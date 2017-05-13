We’re all millionaires now

Bill Shorten wants to extend the 2 percent temporary tax on incomes above $180,000 because otherwise it is ‘a tax cut for millionaires’. Of course that is sophistry. It was a two year tax increase for those with a taxable income above $180,000.
Shorten’s logic would be the same as a bank, when finally one has paid off the mortgage, saying that repayments should continue because otherwise the mortgagee is having a mortgage cut.
But what of his claim that it is a ‘tax cut for millionaires’. Is a person on $180,000 per year a millionaire?
Well not in my book. The traditional definition of a millionaire is someone with a net income of more than $1 million per year.
According to the ATO (2014-15), there were 9,200 taxpayers who declared a taxable income of more than $1 million. By contrast there were 250,000 with a taxable income of $180,000 or more.
So if Shorten really wants to hit millionaires, shouldn’t he increase the top marginal tax rate for incomes above $1 million? Why hit those on much lower incomes who are not millionaires?
Now, what if we say that millionaires are those with gross assets of a $1 million or more – which seems to be bandied about as a common definition (see the reports of young people owning a couple of investment homes – no one seems to ask how much debt there is).
If that is the definition, then we’re all millionaires. Many full-rate pensioners are millionaires by that definition and should, according to Shorten, have a higher tax placed upon them. Indeed many full-rate age pensioners have net assets of more than $1 million.
Why should a young family with one partner earning $250,000 per year trying to break into the Sydney housing market get called a millionaire and pay even higher tax while a full-rate age pensioner living in his or her own home in Mosman get off scott free and not even contribute to the NDIS via the higher medicare levy? Is that equity Mr Shorten?
End this class warfare now. It is unseemly.
Leftism is a mental illness. It appeals to the lazy, the jealous, the envious and bums.
There is no need to do an analysis of Shortens statements. Its Shorten, they man is an imbecile.
Also: I totally called it about the “temporary” levi being made permanent. It just to easy “Why should the rich get a tax cut?!?!?!??! RREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE”
Suppose I write an IOU note to myself for $1 million.
That note is a gross asset of $1 million dollars. But the nett asset is zero.
Thus, there’s no point looking at an individual’s gross assets, only their nett assets, but since there’s some minimal assets that you need to simply survive you should look at only the nett asset that is potentially disposable (e.g. cash, or salable items like gold, silver, cars, etc).
Note that I would take the opposite approach when looking at government debt: the gross debt is the important figure. The reason is that most of government’s “assets” cannot be liquidated in any meaningful manner, and those that could do (e.g. the NBN) are on the books at an inflated value. Also, the gross debt is the thing that ultimately needs to be paid off.
According to Lucius:
Nope … the traditional definition of a millionaire is someone with net Assets of $1M or more.
I guess I am showing my age. But yes, just about everyone is a millionaire now.
Correct. Because we’re worried about debt servicing. Stuff this up enough and you blow up your credit market, currency and banking system and you suffer a total economic collapse.
Several currencies have collapsed or near enough to implode their parent economies after they thought they could print their way out of trouble. The Chinese, the Argentine peso, the US continental dollar, Zimbabwe’s cartoon currency and Weimar mark (started in WWI, really) to name a few.
Australia is such a wealthy country, lecture their abc multi-millionaire Stalinists.
We are so rich, we cannot afford to brush our teeth under a running tap, they lecture.
We are so rich we cannot afford to have permanent reliable electricity at the flick of a switch.
We are so wealthy we cannot afford to throw out rubbish without spending our lifes minuites fossicking through it.
We are so wealthy we are only one thought crime away from being driven to destitution by the on-the-spot removal of our social licence to have political rights.
Millionaire–this word doesn’t mean what you thing it means.
Speaking of everyone being a millionaire…try finding a 2 bedroom fibro shitbox at Pendle Hill or Toongabbie for under $800,000.
“Affordable!?…” “…no shame in owning a 2 bedroom fibro in the ‘burbs as your first home!” they said!
The Libs have no idea how to have played the politics on this. Too busy wanting to play nice to ALPBC, SJWs, LBXYZQT and the rest of the alphabetistas.
All Turnbull or Morrison had to do was remind everyone the reason the budget repair levy existed in the first place was to pay down the RGR reckless spending that the Short one was very much a part of. That would have put Short one on the back foot and having to admit the budget had been in need of repair from 2013/2014, hence the levy. But don’t just do it once, keep bring it back to the Short one was part of the root cause. And be prepared for the counter attacks that the budget wasn’t repaired and so on.
