Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

    Just worked out the torrens straight island flag is not the united plumbers union flag.

    That should be Torres Strait Island

    Top ten – cool 😎

    7th Battalion A.I.F

    Ball, George (1892–1916)
    Posted to the 7th Battalion, Ball first saw action on 25 April 1915 at Gaba Tepe where he was wounded during the landing; he rejoined his battalion on 26 May and in its next major engagement, the battle for Lone Pine, won the Distinguished Conduct Medal for ‘conspicuous gallantry’. On 6 August, after all the officers and non-commissioned officers in his party had been killed or wounded, he ‘took command … in an isolated post, and held the enemy in check until reorganization had been effected’.
    Following a period of outpost duty in the Canal Zone the 7th Battalion sailed for France on 26 March 1916. On 3 May they went into a relatively quiet sector of the line near Fleurbaix and then moved to Ploegsteert. In July and August the battalion took part in the battles for Pozières, suffering heavy casualties. The Ypres sector, their next post, was calm by comparison, and on the night of 30 September they raided enemy trenches near Hollebeke. Ball, a temporary sergeant since February, led one section of the raiding party along the German defences, ‘himself killing five or six of the enemy and displaying great courage and initiative’. For his role in this and similar encounters he was awarded a Bar to his D.C.M. Five weeks later, on 5 November, he was killed by a shell near Gueudecourt on the Somme battlefield.

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 7h7 hours ago

    Very telling that the #SethRich story gained traction as soon as Comey was fired.

    Comey has been covering for the Clintons since 1996.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864473769770983424
    ..
    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 6h6 hours ago

    WaPo put out the fake Trump story 1 hour after the #SethRich story broke to distract from it.

    Podesta works for WaPo.

    100% collusion.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864497942450888705

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 6h6 hours ago

    Reddit Politics is completely suppressing the #SethRich story – their homepage looks like a supermarket newsstand.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864487840301940736
    _______________________

    Can you imagine if all the blogs around the world were more, “/pol/“, and less, “Reddit” … O.K. AFTER all the blood is cleaned up … except for a few stains, to remind us why doing justice is better than doing soul destroying, bullshitting propaganda against everyone not buying the filthy UN lies.

    They say Barry Manilow is gay, next they’ll say Liberace was also gay. What next, Peter Allen?

    … from the old thread, to tie in that last post –

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 3h3 hours ago

    /pol/ was warned on April 25 that something big would happen on this exact date.

    Whoever posted this knew info about #SethRich was coming.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864535125350023169
    ..
    #SethRich was alive/awake when cops found him, died at hospital. Cops wore body cameras.
    What did he say to cops/what did body cams capture?

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864518080021630976
    ..
    Officer Robinson responded to #SethRich shooting.

    Robinson went to Georgetown U when Podesta taught there.

    Robinson’s sister worked for HRC.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864547935652126722
    _______________________

    Do you think the UN/Clinton/Podesta propagandists get bonuses for bury the Seth Rich story, or ‘penalties‘ for failing to?

    I’ve heard rumours abbout Freddy Mercury.

    Report: 44,000+ Emails and Attachments Sent To Wikileaks by
    DNC Staffer Seth Rich…
    Posted on May 16, 2017 by sundance

    The family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich is denying* Rich was in communication with WikiLeaks. However, according to a Fox report* based on a federal investigator:

    “44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between Democratic National Committee leaders, spanning from January 2015 through late May 2016, were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen before May 21.” (link)*

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/seth-rich-4.jpg

    If that report* is accurate, and it’s too specific of a report to be considered a disingenuous assertion not founded in fact, two large issues immediately surface:

    #1) The vast Russian conspiracy narrative about hackers being the source of the DNC leaks evaporates. Which could explain why the DNC refused to allow the FBI to review the servers etc.
    #2) More alarmingly – With all of the expended investigative resources used by the FBI counterintelligence investigation, former FBI Director James Comey had to have known Seth Rich was the source of the DNC leaks.

    That brings up even more questions about Director James Comey and his political motivations in creating an investigatory narrative that was entirely different from the facts known within the FBI.

