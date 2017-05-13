There’s The Economist, then there are economists

Under the misapprehension that The Economist is a journal that offers unbiased commentary on a range of issues that trouble the world, Donald Trump provided its editor in chief, national health fan, Zanny Minton Beddoes with a lengthy exclusive interview.
Though Trump makes some nonsensical statements, like seeking zero trade deficits with Canada and Mexico, he is on firmer ground when addressing Canadian protectionism on US dairy import. For its part The Economist seeks to ridicule the President by referring to Trumponomics; doffing its hat to indicative planning, which it, the spokesman for the contemporary middle (read the “contemporary left”), sees as the established role for government, The Economist says “He appears to have given no thought to which new industries may replace those lost jobs.”
The Economist showed its true colours in attacking Trump’s appointment of Pruitt at the EPA because Pruitt rejects the global warming shibboleth, at least in the Paris Agreement garb so revered by the public policy establishment.
And it lampooned Trump opining, “he fetishises manufacturing jobs, which employ only 8.5 per cent of American workers, and coalmining, though the solar industry employs 2.5 times as many people”. The Economist, as a barracker for solar power which takes 78 times as many people to produce an MWh of electricity as coal power, thinks it is on a winner in job creation here. What an absolute howler! The self-appointed spokesman for the global economics profession actually believes the way forward is to adopt technology that has lower productivity than that which it replaces!
THE AFR’s rabidly anti-Trump Washington correspondent, John Kehoe, leverages off The Economist article by saying, “Trump flunks ‘pump priming’ economics test”. During the interview Trump shows himself to be unfamiliar with the Keynesian concept of “pump priming” as describing government stimuluses magically raising demand and creating a virtuous cycle of more output, more investment and more production.
Instead, in a statement that would have surely led Steve Kates to burst into print if he did not have a wounded finger in a splint, Trump uses “pump priming” in a supply side Saysian sense. He sees the need to raise capacity for more and cheaper production as a prelude to increasing real income levels. And the route to that is by lowering the tax and regulatory imposts on business. However, the AFR’s Kehoe sniffs, “Trump probably won’t be losing too much sleep over the mocking he is copping from professional economists”. Well that would certainly be true of the professional economists who urge increased deficit spending and winner-picking policies.
Hmm. Trump’s definition of pump priming is “you have to put something in before you can get something out”. And he didn’t disagree when the interviewer called it a stimulus. He went on directly to talk about 35% tariffs. I don’t think he means what you think he means.
I have said for many a year that The Economist is a fount of well-written conventional wisdom from a leftist Oxbridge perspective. It occasionally declares itself to be liberal (in the true sense of the word) but pretty uniformly recommends government-led solutions to all of the world’s ills – despite the vast majority of these being government-created.
Apparently it’s *the* magazine to be seen perusing in DC beltway haunts, and much of its readership are DC beltway types. Consequently, it’s endorsed every Democrat presidential candidate since Grover Cleveland. It is also useful for dinner party bores who like to show they have opinions about the jute surplus in Bangladesh or remedies for the looming budgetary crisis in Western Sahara.
It’s worth reading The Economist’s endorsement of Kevin Rudd in 2013, hysterically funny!
http://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21584343-kevin-rudd-just-about-deserves-second-turn-lucky-no-more
Not a good analogy- you prime the input side of a (non-positive displacement liquid transfer) pump.
In fact, I would challenge Alan to find a reference anywhere to Saysian pump priming. It looks to me like a tautology, a lie to excuse Trump’s usage of a definitively Keynesian term.
I’m astonished that no-one on the White House staff warned POTUS45 that The Economist represents the lunatic left ruling class in public policy and that the purpose of the “interview” was to provide ammunition for the DNC. New attack strategies based on that “interview” are being formulated by the Alinskyist/Soros left as we speak.
The one thing that can be said in favour of “The Economist” is the fact that it is not “Euromoney” magazine – the comic-book which ignorantly proclaimed the comically innumerate “Goose” as the “World’s Best Treasurer”.
(How ARE those 6 consecutive massive Budget surpluses coming along, by the way?)
Their colossal foot-in-mouth moment ranks with the improbability of Sarah Halfwit-Bung being nominated as Global Chair of Mensa, or with Adolph Hitler’s actual Nobel Peace Prize Nomination in 1939, or Josef Stalin’s two separate Nobel Peace Prize nominations.
“…though the solar industry employs 2.5 times as many people…”
Well, yes.
And if the solar industry didn’t receive government funding precisely because no one will invest their own money in a scheme that doesn’t work – how many then would the solar industry employ?
Not. One. Soul.
Meanwhile, the coal industry is still going strong despite regulations intended to shut it down or at least slow its growth.
If none of this makes sense to you, stop calling your journal The Economist.
It’s worth reading The Economist’s endorsement of Kevin Rudd in 2013, hysterically funny!
Amazing.
When even the Fairfax newspapers had bowed to the inevitable and grudgingly endorsed the Liberals in 2013 – because the incompetence of Rudd-Gillard-Rudd was considered obscene, and the public had obviously had enough – The Economist still waived the flag for Kevin.
If the most left-wing newspapers in the mainstream media still endorsed the other guy, and you’re the holdout – maybe it’s time to drop the pretence that you’re a balanced and non-partisan journal.
Hell, no one believes it anyway; show some respect for the punters and come clean.
Even the dictionaries are trolling Trump these days.