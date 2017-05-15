Monday Forum: May 15, 2017

    #2380314, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Fairfax saved???

    Fairfax Media receives revised $2.7bn offer for whole business
    Company considers fresh bid from TPG Capital consortium, which had offered to buy only the SMH, Age, Financial Review and Domain

    The announcement came after reports Fairfax Media would reject an unsolicited offer from the TPG consortium to buy Domain and the metropolitan newspapers for $2.5bn. Last week the media company told the ASX the US-based firm was offering 95 cents a share for the assets.

    But the offer, under which Fairfax shareholders would retain ownership of the smaller mastheads in the Australian Community Media division as well as New Zealand Publishing, Macquarie Media’s 2GB and the streaming service Stan, its co-venture with Nine, has been rejected.

    According to the Australian Financial Review, the revised bid is $1.20 per share but Fairfax shareholders are looking for up to $1.40 a share.

    This claim of superiority is projection and frankly I don’t know where it comes from.

    Why would anyone believe in a religion which is inferior to another?
    If you are going to believe in a religion, it must be the superior one, otherwise you have no claim to righteousness.
    Every religion follows this pattern. especially Church of Dawkins.

  10. Roger
    #2380320, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Why would anyone believe in a religion which is inferior to another?
    If you are going to believe in a religion, it must be the superior one, otherwise you have no claim to righteousness.

    Yes, but it’s boorish to rub it in all the time, wouldn’t you say?

  11. stackja
    #2380321, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:17 am

    MT is still talking!

  12. Tim Neilson
    #2380322, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:18 am

    thefrolickingmole
    #2380314, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Do you reckon TPG might kill the Age and the SMH, and keep the solvent bits? I wouldn’t mind Fairfax being “saved” in that way.

  14. thefrolickingmole
    #2380329, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Tim Neilson

    Id imagine hiving off the profitable parts while leaving the print/loss making parts to disappear would be the plan.

    Mind you theres a few diehards determined to crash the whole thing.

    NuvoPravda 41m ago

    3
    4
    I am a Fairfax shareholder and my shares are not for sale, they weren’t for Gina Rinehart and they won’t be for a bunch of Texan carpetbaggers.

  17. Roger
    #2380332, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Do you reckon TPG might kill the Age and the SMH, and keep the solvent bits? I wouldn’t mind Fairfax being “saved” in that way.

    I strongly suspect it will be so. I doubt they’re in the business of propping up loss making newspapers just for the sake of their employees.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2380333, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Yes, but it’s boorish to rub it in all the time, wouldn’t you say?

    Well at least you don’t call yourself The Chosen People.
    😁

  19. Bruce in WA
    #2380334, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:25 am

    That’s not a tomato slicer; this is my tomato slicer!

  20. stackja
    #2380335, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:27 am

    God does the choosing. People can accept or reject.

  21. Adam
    #2380337, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Do you reckon TPG might kill the Age and the SMH, and keep the solvent bits? I wouldn’t mind Fairfax being “saved” in that way.

    It would be glorious.

  22. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2380338, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Fairfax Media receives revised $2.7bn offer for whole business
    Company considers fresh bid from TPG Capital consortium, which had offered to buy only the SMH, Age, Financial Review and Domain

    Methinks in the near future the only articles Fairfax will carry are home styling tips and auction results. Possibly there will be a link on the websites to the AFL scores.

  23. thefrolickingmole
    #2380339, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Ignorant as i am of the Fairfax group, is there 2.7 billion in value there to be spun off/real estate etc??

  24. struth
    #2380340, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Our latest polls will have Malcom believing he needs to go harder to the left.

    For Australia, I would say it is now too late.

    When we consider all the socialism and especially the social control in Australia, we see it can’t come back.
    Our police are politicised and our society’s fabric through multiculturalism is wrecked.
    From Drug use to house prices we are a classic example of the sickness of socialism as it takes hold.

    I always wondered why people would say that we may as well vote labor and bring the whole thing crashing down so we could start again.

    Just like Venezuela is doing?

    There will be blood in the streets and starvation, injustice on a grand scale, millions of lives ruined (or taken) before , if ever , they rebuild.