    * Links and more –
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/16/report-44000-emails-and-attachments-sent-to-wikileaks-by-dnc-staffer-seth-rich/
    ____________

    Sentient says:
    May 16, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    The family of Antonin Scalia also denied that there was anything odd about their dad’s demise and the much-expedited autopsy. When there’s “wet work”, it seems that the family is given an offer they can’t refuse.
    _____________

    This is also ‘a thing‘ here, like when mass shootings that ‘justify‘ the Govt disarming the people, and murders and terror have ‘nothing to do with Islam‘, and the surviving family back the govt story and then go into aggressive silence.

    Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied has suggested the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster in 2010 could have been avoided if executives from the companies responsible had been drawn from more diverse backgrounds…………
    Addressing hundreds of delegates at a conference in Perth yesterday, the 26-year-old former mechanical engineer cited the Gulf of Mexico spill to urge more gender and cultural diversity among directors and senior management of male-dominated oil and gas companies.

    The Stupid is strong with this one.

    srr
    #2381787, posted on May 17, 2017 at 6:49 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 6h6 hours ago

    Reddit Politics is completely suppressing the #SethRich story – their homepage looks like a supermarket newsstand.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864487840301940736
    _______________________

    Can you imagine if all the blogs around the world were more, “/pol/“, and less, “Reddit” … O.K. AFTER all the blood is cleaned up … except for a few stains, to remind us why doing justice is better than doing soul destroying, bullshitting propaganda against everyone not buying the filthy UN lies.

    psst … you don’t have to try so hard 🙄 –

    classical_hero
    #2381788, posted on May 17, 2017 at 6:55 am

    They say Barry Manilow is gay, next they’ll say Liberace was also gay. What next, Peter Allen?
    __

    calli
    #2381793, posted on May 17, 2017 at 7:10 am

    I’ve heard rumours abbout Freddy Mercury.

    Who’s paying which pipers to repeat the same old derges and sirens songs, is already bleeding obvious.
    😉

    Those people in Sydney know how to enjoy themselves:

    Maserati driver has a day on the beach

    NSW: The driver of a luxury car came up with an inventive solution to the limited parking in Sydney’s eastern suburbs yesterday morning by driving on to the sand. Beachgoers at Camp Cove in Watsons Bay were taken aback when the Maserati was driven on to the sand before becoming stuck. The driver reportedly jumped out of the car and relaxed in the sun until police arrived. Dressed in floral boardshorts, sunglasses and a cap with a Maserati logo, he smoked cigarettes, listened to Bob Marley from the car’s speakers and practised his golf swing.

    Then again, maybe not.

    Police arrived about 10am and the car was towed from the beach. The driver, 51, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital.

    Apparently the east coast is going to get three days of rain. This is what happens when you offend the gods of nature by driving a Maserati on the beach.

    Spit it out srr. What exactly are you accusing me of?

    Eight arrested in Sydney drug raids
    Australian Associated Press
    23 minutes ago
    Eight people have been arrested and drugs with a street value of $1 million have seized during drug raids across Sydney.

    Officers from Strike Force Teribah, Tactical Operations and the dog unit searched homes in Smithfield, Mount Pritchard, Newtown and a unit in Lane Cove West on Tuesday afternoon.

    They seized 3kg of methamphetamine (MDMA) powder and 280g of cocaine with a combined potential street value of about $1 million, as well as drug paraphernalia and $6500 cash.

    Two men, aged 20 and 24, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at a home in Hinchinbrook and a 20-year-old man was arrested at a cafe in Bonnyrigg.

    A 21-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Domestic Airport, a 24-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested in Newtown and a 19-year-old man was arrested at a unit in Lane Cove West.

    They were charged with various drug related offences and seven are due to appear in court on Wednesday.

    Strike Force Teribah investigations are continuing.

    Usual suspects?

    Smoking linked to skin cancer: Qld study
    David Sigston, Australian Associated Press
    19 minutes ago
    Smokers are significantly more likely to develop skin cancer, a Queensland study has found.

    Researchers at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute spent three years monitoring the development of skin cancers in almost 19,000 Caucasian Queenslanders, ten per cent of whom were smokers, 35 per cent former smokers and 55 per cent who had never smoked.

    “We found that current smokers were at significantly higher risk of SCC (squamous cell carcinoma) than former smokers or people who had never smoked,” Professor David Whiteman said.

    no, it is the seventeenth.

    Come on, srr. Don’t be shy. Describe my crime in plain English.

