Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

  1. JC
    #2382413, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Just look at him. Tubby’s the epitome of what a leftist police commish is supposed to look like.

    https://twitter.com/GrahamAshtonCCP?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

  2. dopey
    #2382414, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Sorry if already mentioned.
    Daily Telegraph: “Green light for charges on Pell.”
    Disgusting.

  3. JC
    #2382415, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    That’s okay Adam. He’s such a squirmy looking little prick. At least he knows there are people who hold him in total contempt.

  4. Tailgunner
    #2382416, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Dot, be serious – which was your choice for Miss USA ?
    I’m a bit partial to…

  6. Fat Tony
    #2382418, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2382402, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    I am as suspicious of depression as I am of people who want to “spend more time with their families”.

    Spending more time with some families can be depressing…

  7. Top Ender
    #2382420, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Good on Mr Inglis and i hope he copes with his depression.

    My original post however was wondering why modern TV news bombards us with “sporting stories’ all through the program. Ch 9 here have gone from 30 mins to an hour a night for their news, and there would be an average of six to ten such stories scattered through the program every night.

    Why such an obsession with “sport” – which are about not actually sport itself but the giant industry players and their transfers, pay breaches, being busted for something, whether they’ll be playing or not this week and on and on and on ad nauseam.

    I think I just figured it out. They are all tied together with the TV stations that show sport for vast sums of money, right?

  8. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2382421, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Bolta let slip that Robert Richter QC is being briefed by Geo. Pell. That should give Fatty pause for thought.

  9. Adam
    #2382422, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    JC,

    Just about the entire police force I would imagine, (and hope).

    Tailgunner,

    Are you high? She has the 1000 cock stare and has gone through the wall.

  10. Makka
    #2382423, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Inglis hasn’t been the same since the Bunnies won their GF. Sure he gets up for the Origin series but I think he’s unhappy at the Bunnies. He’s not a natural fullback either, far better in the centres.

    When he is on his game he is an incredible unit. I’ve never seen a fend like his. He doesn’t just fend or brush off his attackers, he fking flattens them then runs over the top of them. On song he’s like a train.

    The Greg Inglis fend;

  11. JC
    #2382424, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Gunner

    I don’t want to bust your balloon here, but she’s a little on the masculine side of looks, no? But hey, don’t let me deflate your view of her. Rub away the hair and she’s a speck on the side of boyish looking.

    Me, I’ve always gone for the girl next door look. 🙂

  12. JC
    #2382426, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    JC,

    Just about the entire police force I would imagine, (and hope).

    Every large organization has a Tubby Ashton. Totally and completely untalented who manages to claw his way through the order of things likely by knifing people in the back and playing politics all the time. They all look the same too.

  13. Makka
    #2382427, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    How many League players can claim they flattened SB Williams in a one on one straight on fend off? Inglis can.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2382429, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    I’m a bit partial to…

    Local Novocastrian lass.

    Jennifer Hawkins on needing a bodyguard because of Donald Trump friendship

    Beat that Tarzan.

  16. JC
    #2382430, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Brucey

    What do you think about the banks now?

  17. Tailgunner
    #2382431, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Are you high? She has the 1000 cock stare and has gone through the wall.

    Yes- she looks like the most expensive stripper at a low rent,small-town joint.
    Tell me you wouldn’t,Ads?
    😉

  18. Tailgunner
    #2382432, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Agree with your assessment JC.
    I’m a bit surprised myself… but the boner never lies!

  19. C.L.
    #2382433, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Regrettably, the stupid actions of South Sydney’s coach earlier this season meant Inglis was kept on the field with serious knee damage, and that is likely to mean his career will end prematurely. No doubt, that has much to do with his depression.

    Indeed. I said at the time that Maguire should have been sacked for that stupendous imbecility.

  20. Libby Zee
    #2382434, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Some good news on the sporting front. Tennis drug cheat, Maria Sharapova, has been refused a wild card entry to the French Open. Hopefully, she will also be refused a Wimbledon entry.

  21. Marcus Classis
    #2382435, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Just reading the world’s biggest idiot (Yassmin ‘Slave of the Glorious One who is allah’) in the Australian

    According to the Slave, the failure of the safety cut off rams on the riser for Deepwater Horizon was caused by not having enough brown mohammedan chicks in BP’s senior management.

