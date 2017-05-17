Liberty Quote
The lavish Henry Tax Review has ended with the resignation of its author and a mining tax going into its third iteration.— Chris Berg
-
-
Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 7h7 hours ago
Very telling that the #SethRich story gained traction as soon as Comey was fired.
Comey has been covering for the Clintons since 1996.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864473769770983424
..
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 6h6 hours ago
WaPo put out the fake Trump story 1 hour after the #SethRich story broke to distract from it.
Podesta works for WaPo.
100% collusion.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864497942450888705
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 6h6 hours ago
Reddit Politics is completely suppressing the #SethRich story – their homepage looks like a supermarket newsstand.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864487840301940736
Can you imagine if all the blogs around the world were more, “/pol/“, and less, “Reddit” … O.K. AFTER all the blood is cleaned up … except for a few stains, to remind us why doing justice is better than doing soul destroying, bullshitting propaganda against everyone not buying the filthy UN lies.
They say Barry Manilow is gay, next they’ll say Liberace was also gay. What next, Peter Allen?
… from the old thread, to tie in that last post –
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 3h3 hours ago
/pol/ was warned on April 25 that something big would happen on this exact date.
Whoever posted this knew info about #SethRich was coming.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864535125350023169
#SethRich was alive/awake when cops found him, died at hospital. Cops wore body cameras.
What did he say to cops/what did body cams capture?
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864518080021630976
..
Officer Robinson responded to #SethRich shooting.
Robinson went to Georgetown U when Podesta taught there.
Robinson’s sister worked for HRC.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864547935652126722
Do you think the UN/Clinton/Podesta propagandists get bonuses for bury the Seth Rich story, or ‘penalties‘ for failing to?
Morning all.
I’ve heard rumours abbout Freddy Mercury.
Report: 44,000+ Emails and Attachments Sent To Wikileaks by
DNC Staffer Seth Rich…
Posted on May 16, 2017 by sundance
The family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich is denying* Rich was in communication with WikiLeaks. However, according to a Fox report* based on a federal investigator:
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/seth-rich-4.jpg
If that report* is accurate, and it’s too specific of a report to be considered a disingenuous assertion not founded in fact, two large issues immediately surface:
That brings up even more questions about Director James Comey and his political motivations in creating an investigatory narrative that was entirely different from the facts known within the FBI.
* Links and more –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/16/report-44000-emails-and-attachments-sent-to-wikileaks-by-dnc-staffer-seth-rich/
Sentient says:
May 16, 2017 at 4:35 pm
The family of Antonin Scalia also denied that there was anything odd about their dad’s demise and the much-expedited autopsy. When there’s “wet work”, it seems that the family is given an offer they can’t refuse.
_____________
This is also ‘a thing‘ here, like when mass shootings that ‘justify‘ the Govt disarming the people, and murders and terror have ‘nothing to do with Islam‘, and the surviving family back the govt story and then go into aggressive silence.
Peter Allen was not gay. He married Liza Minnelli.
But the hat set his mind to thinking in other directions.
The Stupid is strong with this one.
psst … you don’t have to try so hard 🙄 –
Who’s paying which pipers to repeat the same old derges and sirens songs, is already bleeding obvious.
Those people in Sydney know how to enjoy themselves:
Maserati driver has a day on the beach
NSW: The driver of a luxury car came up with an inventive solution to the limited parking in Sydney’s eastern suburbs yesterday morning by driving on to the sand. Beachgoers at Camp Cove in Watsons Bay were taken aback when the Maserati was driven on to the sand before becoming stuck. The driver reportedly jumped out of the car and relaxed in the sun until police arrived. Dressed in floral boardshorts, sunglasses and a cap with a Maserati logo, he smoked cigarettes, listened to Bob Marley from the car’s speakers and practised his golf swing.
Then again, maybe not.
Police arrived about 10am and the car was towed from the beach. The driver, 51, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital.
Apparently the east coast is going to get three days of rain. This is what happens when you offend the gods of nature by driving a Maserati on the beach.
Spit it out srr. What exactly are you accusing me of?
Usual suspects?
Twenty-one today?
The poverty of conservative jurisprudence at my place.
no, it is the seventeenth.