    Otherwise I might suspect you are trolling me for the hell of it.

    🙄 … it really is getting old; all this fishing for those too stupid to read the bleeding obvious –

    … according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.

    “I hope you can let this go,” the president told Mr. Comey, according to the memo.

    We get there from the big red headline at DRUDGE –

    COMEY REVENGE COMMENCES

    Meanwhile, we don’t see the name, Seth Rich anywhere in the DRUDGE headlines, but down a little, buried in the middle column, we see these three headlines, the centre of the block of 3 in red –

    DEAD DNC STAFFER ‘HAD CONTACT’ WITH WIKILEAKS…

    ‘Sent 44,053 Internal Emails’…

    Police told to ‘stand down’…

    Whatever you do, DON’T read this article in The Oz.
    You will be apoplectic.
    Syria: Father vows to avenge ‘gay’ teen son killed by ISIS.
    A precious life, that of a shy 14 year old boy, is brutally snuffed out by Islamic adherents.
    Because they thought he was gay.
    Stabbed, then thrown from a roof, then throat cut when gravity didn’t do its job.
    Barbarians, the lot of them.
    That includes those in Australia who don’t speak up against these backward Koranic practices.

    Re George Pell I find it amazing that someone with those alleged predilections, after so much publicity has had so few accusations.
    I have had clients who were sexually abused , and charged their abusers years later , had to remember exact places where it happened what they were wearing, Abusers were family members and were convicted. However it would appear from the printed accusations that Pell’s accusers cannot get even the places , times etc right .

    Trump! FFS stop poncing around with the Russians and pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement. I want some REAL lefty head splodey action. Thanks, Snoopy.

    “Studies” are generally nonsense performed by those who are not actually scientists, doing nothing scientific , while taxpayers are forced to fund them for their politically motivated and self serving results.

    Top Ender, you forgot the /sarc tag when denying Peter Allen’s homosexuality.

    From Mark Steyn:
    Liza caught Peter Allen, her new husband, in bed with his boyfriend on their wedding night. Peter had been recommended to Judy by her fourth husband, Mark Herron. And Judy in turn pressed him on Liza. And Herron and Allen carried on a sexual relationship during their respective marriages to Judy and Liza. One is all for being broad-minded and tolerant about these things and Peter Allen was certainly a good-looking lad in those days, but, how heartless does a guy have to be to screw his stepdaughter’s husband?

    What exactly are you accusing me of?

    Dirty pool?

    Have any investigative journalists penned stories linking Seth Rich’s violent death to his leaks of DNC emails to Wikileaks?

    Fox News: Seth Rich ‘Leaked Thousands of Internal Emails’… FBI Has Correspondence

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/16/seth-rich-wikileaks-emails-fbi/

    Establishment Media Either Ignores or Mocks Story

    Left-wing media outlets including the New York Times and CNN have so far failed to cover a FOX News report revealing that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich had been in contact with Wikileaks.

    On Tuesday morning, FOX News reported that Rich, who was murdered in Washington D.C. last July, sent 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments to deceased investigative reporter Gavin MacFayden, a man with close links to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.

    “My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” an investigative source told FOX. “I do believe that the answers to who murdered Seth Rich sits on his computer on a shelf at the DC police or FBI headquarters.”

    On July 22 last year, the WikiLeaks published emails implicating the DNC in attempting to derail Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

    If proven, the report has the potential to be one of the biggest cover-ups in American political history, dispelling the widespread claim that the Russians were behind hacks on the DNC.

    However, there has been silence from nearly all the establishment media outlets, including the New York Times, ABC, CNN and the BBC, who have refused to cover the story.

    Instead, the outlets have been focusing on an unproven claim made by the Washington Post that Donald Trump had shared some “highly classified information” with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S., despite it being legal to do so.

    Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

    As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining….
    9:03 PM – 16 May 2017
    15,229 15,229 Retweets 52,842 52,842 likes

    Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

    …to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.
    9:13 PM – 16 May 2017
    13,820 13,820 Retweets 52,953 52,953 likes

    Meanwhile, the Washington Post published an article mocking conservatives for focusing on the FOX News report rather than their own story.

    Some of the few outlets to report on the story include the Washington Times, Mediaite and the Washington Examiner.
    ____________________

    So, “Russia” is Code for, Humanitarian, Anti-ISIS, Anti-Terrorism = Anti-UN devils.