    Really.

  22. Mark A
    #2382436, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2382421, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Bolta let slip that Robert Richter QC is being briefed by Geo. Pell. That should give Fatty pause for thought.

    Daft as Tubby may be I’m sure he was aware of that bit info.

  23. Boambee John
    #2382437, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    egg

    “egg_
    #2382317, posted on May 17, 2017 at 6:39 pm
    Teh Chaser ‘boyz’ War on Waist Waste – they did attack BigCorp – Big Supermarket is responsible for a lot of Green waste with their fancy standards for unspoiled fruit and veg: e.g. specifying curvy 20cm+ bananas.”

    Perhaps the Chaser “boys” should visit an actual supermarket.

    Our local Woolies regularly has small bananas on sale, and also older (black marks on skin) bananas. The latter are discounted to attract bargain hunters.

    Fake news.

  24. C.L.
    #2382438, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    He doesn’t just fend or brush off his attackers, he fking flattens them then runs over the top of them. On song he’s like a train.

    He’s got the best FU fend I’ve ever seen.

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2382439, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Brucey
    What do you think about the banks now?

    They’ll put their rates up 6 basis points.
    ScoMo will rage and throw tantrums.
    Then he will lose the election and disappear into irrelevance.

    I will continue to collect my 8% yield before tax.

  26. Boambee John
    #2382440, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Fat Tony at 1840

    The casings might still be there, I wonder if the “pits” (fissile cores) are? They are small enough to move clandestinely.

  27. JC
    #2382441, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Say what you will, but at least it was a quiet melee. I think the Turk President’s supporter were the ones who copped a beating. Very gentlemanly.

    I read also that Erdogan’s guards were involved.

  28. Leigh Lowe
    #2382442, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Leigh

    First off it’s Tubby Ashton, not Fatty. Please get his first name right.

    Sorry.
    SORRY!
    Fuck, it is so hard to keep up.
    Fatty Nixon, Simon Underhand, Tubby Ashton.

  29. Zyconoclast
    #2382443, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Now that is a collection of sad sorry looking females.
    And they probably are all lezzos – they look like they could do with a good root.

    Fat Tony,
    Are you making an offer?

  30. Rabz
    #2382444, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    War on Waste

    The most obscene waste I can think of is the $1.2 billion pa of taxpayers’ money that’s wasted on the frigging ALPBC.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2382446, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    I will continue to collect my 8% yield before tax.

    Indeed.

  33. areff
    #2382447, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    this went up at Quadrant late this afternoon. About “Commissioner Fatfoot” and his quest to get “Rev Rock-Spider”. Almost made me laugh, except it’s too true:

    https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2017/05/policemans-plot-happy-one/

  34. The Beer Whisperer
    #2382448, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    This, second time, the Australian reports that VicPol can, if they choose, charge Pell

    Yes, because NSW police could have decided not to charge Milat.

    Fuck me sideways.

  37. Adam
    #2382451, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Yes- she looks like the most expensive stripper at a low rent,small-town joint.
    Tell me you wouldn’t,Ads?
    😉

    You charmer, you.

  39. Empire
    #2382454, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    this went up at Quadrant late this afternoon. About “Commissioner Fatfoot” and his quest to get “Rev Rock-Spider”. Almost made me laugh, except it’s too true:

    Brave New World – Melbourne style. A terrifyingly good read.

  40. H B Bear
    #2382455, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Fatty Nixon, Simon Underhand, Tubby Ashton.

    The 3 Stooges of Australia’s most politicised police force. First two left in disgrace and you would figure the third is on his way too. Once Victoriastan joins Mainland Tasmania as a failed State they can adopt the Somalian approach and abandon law and order altogher which should spare them further embarrassment.

  41. john constantine
    #2382457, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    As soon as their bhp have dropped the billiton name into the forgettery, they will seal their brand new image by appointing yasmynsys and waleed the denier to their rightful spots on the bhp board.

  42. Fat Tony
    #2382458, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Zyconoclast
    #2382443, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Now that is a collection of sad sorry looking females.
    And they probably are all lezzos – they look like they could do with a good root.

    Fat Tony,
    Are you making an offer?

    Well, there’s been a bit of a drought lately – I’ve had to hand feed the poor thing…

  43. Fat Tony
    #2382459, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Boambee John
    #2382440, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Fat Tony at 1840

    The casings might still be there, I wonder if the “pits” (fissile cores) are? They are small enough to move clandestinely.

