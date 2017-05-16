Health Us To Poverty

The thing about Government provided healthcare is that it provides licence for the government to meddle in all areas of our lives. Government interventions in smoking, bike helmets, salt, sugar, trans-fats, activity, and more can all justified on the grounds of minimising direct health spending.
If nothing else, one must appreciate the bureaucratic logic, worthy of Sir Humphrey Appleby that requires that more money needs to be spent on various health related programs so that less money can be spent on direct health. There is also the Scott Morrison like logic that citizens need to be taxed and controlled lest they do themselves injury and are unable to work, thus affecting national productivity.
But it is not just about the taxing and spending. It is about the diminution of liberty and choice whereby a bureaucrat in a far distant office can tell every single Australian what they can and cannot do. European Union like.
What we currently have in Australia (and many countries for that matter) is essentially a mess with layer upon layer of kludges to deal with political issues du jour. Possibly because the other thing about Government provided healthcare is that it does not need to be government provided. Health vouchers anyone?
What we have now is not a health system but rather a medical system – a system of payments to the medical industrial complex who are remunerated on activity (visits, operations, beds) and not on outcomes (life expectancy, mortality, life quality).
It is a mindset thing. Every politician speaks of investing in hospitals and Medicare, but never investing in patients and citizens. This needs to change, but not with our current political overlords.
I have been saying this for years.
Health and education should be left to the private sector.
It’s worthwhile repeating your article from last year: Doers vs Administrators
The graph says it all: not only are we paying for increased health artistry (which is nice) but we’re also paying for oodles of paper shufflers.
Sir Humphrey demonstrated the end point of this process: hospitals with no patients.
Socialised health and medicine: the state owns your body and your mind.
Coincidentally this showed up as I clicked on to your post Spart.
Liberty Quote
If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free.
— P.J. O’Rourke
I keep saying that “Yes, Minsiter!” is more an instruction video than it is satirical comedy.
Government does need a license to meddle in our lives, whether that is government provided healthcare or not. All that is required is for a vocal vested interest to make a lot of noise and government will acquiesce regardless of the merits of the case simply because they know no better and cannot be bothered to challenge the rent seekers.
As a result, our system devolves into a corrupt corporatist state where the interests of the majority are subservient to the needs of self interested institutions and democracy ceases to have any relevance.
This is not the fault of the institutions who are expected to represent their own interests. Nor is it the fault of a bureaucracy which cannot help but become captive of the interests they are meant to control. The problem lies at the heart of democracy itself, those who are elected to represent the voters and who overwhelmingly fail to fulfill their duties. Worse, most politicians do not even try to do the right thing, preferring the easy route by handing control of the levers of power to those who bleat loudest or longest.
Our politicians fail us because, as a class of people, they long ago snubbed values in favour of self interest. When politics becomes a career the only thing for which you can depend is that a politician will protect their own future. That means following the course of least resistance in order to achieve short term electoral success.
Therefore, the problem is not the pubic health system but a professional political class which is rewarded for being subsumed into the prevailing corporatist culture.
I agree with my parents who believed in private education and private health cover.
It is clear that the majority of Australians are quite content to have the Government provide them with all, or a substantial part of their income. It’s no great step from there to being grateful to the Government for also curating your well-being and tending to your life-needs.
It’s the new social contract.
The problem is that politicians get paid large amounts.
The larger the amount the more career politicians you get.
A standard wage, maybe 60 ooo bucks a year and that’s it.
It then must be made illegal for them to accept any other funding.
Besides dramatically changing the type of people we get in government, it would dramatically decrease their activity, Canberra would probably only meet once every six months.
A brilliant situation.
Better politicians doing less.
Sortition, struth.
Na, not a sort of, it’s your turn now, sortition, but those that truly care about the country will still be attracted to the job, but for the right reasons.
I would like to know why our politicians deserve what the president of the United States can do without.
Sortition is only one part of the larger concept of demarchy. Demarchy describes what you’re driving at.
“True” democracy of Greece had a lot of sortition mixed in with town meetings and actual majority voting.
Liberty Quote
… it’s a lot easier for the base to get itself a new elite than for the elite to find itself a new base.
— Mark Steyn
That used to be true but I think that Mark now recognises that mass immigration of voteherds is an attempt to falsify it.
Indeed — and as I always like to tell people, it infantalizes the population.
I ask people who support sugar taxes and the like why they prefer being treated like a child.
They are but more pavers on the road to serfdom.
It’s the new social contract.
Aye.
We’re all Scandinavians now.
Sortition is the act of selection by random ballot, demarchy is the from of government selected by sortition.
The problem with demarchy is that it risks appointing leaders who have no interest in leading.
Ancient Athens adopted a form of demarchy except when the state was facing significant risk such as external threats, at which times they would turn to a tyrant for leadership. As an example, democracy was suspended during the First Peloponnesian War and Pericles was appointed as Tyrant.
Even in Medieval Florence, where the Signoria was selected by lot, government succeeded only because of the power of the Medici family behind the scenes, who were able to use their banking fortune to buy influence.
Therefore, while demarchy may be an attractive approach to eliminate the corruption of power by corporatist elites, it does not deliver effective leadership, and leadership is something we need in spades today. That means a Pericles or a Medici family would be better for our well-being, if only we could guarantee that such a tyrant would remain benevolent.
Whilst sortition may not be a suitable approach for government in this country, it could play a greater role than it does at present. Yes we do use sortition in Australia at present, such as in the appointment of juries. Sortition works for juries because jurors are not asked to do anything other an adjudicate on matters when the facts are laid out before them.
We could extend the jury system into other areas such as quasi-judicial functions. In other words, replace bodies such as the Human Right Commission and the Administrative Appeals Tribunal with a grand jury system. So instead of appointing a zealot like Gillian Triggs we could have such decisions determined by members of the community drawn by lot, and so prevent the cultural hijacking which is apparent in many quasi-judicial fora today.