David Leyonhjelm – An Apology to Taxpayers

Posted on 8:55 pm, May 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

7 Responses to David Leyonhjelm – An Apology to Taxpayers

  1. JC
    #2380699, posted on May 15, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    The best speech I’ve heard in a long long time.
    Wonderful

  2. Chase
    #2380733, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Thank you David.

    I will be voting for you again in the next election.

  3. struth
    #2380765, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Yes, great speech although I still don’t trust him on immigration etc.

    Having said that, I don’t trust any of the others either.
    I’d vote LDP before I voted Lib/lab.

    I would suggest , and this is constructive criticism D.L, to tie a half a house brick to your nuts.
    It will lower your voice and animate the next speech with the desired level of aggression .
    Decency and calm integrity need only be 80% of your act.

  4. .
    #2380810, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Was it Cory with the “hear hear” early on?

    struth

    He’s actually really pissed off – and rightly bloody so!

    Good stuff.

    More good stuff.

    Article Budget 2017: Start from scratch – David Leyonhjelm’s alternative budget

  5. chrisl
    #2380830, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Taxation IS Theft
    What else would you call it?

  7. The BigBlueCat
    #2380947, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    ” … we say sorry” … you buggers might say “sorry”, but you will never mean it!! While I applaud the sentiment expressed by Davo, there won’t be any action for as long as the two-party system headed by the LNP and the ALP exists. For too long, successive governments have been too happy spending other people’s money, and looking for ways to hoover more. The LNP is now as bad as the ALP – and if anyone is going to trash our future, it had better be the socialists so we won’t consider them politically for a very long time.

    While it’s appropriate to look at higher education for increased contributions from those who benefit from such education, why should governments continue to look at the “1%” to fund the rest of the country? Just because they can? Wasn’t there a fable about a goose and a golden egg???

    What we need is a major split in the political parties. With union membership at all time lows, the ALP has lost all relevance. And with the LNP lurching to the left, they are losing their minds! We need major political reform in Australia and we need it now – we can’t go on like this.