    Whether that’s a good thing or not may depend on who may have removed the cores.

    Aren’t they all thermo-nuclear jobbies? That’d mean a fissile-fusion-fission reaction, with the casing providing probably half the bang.

  44. john constantine
    #2382460, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    3d printing of functioning mouse ovaries.

    “Incredibly, the team was able to conclude that the 3D printed ovaries both boosted hormone production, and increased the fertility of the mice – which went on to produce eggs, ovulate, give birth to healthy babies and even nurse them due to the blood vessels that formed. To apply this discovery to humans, the researchers suggest those about to undergo undergoing cancer treatment could freeze their ovaries, allowing new ones to be printed from their own in the future.

    Now, this has been done to some extent before. But what makes this research different is the materials used. They need to withstand the trauma of surgery, and be porous enough to work with other organs.

    By using gelatin (which makes up most of our soft tissue) in the 3D printing process, the team was able to make ovaries that met this criteria.

    The team will next move on to replicating the process in pigs, and says human trails will occur within the next 10 years”.

  45. egg_
    #2382461, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    War on Waste

    The most obscene waste I can think of is the $1.2 billion pa of taxpayers’ money that’s wasted on the frigging ALPBC.

    Their ABC is ‘Green’ waste.

  46. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2382462, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Stimpy – can knee damage lead to mental illness??

    Depends how hard you get kneed in the head.
    If they do kickboxing then yes.
    If it’s Van Same definitely.

  47. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2382463, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Van Damme Goddammit!!!!

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2382465, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    this went up at Quadrant late this afternoon. About “Commissioner Fatfoot” and his quest to get “Rev Rock-Spider”. Almost made me laugh, except it’s too true:

    Gold!
    Shades of Professor Bunyip.

  49. .
    #2382466, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Hard to tell Gunner. Had a look on the official website and they all look so airbrushed they have no facial features.

    Miss Pennsylvania, Miss Maryland, Miss Texas, Miss New York, Miss Washington, Miss Rhode Island, Miss Ohio and Miss Hawaii all seem above-above average.

  50. Harlequin Decline
    #2382467, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Marcus,

    If you are around I didn’t understand the reference you made yesterday when discussing the disarming of Australia –

    Just keep a nice supply of polypipe handy too, like everyone did in ’96.

    I couldn’t work out the connection to the gun laws.

  51. Boambee John
    #2382468, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Fat Tony at 2119

    Getting beyond my skill level with the fission-fusion-fission bit. Not sure though, that much will happen without the initial fission. Perhaps our resident scientist, Bruce of Newcastle, might comment?

    If the Turks have the pits, I hope they handle them carefully, or they won’t be doing any “hand feeding”!

  52. Old School Conservative
    #2382470, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Another impressive analysis by Victor David Hanson.
    Eviscerates Comey.
    Details Janet Napolitano’s slush fund.
    Outlines the scandal ridden Susan Rice’s many dissimulations
    Slams Lois Lerner’s corruption.
    Reminds us now many ways Hillary Clinton broke the law.

    A fine writer.

  53. Leigh Lowe
    #2382471, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Miss Pennsylvania is transitioning.

  54. testpattern
    #2382473, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Here is helmer’s take on the trump faux pas. For those who don’t know, helmer was an aust journo allegedly recruited by the kgb, who became an advisor to pres carter, moving to Moscow afterwards. He’s a stenographer who is fed his stories. Some are interesting.

    http://johnhelmer.net/washington-post-reveals-isis-was-partner-supplying-trump-intelligence-briefing-for-russian-officials/#more-17589

  55. C.L.
    #2382474, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    That Quadrant piece is brilliant.

    … Commissioner Fatfoot had waddled through the door and seated himself at the table’s head. The hiss of air being driven from the upholstery beneath his considerable bulk hid her sigh of relief.

    Make no mistake, if Pell is charged, his QC will unleash a massacre the likes of which has rarely been seen in an Australian court-room. If he is not charged, Ashton and the corrupt perverts in the SANO bunker will be humiliated and professionally destroyed.
    That’s the choice. Good luck with it, you fat disgrace.

  56. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2382476, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Just keep a nice supply of polypipe handy too, like everyone did in ’96.

