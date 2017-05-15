Q&A Forum: May 15, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. stackja
    #2380704, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Simon Birmingham, Minister for Education; Chris Bowen, Shadow Treasurer; Larissa Waters, Queensland Greens Senator; Innes Willox, CEO, Australian Industry Group; and Miranda Stewart, Director, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute ANU.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380708, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19

  3. Baldrick
    #2380709, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Conservative free zone.

  4. Cold-Hands
    #2380712, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    47 please, Carpe.

  5. Baldrick
    #2380713, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San, 21 please

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380716, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:07 pm

  8. Turtle of WA
    #2380718, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    31 please Jugulum.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380719, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:09 pm

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380723, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm

  11. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380725, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    15 please Carpe.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380730, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:13 pm

  14. Vic in Prossy
    #2380736, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    May I have 29 please ,Carpe?

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2380737, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    39 please, Carpe.

  16. H B Bear
    #2380743, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Aaaaaaaaaaand under the Snowcone Big Top tonight “Google stole your taxes”. Roll up, roll up.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380744, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:20 pm

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380746, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:21 pm

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2380747, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    I suspect the ABC is scared that shoes being thrown at Simon might hit Tony.

    Q&A Gold Coast: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show

    UNIVERSITY students have threatened to protest during filming of Q&A, amid claims they are not represented on this week’s post-Budget show.

    The National Union of Students is calling for protesters to gather outside the Gold Coast Arts Centre from 8pm on Monday, to coincide with filming of a special Budget debrief of the flagship ABC program.

    The union claims students who hoped to be in the audience during the show had been “vetted” by the program.

    I wonder how many will successfully sneak in dressed as ‘LNP voters’.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380751, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I wonder how many will successfully sneak in dressed as ‘LNP voters’.

    36%

  21. marcus w
    #2380757, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Good evening all .. Strapping in for my weekly punishment .. 22 if I may Carpe ..

  22. Baldrick
    #2380759, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Zero Conservatives in the audience tonight:

    ABC Q&A‏Verified account @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 39%, ALP 36%, GREENS 12%.

  23. Mike of Marion
    #2380760, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    18 please Carpe

  24. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380761, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I reckon if the indigenous want their own day and own song they can go for it, if they can decide that after 40k years they have decided things Like that. And they can pay for it too. Just getting that off my chest.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380763, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:28 pm

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380769, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:29 pm

  28. Mark from Melbourne
    #2380771, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    27 please Sven

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380773, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:33 pm

  30. Turtle of WA
    #2380776, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    “Extreme vetting”. Because University students are those least capable of using reason instead of force to make a point.

  31. Dave in Marybrook
    #2380782, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    28 please Carper!

  32. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380784, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Bloody CPA. I am a losing member. Lefty losers. Very disappointing. I pay my fees very very late.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380786, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Ok troops, it is that time again – lets go retro , So dress like your favourite Village People character, club a baby seal and;

    llllleeetttssss get rrrreeeaaaddddyyyyy to rrrrruuuuunnnbbbllleeee

  35. Pete of Perth
    #2380788, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    legs eleven please.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380790, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:40 pm

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380791, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:41 pm

  38. Turtle of WA
    #2380793, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    This country is fucked.

  39. Baldrick
    #2380794, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Birmingham proving why he’s a small ‘l’ Stupid.Fucking.Liberal numpty.

  40. Turtle of WA
    #2380796, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    This is how the left treat you when you give in to them, Malcolm. They humiliate you.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380799, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Is it just me or does brimingham look like he has soiled himself?

  42. Dave in Marybrook
    #2380800, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I do believe Laritha Waterth is wearing a breastfeeding top. In this, she has my full support.

  43. Turtle of WA
    #2380804, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Is it just me or does brimingham look like he has soiled himself?

    He and Mal thought the ABC would throw their arms around them.

  44. Baldrick
    #2380806, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Turtlehead Bowen is a cockhead, that’s a given, but he’s sounding more hinged than Birmingham

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380807, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Waters, proving you can be a brain dead bint and get well paid.

    Without being a hooker.

  46. MsDolittle
    #2380808, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    “Sorry, can’t be clapping every statement”, that’s an interruption right?