    Re George Pell I find it amazing that someone with those alleged predilections, after so much publicity has had so few accusations.

    … And no accusations from ‘normal’ people, ie, living to start with, and psychologically balanced, non-druggies. The paucity of ‘evidence’ is such that a charge against Pell could easily be interpreted as vindictiveness. Please George, sue these bastards.
    I don’t understand how the law works but I would imagine someone on the bench if charges are ever laid, would not allow the case to proceed, especially given the degree of character assasination Pell has suffered at the hands of the ABC, Fairfax and MUP.

  36. struth
    #2381833, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Snoopy, I’d like to see him pull out of the Saudi owned UN completely.
    It’s a corrupt islamic mess.

    Quote amazing that Louise Milligan’s book on George Pell – along with its phony new allegations – coincided perfectly with the DPP sending back the brief of “evidence” against the cardinal.

    Interesting post this morning, SRR.

    The New York Times now makes available a daily briefing for its Australian audience, which I receive to keep track of what they’re miswriting. Needless to say the Trump derangement is all-consuming. Beneath a photo of Trump extending his hand to Turkey’s Erdogan in the Oval Office:

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey left his first meeting with President Trump at the White House declaring a “historical turn of tide” in the countries’ relationship.
    Our reporter details Turkey’s decline from democracy.

    Geddit? America under TrumpHitler is just like Turkey. FMD.

    We don’t want to open all the presents at the one time, Struth.

    Wow Old School, you have wrecked my day.

    ON THEIR WEDDING NIGHT!

    James O’Keefe‏ @JamesOKeefeIII May 11

    This* is one of the best explanations of the insidiousness of John Oliver I’ve ever read; “mass conditioning.” Of Stewart I had some respect.

    * https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/862791261144612864/photo/1
    _____________________


    “– on a subconscious level — to mentally associate derisive laughter with any person or opinion that is at odds with the narrative’s take on the chosen issue. …

    … mastery of the methodologies of mass conditioning … almost such a perfect technical accomplishment that I would almost have to admire it on technical grounds … in the hands of the entirely wrong people.”

    Sean Davis @seanmdav
    When the Obama admin leaked Israeli intel in 2013, Israel said it made attacks on Israel more likely. Media yawned.

    Rip the wrapping paper off I say…….
    The UN are ruling Australia via their operatives Malcom and Ms Skeletor who is not even allowed to sack a young loudmouth mussie because her UN masters would have been displeased.

    Lightning caused Adelaide factory blaze
    Australian Associated Press
    11 minutes ago
    Lightning has sparked a fire at an Adelaide factory which destroyed $300,000 worth of pallets and spread to a neighbouring home.

    It took firefighters about two hours to contain the blaze in Para Hills West, in which a large number of pallets caught alight.

    The Metropolitan Fire Service says the fire started after lightning struck the building on Tuesday night.

    They say Barry Manilow is gay, next they’ll say Liberace was also gay. What next, Peter Allen?

    I don’t have a reference, IIRC< but a columnist "Cassandra", in an English newspaper, described Liberace as "a great big snoggering heap of mother-love." Liberace sued, and won substantial damages when the court decided that the insinuation was that he was gay.

    When Liberace died of a disease that had letters as a name, the paper declared they had been right all along, and could they have their money back?

    The Australian reports that the OPP sent back the first file on George Pell without any recommendation. This, second time, the Australian reports that VicPol can, if they choose, charge Pell. The OPP say that they will not initiate action but is that a recommendation? Remember, this copy is coming from a spokesman for VicPol.

    It’s curious. The ABC says the police are considering charges against Pell, yet Seven is running the line that he has been charged.

    Which one is it?

    From Mark Steyn:
    Liza caught Peter Allen

    Steyn has always been great value when it comes to showbiz – his throwaway observation that Freddie Mercury had better legs than Liza Minelli as well as being a more accomplished performer was quite amusing. Liza, of course was feted for having the best legs in showbiz – until Freddie happened on the scene.

    The ABC says the police are considering charges against Pell

    FFS, enough, the Pell needs to go medieval on their flabby arses.

    Time to wheel out the Barrasites.