    I couldn’t work out the connection to the gun laws.

    The suggestion was that certain classes of weapons were being sealed in poly/p.v.c. piping, with end caps, and buried in your back garden, against a day of want, sure to come.

    I saw one case, where a gun owner (now dead) had two (illegal) Chinese type 56 assault rifles stashed in such a manner….

  57. johanna
    #2382477, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Wow, just watched the video of the “Greg Inglis fend.” It’s a long time since I followed Rugby League, but it is easy to see why this guy is such a star. He doesn’t just “fend,” he runs over them like a freight train afterwards.

    He reminds me of the great duckers and weavers of the past, like Laurie Daley (who was fairly big) and the little guys like John Raper and Billy Smith. The ability to instinctively find the weak spot in the defence before it even exists and head for it is almost supernatural.

    If, as some people have said here, he is basically a good bloke, here’s hoping he gets well soon. Talent like that doesn’t grow on trees.

  58. C.L.
    #2382480, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    That VDH piece is a must read. Everything nailed, Comey especially.

  59. Harlequin Decline
    #2382481, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    ZK2A,

    Thanks, appreciate the explanation.

  60. johanna
    #2382483, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Ms Doolittle at 8.36pm – hoots mon!

    Very funny indeed.

  61. Notafan
    #2382485, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Always liked Victor Davis Hanson.

    Another commendable and uncomplicated piece.

    Laid it out straight.

  63. Zyconoclast
    #2382496, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    For my sins I had lunch with an ex girlfriend today – hadn’t seen her for about four years.

    Now I can’t stop thinking about her. Grate -I move back to Sydney and this is what happens.

    I don’t care about your feelings.
    Is she hot? If yes, is she available?

  64. Rafe Champion
    #2382497, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Great Liberty quote, caught on the run.

    The Princeton sociologists Paul Sniderman and Louk Hagendoorn found that the Dutch favoured tolerance and opposed multiculturalism. When asked what the difference was, they replied that tolerance ignores differences; multiculturalism makes an issue of them at every point.

    Just about says it all.

  65. Zyconoclast
    #2382499, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:19 pm


    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4513184/Police-hunt-man-dressed-giant-penis.html#ixzz4hJze3SGw

    This whole story’s a complete fallacy, surely?

    What’s he stealing?
    Virginities?

  66. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2382500, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    What’s he stealing?
    Virginities?

    Dunno, but he’s making a complete dick of himself in the process.

  67. johanna
    #2382501, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    There is Nothing New Under the Sun Department.

    Scrolling through the admirable Gutenberg site’s list of new additions, I found this.

    It is a compendium of the (UK) Times’ personal columns from 1800 to1870. It contains all the things that are found on the internet today. We have: lots of ways of hiding the real identity of advertisers and responders; stalkers of both sexes; the arranging of illicit sexual liaisons; coded messages probably referring to criminal enterprises; attempts to find missing persons – etc.

    It is remarkable how recognisable these advertisements of 200 years ago are to the modern internet consumer.

    Technology changes, but humans don’t, or at least not very much.

  68. JC
    #2382502, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Wow, finally a member of the 1% speaks out. 1% of academics who are honest. Princeton professor pushes back against the assault on Trump and wonders if there’s a fourth unelected arm of the US government…. the intel apparatus.

    Cohen wonders who is running US foreign policy at the moment.

  69. testpattern
    #2382503, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    These are the mercenaries brought to png by Baki. Laurence Aviation and Security. Baki has form. After becoming one of 15 hand picked by o’neill to train in Israel he then tried to bring in Israeli security Dignitas. Other ‘private security’ outfits in png used by o’neill to protect his kleptocracy include blackswan security owned by an australian.

    https://lasgllc.com

  70. MsDolittle
    #2382504, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Thanks JC “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish on this earth”.

  72. MsDolittle
    #2382507, posted on May 17, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Nah, sorry to be picky Miss Minnesota, hyper extensive knees. Perhaps this is fun for certain activities, (ostrich fancy dress), still not a good look. Ask Nick.. he knows about these things.

  73. Zyconoclast
    #2382511, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Nah, sorry to be picky Miss Minnesota, hyper extensive knees. Perhaps this is fun for certain activities, (ostrich fancy dress), still not a good look. Ask Nick.. he knows about these things.