  47. Spider
    #2380811, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Far out. If I hear big end of bloody town again. I’ll scream.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380813, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    He and Mal thought the ABC would throw their arms around them.

    Yes, it’s called a choke hold

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  49. MsDolittle
    #2380814, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Without being a hooker.

    Hookers are smarter.

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2380815, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    What an absurd looking woman.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380816, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    If I hear big end of bloody town again. I’ll scream

    Best you warn your neighbours

  52. Baldrick
    #2380817, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Why isn’t Larissa breastfeeding now? She was so happy to post a picture virtue signalling doing it in parliament.

  53. Baldrick
    #2380820, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    “If you tax people too much you’re going to blunt the animal spirits of Capitalism.” – Snowcone

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380823, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Why isn’t Larissa breastfeeding now

    People have had dinner and don’t wish to projectile vomit by viewing her flaccid dugs.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380827, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Will bobblehead birmingham STFU about the soon to be massively rorted NDIS and how screwing the taxpayer for it is just peachy.

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  56. Baldrick
    #2380829, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    People have had dinner and don’t wish to projectile vomit by viewing her flaccid dugs.

    Harsh, but fair.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380832, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Well, one of the brain dead ‘students’ snuck in.

  59. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380833, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Ooh. Ugly baby didn’t end up pretty questioner.

  60. Pete of Perth
    #2380834, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:57 pm

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380835, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Top tax rates got a mention.

    I paid the top tax rate in Australia, it was one of the main reasons for leaving.

    In one year i paid more in Tax than our daughter earned working full time.

  62. Baldrick
    #2380836, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Birmingham trying to defend the indefensible tax increases and getting slammed by Leftards.
    Beautiful to watch.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380841, posted on May 15, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    For the love of God someone bitchslap the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal and tell him that the average punter doesn’t give a rats arse about the fucking ndis.

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2380844, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    For the love of God someone bitchslap the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal and tell him that the average punter doesn’t give a rats arse about the fucking ndis.

    Too late for that. The Libtards are now restricted to arguing with Labor about how best to implement Labor policies.

  65. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380845, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    If I earn $250k I now dodge $1,400 wealth tax for $1,250 Medicare increase. And I still heave out on income tax.

  66. Turtle of WA
    #2380847, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Bowen is smiling during the debt question.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380851, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    If I earn $250k I now dodge $1,400 wealth tax for $1,250 Medicare increase. And I still heave out on income tax.

    Is that including the 2% budget repair levy?

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2380858, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Willox: oh well you know who knows what will happen.

  70. Baldrick
    #2380860, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Innes Wilcox is the only one talking sense, and that’s saying something!

  72. Baldrick
    #2380864, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Socialist biddy says the banks make too much money. Give me some.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380868, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Hey it’s bash the banks time.

    A little tip for the audience retard, the banks will pass the cost on to their customers and it is no good bitching that they earn too much.

    That is what their shareholders expect of them.

  74. Turtle of WA
    #2380869, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Banks have lots of money. Cutting edge thinking.

  75. Spider
    #2380873, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    The banks are a very EASY solution.

  76. Baldrick
    #2380878, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    There is no incentive to make money in this country anymore. Everybody else wants a slice of your hard work.

  77. Pete of Perth
    #2380879, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Q&A is worse than brewer’s droop

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380880, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Larissa doesn’t like high salaries from bankers.

    A friend of mines father is the head of overseas finance for a bank in Aust.

    He makes a high income because he works hours that would drop a horse and if he makes a bad decision he can put thousands of people out of work.

    STFU greentard.

  79. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380881, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Is that including the 2% budget repair levy?

    They were calling that the “wealth tax”. Should have quoted.

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2380882, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Willox pulling his finger out at last.

  81. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380883, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:20 pm

  82. Turtle of WA
    #2380884, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Good point Carpe. She should be grateful that there are people who are insane enough to work that hard. Without them we’d be doomed.

  83. Baldrick
    #2380887, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Larissa doesn’t like high salaries from bankers.

    … but she didn’t mind spending $414,000 taxpayer dollars on an office fitout.

  84. Spider
    #2380888, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    There are some fearsome old battle axes in tonight

  85. MsDolittle
    #2380889, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Doc just looked over my shoulder and was surprised to learn that Julie Andrews is left wing.