    “We found that current smokers were at significantly higher risk of SCC (squamous cell carcinoma) than former smokers or people who had never smoked,” Professor David Whiteman said.

    Can’t wait for th damages claim against the QLD government by a smokers with skin cancer. Banned from undercover and forced into the Sun …

    Charming Lefty behaviour, Wednesday edition:

    Icelandic Leftist Poisons Robert Spencer

    Yep, righty invited speaker Robert Spencer was actually poisoned by a lefty in a restaurant, by spiking his drink. He spent the night in hospital and was ill for several days.

    Student Journalist Fired for Tweeting Video of Muslim Panelist’s Comments on Non-Believers Under Koranic Law

    And again. A journalist is fired for faithfully reporting the words of a Muslim on a campus interfaith panel, and posting the video on Twitter.

    Democratic Road Rage

    …a Tennessee woman began chasing Representative David Kustoff as he drove away from an appearance. Fearing for his safety as the woman tried to force his car off the road, the GOP congressman pulled off and was then confronted by 35-year-old Wendi Wright, who struck his vehicle and then reached into a window, all the while expressing her anger about his vote on the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill. She was ultimately charged with felony reckless endangerment but only after she had bragged on Facebook about running Kustoff to ground and giving him a piece of her mind.

    So a lefty woman ran him off the road for voting to repeal ObamaCare. Oh.

    Such caring and peaceful folk. You wonder why they are so distrusted and feared. It’s a mystery.

    Looks like we have raised the white flag
    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    Stackja @ 7:50 am

    Maybe smoking leads to skin cancer becasue they have to stand outside in the sun to smoke?

    Oh great. SSM being discussed on Seven for the gazillionth time.

    According to that freedom lover, Jackie Frank (editrix of Marie Claire Magazine) a plebiscite should be utterly squashed because “It allows people who have a certain bias a voice and they shouldn’t”.

    Can’t have that, can we?

    “We found that current smokers were at significantly higher risk of SCC (squamous cell carcinoma) than former smokers or people who had never smoked,” Professor David Whiteman said.

    Can’t wait for th damages claim against the QLD government by a smokers with skin cancer. Banned from undercover and forced into the Sun …

    Sun Shine?

    Shine Lawyers is an Australian law firm specialising in personal injury compensation law, operating on a no win no fee basis. Wikipedia

    What exactly are you accusing me of?

    Dirty pool?

    Chuckle. Now that makes sense!

    Allow me to recommend (looking) glass media for that extra clean sparkle.

    Maybe smoking leads to skin cancer becasue they have to stand outside in the sun to smoke?

    When Big Government realizes the potential liabilities for their careless actions, you can be sure that the “study” and any others supporting it will be quickly “invalidated”.

    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    Could be a good reason for that. It might be cheaper than providing eye bleach for “the other pool users.”

    Liberace sued, and won substantial damages when the court decided that the insinuation was that he was gay.

    He famously stated after the “defamation” and settlement that he “cried all the way to the bank”.

    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    Will there be a privacy section for overweight men with beer bellies and hairy backs?

    “It allows people who have a certain bias a voice and they shouldn’t”

    Such as moozleys, for example?

    Looks like we have raised the white flag –
    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    I know they are ugly pigs that hurt the eyes to see, but that is a little degrading.

    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    Burqinis too revealing?

    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    Why would anyone want to behold those monstrous landwhales in the first place?

    Amazing, if you smoke
    * Your teeth will fall out
    *Bits of you will rot off
    *You will get lung cancer
    *You will get skin cancer
    *You will get gangrene
    *You will lose your eyesight
    *All those who are anywhere near you when you smoke will suffer the same fates.

    Smoking is almost as bad for you as voting for Abbot or Trump.

    “It allows people who have a certain bias a voice and they shouldn’t”

    Yes. The HoR and Senate should be silenced.

    Looks like we have raised the white flag –
    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    Feminism and Intelligence
    This realization occurred to me again when reading a CNN column written last week by Jill Filipovic, one of CNN’s feminist writers. (Does CNN employ a non-feminist female writer?)