    I didn’t notice since I started looking at her hair and stopped at her thighs thinking, “that will do me”

    I’d still have her as my choice.

  74. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2382512, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    I’d still have her as my choice.

    I’d chase that young lady into the bushes, and count myself a lucky man.

  75. Siltstone
    #2382514, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    johanna 10:27 There is Nothing New Under the Sun Department.

    what a treasure trove (and a literate one) – thanks for the link.

  76. m0nty
    #2382520, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Shirtless Vlad comes riding to Trump’s rescue!

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia President Vladimir Putin offered Wednesday to turn over to Congress records of President Donald Trump’s discussions with Russian diplomats in which Trump is said to have disclosed classified information. His offer added a bizarre twist to the furor over Trump’s intelligence disclosures.

    Truth is stranger than fiction.

  77. Snoopy
    #2382522, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Truth is stranger than fiction.

    ‘Apparent facts’ (© Monty) are fiction.

  78. testpattern
    #2382523, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Conservative claims to know one of the sources personally and that trumps own advisors are leaking in an attempt to change his behaviour.

    http://theresurgent.com/i-know-one-of-the-sources/

  79. JC
    #2382524, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Monster

    You’re willing to take Comey’s word the exhange between him and the president took place where Trump suggested the FBI ease off on Flynn. This is of course coming from Comey, who was fired and has an obvious axe to grind.

    But you’re not willing to take Putmeister’s word on anything.

    Are you acting a little partisan here? Like just a tad….

  80. C.L.
    #2382526, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Maybe if we ask really nicely Putin can also provide a transcript of Bill Clinton bribing Loretta Lynch at Phoenix airport.

  81. Fisky
    #2382528, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Treating Russia like a cheap whore in the mid-90s, is really starting to pay dividends isn’t it?

  82. C.L.
    #2382529, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Is Flynn accused by anyone of committing any actual crime?

  83. JC
    #2382530, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Is Flynn accused by anyone of committing any actual crime?

    Yes there is. He spoke to a Wussian diplomat in the open at the DC function. The D’rats say this is treason.

  84. C.L.
    #2382531, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    So asking Comey not to investigate Flynn for not committing a crime was a pretty sane and reasonable request; more or less, a “pull your head in” moment.

  85. Zyconoclast
    #2382535, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Attended a conference today.
    One of the topics was UN 2030 Sustainable Develpoment Goals.

    I got the first question in and said all 6 speakers spoke highly of if it. I said that is was strange that the were no critical comments.

    I asked is this because there was some sort of regulatory or financial penalty for organisation not to fully enforce and implement it.

    I was told there was no penalty but that we couldn’t afford not to be involved.

    It was a SJW orgy of smugness.

  86. JC
    #2382538, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    What we have, at the very moment, as accusations against Trump, are the following.

    1. He spoke to the the wussian foreign minster and the wussian ambassador and gave them highly classified, sensitive intel.

    McMaster has gone of record saying Trump did no such thing. How would Fake News MSM even know what was discussed in the room. Furthermore the President has full authority to declassify anything he wants.

    2. Comey reckons Trump asked him to go easy on Flynn.
    How can anyone prove this? Furthermore does Comey have a copy of this diary note on hand and if so why, as it’s the property of the FBI. Not his.

  88. Infidel Tiger
    #2382543, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Trump needs to employ Graeme Bird to save the Republic: Mass Sackings.

  90. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2382547, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Front page of the Oz – no link yet – is running with the story about how a FOURTEEN year old bride, married to a man twenty years her senior, was given a $1400 necklace as her dowry. Presumably, that’s meant to compensate her for all that follows. Has Yasmin Able Magpie been contacted for comment?

  91. JC
    #2382550, posted on May 17, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Bird was just banned from Twitter, for you know what. He can’t help himself. He just can’t. He could be talking about what he had for lunch and he’d break out into some sort of antisemitic slur.

  93. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2382553, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Slowly building up on the Korean peninsula….

    Oh, fvck, here we go again. I’m off the reserve list, thank you.

  94. srr
    #2382554, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Tailgunner
    #2382398, posted on May 17, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Red Pill⏳ @RedPillDropper
    #SethRich /pol/ posts letter from Seth Rich girlfriend explaining why he was killed by associates of @HillaryClinton to stop Bernie Sanders.
    3:02 AM – 17 May 2017

    Monty’s Satanist friends are for real.
    Moloch approved this message.

