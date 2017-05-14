Now I have heard it all – Part 2

As was re-shown on Insiders this morning, Opposition Leader, The Hon. Bill Shorten in his budget reply said, in respect of the budget:
…. It does not keep faith with traditional coalition values. It’s a budget of big government. Higher tax and more debt.
Explanatory video below, but you know there is a problem when the leader of the Parliamentary Labor party calls a Coalition government a big government party.
Breathtaking.
Yep, this has been a big problem for the Labor Party in Australia ever since John Howard as on his watch the Coalition moved further left on every issue and then some!
Not only is the Coalition responsible for some of the most far left legislation in line with traditional secular leftie ideas around environmentalism and forced disarmament but they are also responsible for good ol’ fashion traditional/religious, leftie ideas around who can marry who.
So you vote Coalition for big government regulation of every aspect of your lives, even the bits that it wouldn’t even occur to regulate to the totalitarians in the Labor and Green movement.
Hard days for the Labor movement when their side of the political spectrum has been so completely overrun by Conservatives.