    The column was about Australian Sen. Larissa Waters, who breast-fed her child in the parliamentary chamber while Parliament was in session. The CNN writer, as would be expected, lauded the parliamentarian: What could be more beautiful or natural than breast-feeding in Parliament?
    Among the writer’s arguments defending Sen. Waters was one in which she said, “Yes, for many people, breasts are sexually alluring or arousing — but so too are lips and hands, and having those out in Parliament doesn’t bring on sexual chaos.”
    Now back to our feminist at CNN who compared the sexually alluring and arousing nature of visible lips and hands with visible breasts.
    Men from Saudi Arabia, where women’s lips are regularly covered, go to the West and pay to see women’s breasts, not their lips.

    Analysis: McMaster Doesn’t Deny Core Elements of WaPo Story, But Rejects Its Premise
    But I suspect that this story isn’t over yet. Three possibilities remain, as I see it: First, that Trump didn’t do anything remotely inappropriate. Second, that he very obviously screwed up, and that McMaster is serving up distortionary spin to protect his boss. Third, that the central question of this controversy rests on subjective judgments — with one side of the debate perceiving Trump’s disclosure as relatively harmless and routine, and the other side insistently viewing it as neither. If I had to bet, I’d choose door number three — and determining which side’s impression is closer to the truth will likely require more information. Which probably means more leaks, which are slowly consuming the Trump administration.

    A link between smoking and SCC (squamous cell carcinoma) is not news. No cancer is good, but SCC is one of the worst. It is very aggressive.

  71. Old School Conservative
    A little bit of sense has been injected into the debate surrounding their usefulness:
    The Children’s Doctor director Dr Annemarie Christie, who has an eight-year-old with ADHD, is not a fan of fidget spinners.

    “Our children would benefit far more if they put the electronics and the fidget spinners away and went outside,’’ she said.

    “They should be riding bikes, climbing trees, building cubby houses and playing soccer with their mates.

    “They are unable to do any of these things if they are holding a fidget spinner.’’

    Roses have aphids; I blame lack of diversity.

    From the OT, mOron thinks Jordan and Da Rushynz are ADVERSARIES. Jordan is fighting ISIS (see for example the Jordanian pilot torched by ISIS). Russia is fighting ISIS. Now even the US is fighting ISIS.

    T666 did not betray any sources. Lavrov is smart enough to know what to do with the info. The Deep State guys screeching “Jordan!!” in WaPo and Bloomberg might however have brought some additional info to the attention of ISIS. Which was of course the aim. They are happy to butcher a Jordanian source and compromise the exercise (costing hundreds of lives) to manufacture a T666 gotcha.

    Already mOron has a spreading dark stain on his pants at the thought of a terrorist attack.

    I can’t wait for the first trans person to push the boundaries of the privacy curtain at Auburn..

    A new Trump scandal! The NYT is reporting the content of a Comey memo which it hasn’t seen.It’s an apparent fact (© Monty) that Trump asked Comey to abandon the investigation of Flynn.

    Will Sen Laritha Waterth go topleth in the next Senate sitting because

    ” breasts are sexually alluring or arousing — but so too are lips and hands, and having those out in Parliament doesn’t bring on sexual chaos.”

    Such an exciting time to be alive ( and launching class actions against government ).

    Australia’s most politicised police force, Vicpol, at it again.

    “They should be riding bikes, climbing trees, building cubby houses and playing soccer with their mates.

    Has the good Doctor any idea of the dangers involved in these activities? The lesions, bruises, scrapes and over-excitement that may ensue? These vestigial pursuits are not for the cosseted petals of today.

    😆 silly calli …

    calli
    #2381821, posted on May 17, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Come on, srr. Don’t be shy. Describe my crime in plain English.

    Otherwise I might suspect you are trolling me for the hell of it.

    … you, I, we all know that the super troll is your holier than thou cow, Grrrlfriend, who’s never got over rushing to don a full SS Uniform I laid out, and then insisting everyone hate me because it just happened to fit them so perfectly.

    The snipping coward has been trying (and failing miserably), to nail clever new troll titles to me ever since, in between it’s long, rambling, Dot-esque verbal and outright lie laden, blown fuse rants, in it’s other miserably failed attempts to shove me in the right, ‘wrong church’ box.

    You really gotta watch those religiously churchian fanatics (especially the poisonously sickly “sweet” ones); they can become quite dangerous.

    Violets are blue; I blame lack of diversity.

    Correction – violets are violet.

