Liberty Quote
Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.— Clive Hamilton
-
-
Q&A Forum: May 15, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
19 Please.
Konbanwa Troops
The bidding is open;
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Conservative free zone.
47 please, Carpe.
Konbanwa Carpe San, 21 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
31 please Jugulum.
Konbanwa Barudorikku sama
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
15 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
Cpt Seahawks 15
Bollix Innes.
May I have 29 please ,Carpe?
39 please, Carpe.
Aaaaaaaaaaand under the Snowcone Big Top tonight “Google stole your taxes”. Roll up, roll up.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
Cpt Seahawks 15
Vic in Prossy 29
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
Cpt Seahawks 15
Vic in Prossy 29
ZK2A 39
I suspect the ABC is scared that shoes being thrown at Simon might hit Tony.
Q&A Gold Coast: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show
I wonder how many will successfully sneak in dressed as ‘LNP voters’.
36%
Good evening all .. Strapping in for my weekly punishment .. 22 if I may Carpe ..
Zero Conservatives in the audience tonight:
18 please Carpe
I reckon if the indigenous want their own day and own song they can go for it, if they can decide that after 40k years they have decided things Like that. And they can pay for it too. Just getting that off my chest.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
Cpt Seahawks 15
Vic in Prossy 29
ZK2A 39
Marcus W 22
Mike of Marion 18
25 please, Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
Cpt Seahawks 15
Vic in Prossy 29
ZK2A 39
Marcus W 22
Mike of Marion 18
Beliaik 25
27 please Sven
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
Cpt Seahawks 15
Vic in Prossy 29
ZK2A 39
Marcus W 22
Mike of Marion 18
Beliaik 25
Mark from Melbourne 27
“Extreme vetting”. Because University students are those least capable of using reason instead of force to make a point.
28 please Carper!
Bloody CPA. I am a losing member. Lefty losers. Very disappointing. I pay my fees very very late.
26 please Carpe
Ok troops, it is that time again – lets go retro , So dress like your favourite Village People character, club a baby seal and;
llllleeetttssss get rrrreeeaaaddddyyyyy to rrrrruuuuunnnbbbllleeee
legs eleven please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
Cpt Seahawks 15
Vic in Prossy 29
ZK2A 39
Marcus W 22
Mike of Marion 18
Beliaik 25
Mark from Melbourne 27
Dave in Marybrook 28
MsDoolittle 26
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Cold Hands 47
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 31
Cpt Seahawks 15
Vic in Prossy 29
ZK2A 39
Marcus W 22
Mike of Marion 18
Beliaik 25
Mark from Melbourne 27
Dave in Marybrook 28
MsDoolittle 26
Pete of Perth 11
This country is fucked.
Birmingham proving why he’s a small ‘l’ Stupid.Fucking.Liberal numpty.
This is how the left treat you when you give in to them, Malcolm. They humiliate you.
Is it just me or does brimingham look like he has soiled himself?
I do believe Laritha Waterth is wearing a breastfeeding top. In this, she has my full support.
He and Mal thought the ABC would throw their arms around them.
Turtlehead Bowen is a cockhead, that’s a given, but he’s sounding more hinged than Birmingham
Waters, proving you can be a brain dead bint and get well paid.
Without being a hooker.
“Sorry, can’t be clapping every statement”, that’s an interruption right?
Far out. If I hear big end of bloody town again. I’ll scream.
Yes, it’s called a choke hold
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
Without being a hooker.
Hookers are smarter.
What an absurd looking woman.
Best you warn your neighbours
Why isn’t Larissa breastfeeding now? She was so happy to post a picture virtue signalling doing it in parliament.
“If you tax people too much you’re going to blunt the animal spirits of Capitalism.” – Snowcone
People have had dinner and don’t wish to projectile vomit by viewing her flaccid dugs.
Will bobblehead birmingham STFU about the soon to be massively rorted NDIS and how screwing the taxpayer for it is just peachy.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
Harsh, but fair.
‘Animal Spirits’ is Keynesian jargon.
Well, one of the brain dead ‘students’ snuck in.
Ooh. Ugly baby didn’t end up pretty questioner.
#winningareslesschaps
Top tax rates got a mention.
I paid the top tax rate in Australia, it was one of the main reasons for leaving.
In one year i paid more in Tax than our daughter earned working full time.
Birmingham trying to defend the indefensible tax increases and getting slammed by Leftards.
Beautiful to watch.
