washington lobbyists and government officials in history
100 Days of Accomplishments
Job Creation:
* Stronger Enforcement of Trade Guidelines
* Approving Permits for the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines
* Study Into Using American Material in Future Pipeline Construction
* Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
* Historic Partnership with the Private Sector
Immigration:
* Ordering a Freeze and Study of Immigration from Areas Compromised by Terrorism
* Halting Funding to Sanctuary Cities
* Increasing Numbers of Immigration Enforcement Personnel
Public Safety:
* Establishing Commission on Opioid Crisis
* Standing with Law Enforcement Officers
* Creating Task Force on Violent Crime
* Tackling International Cartels
National Security:
* Targeted Strike on Syrian Airfield
* Travel Restrictions on Select Countries Compromised by Terrorism
* New Iran Sanctions
* Calling for Increased Defense Spending in Budget Blueprint
* Cost Savings on F-35’s
Cutting Regulations:
* Energy Independence Executive Order
* Revocation of Federal Contracting Executive Orders
* Reexamination of CAFÉ Standards
* Review of Waters of the United States Rule
* Creation of Regulatory Task Forces
* Eliminating Stream Protection Rule
* Eliminating Regulations on Extraction Companies
* One-in-Two-Out Regulatory Reform
* Minimizing Affordable Care Act
Helping Women/Minorities:
* HBCU Initiative
* Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs
* Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act
* Promoting Programs to Engage Women in STEM Fields
Of course there is that CNN breaking news on “Two Scoop” Trump that makes all this irrelevant.
Sorry to hear you busted your hand, Steve. You would have been doing a lot of one-handed typing lately.
He’s also caused more lefty head explosions than we saw in Kingsman The Secret Service.
And some more from today:
Alas kiddies the Orange Pimpernel has gotten away again.
Never have so many heads been detonated in the Lefty cause than over the last 100 days.
It’s been most marvellously popcornworthy.
The Nuclear Option: Comeygate Latest Fake News Hysteria for Trump/Russia Conspiracists
Let’s be clear. It is the quality of these executive orders and legislation – mainly reversing Obama executive orders – rather than the quantity.
After all, Julia Gillard apparently enacted record numbers of legislation and where did that leave us?
I enjoy the Lefty head explosions as much as anybody; but let’s take the very first item on the list:
Enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders in the First 100 days than any president in a half century
Okay. Sure.
But when Leftys said “Gillard is too an effective Prime Minister – look at all the legislation she passed!” we rightly mocked them. As if passing masses of new laws was a good thing. Pfft.
When Leftys said “Obama is acting as an effective President – bypassing an obstructionist Congress and getting things done through executive orders!” we argued that was, more than anything, the sign of a President out of control and possibly acting in an unconstitutional manner.
Suddenly under Trump it’s all okay?
And yes, “They created the executive orders precedent, they can’t whinge when Trump uses their own weapons against them!” is a fair point. It’s the hypocrisy I don’t like.
I wouldn’t be making masturbatory allusions regarding anyone else’s interest in Trump, m0nty. You’re the one with the beyond creepy obsession with the guy.
There are a lot of real accomplishments there, but it has to be said that a lot of it seems to be establishing commissions and a few meaningless motherhood statements thrown in for good measure. I mean, the Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs sounds like something Kevin Rudd would have dreamed up.
You missed out ‘illegally launched 56 missiles against a war-ravaged, terrorist-swamped, impoverished Middle-Eastern country because his daughter was crying over something she saw on television that probably never happened.’
But who cares about a few dead swarthy A-rabs anyway, right?
Oh, sorry.
I see now that you have it in there.
As an ‘achievement’.
Jesus wept.
Alex, it’s Congress that’s abrogated its responsibility to provide oversight of the executive branch. This has been a bipartisan effort that has waxed and waned over the decades, intensified in the Bush 43 era and went supernova under Obama. What we see now are the constraints the executive works within; namely much reduced constraints, and what’s compounding this is a new President who’s more instinctively executive in his method of operating than any who has preceded him. What comes of this depends very much on the competence and intent of the executive. So far the signs have been largely positive.
Yes, I would like to return to a period whereby there is greater balance between the legislature and the executive so that we do not have to place so much hope in one individual to deliver the outcomes we would like to see.
Can’t tell if you’re serious Steve.
I mean almost all your points are wrong in one way or another from suggesting that he is engaging in anything like coherent foreign policy to having any impact on illegal immigration levels which have been plummeting even before he started running for office. You actually list his immigration freeze from terrorist countries as an achievement when you know quite well it is still held up by the courts because his team is so bad at politics.
Sure Gorsuch is the least worst nominee of a bad bunch and sure some of the regulations his cut will help a little but at best this is fiddling around at the margins.
Overall Trump has just signed a spending bill that has no repeal of Obamacare, no funding for the wall, more “infrastructure spending” than even Obama and constantly keeps stepping on land mines that he himself plants first (e.g. fired Comey after re-appointing him, undermined his own teams communication strategy which in itself amounted to reason Hillary would have for firing him NOT Trump – lol it’s an absolute circus).
For all intents and purposes America has another Democrat President and Democrats control all branches of government. He is doing worse than any of us could’ve imagined but somehow you and many of his other fans are just not seeing it.
In fact here is a much more level headed and accurate assessment of Trump’s Presidency to date:
Trump Change
I don’t know if you read Jonah Goldberg at National Review Online, but his main point is that most of Trump’s biggest supporters are still in campaign mode, where the fact that he’s “winning” is more important that what he “wins.” I think there’s probably a lot of truth to that.
The main reason why having Trump as President is a good thing is that it means that Hillary Clinton isn’t President. Even with that it still leaves the US with a guy running things who is as reliable as a North Korean rocket.
Hey, m0nty. Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 and will never be President.
Monty, whatever else anyone here says about you, you have damned fine taste in movies.
President Trump has set the bar very high.He has to make America great again and has less than 4 years to do it.He only won the presidency because voters in 3 rustbelt states,Michigan,Ohio and Pennsylvania decided to give him the benefit of the doubt.He is not going to make America great again by building Mexican walls or beating up on Canadian lumberjacks.He is also not going to do it by reducing unemployment which at 4.4% is at a 10 year low and now probably heading higher.Basically I think he has snowball’s chance in hell and will be one term president.But the President is lucky.I am forecasting several years of USD weakness and perhaps this will bail him out.
He is also not going to do it by reducing unemployment which at 4.4% is at a 10 year low
That’s the official rate which excludes people who are still unemployed but, having come to the end of their 99 weeks of unemployment benefits without the government finding them a job, stop turning up to the welfare department.
The figures which include those people show that at the end of Obama’s presidency unemployment was worse than since the 1970’s (and with changes in demographics in female work force participation, could be the worst since the great depression).
Yea the Comey Debacle article. His supporters have become so obsessed with winning the election that they’ve forgotten that if this is how the Trump administration governs they may as well have lost for all the difference it would’ve made.
He appointed Gorsuch. Nothing else fucking matters.
And when that evil crone Ginsburg pops her clogs he can appoint someone equally as good.
He will have saved the Republic.
Like I have been saying, the resemblance of Trump to Turnbull is striking.
17h
Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter
McMaster just gave @realDonaldTrump’s schedule next week: An entire week of MMEGA- Making the Middle East Great Again. America still waits.
Trump does appear to have the attention span of a 4 year old boy.
NASA Denies Trump’s Request to Send Astronauts Past the Moon on New Rocket
Oh yes, this guy is just brimming with Saysian spending restraint.
From BoN’s link (above):
That last line is pure mOnty…