    Earlier this week, I phoned the high school that I attended chasing up a phone number ( long story short..suicide in family related to child sexual abuse..religious order ) The person that I wanted to talk to is the liaison for such matters. First I received a privacy spiel , then we don’t have the number.
    Got to love pastoral care..

    Wow Old School, you have wrecked my day.

    ON THEIR WEDDING NIGHT!
    Don’t forget 17 May is
    International day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.

    http://dayagainsthomophobia.org

    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    Why would anyone want to behold those monstrous landwhales in the first place?

    I think you’ve hit the nail on the head Rabz. The wording was deliberately vague – “without being seen by other pool users.”

    The curtains are there to protect everyone else. Thank you Cumberland Council.

    v_maet
    #2381854, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Stackja @ 7:50 am

    Maybe smoking leads to skin cancer becasue they have to stand outside in the sun to smoke?

    And respiratory disease, because they have to leave their warm homes and offices and stand in the unsheltered, freezing, windy outdoors; and malnutrition because they can’t afford decent food; and depression because they can’t afford social outings; and serious, violent anxiety because they can’t take the edge off when they’re about to go over the edge; and a whole bunch of other killers that weren’t, when smokes were so cheap anyone could afford to burn one after another.

    If VicPol intended to charge Pell, Ashton wouldn’t be floating speculation in the media. I expect VicPol will be considering charging Pell until either Ashton retires or Pell dies, whichever comes first.

    Re George Pell I find it amazing that someone with those alleged predilections, after so much publicity has had so few accusations.

    After leading with headlines that he is being charged, it comes out that it hasn’t happened yet. What’s the bet it doesn’t happen today? Or even this week?

    Justice delayed is justice denied.

    On Spacechook, one of areff’s mates, Peter Fenwick, nails the 2017 ScoMo budget:

    The regulatory and coercive powers of the state have been captured by sectional interests for their own economic benefit. Once the state is allowed to enrich some groups at the expense of others, it creates the motive for political influence and the mechanism for the illegitimate use of the state for selfish interests. The consequences of this mistake have been dire. A sense of entitlement prevails. Individuals lack responsibility. Power is abused. Civil virtues decline.

    As Yuval Levin explained:
    “Because all citizens – not only the poor – become recipients of benefits, people in the middle class come to approach their government as claimants, not as self-governing citizens, and to approach the social safety net not as a great majority of givers eager to make sure that a small minority of recipients are spared from devastating poverty, but as a mass of dependants demanding what they are owed. It is hard to imagine an ethic better suited to undermining the moral basis of a free society.”

    Sixty percent of households now receive more in benefits than they pay in income tax. Many of the rest are dependent on the government for their salaries – some, especially in government agencies, quite large ones. If it looks unsustainable, that is because it is. Welfare benefits cannot be reduced without losing voters. The future looks grim.

    If VicPol intended to charge Pell, Ashton wouldn’t be floating speculation in the media. I expect VicPol will be considering charging Pell until either Ashton retires or Pell dies, whichever comes first.

    That’s exactly why Pell needs to start wallpapering certain organisations with writs. Force Fatty to piss or get off the pot.

    International day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.

    In the interests of balancing the political debate, do we have an
    International day for homophobia, transphobia and biphobia?

    It’s amazing that the story about Pell maybe being charged by VicPol can still get currency, not just at the ABC and in Fairfax’s rags, but also in The Australian. The evidence could have been and would have been given at the RC if it’s so compelling, but every witness there who tried it on was found wanting.
    Today I see at the news grabs from MSNBC/Mammamia that another woman says she was “”touched” by Rolf Harris. Not quite in the same league as the Indian girl of ten having to have an abortion after a gang rape, but there you go. If only the denizens of the commentariat were as concerned about things like Robert Spencer being poisoned (see BoN above) and various apalling leftist hatred behaviours!

  94. srr
    #2381906, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:25 am

    That said, as a long term ex-smoker, I usually can handle smokers around me, but I’m currently nursing an old smoker in my home, and I can’t wait ’til they’re well enough to leave and take their smoke stench with them. 🙂

    According to that freedom lover, Jackie Frank (editrix of Marie Claire Magazine) a plebiscite should be utterly squashed because “It allows people who have a certain bias a voice and they shouldn’t”.

    Next you will tell me that rednecks should be allowed to vote or Christians allowed to profess their faith.