    For you Gunner … but keep Stimpson well away, it’s far beyond even the savoury topped flat bread people

    May 9, 2017
    George Webb was my guest on CharacterDriven on Monday, May 8th and the story is breaking open daily. Today James Comey was given his walking papers and it’s only a matter of time before George’s amazing work comes to fruition.

    The show went over the hour we had live on radio, but the information that George shares with my audience, especially about the Canadian connection, is prescient. Please listen and share this information far and wide so that folks will finally have their eyes opened about what’s really happening…a replay of history that needs to be exposed.

    Visit George’s YouTube site: http://www.youtube.com/user/GeorgWebb or on Twitter @georgwebb

  96. JC
    #2382559, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Yea Testes, that famous prediction in an article that also claimed….

    Trump getting golden showers from hookers in Russia.

    He continued: “The American officials went on to say that they believed that Putin has ‘levers of pressure’ over Trump—but refrained from going into any detail.”

    The potential leverage referred to is believed to be a dossier of unverified but potentially explosive allegations against Mr Trump which was compiled by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 agent.

    Get the fuck out of here.

  97. C.L.
    #2382563, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

    The Western left now hates Russia!
    Ahahahahahaha.

  98. Top Ender
    #2382564, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Care to give the NK scenario some thought Zulu?

    Prediction required:

    – date of Korean warfare commencement (any two or more state actors)

    – initial type of engagement

    – duration

    – outcome

    I will come up with mine in the morning.

    Others welcome to state their entries – I will keep a tally.

  99. testpattern
    #2382565, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:46 am

    They love her. I was at appea today, wish I could’ve heard her yesterday. The more the bigots diss her the stronger, and richer, she becomes. Yazza 10 bigots 0.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/yassmin_a?lang=en

  100. dover_beach
    #2382567, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:46 am

    The Western Left are humiliating themselves.

  101. C.L.
    #2382570, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Yazza is the black Muslim bird who hates ANZAC Day, is that right?
    Or is that another one?
    Honest question.

  103. C.L.
    #2382572, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Tim Blair – the Bill Leak of headlines …

    ABORT YOUR WAY TO NICER WEATHER.

    And that picture … yeeesh.

  104. m0nty
    #2382573, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:53 am

    You’re willing to take Comey’s word the exhange between him and the president took place where Trump suggested the FBI ease off on Flynn. This is of course coming from Comey, who was fired and has an obvious axe to grind.

    Comey diarised it at the time, three months ago, back when he had no idea he would be fired. That diary will get turned over to congressional committees and/or tendered as evidence through some channel, no doubt. And I am tipping the leaks from it will continue.

  105. srr
    #2382574, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:58 am

    James Delingpole‏ @JamesDelingpole 3h3 hours ago
    James Delingpole Retweeted Tesh

    Paxman should have this on his conscience.

    Tesh‏ @TeshPunja

    This @BBCNewsnight interview w/ @TRobinsonNewEra hasn’t aged well for Paxman #threegirls

    https://twitter.com/TeshPunja/status/864602245786152960

  106. testpattern
    #2382575, posted on May 18, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Worth repeating

    Matthew Mark luke and john
    Went to bed with their britches on
    When Cardinal Pell jumped in as well
    The others jumped out and ran like hell..

    From ‘the pell paternoster’

  107. srr
    #2382577, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Caolan Robertson‏ @CaolanRob

    UPDATE: @TRobinsonNewEra & I have been ambushed, rammed off the road, chased & attacked for reporting in a Muslim area. More soon.

    https://twitter.com/CaolanRob/status/864576910717837312

    Paul Joseph Watson‏Verified account @PrisonPlanet 3h3 hours ago
    Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted Caolan Robertson

    But no-go Muslim areas don’t exist. The media told me.

  108. JC
    #2382578, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Comey diarised it at the time, three months ago,

    How do you know this? Moreover why take his word that’s what was discussed? This also ignoring the fact that Trump has the right to fire Comey.

  109. srr
    #2382579, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:09 am

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 17h

    Trap triggered. Comey is prison bound

  110. C.L.
    #2382580, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Trump suggested the FBI ease off on Flynn

    Is this with respect to Flynn’s conversation with a Wussian at a public conference?
    Rather more important is what Comey’s sister-in-law said to him about the Clinton investigation after she took a $675,000 bribe from the Democrat Party.

