Monday Forum: May 15, 2017
Fairfax saved???
Fairfax Media receives revised $2.7bn offer for whole business
Company considers fresh bid from TPG Capital consortium, which had offered to buy only the SMH, Age, Financial Review and Domain
The announcement came after reports Fairfax Media would reject an unsolicited offer from the TPG consortium to buy Domain and the metropolitan newspapers for $2.5bn. Last week the media company told the ASX the US-based firm was offering 95 cents a share for the assets.
But the offer, under which Fairfax shareholders would retain ownership of the smaller mastheads in the Australian Community Media division as well as New Zealand Publishing, Macquarie Media’s 2GB and the streaming service Stan, its co-venture with Nine, has been rejected.
According to the Australian Financial Review, the revised bid is $1.20 per share but Fairfax shareholders are looking for up to $1.40 a share.
This claim of superiority is projection and frankly I don’t know where it comes from.
Why would anyone believe in a religion which is inferior to another?
If you are going to believe in a religion, it must be the superior one, otherwise you have no claim to righteousness.
Every religion follows this pattern. especially Church of Dawkins.
MT is still talking!
thefrolickingmole
#2380314, posted on May 15, 2017 at 11:10 am
Do you reckon TPG might kill the Age and the SMH, and keep the solvent bits? I wouldn’t mind Fairfax being “saved” in that way.
Drinks carrier
Tim Neilson
Id imagine hiving off the profitable parts while leaving the print/loss making parts to disappear would be the plan.
Mind you theres a few diehards determined to crash the whole thing.
NuvoPravda 41m ago
There is no God but God
Do you reckon TPG might kill the Age and the SMH, and keep the solvent bits? I wouldn’t mind Fairfax being “saved” in that way.
I strongly suspect it will be so. I doubt they’re in the business of propping up loss making newspapers just for the sake of their employees.
Yes, but it’s boorish to rub it in all the time, wouldn’t you say?
Well at least you don’t call yourself The Chosen People.
😁
That’s not a tomato slicer; this is my tomato slicer!
God does the choosing. People can accept or reject.
Do you reckon TPG might kill the Age and the SMH, and keep the solvent bits? I wouldn’t mind Fairfax being “saved” in that way.
It would be glorious.
Methinks in the near future the only articles Fairfax will carry are home styling tips and auction results. Possibly there will be a link on the websites to the AFL scores.
Ignorant as i am of the Fairfax group, is there 2.7 billion in value there to be spun off/real estate etc??
Our latest polls will have Malcom believing he needs to go harder to the left.
For Australia, I would say it is now too late.
When we consider all the socialism and especially the social control in Australia, we see it can’t come back.
Our police are politicised and our society’s fabric through multiculturalism is wrecked.
From Drug use to house prices we are a classic example of the sickness of socialism as it takes hold.
I always wondered why people would say that we may as well vote labor and bring the whole thing crashing down so we could start again.
Just like Venezuela is doing?
There will be blood in the streets and starvation, injustice on a grand scale, millions of lives ruined (or taken) before , if ever , they rebuild.
Socialist local governments are already confiscating private property to house mussies in Germany, and it will not be long now for us, as they have already started interfering with vacant investment homes.
With our weapons gone, and our private property rights virtually gone now, the last generations of voters that weren’t brainwashed in our education system die off, and a liberal party funds Gonski FFS, I find that that name could not be more appropriate for the whole train wreck.
Australia is gonski, comrade.
It looks a lot like acid etching and not the work of a togishi.
Yep.
REA – realestate.com has a market cap of $8.5bn.
Domain is smaller but does have greater penetration in higher socio-economic areas.
That is a screen copy about 40 minutes ago.
What am I doing wrong here?
I have been hold for 20 minutes after a call back request.
Who to blame? Optus, NBN Co, KRUDD/Conroy, Lord Kardashian.
Good morning to those who have to get out of bed untimely and gone to work this Monday morning.