Come on, srr. Don’t be shy. Describe my crime in plain English.
Otherwise I might suspect you are trolling me for the hell of it.
🙄 … it really is getting old; all this fishing for those too stupid to read the bleeding obvious –
We get there from the big red headline at DRUDGE –
Meanwhile, we don’t see the name, Seth Rich anywhere in the DRUDGE headlines, but down a little, buried in the middle column, we see these three headlines, the centre of the block of 3 in red –
Whatever you do, DON’T read this article in The Oz.
You will be apoplectic.
Syria: Father vows to avenge ‘gay’ teen son killed by ISIS.
A precious life, that of a shy 14 year old boy, is brutally snuffed out by Islamic adherents.
Because they thought he was gay.
Stabbed, then thrown from a roof, then throat cut when gravity didn’t do its job.
Barbarians, the lot of them.
That includes those in Australia who don’t speak up against these backward Koranic practices.
Re George Pell I find it amazing that someone with those alleged predilections, after so much publicity has had so few accusations.
I have had clients who were sexually abused , and charged their abusers years later , had to remember exact places where it happened what they were wearing, Abusers were family members and were convicted. However it would appear from the printed accusations that Pell’s accusers cannot get even the places , times etc right .
Trump! FFS stop poncing around with the Russians and pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement. I want some REAL lefty head splodey action. Thanks, Snoopy.
“Studies” are generally nonsense performed by those who are not actually scientists, doing nothing scientific , while taxpayers are forced to fund them for their politically motivated and self serving results.
Top Ender, you forgot the /sarc tag when denying Peter Allen’s homosexuality.
From Mark Steyn:
Liza caught Peter Allen, her new husband, in bed with his boyfriend on their wedding night. Peter had been recommended to Judy by her fourth husband, Mark Herron. And Judy in turn pressed him on Liza. And Herron and Allen carried on a sexual relationship during their respective marriages to Judy and Liza. One is all for being broad-minded and tolerant about these things and Peter Allen was certainly a good-looking lad in those days, but, how heartless does a guy have to be to screw his stepdaughter’s husband?
Dirty pool?
Have any investigative journalists penned stories linking Seth Rich’s violent death to his leaks of DNC emails to Wikileaks?
Fox News: Seth Rich ‘Leaked Thousands of Internal Emails’… FBI Has Correspondence
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/16/seth-rich-wikileaks-emails-fbi/
Establishment Media Either Ignores or Mocks Story
Left-wing media outlets including the New York Times and CNN have so far failed to cover a FOX News report revealing that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich had been in contact with Wikileaks.
On Tuesday morning, FOX News reported that Rich, who was murdered in Washington D.C. last July, sent 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments to deceased investigative reporter Gavin MacFayden, a man with close links to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.
“My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” an investigative source told FOX. “I do believe that the answers to who murdered Seth Rich sits on his computer on a shelf at the DC police or FBI headquarters.”
On July 22 last year, the WikiLeaks published emails implicating the DNC in attempting to derail Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
If proven, the report has the potential to be one of the biggest cover-ups in American political history, dispelling the widespread claim that the Russians were behind hacks on the DNC.
However, there has been silence from nearly all the establishment media outlets, including the New York Times, ABC, CNN and the BBC, who have refused to cover the story.
Instead, the outlets have been focusing on an unproven claim made by the Washington Post that Donald Trump had shared some “highly classified information” with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S., despite it being legal to do so.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post published an article mocking conservatives for focusing on the FOX News report rather than their own story.
Some of the few outlets to report on the story include the Washington Times, Mediaite and the Washington Examiner.
So, “Russia” is Code for, Humanitarian, Anti-ISIS, Anti-Terrorism = Anti-UN devils.
… And no accusations from ‘normal’ people, ie, living to start with, and psychologically balanced, non-druggies. The paucity of ‘evidence’ is such that a charge against Pell could easily be interpreted as vindictiveness. Please George, sue these bastards.
I don’t understand how the law works but I would imagine someone on the bench if charges are ever laid, would not allow the case to proceed, especially given the degree of character assasination Pell has suffered at the hands of the ABC, Fairfax and MUP.
Snoopy, I’d like to see him pull out of the Saudi owned UN completely.