  86. Baldrick
    #2380891, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    #ObsceneOfficeFitouts

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380895, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Ok, time for a whiny uni student.

    Pay your own way swampy.

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380897, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I see that the alpbc vetting process works as well as usual

  90. Turtle of WA
    #2380898, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Articulate little fuckers, those yoonee shtyoodents.

  91. Baldrick
    #2380899, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    And Q&A once again turns into a University Socialist Alliance farce

  92. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380900, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    That incomprehensible chap had a point. He is a dick.

  94. Turtle of WA
    #2380902, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Extreme vetting in action.

  95. Baldrick
    #2380905, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Was that the ABC interrupting somebody’s right to free speech?
    Oh the ironing.

  96. Turtle of WA
    #2380907, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Green encourages rudeness.

  97. Cpt Seahawks
    #2380908, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    The chaps. I feel their presence Peter. But I will not see them tonight.

  98. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380909, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Single mum complains about her soon to be outdated degree that she hasn’t started yet.

    The stupid, it burns.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380912, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Greenscum complains about free degrees in the past.

    The Navy paid for mine i had a *ROSO of course time + 1 year.

    * Return of Service Obligation

  100. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2380916, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Greenscum complains about free degrees in the past.

    Greenscum doesn’t understand that “free” degrees in the past were either scholarship, or paid for by the taxpayer..

  101. Baldrick
    #2380917, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    “free” degrees

    Wasn’t that a band name in the 70’s?

  102. Turtle of WA
    #2380918, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Waters takes a chance to scare the kids with ManBearPig.

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380919, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Snowflake thinks it is hard for young people to get ahead.

    Perhaps being in a discipline that is in demand or actually being better than others at your job may remedy that.

  104. Baldrick
    #2380920, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    The shorter snowflake: I want what you got, but I want it now.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380921, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Wasn’t that a band name in the 70’s?

    I think it was a temperature measurement for Kilt wearers.

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2380922, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Excellent close-ups of smug little know-alls who want everything for nothing.

  107. Turtle of WA
    #2380923, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Snowcone threatens to lead the Children of the [snowflake] Revolution.

  108. The BigBlueCat
    #2380924, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Give these whining little uni students a few years actually working a job and I’m proving their income, and all these budget issues will go away. Same as it ever was….

  109. Turtle of WA
    #2380925, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Bell End Head: help kids save for a home by taxing savings.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380927, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Innes would rather be 53 than 23.

    So do I, because at 53 your are old enough to know better and young enough to not give a shit.

  112. The BigBlueCat
    #2380929, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    All my 3 kids have / will effectively end their uni education debt free. We started to invest in their future the day they were born. The same is available to everyone, though clearly many families choose different paths in therms of their finances and preparing their kids for the future.

  113. hzhousewife
    #2380931, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Greenscum complains about free degrees in the past.

    This really gets my goat. No-one’s degree was free, if you didn’t pay for it yourself, your fellow Australian tax-payers did.

  114. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380932, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Well that was a painful way to spend an evening.

  115. Baldrick
    #2380933, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    What an abomination that was.
    Sydney Writers Festival Q&A next week, promises to be a bigger one.

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380934, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Next week is from the SWF, all left all night.

    I should run a book on how many time Abbott/TrumpSatan666 are mentioned.

  117. Turtle of WA
    #2380935, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Next week:

    Lawrence Krauss, Rat Boy.

    Nikki the Walking Corpse Savva, heaping shit on Abbott just when Malcolm’s place is looking shaky.

  118. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380939, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Ok Troops Interruptions came in at 34

    Turtle was close but, “missed it by that much”.

    Next week is the Jackpot round.

  119. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2380940, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    All my 3 kids have / will effectively end their uni education debt free</blockquote

    It's been a somewhat Faustian bargain, but the next generation of my family will end their uni educations debt free – their degrees are in medicine, law, agriculture, engineering and commerce.

  121. Carpe Jugulum
    #2380942, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Ok Troops I’m done

    Oyasumi Nasai.

  122. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2380943, posted on May 15, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    My compliments and thanks Carpe San.

    You mentioned Royal Australian Navy service – my one time brother in law served twenty seven years in pussers – and was seasick, every time he went to sea..