I did it for decades, and not being a morning person, it was always a struggle. But, it paid off. Here I am, listening to Lou Reed before lunch and just about to do some planting in the garden. Cactus, in this case, scavenged from an abandoned house. The objectives are to: fill up a dead spot and also to deter the local pussycat which uses it as a toilet.
I know that this is not the traditional day for talking about plants, but here we go.
Firstly, thanks to Cats who gave advice about striking the sasanqua “swirling skirt” that I mentioned. I’ve got a few options on the go, and will let you the outcome.
Secondly, I am happy to report that my little hacienda in Queanbeyan is da bomb for growing ferns. I bought a couple of tubes last Spring and they are now rampaging. What’s more, the Antarctica tree fern I bought had lots of fern spores (so far unidentified) lurking in the soil, and they are now coming up all around the base.
Thirdly, I got a couple of orchids as housewarming presents last September. Usually, they are one-offs, but thanks to careful nurturing, the cymbidium has at least two new flower spikes happening. The other one, a phaleopsis or whatever, is sulking, but in fairness it didn’t get much attention.
Still sorting through my papers, and found an old university exam paper where I got marked down because I hadn’t mentioned the “prestige” associated with joining the SES. Got a D instead of a HD. Ya get that. 🙂
It would be a magnificent gesture for TPG to gift the CT, Age and SMH to the staff. Without the associated real estate of course.
Fairfax ,I cant see a bunch of asset raiders from Texas subsidising a bunch of privelged global communists to destroy capitalism and Texas “civilisation” .you know ,borbeekew ,remember the alamo,and longhorns on the bonnet of the caddilac ,and a horn that plays dixie .it will be good night comrades ,they should check the wanted ads in the pyonyang times ,might be some $120 00 a year jobs for them ,or perhaps brush up on the Spanish,for Havana or Caracas . Couldnt happen to a more deserving bunch of wankers . ( of all thirty four genders ) .
Who to blame? Optus, NBN Co, KRUDD/Conroy, Lord Kardashian.
This is what happens when you desert an exceptional customer service model oriented company with a proven track record like Telstra.
😁
Hehe…a certain provider of individual tutoring of school kids seems not to have gotten the memo that Gonski 2.0 is the best thing since the invention of zero.
They were advertising in the middle of Seven late morning news just now. ‘Is your child falling behind?’ And etc.
I love advertising, it’s such a window into the real world…not Mal’s world of dancing fluffy unicorns.
AND NOW THE EXCUSE IS:
Due to the bad weather last Wednesday (a light drizzle of rain), the technician could not access the exchange to activate the new service. It has now been rescheduled to Wed the 17th.
I really hope the sun is shining that day. 😠
Our latest polls will have Malcom believing he needs to go harder to the left.
For Australia, I would say it is now too late.
Struth,
Courtesy of the fine people here at the Cat where I got the link to the NYT article, as well as some of the discussions going back and forth, I managed to clarify my thoughts on this.
It is a strategic decision by his Turnbullness and his ilk. All planned and executed over the last 20 years.
All of my rentals are tennanted so nothing to worry about.
What about motels, hotels, units, caravan parks and backpackers?
Looks like someone is trying to flush Germany around the “S” bend. What a complete trampling of property rights.
The left are coping well with everything.
IT
Its always comforting to know the same deep rooted hate/sense of worthlessness that drives the insane left also means they can never be happy.
It is our duty to constantly remind them of just how deplorable their fellow countrymen are so they can truely enjoy their 24/7 immiseration.
Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become
Maybe he’s just read ScoMo’s Budget.
I mean the guy has a point, just not in the way he no doubt thinks he does. (And he ain’t seen nothin’ yet.)
Top L!
The budget didn’t even rate a dead cat bounce. It seems Joe Public is rather less enthusiastic about Kevin Turbull and Wayne Morrison’s offering than the ABC and Fairfax. What went wrong? For a media-labelled populist budget it just ain’t that all that popular.