    Socialist local governments are already confiscating private property to house mussies in Germany, and it will not be long now for us, as they have already started interfering with vacant investment homes.
    With our weapons gone, and our private property rights virtually gone now, the last generations of voters that weren’t brainwashed in our education system die off, and a liberal party funds Gonski FFS, I find that that name could not be more appropriate for the whole train wreck.
    Australia is gonski, comrade.

  25. lotocoti
    #2380341, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:44 am

    That’s not a tomato slicer; this is my tomato slicer!

    It looks a lot like acid etching and not the work of a togishi.

  26. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2380342, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Ignorant as i am of the Fairfax group, is there 2.7 billion in value there to be spun off/real estate etc??

    Yep.

    REA – realestate.com has a market cap of $8.5bn.

    Domain is smaller but does have greater penetration in higher socio-economic areas.

  27. Motelier
    #2380345, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:50 am

    YOUR ORDER NUMBER: XXXXXXXX

    Order Date: 02/05/2017

    Plan: $60 Plan (Apr 17)

    NOTE: All times in AEST
    OPTUS WIFI MODEM
    DELIVERED

    03/05/2017
    11:02 AMYour Optus WiFi Modem is ready to be dispatched.

    05/05/2017
    03:05 PMYour Optus modem has been dispatched.
    You should receive it around 5 days before your NBN install day, keep your eye out.

    08/05/2017
    03:03 PMYour Optus WiFi Modem was successfully delivered.
    NBN APPOINTMENT
    SCHEDULED

    Your NBN Co. installation appointment is on 10 May 2017 between 08:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

    SERVICE ACTIVATION
    PENDING

    This is where you’ll be able to track the activation of your services.

    That is a screen copy about 40 minutes ago.

    What am I doing wrong here?

    I have been hold for 20 minutes after a call back request.

    Who to blame? Optus, NBN Co, KRUDD/Conroy, Lord Kardashian.

  28. johanna
    #2380347, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Good morning to those who have to get out of bed untimely and gone to work this Monday morning.

    I did it for decades, and not being a morning person, it was always a struggle. But, it paid off. Here I am, listening to Lou Reed before lunch and just about to do some planting in the garden. Cactus, in this case, scavenged from an abandoned house. The objectives are to: fill up a dead spot and also to deter the local pussycat which uses it as a toilet.

    I know that this is not the traditional day for talking about plants, but here we go.

    Firstly, thanks to Cats who gave advice about striking the sasanqua “swirling skirt” that I mentioned. I’ve got a few options on the go, and will let you the outcome.

    Secondly, I am happy to report that my little hacienda in Queanbeyan is da bomb for growing ferns. I bought a couple of tubes last Spring and they are now rampaging. What’s more, the Antarctica tree fern I bought had lots of fern spores (so far unidentified) lurking in the soil, and they are now coming up all around the base.

    Thirdly, I got a couple of orchids as housewarming presents last September. Usually, they are one-offs, but thanks to careful nurturing, the cymbidium has at least two new flower spikes happening. The other one, a phaleopsis or whatever, is sulking, but in fairness it didn’t get much attention.

    Still sorting through my papers, and found an old university exam paper where I got marked down because I hadn’t mentioned the “prestige” associated with joining the SES. Got a D instead of a HD. Ya get that. 🙂

  29. Snoopy
    #2380348, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:53 am

    It would be a magnificent gesture for TPG to gift the CT, Age and SMH to the staff. Without the associated real estate of course.

  30. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2380349, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Fairfax ,I cant see a bunch of asset raiders from Texas subsidising a bunch of privelged global communists to destroy capitalism and Texas “civilisation” .you know ,borbeekew ,remember the alamo,and longhorns on the bonnet of the caddilac ,and a horn that plays dixie .it will be good night comrades ,they should check the wanted ads in the pyonyang times ,might be some $120 00 a year jobs for them ,or perhaps brush up on the Spanish,for Havana or Caracas . Couldnt happen to a more deserving bunch of wankers . ( of all thirty four genders ) .