It’s a corrupt islamic mess.
Quote amazing that Louise Milligan’s book on George Pell – along with its phony new allegations – coincided perfectly with the DPP sending back the brief of “evidence” against the cardinal.
Interesting post this morning, SRR.
The New York Times now makes available a daily briefing for its Australian audience, which I receive to keep track of what they’re miswriting. Needless to say the Trump derangement is all-consuming. Beneath a photo of Trump extending his hand to Turkey’s Erdogan in the Oval Office:
Geddit? America under TrumpHitler is just like Turkey. FMD.
We don’t want to open all the presents at the one time, Struth.
Wow Old School, you have wrecked my day.
ON THEIR WEDDING NIGHT!
James O’Keefe @JamesOKeefeIII May 11
This* is one of the best explanations of the insidiousness of John Oliver I’ve ever read; “mass conditioning.” Of Stewart I had some respect.
* https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/862791261144612864/photo/1
Rip the wrapping paper off I say…….
The UN are ruling Australia via their operatives Malcom and Ms Skeletor who is not even allowed to sack a young loudmouth mussie because her UN masters would have been displeased.
I don’t have a reference, IIRC< but a columnist "Cassandra", in an English newspaper, described Liberace as "a great big snoggering heap of mother-love." Liberace sued, and won substantial damages when the court decided that the insinuation was that he was gay.
When Liberace died of a disease that had letters as a name, the paper declared they had been right all along, and could they have their money back?
The Australian reports that the OPP sent back the first file on George Pell without any recommendation. This, second time, the Australian reports that VicPol can, if they choose, charge Pell. The OPP say that they will not initiate action but is that a recommendation? Remember, this copy is coming from a spokesman for VicPol.
It’s curious. The ABC says the police are considering charges against Pell, yet Seven is running the line that he has been charged.
Which one is it?
Steyn has always been great value when it comes to showbiz – his throwaway observation that Freddie Mercury had better legs than Liza Minelli as well as being a more accomplished performer was quite amusing. Liza, of course was feted for having the best legs in showbiz – until Freddie happened on the scene.
FFS, enough, the Pell needs to go medieval on their flabby arses.
Time to wheel out the Barrasites.
Can’t wait for th damages claim against the QLD government by a smokers with skin cancer. Banned from undercover and forced into the Sun …
Charming Lefty behaviour, Wednesday edition:
Icelandic Leftist Poisons Robert Spencer
Yep, righty invited speaker Robert Spencer was actually poisoned by a lefty in a restaurant, by spiking his drink. He spent the night in hospital and was ill for several days.
Student Journalist Fired for Tweeting Video of Muslim Panelist’s Comments on Non-Believers Under Koranic Law
And again. A journalist is fired for faithfully reporting the words of a Muslim on a campus interfaith panel, and posting the video on Twitter.
Democratic Road Rage
So a lefty woman ran him off the road for voting to repeal ObamaCare. Oh.
Such caring and peaceful folk. You wonder why they are so distrusted and feared. It’s a mystery.
Looks like we have raised the white flag –
PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.
Stackja @ 7:50 am
Maybe smoking leads to skin cancer becasue they have to stand outside in the sun to smoke?
Oh great. SSM being discussed on Seven for the gazillionth time.
According to that freedom lover, Jackie Frank (editrix of Marie Claire Magazine) a plebiscite should be utterly squashed because “It allows people who have a certain bias a voice and they shouldn’t”.
Can’t have that, can we?
Sun Shine?
Chuckle. Now that makes sense!
Allow me to recommend (looking) glass media for that extra clean sparkle.
When Big Government realizes the potential liabilities for their careless actions, you can be sure that the “study” and any others supporting it will be quickly “invalidated”.
PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.
Could be a good reason for that. It might be cheaper than providing eye bleach for “the other pool users.”
He famously stated after the “defamation” and settlement that he “cried all the way to the bank”.
Will there be a privacy section for overweight men with beer bellies and hairy backs?
Such as moozleys, for example?
I know they are ugly pigs that hurt the eyes to see, but that is a little degrading.
Burqinis too revealing?
Why would anyone want to behold those monstrous landwhales in the first place?