Basic politics; make it look like its your opponent’s fault whilst making yourself look good. I don’t have much time for Keating, but he would have absolutely slammed his opponent without raising a sweat, if he had been in the government’s position. And he would have been relentless.
good luck with that.
The term millionaire historically refers to net wealth.
According to several etymological sources, the first putative millionaire was John Jacob Astor by the time he was buying large tracts of Manhattan real estate- from about 1825.
The implication is that the wealth threshold for millionairdom is the present equivalent of $1 million US dollars in 1825.
Using nominal GDP per capita as the criterion, the present value threshold is USD $759 million (2015).
can’t do that – everyone would point out Morriswan’s equally reckless spending.
Too late now Nighthawk, the debt is their fault the same way the NBN and any other previous inherited shitshow is. Amazing that they can’t play politics but here we get a budget doing nothing but. They deserve it all
Shorten’s speech appears to have been mostly about shoring up his leadership position against an internal challenge from the ever-strengthening left faction of his party and the continuing external challenge from the Greens.
Class war politics has never been a vote-winner in Australia and I can’t see that changing in a hurry. Yes, there is a growing proportion of the population who take more out of the system than they put in, but the overwhelming majority of these are rusted-on voters for one side or the other (younger long-term welfare recipients being generally wedded to Labor, and aged pensioners being are far more likely to vote for the Coalition).
The swinging voters in the marginal seats tend to be working-age people with expectations of spending a lot of money on mortgages, schools, holidays, etc. They currently have the incomes required to meet those expectations, or they aim to have such incomes in the near future. In either case, they will be completely turned off by “soak the rich” taxation policies of the type articulated by Shorten, the Fairfax media, the Grattan so-called Institute, etc.
As I have posted before, the Turnbull Government often looks like a bumbling rabble, but they have been in a steadily strengthening position since Christmas. They appear to have neutralised the threat from Abbott, and they have taken a powerful grip on the political centre, pushing Labor to the left.
I thought the Budget was a pretty impressive effort in a political sense. The slug on the banks was garbage fiscal or economic policy, but it was clever politics, as was swapping the 2 per cent temporary deficit levy for an increase in the Medicare levy.
Hard though this might be for many Cat Files posters to accept, there appears to be some evidence to suggest that Turnbull might not be quite as silly as he sometimes looks.
Impossible.
It’s Shorten’s remaining point of difference.
Control of resources that enable ‘F. Scott Fitzgerald’ style ‘Great Gatsby’ millionaire lifestyles is todays lived Australian millionaire reality.
Millionaire [net on paper] pensioners, with their house maintainance costs unfundable and so cash-poor they have to go to bed at sunset or freeze are not millionaires.
Vegynsys quota-milking wymynsys that have high wage, high paid travel, inner, behind-the-bollard free entertainment public service jobs, and net debt from spending more than they earn to enjoy life and land a high spending millionaire partner–these people are what current day Australian wymynsys think of when the ‘millionaire’ word is uttered.
When both leading parties engage in it how can it be anything but
All pollies earn more than the magic number to be classed as a millionaire so they are going to have to cop it as well . How are their Perks taxed?
Perhaps they have a registered business employ themselves and business pays for all outgoings.
That means instead of 49% tax they only pay 35% . What they pay themselves is pocket money so under the amount for Medicare increase Shorten wants.
Yeah duncanm, I thought of that too. Again he just had to harp on the obstructionist Senate or find some other excuse. That’s the politics part. Minimise your own obvious shortcomings and make the other guy look worse that you.
Short one is completely full of his own bullshit and would be an even bigger disaster if he got into the Lodge. But he’s winning the politics because he has mastered the art of spreading the bullshit and getting the plebs to believe it smells sweet.
Turncoat and Morriswan are just piss weak at the politics.
It isn’t class welfare. It is outright government greed.
In Penrith right now:
Expect to pay at least 630k for a 3 br fibro, well presented but as part of a strata title. Between High Street and Panthers Stadium. About 400 sq m of land.
Expect to pay at least 795k for a 3 br brick home, freestanding, single title, in Penrith or in St Marys, Mamre Road. On less than 600 sq m of land. Corner blocks.
One with original fittings & appliances, both with original fences and roofing. Some renovations to the smaller place are already dated.
The only upside is that rent is cheap. The rental returns are under 2.5% gross yield.