For the love of God someone bitchslap the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal and tell him that the average punter doesn’t give a rats arse about the fucking ndis.
Too late for that. The Libtards are now restricted to arguing with Labor about how best to implement Labor policies.
If I earn $250k I now dodge $1,400 wealth tax for $1,250 Medicare increase. And I still heave out on income tax.
Bowen is smiling during the debt question.
Bell end head.
Is that including the 2% budget repair levy?
Willox: oh well you know who knows what will happen.
Innes Wilcox is the only one talking sense, and that’s saying something!
Willox even
Socialist biddy says the banks make too much money. Give me some.
Hey it’s bash the banks time.
A little tip for the audience retard, the banks will pass the cost on to their customers and it is no good bitching that they earn too much.
That is what their shareholders expect of them.
Banks have lots of money. Cutting edge thinking.
The banks are a very EASY solution.
There is no incentive to make money in this country anymore. Everybody else wants a slice of your hard work.
Q&A is worse than brewer’s droop
Larissa doesn’t like high salaries from bankers.
A friend of mines father is the head of overseas finance for a bank in Aust.
He makes a high income because he works hours that would drop a horse and if he makes a bad decision he can put thousands of people out of work.
STFU greentard.
Is that including the 2% budget repair levy?
They were calling that the “wealth tax”. Should have quoted.
Willox pulling his finger out at last.
Reverse italics
Good point Carpe. She should be grateful that there are people who are insane enough to work that hard. Without them we’d be doomed.
… but she didn’t mind spending $414,000 taxpayer dollars on an office fitout.
There are some fearsome old battle axes in tonight
Doc just looked over my shoulder and was surprised to learn that Julie Andrews is left wing.
#ObsceneOfficeFitouts
Yoonee.
Ok, time for a whiny uni student.
Pay your own way swampy.
I see that the alpbc vetting process works as well as usual
Articulate little fuckers, those yoonee shtyoodents.
And Q&A once again turns into a University Socialist Alliance farce
That incomprehensible chap had a point. He is a dick.
Rable.
Extreme vetting in action.
Was that the ABC interrupting somebody’s right to free speech?
Oh the ironing.
Green encourages rudeness.
The chaps. I feel their presence Peter. But I will not see them tonight.
Single mum complains about her soon to be outdated degree that she hasn’t started yet.
The stupid, it burns.
Greenscum complains about free degrees in the past.
The Navy paid for mine i had a *ROSO of course time + 1 year.
* Return of Service Obligation
Greenscum doesn’t understand that “free” degrees in the past were either scholarship, or paid for by the taxpayer..
Wasn’t that a band name in the 70’s?
Waters takes a chance to scare the kids with ManBearPig.
Snowflake thinks it is hard for young people to get ahead.
Perhaps being in a discipline that is in demand or actually being better than others at your job may remedy that.
The shorter snowflake: I want what you got, but I want it now.
I think it was a temperature measurement for Kilt wearers.
Excellent close-ups of smug little know-alls who want everything for nothing.
Snowcone threatens to lead the Children of the [snowflake] Revolution.
Give these whining little uni students a few years actually working a job and I’m proving their income, and all these budget issues will go away. Same as it ever was….
Bell End Head: help kids save for a home by taxing savings.
Innes would rather be 53 than 23.
So do I, because at 53 your are old enough to know better and young enough to not give a shit.
Where’s Wally?
All my 3 kids have / will effectively end their uni education debt free. We started to invest in their future the day they were born. The same is available to everyone, though clearly many families choose different paths in therms of their finances and preparing their kids for the future.
This really gets my goat. No-one’s degree was free, if you didn’t pay for it yourself, your fellow Australian tax-payers did.
Well that was a painful way to spend an evening.
What an abomination that was.
Sydney Writers Festival Q&A next week, promises to be a bigger one.
Next week is from the SWF, all left all night.
I should run a book on how many time Abbott/TrumpSatan666 are mentioned.
Next week:
Lawrence Krauss, Rat Boy.
Nikki the Walking Corpse Savva, heaping shit on Abbott just when Malcolm’s place is looking shaky.
Ok Troops Interruptions came in at 34
Turtle was close but, “missed it by that much”.
Next week is the Jackpot round.
Thanks Carpe San.
Ok Troops I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai.
My compliments and thanks Carpe San.
You mentioned Royal Australian Navy service – my one time brother in law served twenty seven years in pussers – and was seasick, every time he went to sea..