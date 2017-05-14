Now I have heard it all

On Insiders this morning, when discussing the bank “levy” (aka the Banking Sector Rent Tax), the Treasurer, the Hon. Scott Morrison described the levy as:

a pro-productivity measure.

That is, the Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Australia has just said a tax increase is a means to increase productivity. By logical extension, the Commonwealth Government collecting 100% of all Australian income and wealth will make Australia the most productive nation on this planet.

It’s done. It’s over. These people have no clue and are unworthy of high office. See explanatory video below. The fellow in the leather jacket is the Treasurer and the fellow in the red hair driving the boat is the Prime Minister.