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2380351, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Who to blame? Optus, NBN Co, KRUDD/Conroy, Lord Kardashian.

    This is what happens when you desert an exceptional customer service model oriented company with a proven track record like Telstra.
    😁

  32. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2380352, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Hehe…a certain provider of individual tutoring of school kids seems not to have gotten the memo that Gonski 2.0 is the best thing since the invention of zero.

    They were advertising in the middle of Seven late morning news just now. ‘Is your child falling behind?’ And etc.

    I love advertising, it’s such a window into the real world…not Mal’s world of dancing fluffy unicorns.

  33. Motelier
    #2380353, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:59 am

    AND NOW THE EXCUSE IS:

    Due to the bad weather last Wednesday (a light drizzle of rain), the technician could not access the exchange to activate the new service. It has now been rescheduled to Wed the 17th.

    I really hope the sun is shining that day. 😠

  34. Adam
    #2380355, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Our latest polls will have Malcom believing he needs to go harder to the left.

    For Australia, I would say it is now too late.

    Struth,

    Courtesy of the fine people here at the Cat where I got the link to the NYT article, as well as some of the discussions going back and forth, I managed to clarify my thoughts on this.

    It is a strategic decision by his Turnbullness and his ilk. All planned and executed over the last 20 years.

  35. Motelier
    #2380358, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    All of my rentals are tennanted so nothing to worry about.

    What about motels, hotels, units, caravan parks and backpackers?

    Looks like someone is trying to flush Germany around the “S” bend. What a complete trampling of property rights.

  36. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2380359, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Joss Whedon‏Verified account
    @joss

    Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become

    The left are coping well with everything.

  37. thefrolickingmole
    #2380360, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    IT

    Its always comforting to know the same deep rooted hate/sense of worthlessness that drives the insane left also means they can never be happy.

    It is our duty to constantly remind them of just how deplorable their fellow countrymen are so they can truely enjoy their 24/7 immiseration.

  38. Tim Neilson
    #2380363, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become

    Maybe he’s just read ScoMo’s Budget.

    I mean the guy has a point, just not in the way he no doubt thinks he does. (And he ain’t seen nothin’ yet.)

    The budget didn’t even rate a dead cat bounce. It seems Joe Public is rather less enthusiastic about Kevin Turbull and Wayne Morrison’s offering than the ABC and Fairfax. What went wrong? For a media-labelled populist budget it just ain’t that all that popular.

    Turnbull must be rummaging through the files as we speak. I’m expecting a Ruddesque re-run of the Ken Henry special – $900 cheques for all, including the dead and all those people who’ve been living in the Middle East, Greece and Italy drawing Aussie disability pensions for the past three decades. That should give the polls a bit of ginger, at least for a week anyway. It could be followed up by Turnbull nationalising pubs and bars and putting on free beer, as a sort of double-pronged stimulus.

  40. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2380365, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become.

    Whiny little fat ginga b$tch that he is.
    Dropped by Marvel, goes running to DC.
    Just imagine how SJW his Batgirl movie is going to be……

  41. johanna
    #2380366, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    In descending order:

    Maocolm’s shoe-shiner

    Truckstop whore (close call, though)

    Telstra call centre employee.

    I feel sorry for them. In my last encounter, I simply said that giving me a job number was not acceptable, and managed to get the problem fixed on the spot.

    There is an interesting article on call centre rage and related topics by Theodore Dalrymple here.

  42. dweezy2176
    #2380367, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    NBN activation according to the company (New Republic) my internet was activated on the 8th May, umpteen calls & several hours of being on hold later still no internet or sign it is any closer to reality! My original internet connection, actually, died on the 4 May once the company started fiddling….. enquiries consist of repeating the same standard questions and several lengthy holds before we’ll let you know.
    Thank God I live next door to the local library and can bring my laptop in here and plug it in all for free.. might be better off forgetting the whole thing and using the library full-time!
    NBN another wonderful Gummint achievement…………duuuuuuuuuh!

  43. srr
    #2380368, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Notafan
    #2380235, posted on May 15, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Whatever Gillard didn’t do she did reveal that there are too many Australians who will join a lynch mob in a heartbeat, once the right scapegoat has been created.

