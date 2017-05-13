We’re all millionaires now

Bill Shorten wants to extend the 2 percent temporary tax on incomes above $180,000 because otherwise it is ‘a tax cut for millionaires’. Of course that is sophistry. It was a two year tax increase for those with a taxable income above $180,000.

Shorten’s logic would be the same as a bank, when finally one has paid off the mortgage, saying that repayments should continue because otherwise the mortgagee is having a mortgage cut.

But what of his claim that it is a ‘tax cut for millionaires’. Is a person on $180,000 per year a millionaire?

Well not in my book. The traditional definition of a millionaire is someone with a net income of more than $1 million per year.

According to the ATO (2014-15), there were 9,200 taxpayers who declared a taxable income of more than $1 million. By contrast there were 250,000 with a taxable income of $180,000 or more.

So if Shorten really wants to hit millionaires, shouldn’t he increase the top marginal tax rate for incomes above $1 million? Why hit those on much lower incomes who are not millionaires?

Now, what if we say that millionaires are those with gross assets of a $1 million or more – which seems to be bandied about as a common definition (see the reports of young people owning a couple of investment homes – no one seems to ask how much debt there is).

If that is the definition, then we’re all millionaires. Many full-rate pensioners are millionaires by that definition and should, according to Shorten, have a higher tax placed upon them. Indeed many full-rate age pensioners have net assets of more than $1 million.

Why should a young family with one partner earning $250,000 per year trying to break into the Sydney housing market get called a millionaire and pay even higher tax while a full-rate age pensioner living in his or her own home in Mosman get off scott free and not even contribute to the NDIS via the higher medicare levy? Is that equity Mr Shorten?

End this class warfare now. It is unseemly.