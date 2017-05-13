OK, but what have you done for me lately?

Posted on 6:13 pm, May 13, 2017 by Steve Kates

If you are not grateful that Trump is president, you are, whatever you may personally believe about yourself, a non-card-carrying member of the left. Political ingratitude seems to know no bounds, nor does the expression the art of the possible have any genuine meaning to you. This is what Trump has already done. This isn’t my list but was picked up on a comments thread. There are lots of other items I’m aware of as well, including sacking the Director of the FBI. But this is far more than anyone could have realistically achieved, not to mention that if anyone else had run, Hillary would be president.

* Enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders in the First 100 days than any president in a half century
* Enacted 28 pieces of legislation, more than any other president since Truman
* Signed 25 executive orders, the most of any 100 days in over 50 years (will be over 30 by day 100)
* Achieved first Supreme Court Confirmation in 100 days since 1881
* Instituted tough immigration policies that have driven illegal border crossings to a 17-year low
* Removed more job-killing regulations through legislation than any president in U.S. history
* Estimated savings: $18 billion annually
* Economic optimism has been renewed, with consumer confidence reaching its highest level in 16 years
* Ordered the toughest new rules to stop the revolving door between Washington lobbyists and government officials in history

100 Days of Accomplishments

Job Creation:
* Stronger Enforcement of Trade Guidelines
* Approving Permits for the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines
* Study Into Using American Material in Future Pipeline Construction
* Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
* Historic Partnership with the Private Sector

Immigration:
* Ordering a Freeze and Study of Immigration from Areas Compromised by Terrorism
* Halting Funding to Sanctuary Cities
* Increasing Numbers of Immigration Enforcement Personnel

Public Safety:
* Establishing Commission on Opioid Crisis
* Standing with Law Enforcement Officers
* Creating Task Force on Violent Crime
* Tackling International Cartels

National Security:
* Targeted Strike on Syrian Airfield
* Travel Restrictions on Select Countries Compromised by Terrorism
* New Iran Sanctions
* Calling for Increased Defense Spending in Budget Blueprint
* Cost Savings on F-35’s

Cutting Regulations:
* Energy Independence Executive Order
* Revocation of Federal Contracting Executive Orders
* Reexamination of CAFÉ Standards
* Review of Waters of the United States Rule
* Creation of Regulatory Task Forces
* Eliminating Stream Protection Rule
* Eliminating Regulations on Extraction Companies
* One-in-Two-Out Regulatory Reform
* Minimizing Affordable Care Act

Helping Women/Minorities:
* HBCU Initiative
* Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs
* Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act
* Promoting Programs to Engage Women in STEM Fields

Of course there is that CNN breaking news on “Two Scoop” Trump that makes all this irrelevant.

25 Responses to OK, but what have you done for me lately?

  1. m0nty
    #2379477, posted on May 13, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Sorry to hear you busted your hand, Steve. You would have been doing a lot of one-handed typing lately.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2379479, posted on May 13, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    He’s also caused more lefty head explosions than we saw in Kingsman The Secret Service.
    And some more from today:

    Every time the Washington political press freaks out and goes into full panic mode against President Trump, the blockbuster, Watergate-volume story always unfolds the same way.
    First, the news starts leaking or breaking. Newsrooms from the Potomac to the Hudson become seized and fixated on every morsel of the delicious story. News flashes zing around the internet.

    Then it hits cable television and the press starts slinging the most salacious and scandalous accusations they can whip up, charging the president with the highest crimes imaginable.

    Each time, these reporters sink deeper and deeper into a fantasyland as they dream bigger and bigger. THIS TIME, they keep thinking, we FINALLY got him!

    Alas kiddies the Orange Pimpernel has gotten away again.
    Never have so many heads been detonated in the Lefty cause than over the last 100 days.
    It’s been most marvellously popcornworthy.

    The Nuclear Option: Comeygate Latest Fake News Hysteria for Trump/Russia Conspiracists

  3. jupes
    #2379480, posted on May 13, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    * Enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders in the First 100 days than any president in a half century
    * Enacted 28 pieces of legislation, more than any other president since Truman

    Let’s be clear. It is the quality of these executive orders and legislation – mainly reversing Obama executive orders – rather than the quantity.

    After all, Julia Gillard apparently enacted record numbers of legislation and where did that leave us?

  4. alexnoaholdmate
    #2379481, posted on May 13, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I enjoy the Lefty head explosions as much as anybody; but let’s take the very first item on the list:

    Enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders in the First 100 days than any president in a half century

    Okay. Sure.

    But when Leftys said “Gillard is too an effective Prime Minister – look at all the legislation she passed!” we rightly mocked them. As if passing masses of new laws was a good thing. Pfft.