  44. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2380369, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Motelier – Wait until your phone and current internet goes dead before turning on the Optus NBN modem.

    That was what the Optus shop-geek told me firmly…yep as expected the NBN technician didn’t do it on the day “booked”. Governments have their own understanding of what bookings are. But once the dial tone and ADSL had gone the Optus modem did its stuff perfectly.

    Apparently that is not the case if you try to connect before the landline has been disconnected.

  45. C.L.
    #2380370, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Once again the Liberals’ brilliant tactic of placating the left has worked out well.

    Meanwhile …
    Mark Kenny says the latest catastrophic poll shows Turnbull is on a winner because Abbott:

    Budget gives Malcolm Turnbull something to build on.

  46. Tim Neilson
    #2380371, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become
    Sorry for my ignorance. Didn’t realise he was a Seppo.

  47. Top Ender
    #2380372, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Interesting letter in the Oz:

    Pie-throwing just a tactic in an asymmetric conflict over same-sex marriage

    Is Caroline Overington kidding? The only violence in the pie episode was on her keyboard (“Pie attack on Joyce turns the tables in same-sex marriage debate”, 13/5).

    A pie in the face is a time-honoured tradition for bringing the high and mighty down a peg. Alan Joyce is able to use the resources of the national airline to promote his cause. In an asymmetric contest, the pieman resorted to asymmetric methods. Will Joyce really bring the full power of the law to bear on him?

    It would only highlight which side holds the whip hand.

    Frank Szanto, Newtown, NSW

    I reckon if this does proceed to court it will ultimately backfire on Joyce, even if he wins.

    Consider:

    – if he wins he looks tyrannical and also as the bloke above says, it will be leveraged by any defence to show big powerful CEO uses company to pursue personal agenda.
    – if he loses he looks like a goose for bringing the action.

    It’s not good to have people going around pie-ing people they don’t agree with, but in this case might be best to drop it.

  48. C.L.
    #2380376, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Well, I have to say it again …
    I was one of the first on board with Telstra when the internet came along.
    There is nothing its call centre folks haven’t fixed, serviced or solved – and promptly – in all those years.
    (Touch Turnbull’s head).

  49. lotocoti
    #2380377, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become

    That’d be sixteen years with democrat presidents and eight years, one hundred and a bit days with a republican at the helm.

  50. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2380378, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Yay! Victoria is out-SAing the South Australians:

    Data dashboard
    15/05/2017 12:35
    SA: $124.99/MWh
    VIC: $127.35/MWh

    I’ve been keeping this page up in the backgound . Every time I look Tasmania is selling power across Bass Strait.

  51. Pyrmonter
    #2380379, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    So,Dr Kates, the Trumpkins and Katterlaxians: the Establishment is over, is it?

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/14/world/europe/german-elections-angela-merkel-martin-schulz.html?_r=0

    To put this in context, the GOP has occupied the Governor’s Mansion in California and New York more frequently in the past 50 years than the CDU have lead the polls in NRW. There is now every chance NRW will get a CDU/FDP coalition government.

  53. srr
    #2380383, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 3h3 hours ago

    Men need to raise their standards. I don’t care how long it’s been since you’ve had action, stop validating people like this.
    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/863901842203455490
    ..
    Wish we could turn back time,
    To the good old days.
    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/863884939099504644

  54. Baldrick
    #2380385, posted on May 15, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    54th Battalion A.I.F

    Hall, Arthur Charles (1896–1978)
    On 1 September 1918, while the 54th Battalion was engaged in an attack on Péronne, a machine-gun post was checking the advance. Single-handed, Hall ‘rushed the position, shot four of the occupants and captured nine others and two machine-guns. Then crossing the objective with a small party, he afforded excellent covering support for the remainder of the company’. He was continually in advance of the main party, located many points of resistance and personally led parties to attack them. Next day, while his unit mopped up at Péronne, Hall rescued a wounded mate under shell-fire. For his actions on 1 and 2 September he was awarded the Victoria Cross.