Amazing, if you smoke
* Your teeth will fall out
*Bits of you will rot off
*You will get lung cancer
*You will get skin cancer
*You will get gangrene
*You will lose your eyesight
*All those who are anywhere near you when you smoke will suffer the same fates.
Smoking is almost as bad for you as voting for Abbot or Trump.
Yes. The HoR and Senate should be silenced.
A link between smoking and SCC (squamous cell carcinoma) is not news. No cancer is good, but SCC is one of the worst. It is very aggressive.
Any parents or grandparents out there who have seen the new spinning toy?
A little bit of sense has been injected into the debate surrounding their usefulness:
The Children’s Doctor director Dr Annemarie Christie, who has an eight-year-old with ADHD, is not a fan of fidget spinners.
“Our children would benefit far more if they put the electronics and the fidget spinners away and went outside,’’ she said.
“They should be riding bikes, climbing trees, building cubby houses and playing soccer with their mates.
“They are unable to do any of these things if they are holding a fidget spinner.’’
Roses have aphids; I blame lack of diversity.
From the OT, mOron thinks Jordan and Da Rushynz are ADVERSARIES. Jordan is fighting ISIS (see for example the Jordanian pilot torched by ISIS). Russia is fighting ISIS. Now even the US is fighting ISIS.
T666 did not betray any sources. Lavrov is smart enough to know what to do with the info. The Deep State guys screeching “Jordan!!” in WaPo and Bloomberg might however have brought some additional info to the attention of ISIS. Which was of course the aim. They are happy to butcher a Jordanian source and compromise the exercise (costing hundreds of lives) to manufacture a T666 gotcha.
Already mOron has a spreading dark stain on his pants at the thought of a terrorist attack.
I can’t wait for the first trans person to push the boundaries of the privacy curtain at Auburn..
A new Trump scandal! The NYT is reporting the content of a Comey memo which it hasn’t seen.It’s an apparent fact (© Monty) that Trump asked Comey to abandon the investigation of Flynn.
Will Sen Laritha Waterth go topleth in the next Senate sitting because
Such an exciting time to be alive ( and launching class actions against government ).
Australia’s most politicised police force, Vicpol, at it again.
“They should be riding bikes, climbing trees, building cubby houses and playing soccer with their mates.
Has the good Doctor any idea of the dangers involved in these activities? The lesions, bruises, scrapes and over-excitement that may ensue? These vestigial pursuits are not for the cosseted petals of today.
😆 silly calli …
… you, I, we all know that the super troll is your holier than thou cow, Grrrlfriend, who’s never got over rushing to don a full SS Uniform I laid out, and then insisting everyone hate me because it just happened to fit them so perfectly.
The snipping coward has been trying (and failing miserably), to nail clever new troll titles to me ever since, in between it’s long, rambling, Dot-esque verbal and outright lie laden, blown fuse rants, in it’s other miserably failed attempts to shove me in the right, ‘wrong church’ box.
You really gotta watch those religiously churchian fanatics (especially the poisonously sickly “sweet” ones); they can become quite dangerous.
Violets are blue; I blame lack of diversity.
Correction – violets are violet.
flowerphobic…ist
Earlier this week, I phoned the high school that I attended chasing up a phone number ( long story short..suicide in family related to child sexual abuse..religious order ) The person that I wanted to talk to is the liaison for such matters. First I received a privacy spiel , then we don’t have the number.
Got to love pastoral care..
Wow Old School, you have wrecked my day.
ON THEIR WEDDING NIGHT!
Don’t forget 17 May is
International day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.
http://dayagainsthomophobia.org
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head Rabz. The wording was deliberately vague – “without being seen by other pool users.”
The curtains are there to protect everyone else. Thank you Cumberland Council.
And respiratory disease, because they have to leave their warm homes and offices and stand in the unsheltered, freezing, windy outdoors; and malnutrition because they can’t afford decent food; and depression because they can’t afford social outings; and serious, violent anxiety because they can’t take the edge off when they’re about to go over the edge; and a whole bunch of other killers that weren’t, when smokes were so cheap anyone could afford to burn one after another.
If VicPol intended to charge Pell, Ashton wouldn’t be floating speculation in the media. I expect VicPol will be considering charging Pell until either Ashton retires or Pell dies, whichever comes first.