    When Leftys said “Obama is acting as an effective President – bypassing an obstructionist Congress and getting things done through executive orders!” we argued that was, more than anything, the sign of a President out of control and possibly acting in an unconstitutional manner.

    Suddenly under Trump it’s all okay?

    And yes, “They created the executive orders precedent, they can’t whinge when Trump uses their own weapons against them!” is a fair point. It’s the hypocrisy I don’t like.

  5. Oh come on
    #2379484, posted on May 13, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I wouldn’t be making masturbatory allusions regarding anyone else’s interest in Trump, m0nty. You’re the one with the beyond creepy obsession with the guy.

  6. Marcus
    #2379488, posted on May 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    There are a lot of real accomplishments there, but it has to be said that a lot of it seems to be establishing commissions and a few meaningless motherhood statements thrown in for good measure. I mean, the Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs sounds like something Kevin Rudd would have dreamed up.

  7. I am the Walras, Equilibrate, and Price-Take
    #2379494, posted on May 13, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    You missed out ‘illegally launched 56 missiles against a war-ravaged, terrorist-swamped, impoverished Middle-Eastern country because his daughter was crying over something she saw on television that probably never happened.’

    But who cares about a few dead swarthy A-rabs anyway, right?

  8. I am the Walras, Equilibrate, and Price-Take
    #2379496, posted on May 13, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Oh, sorry.

    I see now that you have it in there.

    As an ‘achievement’.

    Jesus wept.

  9. Oh come on
    #2379498, posted on May 13, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Alex, it’s Congress that’s abrogated its responsibility to provide oversight of the executive branch. This has been a bipartisan effort that has waxed and waned over the decades, intensified in the Bush 43 era and went supernova under Obama. What we see now are the constraints the executive works within; namely much reduced constraints, and what’s compounding this is a new President who’s more instinctively executive in his method of operating than any who has preceded him. What comes of this depends very much on the competence and intent of the executive. So far the signs have been largely positive.

    Yes, I would like to return to a period whereby there is greater balance between the legislature and the executive so that we do not have to place so much hope in one individual to deliver the outcomes we would like to see.

  10. iampeter
    #2379499, posted on May 13, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Can’t tell if you’re serious Steve.

    I mean almost all your points are wrong in one way or another from suggesting that he is engaging in anything like coherent foreign policy to having any impact on illegal immigration levels which have been plummeting even before he started running for office. You actually list his immigration freeze from terrorist countries as an achievement when you know quite well it is still held up by the courts because his team is so bad at politics.

    Sure Gorsuch is the least worst nominee of a bad bunch and sure some of the regulations his cut will help a little but at best this is fiddling around at the margins.

    Overall Trump has just signed a spending bill that has no repeal of Obamacare, no funding for the wall, more “infrastructure spending” than even Obama and constantly keeps stepping on land mines that he himself plants first (e.g. fired Comey after re-appointing him, undermined his own teams communication strategy which in itself amounted to reason Hillary would have for firing him NOT Trump – lol it’s an absolute circus).

    For all intents and purposes America has another Democrat President and Democrats control all branches of government. He is doing worse than any of us could’ve imagined but somehow you and many of his other fans are just not seeing it.

  11. iampeter
    #2379502, posted on May 13, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    In fact here is a much more level headed and accurate assessment of Trump’s Presidency to date:

    Trump Change

  12. Marcus
    #2379531, posted on May 13, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    He is doing worse than any of us could’ve imagined but somehow you and many of his other fans are just not seeing it.

    I don’t know if you read Jonah Goldberg at National Review Online, but his main point is that most of Trump’s biggest supporters are still in campaign mode, where the fact that he’s “winning” is more important that what he “wins.” I think there’s probably a lot of truth to that.

  13. Robbo
    #2379533, posted on May 13, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    The main reason why having Trump as President is a good thing is that it means that Hillary Clinton isn’t President. Even with that it still leaves the US with a guy running things who is as reliable as a North Korean rocket.

  14. m0nty
    #2379535, posted on May 13, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I don’t know if you read Jonah Goldberg at National Review Online, but his main point is that most of Trump’s biggest supporters are still in campaign mode, where the fact that he’s “winning” is more important that what he “wins.” I think there’s probably a lot of truth to that.

  15. Oh come on
    #2379539, posted on May 13, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Hey, m0nty. Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 and will never be President.

  16. Marcus
    #2379541, posted on May 13, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Monty, whatever else anyone here says about you, you have damned fine taste in movies.