A brand new 4 bedroom house in Jordan Springs or Cranebrook will cost you over 1 million dollars. The tax component of the purchase price here is likely to reach 45%, or the tax RATE on buying new will be over 80%.
There is nothing particularly special about these new houses. A similar home in Orange, NSW will cost you 400k. The tax component of buying this house is likely still going to be around 40% of the purchase price and will be a minimum of 30% of the purchase price. This represents a tax RATE of 42-66% on buying a dwelling new.
The tax is simply a poll tax by any other name. Given that government debt, spending and regulation are growing (and out of control) and they centralise government jobs in capital cities – we’re being controlled like livestock.
Penrith can hardly be called a hub of centralisation and the bustling city centre that attracts people to the Sydney CBD.
On the other hand, Manly freestanding homes start at 2.5 mn and Dee Why/Freshie start at 1.5 mn.
People might have been gifted these assets by government policy, but now the government sees that as a tax liability.
Seemingly just more ALP/Greens class warfare.
Those taxes paid on properties purchased brand new are after you save and pay off a mortgage, post income tax, post-GST, excise and tariffs and so on essentials like food and transport to work, and you are left over with a small amount of disposable income that ca be used to service the loan.
It is amazing we tolerate this outright highway robbery.
All Turnbull or Morrison had to do was remind everyone the reason the budget repair levy existed in the first place was to pay down the RGR reckless spending that the Short one was very much a part of
can’t do that – everyone would point out Morriswan’s equally reckless spending.
Now according to PVO in The Australian Today the Turdbull/Liberal Coalition are running on “Spite”
Slug the banks, and our economy will feel the pain
The Turnbull government’s new bank tax (they call it a levy but I won’t use their weasel words) is a disgraceful example of policymaking. And for a Liberal government to enact it represents a departure from the party’s philosophy.
Stop and consider how Liberals would have responded to a Labor government imposing a profits tax on the banks. Former Labor vice-president Tony Sheldon long called for such a tax, and whenever he did he was roundly condemned by Liberal MPs.
When Labor introduced a resource super-profits tax the Liberal Party claimed it would destroy the sector. The rhetoric was over the top and in the end the tax raised barely any revenue at all. But the reaction tells us exactly how Liberals would have responded to a Labor government announcing what it did on Tuesday.
John Howard thinks the tax on banks is bad policy and he’s dead right. It is the equivalent of 5 per cent of banks’ profits. Of course it will be passed on to consumers and shareholders. Scott Morrison has tried to bully the banks into not passing on the cost of the new tax, saying banks needed to “pony up” and “help fix the budget”.
What embarrassing rhetoric. If this government had shown something resembling a spine it would have instituted serious reforms rather than gouge bank profits, thereby improving the fiscal settings. How is it the banks’ duty to fix the budgetary mess our politicians have caused? Big banks pay $11 billion in tax each year. They indirectly pay many billions more through the taxes their hundreds of thousands of employees pay. And, unlike multinationals, Australian banks don’t shift profits offshore to lower their tax rates. Despite this, the new tax applies only to Australian banks. Larger overseas lenders are not slugged with the new tax, distorting the market, giving foreign lenders an advantage and encouraging offshore lending at the expense of local lenders that employ many more Australians.
It is hard to know where to start when criticising this policy decision. Perhaps the best place is how it happened, by examining the expenditure review committee process that endorsed the banking tax. Not all members of the committee were present when the tax was agreed to. There were internal disagreements even among those in attendance. Malcolm Turnbull wasn’t in the thick of it, as you might have expected, and the Treasurer drove the policy script, despite claims that he has been sidelined more generally.
The new bank tax is disgracefully selective policy, but it isn’t the only bad policy statement towards the banks in the budget. Increased regulation (whatever happened to cutting red tape?) and more controls over private sector decision-making within the banks was announced in the budget.
The compliance costs of doing business within Australia’s banking sector has hit a tipping point. Growth and productivity are being adversely affected by government decision-making. And it’s a Liberal, not Labor, government harming the sector.
For context, we need to dismiss the superficial arguments that banks are highly profitable. Their size distorts simplistic views about this. The big banks have a market cap of about $400bn, on which they have annual earnings of about $30bn. These are big numbers, but not in percentage terms. For example, a company with a market cap of $400 million (not billion) earning a profit of $30m (rather than billion) wouldn’t be seen as highly profitable; far from it. I can think of distressed media organisations that record similar profitability, which is why the government is helping them out by cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in licensing fees.