    Got the following email:

    It looks like you’re having trouble logging into Facebook. Just click the button below and we’ll log you in.

    Of course I am not having trouble logging in to Facebook, I am not trying to log in to Facebook at all.

    Very subtle, not.

    Are all these “phobias” a fear of being or encountering?

    A new Trump scandal! The NYT is reporting the content of a Comey memo which it hasn’t seen.It’s an apparent fact (© Monty) that Trump asked Comey to abandon the investigation of Flynn.

    This stuff never ends. Suppose the report is true. how could he not anticpate that the dir would keep notes of the conversation. Also, shouldn’t the other party have reported it or resigned?

    Today I see at the news grabs from MSNBC/Mammamia that another woman says she was “”touched” by Rolf Harris.

    When I was a kid the expression “touched” used to mean not quite right, something wrong with them. Now it seems to mean sexually abused.

    Will they have to now ban the song “Touch me in the morning” as it’s “triggering”?

    That said, as a long term ex-smoker,
    Like you srr, I have quit. He who must be obeyed still smokes 6 or so a day but thankfully on the back deck.
    Mostly I don’t enjoy getting a whiff.

    Maybe VicPol has pictures of Pell chucking doughnuts in the parish Corolla. Biggest crime in Victoria !!

    A new Trump scandal! The NYT is reporting the content of a Comey memo which it hasn’t seen.It’s an apparent fact (© Monty) that Trump asked Comey to abandon the investigation of Flynn.

    Comey is not someone I would go to for facts or believe anything he says.

    This stuff never ends. Suppose the report is true. how could he not anticpate that the dir would keep notes of the conversation. Also, shouldn’t the other party have reported it or resigned?

    I reckon it’s bullshit. Trump always had it in mind to fire the fuck, so any half way smart guy would be careful seeing it’s Comey.

    In any event, since when has a two way conversation that can’t be corroborated be considered evidence.

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 3h

    Dems overplayed their hand, became ungovernable, and dug their own grave.

    #SethRich was murdered, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864585687047311360

    Andy Reise‏ @Andy_phalanx30 19m

    & #ComeyMemo double down. Once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to see. All credit to @TheLastRefuge2 & @KurtSchlichter

    Touch me in the morning
    Then just walk away
    We don’t have tomorrow
    But we had yesterday
    We’re blue and gold
    and we could feel one another living
    We walked with a dream to hold
    And we could take what the world was giving
    There’s no tomorrow here
    There’s only love and the time to chase it
    Yesterday’s gone my love
    There’s only now and it’s time to face it

    …rednecks should be allowed to vote or Christians allowed to profess their faith.

    Remember, the butchering of catholics and protestants in Europe and Britain during the 16th and 17th centuries was because people were expressing their faith in a politically incorrect manner.
    (As dictated by the kings of the time).

    It is presumed that Ashton handed a file to the DPP with all the low down against Pell set out in detail. The DPP has handed it back and told Fatty to get on with it. If that file is so watertight, there should be no delays. There is no further “evidence” to gather. The charges should be either laid or withdrawn immediately on the strength of that already assembled. If Fatty is going to play games in such a high profile case, he just might come a cropper. (Advice to Dick Head Dan – keep well away.)

    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so Muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    Good.

    We can already see what a huge mistake it was by Trump not to clean house on Jan 20.

    Same mistake Abbott made.

    International day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.

    No one can accuse the Cat of not being diverse enough. We have our very on trans troll.

    This, second time, the Australian reports that VicPol can, if they choose, charge Pell.

    There is no difference to the first failed attempt, Anthony.
    The DPP said last time that they could charge him if they liked. It’s their call.

    PRIVACY curtains have been installed at a new public pool in Auburn so muslim women can swim without being seen by other pool users.

    There’s a photograph attached to that link that sums up the stupidity of it all. Afghan boy, in his board shorts, with two girls, cleverly disguised as bullfrogs, in their burkinis either side of him.

    It’ s sight that regularly raises the Memsahibs blood pressure in Malaysia – she, cleverly disguised as a letterbox, shrouded in black from head to foot, in a tropical country, struggling along with the children, while her Lord and Master strides ahead, in “T” shirt and board shorts, dribbling over Western girls in bikinis…

    No one can accuse the Cat of not being diverse enough. We have our very on trans troll.

    True!