After leading with headlines that he is being charged, it comes out that it hasn’t happened yet. What’s the bet it doesn’t happen today? Or even this week?
Justice delayed is justice denied.
On Spacechook, one of areff’s mates, Peter Fenwick, nails the 2017 ScoMo budget:
That’s exactly why Pell needs to start wallpapering certain organisations with writs. Force Fatty to piss or get off the pot.
In the interests of balancing the political debate, do we have an
International day for homophobia, transphobia and biphobia?
It’s amazing that the story about Pell maybe being charged by VicPol can still get currency, not just at the ABC and in Fairfax’s rags, but also in The Australian. The evidence could have been and would have been given at the RC if it’s so compelling, but every witness there who tried it on was found wanting.
Today I see at the news grabs from MSNBC/Mammamia that another woman says she was “”touched” by Rolf Harris. Not quite in the same league as the Indian girl of ten having to have an abortion after a gang rape, but there you go. If only the denizens of the commentariat were as concerned about things like Robert Spencer being poisoned (see BoN above) and various apalling leftist hatred behaviours!
That said, as a long term ex-smoker, I usually can handle smokers around me, but I’m currently nursing an old smoker in my home, and I can’t wait ’til they’re well enough to leave and take their smoke stench with them. 🙂
Next you will tell me that rednecks should be allowed to vote or Christians allowed to profess their faith.
Got the following email:
Of course I am not having trouble logging in to Facebook, I am not trying to log in to Facebook at all.
Very subtle, not.
Are all these “phobias” a fear of being or encountering?
This stuff never ends. Suppose the report is true. how could he not anticpate that the dir would keep notes of the conversation. Also, shouldn’t the other party have reported it or resigned?
When I was a kid the expression “touched” used to mean not quite right, something wrong with them. Now it seems to mean sexually abused.
Will they have to now ban the song “Touch me in the morning” as it’s “triggering”?
srr
#2381906, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:25 am
That said, as a long term ex-smoker,
Like you srr, I have quit. He who must be obeyed still smokes 6 or so a day but thankfully on the back deck.
Mostly I don’t enjoy getting a whiff.
Maybe VicPol has pictures of Pell chucking doughnuts in the parish Corolla. Biggest crime in Victoria !!
Comey is not someone I would go to for facts or believe anything he says.
I reckon it’s bullshit. Trump always had it in mind to fire the fuck, so any half way smart guy would be careful seeing it’s Comey.
In any event, since when has a two way conversation that can’t be corroborated be considered evidence.
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 3h
Dems overplayed their hand, became ungovernable, and dug their own grave.
#SethRich was murdered, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864585687047311360
…
Andy Reise @Andy_phalanx30 19m
& #ComeyMemo double down. Once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to see. All credit to @TheLastRefuge2 & @KurtSchlichter
Remember, the butchering of catholics and protestants in Europe and Britain during the 16th and 17th centuries was because people were expressing their faith in a politically incorrect manner.
(As dictated by the kings of the time).
It is presumed that Ashton handed a file to the DPP with all the low down against Pell set out in detail. The DPP has handed it back and told Fatty to get on with it. If that file is so watertight, there should be no delays. There is no further “evidence” to gather. The charges should be either laid or withdrawn immediately on the strength of that already assembled. If Fatty is going to play games in such a high profile case, he just might come a cropper. (Advice to Dick Head Dan – keep well away.)
Good.
We can already see what a huge mistake it was by Trump not to clean house on Jan 20.
Same mistake Abbott made.
No one can accuse the Cat of not being diverse enough. We have our very on trans troll.
There is no difference to the first failed attempt, Anthony.
The DPP said last time that they could charge him if they liked. It’s their call.
There’s a photograph attached to that link that sums up the stupidity of it all. Afghan boy, in his board shorts, with two girls, cleverly disguised as bullfrogs, in their burkinis either side of him.
It’ s sight that regularly raises the Memsahibs blood pressure in Malaysia – she, cleverly disguised as a letterbox, shrouded in black from head to foot, in a tropical country, struggling along with the children, while her Lord and Master strides ahead, in “T” shirt and board shorts, dribbling over Western girls in bikinis…
True!