The chairman of the government’s Financial System Inquiry, David Murray, said “it is not easy to find a thread of logic” in the decision to slug the banks. While the Coalition may have thought the bank tax would be popular, hundreds of thousands of Australians will lose out courtesy of the tax. Shareholders of the big banks include large numbers of superannuation account holders. Share prices have taken a hit. The many customers with mortgages may well see their rates tweak slightly higher off the back of the budget.
Any market liberal will tell you that markets react to government decisions. How can Morrison claim banks won’t or shouldn’t pass on the cost of the new tax? The Prime Minister has admitted such flow-on effects will happen and backbenchers have used interviews all week to make the same point. It’s a statement of fact.
We need to call out what has happened in the lead-up to the bank tax because spite and politicking are the real reasons behind this policy, not prudent decision-making. Morrison was outraged that a former Labor premier (Anna Bligh) was selected to head up the Australian Bankers Association. One of Morrison’s staff members had been in the running for the role. Liberals were annoyed that three of the big four chief executives signed a letter calling on the government to support marriage equality. So much for free speech advocacy. And Resources Minister Matt Canavan laid into Westpac over its decision to shun investments in new coalmines.
This archaic, decrepit government — out of touch with diversity and environmental modernity — doesn’t like big organisations spouting what they know about the value of such principles to succeed. So it has bitten back with a backward-looking tax that will harm the economy. It doesn’t even expire when the budget is back in surplus, even though Morrison called on the banks to help get the budget back into surplus as his reason for instituting such a tax.
PVO puts a Disclaimer at the bottom
Disclaimer: Peter van Onselen’s wife, Ainslie, is the head of RAMs home loans — not that that stopped him from advocating a royal commission against the banks in a recent column.
XXXXXXXXX was one of the richest men in Australia for his time.
Wealthy enough to physically maul and haul around prime ministers like a dog with a chew toy.
Wealthy enough to be able to savour the exquisite tast of the physical fear of his enemies.
Wealthy enough to be able to instruct his lackeys to have the social licence to have political rights removed from those that disrespected him.
Wealthy enough to have massive cheques written at his instruction for things that interested him.
[He not dead yet, so why mention him by name on sinc’s blog.This caution is the sign of true wealth.]
The man i am thinking of was wealthy enough to buy his idiot son, not just a seat in the federal parliment, but a position as a minister, just from his currency as a power in the union movement.
The interesting thing here is that the majority of Labor Pollies are millionaires.
Now ain’t that a smack in the gob for the Working Class?
When will the Barry battlers wake up to the fact that super funds have bank shares and I bet if the funds are Union managed they will have invested in renewables also. Not what I would want for my super funds .
However most would not see themselves as a bank owner ,Shorten paints the picture of banks being owned by terrible cigar smoking toffs a dthats what they believe.
About time banks ran a few ads.
You average Labor politician wouldn’t recognise a member of the working class if they fell over one in the street.
“I joined the Labor Party when it contained the cream of the working class. It now contains the dregs of the middle class, who persist in using the Party as an intellectual spittoon.” Kim Beazley Senior.
The term millionaire historically refers to net wealth.
According to several etymological sources, the first putative millionaire was John Jacob Astor by the time he was buying large tracts of Manhattan real estate- from about 1825.
Just on that note – you’ve scratched the pedant’s itch.
The term “millionaire” was first used by the French to describe those who had been made wealthy – for the moment – by John Law’s reforms of French banking in the early 18th Century.
An important episode in the history of economics, by the way, about how prices that are far in excess of expected returns lead to bubbles that can crash an entire national economy.
I know this ongoing to come off as sexist so I apologise for the generalisation up front. We have a mental health and suicide crisis for middle aged men in this country today. I can’t help but wonder what part our government plays in that tragic situation where men who have worked hard, studied, taken risks and tried to do the right thing for their families end up working from Monday to mid morning on Thursday just to cover the various taxes, levys, rates etc that are leached off them to support ‘government spending’. I know I struggle with the burden and it wears you down.
Nathan.
Red pill knowledge.
Paul Elam does it in a more high-brow way.
Women don’t need husbands, they’ve married the state.
Wonderful to see that Abbott and Hockey’s “temporary” tax on da rich is likely to be anything but.
Imbeciles.
I went to the plant nursery a couple of days ago.
The owner bloke said it was disgraceful that “The Liberal Party had lowered tax rates on millionaires.”
My attempts to inform him that it was a temporary tax to fix the budget that had run its course, went over his head.