Damn denier!

Posted on 9:14 pm, May 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

6 Responses to Damn denier!

  1. duncanm
    #2381627, posted on May 16, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    .. and as predicted (planned, I susect) by Mr Adams – the twitterati go crazy with ‘science denier, science denier, pants on fire’.

    They seemed to have missed the jab at economic models, not science.

    (HT wattsupwiththat btw)

  3. Tezza
    #2381639, posted on May 16, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Adams is very sharp, and he nicely highlights that much of what is asserted to be the ‘settled science’ behind the economic policies for ‘de-carbonisation’ is actually economic modelling, not at base general circulation models of the oceans or the atmosphere. Indeed, the scenarios being run through general circulation models are themselves principally economic scenarios of how rapidly real living standards in poor countries converge towards rich country levels, and how energy intensive is the economic growth that gets developing countries to that convergence.

    The late, great, Ian Castles was very insightful on all of this.

    If it were more widely understood that the allegedly settled science is at base ‘economic science’, the ‘science is settled’ crowd would be feeling very queasy.

  4. arrrr
    #2381650, posted on May 16, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    but, but… “the greatest moral, economic and social challenge of our time”?

  5. Confused Old Misfit
    #2381654, posted on May 16, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    “and ignore the ones that look wrong to us” – as scientifically antithetical a statement as one could wish.

  6. arrrr
    #2381663, posted on May 16, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    on a more serious note, I’m against doing anything about global warming because:
    1) The economic models to justify spending billions get there by having an unrealistically low discount rate of “nominal GDP growth”, i.e. spending money now is equal to spending money in 50 years’ time.
    2) Prisoner’s dilemma. That is, any country that subverts emission targets wins economically to the tune of billions of dollars
    3) I’m long human intelligence and think that if there is a problem then we’ll manage to come up with cheaper and more efficient ways of dealing with it. For example, geo-engineering.

