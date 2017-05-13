OK, but what have you done for me lately?

If you are not grateful that Trump is president, you are, whatever you may personally believe about yourself, a non-card-carrying member of the left. Political ingratitude seems to know no bounds, nor does the expression the art of the possible have any genuine meaning to you. This is what Trump has already done. This isn’t my list but was picked up on a comments thread. There are lots of other items I’m aware of as well, including sacking the Director of the FBI. But this is far more than anyone could have realistically achieved, not to mention that if anyone else had run, Hillary would be president.

* Enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders in the First 100 days than any president in a half century

* Enacted 28 pieces of legislation, more than any other president since Truman

* Signed 25 executive orders, the most of any 100 days in over 50 years (will be over 30 by day 100)

* Achieved first Supreme Court Confirmation in 100 days since 1881

* Instituted tough immigration policies that have driven illegal border crossings to a 17-year low

* Removed more job-killing regulations through legislation than any president in U.S. history

* Estimated savings: $18 billion annually

* Economic optimism has been renewed, with consumer confidence reaching its highest level in 16 years

* Ordered the toughest new rules to stop the revolving door between Washington lobbyists and government officials in history

100 Days of Accomplishments



Job Creation:

* Stronger Enforcement of Trade Guidelines

* Approving Permits for the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines

* Study Into Using American Material in Future Pipeline Construction

* Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership

* Historic Partnership with the Private Sector

Immigration:

* Ordering a Freeze and Study of Immigration from Areas Compromised by Terrorism

* Halting Funding to Sanctuary Cities

* Increasing Numbers of Immigration Enforcement Personnel

Public Safety:

* Establishing Commission on Opioid Crisis

* Standing with Law Enforcement Officers

* Creating Task Force on Violent Crime

* Tackling International Cartels

National Security:

* Targeted Strike on Syrian Airfield

* Travel Restrictions on Select Countries Compromised by Terrorism

* New Iran Sanctions

* Calling for Increased Defense Spending in Budget Blueprint

* Cost Savings on F-35’s

Cutting Regulations:

* Energy Independence Executive Order

* Revocation of Federal Contracting Executive Orders

* Reexamination of CAFÉ Standards

* Review of Waters of the United States Rule

* Creation of Regulatory Task Forces

* Eliminating Stream Protection Rule

* Eliminating Regulations on Extraction Companies

* One-in-Two-Out Regulatory Reform

* Minimizing Affordable Care Act

Helping Women/Minorities:

* HBCU Initiative

* Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs

* Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act

* Promoting Programs to Engage Women in STEM Fields

Of course there is that CNN breaking news on “Two Scoop” Trump that makes all this irrelevant.