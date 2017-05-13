Liberty Quote
The first duty of a prosecutor, as an officer of the court, is to uphold the rule of law. By withholding exculpatory evidence, these prosecutors failed to do so. A judge should not have to give a prosecutor an order to follow the law.— Jim Morhard
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: May 13, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- classical_hero on Open Forum: May 13, 2017
- Rafe Champion on Open Forum: May 13, 2017
- Rabz on Open Forum: May 13, 2017
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: May 13, 2017
- Everything you need to know about public spending
- The Budget another saga of government waste
- What’s In A Name – A Letter to the Treasurer
- The 2017-18 Federal Budget: Taxing Our Way to Prosperity
- Latest Weight Loss Program – The Venezuelan Diet
- Fish farming: a new project’s approval illustrates regulatory weaknesses
- Guest post: Zeev Vinokurov Victorian bail reforms undermine human rights and won’t prevent future massacres
- David Leyonhjelm guest post: The NBN is a mess
- APS gender equality strategies
- Julia Gillard – The Gifts That Keeps on Giving
- Left bots get their news from comedians which is why they are so ignorant
- This is the very model of an old school socialist government
- Real Life or Art?
- Scenario Planning
- Trump fires Comey
- Racists! Where is the HRC?
- Wednesday Forum: May 10, 2017
- Allan Meltzer 1928 – 2017
- Buried in the footnotes
- Budget Speech 2017
- Life, Art and Climate Change
- There is Something in a Title
- In the meantime
- On the road in the Middle Kingdom
- Q&A Forum: May 8, 2017
- Now this is interesting – Mark Latham joins Liberal Democrats
- Cheap wind power the latest furphy in support of suicidal energy policies
- Sinc Libertarian of the Year
- Guest post on Agenda 21
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: May 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MEGj4cfSgP8
Greetings from the Royal Crown Hotel Shanghai!
Podium
Second?