  17. John Carpenter
    #2379545, posted on May 13, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    President Trump has set the bar very high.He has to make America great again and has less than 4 years to do it.He only won the presidency because voters in 3 rustbelt states,Michigan,Ohio and Pennsylvania decided to give him the benefit of the doubt.He is not going to make America great again by building Mexican walls or beating up on Canadian lumberjacks.He is also not going to do it by reducing unemployment which at 4.4% is at a 10 year low and now probably heading higher.Basically I think he has snowball’s chance in hell and will be one term president.But the President is lucky.I am forecasting several years of USD weakness and perhaps this will bail him out.

  18. Tim Neilson
    #2379556, posted on May 13, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    He is also not going to do it by reducing unemployment which at 4.4% is at a 10 year low
    That’s the official rate which excludes people who are still unemployed but, having come to the end of their 99 weeks of unemployment benefits without the government finding them a job, stop turning up to the welfare department.
    The figures which include those people show that at the end of Obama’s presidency unemployment was worse than since the 1970’s (and with changes in demographics in female work force participation, could be the worst since the great depression).

  19. iampeter
    #2379567, posted on May 13, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    I don’t know if you read Jonah Goldberg at National Review Online

    Yea the Comey Debacle article. His supporters have become so obsessed with winning the election that they’ve forgotten that if this is how the Trump administration governs they may as well have lost for all the difference it would’ve made.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2379571, posted on May 13, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    He appointed Gorsuch. Nothing else fucking matters.

    And when that evil crone Ginsburg pops her clogs he can appoint someone equally as good.

    He will have saved the Republic.

  21. m0nty
    #2379574, posted on May 13, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    His supporters have become so obsessed with winning the election that they’ve forgotten that if this is how the Trump administration governs they may as well have lost for all the difference it would’ve made.

    Like I have been saying, the resemblance of Trump to Turnbull is striking.

  22. zaphod
    #2379578, posted on May 13, 2017 at 9:24 pm


    17h
    Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter
    McMaster just gave @realDonaldTrump’s schedule next week: An entire week of MMEGA- Making the Middle East Great Again. America still waits.

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #2379579, posted on May 13, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Trump does appear to have the attention span of a 4 year old boy.

  24. m0nty
    #2379581, posted on May 13, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    NASA Denies Trump’s Request to Send Astronauts Past the Moon on New Rocket

    When NASA launches its new big rocket for the first time — more than a year and a half from now, at the earliest — there will be no astronauts along for the ride.

    In February, at the request of the Trump administration, NASA began studying whether it was possible to add crew for the first flight of its Space Launch System, a heavy-lift rocket under development for deep space missions.

    On Friday, the space agency announced it would not. During a conference call with reporters, Robert M. Lightfoot Jr., the acting NASA administrator, said the change was technically feasible, but that the additional cost, time and risks outweighed the benefits. “It really reaffirmed the baseline plan we have in place is the best way to go,” he said.

    Putting astronauts on the first flight would have added $600 million to $900 million to the $24 billion price tag, Mr. Lightfoot said, and delayed the launch until probably the first half of 2020.

    Oh yes, this guy is just brimming with Saysian spending restraint.

  25. Slayer of Memes
    #2379585, posted on May 13, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    From BoN’s link (above):

    Just look at this latest “Watergate” scandal.

    The upshot is that Mr. Trump finally fired a man who every single person in all of Washington, except perhaps James B. Comey’s wife, has said at one time or another in the past year should have been fired.
    Why was he fired? For all the reasons every single person in Washington has stated at one point or another during the past year.

    But if you are among the legions around here suffering from Donald Trump Derangement Syndrome, it is always much more sinister.

    Russia!

    The FBI was closing in on Donald Trump’s sordid connections to the Russians! (Minus the laughably debunked Moscow hotel room scandal that was one of Mr. Trump’s previous “Watergate” scandals.)

    The FBI had just asked for more money to pursue the Trump-Russia connection, we were breathlessly told. Subpoenas were just being issued to known associates of known associates of President Trump!

    So incensed by the lies of the scandal’s cover-up, it was reported, that a top official in the Justice Department was threatening to quit in protest rather than carry on working for such a criminal in the White House.

    And then inconvenient reality unfolds again.

    One by one, each of these blockbusters came under clouds of scrutiny. Nobody quits in protest.

    By Thursday morning, the whole scandal had substantially come unraveled.

    At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Chairman Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, said he and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, had recently met with Mr. Comey and came away with the clear impression that, in fact, Mr. Trump is not a target of any investigation by the FBI. “Sen. Feinstein and I heard nothing that contradicted the president’s statement,” he said.

    And in a stunning display of nonpartisanship, Mrs. Feinstein agreed.

    Well, OK. But the White House should have handled it better.

    That last line is pure mOnty…