Turnbull must be rummaging through the files as we speak. I’m expecting a Ruddesque re-run of the Ken Henry special – $900 cheques for all, including the dead and all those people who’ve been living in the Middle East, Greece and Italy drawing Aussie disability pensions for the past three decades. That should give the polls a bit of ginger, at least for a week anyway. It could be followed up by Turnbull nationalising pubs and bars and putting on free beer, as a sort of double-pronged stimulus.
Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become.
Whiny little fat ginga b$tch that he is.
Dropped by Marvel, goes running to DC.
Just imagine how SJW his Batgirl movie is going to be……
In descending order:
Maocolm’s shoe-shiner
Truckstop whore (close call, though)
Telstra call centre employee.
I feel sorry for them. In my last encounter, I simply said that giving me a job number was not acceptable, and managed to get the problem fixed on the spot.
There is an interesting article on call centre rage and related topics by Theodore Dalrymple here.
NBN activation according to the company (New Republic) my internet was activated on the 8th May, umpteen calls & several hours of being on hold later still no internet or sign it is any closer to reality! My original internet connection, actually, died on the 4 May once the company started fiddling….. enquiries consist of repeating the same standard questions and several lengthy holds before we’ll let you know.
Thank God I live next door to the local library and can bring my laptop in here and plug it in all for free.. might be better off forgetting the whole thing and using the library full-time!
NBN another wonderful Gummint achievement…………duuuuuuuuuh!
Motelier – Wait until your phone and current internet goes dead before turning on the Optus NBN modem.
That was what the Optus shop-geek told me firmly…yep as expected the NBN technician didn’t do it on the day “booked”. Governments have their own understanding of what bookings are. But once the dial tone and ADSL had gone the Optus modem did its stuff perfectly.
Apparently that is not the case if you try to connect before the landline has been disconnected.
Once again the Liberals’ brilliant tactic of placating the left has worked out well.
Meanwhile …
Mark Kenny says the latest catastrophic poll shows Turnbull is on a winner because Abbott:
Budget gives Malcolm Turnbull something to build on.
Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become
Sorry for my ignorance. Didn’t realise he was a Seppo.
Interesting letter in the Oz:
Pie-throwing just a tactic in an asymmetric conflict over same-sex marriage
Is Caroline Overington kidding? The only violence in the pie episode was on her keyboard (“Pie attack on Joyce turns the tables in same-sex marriage debate”, 13/5).
A pie in the face is a time-honoured tradition for bringing the high and mighty down a peg. Alan Joyce is able to use the resources of the national airline to promote his cause. In an asymmetric contest, the pieman resorted to asymmetric methods. Will Joyce really bring the full power of the law to bear on him?
It would only highlight which side holds the whip hand.
Frank Szanto, Newtown, NSW
I reckon if this does proceed to court it will ultimately backfire on Joyce, even if he wins.
Consider:
– if he wins he looks tyrannical and also as the bloke above says, it will be leveraged by any defence to show big powerful CEO uses company to pursue personal agenda.
– if he loses he looks like a goose for bringing the action.
It’s not good to have people going around pie-ing people they don’t agree with, but in this case might be best to drop it.
Well, I have to say it again …
I was one of the first on board with Telstra when the internet came along.
There is nothing its call centre folks haven’t fixed, serviced or solved – and promptly – in all those years.
(Touch Turnbull’s head).
That’d be sixteen years with democrat presidents and eight years, one hundred and a bit days with a republican at the helm.
Yay! Victoria is out-SAing the South Australians:
I’ve been keeping this page up in the backgound . Every time I look Tasmania is selling power across Bass Strait.
So,Dr Kates, the Trumpkins and Katterlaxians: the Establishment is over, is it?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/14/world/europe/german-elections-angela-merkel-martin-schulz.html?_r=0
To put this in context, the GOP has occupied the Governor’s Mansion in California and New York more frequently in the past 50 years than the CDU have lead the polls in NRW. There is now every chance NRW will get a CDU/FDP coalition government.
fiddy too!
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 3h3 hours ago
Men need to raise their standards. I don’t care how long it’s been since you’ve had action, stop validating people like this.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/863901842203455490
..
Wish we could turn back time,
To the good old days.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/863884939099504644
54th Battalion A.I.F