  111. dover_beach
    #2382581, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:17 am

    From CL’s link, Tim Blair:

    Beats me what these “climate problems” are she’s talking about. Consider, too, Steinem’s 500-year timeline. Five centuries ago, childhood mortality rates basically took population issues out of the equation. And more recently, as climate change has become a big deal, we’re killing millions every year.

    Her solution isn’t working. Just how many additional deaths does Steinem want?

    Very good question. It’s not an exaggeration to liken feminists like Steinem as late-modern Himmlerians.

  112. srr
    #2382584, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:21 am

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 17h

    Trap triggered. Comey is prison bound

    And now /pol/ –

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 39m39 minutes ago

    /pol/ is down right now – no new posts are going through.

    Really makes you think… 🤔

    – and Adam Gingrich are getting heavy net muting –

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 13h

    The Stand #JohnWickOfPolitics
    [periscope]
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1BRJjWjEVgpxw

  113. srr
    #2382585, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:26 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 1h1 hour ago
    Replying to @polNewsForever

    SEIU=DNC’s biggest donor.
    SEIU=Union of nurses.
    DNC operatives bragged on video that Unions do dirty work.
    #SethRich was alive at hospital.
    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864846793833672705
    ..
    FrogForge 👌 🥛‏ @Frog_Forge 49m
    Replying to @polNewsForever

    4chan is down
    ___

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 2h2 hours ago

    Remember this tweet in regards to the Comey Memos. Everything Comey says will be checked against actual recordings.
    Comey is in trouble.
    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/864830746132983808

  114. JC
    #2382586, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:28 am

    So lets get this straight, Comey comes out with information he carried a diary note that the president tried to strong arm him… only after he was fired and not when he was FBI chief. This is supposed to make Comey appear credible.

  115. Westie woman
    #2382588, posted on May 18, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Just lurking as usual but I need to rant a little bit. ..

    I am bloody sick to death of the following words

    Diversity ( sending me nuts right now)

    Sustainability

    Eco (add any word)

    Fairness

    Equality

    These words are now meaningless to me and have been removed from my vocabulary

  116. srr
    #2382590, posted on May 18, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Talk2Me Radio‏ @talk2meradiouk 1h1 hour ago

    .@TRobinsonNewEra attacked in Muslim neighbourhood!
    Don’t miss @CaolanRob from @TheRebelTV on today’s show

    Call 020 38 29 1234
    ..
    Jon Gaunt‏ @jongaunt 1h1 hour ago
    Jon Gaunt Retweeted Caolan Robertson

    Don’t miss @CaolanRob on today’s show from 4! He’ll be telling me what happened to him and @TRobinsonNewEra

    Listen: http://jongaunt.com
    ..
    Caolan Robertson‏ @CaolanRob

    Update
    https://twitter.com/caolanrob/status/864593122218692608

  117. srr
    #2382591, posted on May 18, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Dr Stevenson ✡‏ @InSonicbloom 18h18 hours ago

    #threegirls when tommy robinson spoke about stuff like this he went to jail & people like this who rape children go free
    ..
    QueeniesSoapbox‏ @QueeniesSoapbox 17h17 hours ago

    “Billy made a video of me dancing naked now I’m famous in pakistan”
    *answers ringing mobile
    “salam alaikum” #Threegirls #NotJustInRotherham
    [watch the clip]
    https://twitter.com/QueeniesSoapbox/status/864614367987453952

  118. Mark from Melbourne
    #2382596, posted on May 18, 2017 at 3:09 am

    Shades of Professor Bunyip.

    Methinks more than shades.

  119. John constantine
    #2382605, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Upcoming consultation process for the shearing industry, so those consulted with have the chance to agree with random drug testing of shearers.

    While the State is doing drug tests, it might as well do alcohol tests as well.

    While the State is doing their unwarranted, unannounced drug and alcohol testing, it might as well check occupational health and safety, and inspect all paperwork is compliant.

    (You are not displaying the Diversity and Tolerance posters the State sent this workplace, citizen?.)

  120. John constantine
    #2382606, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:49 am

    The big rain event still forecast for tonight, which will make for an excellent Autumn break.

    Will not finish cropping in time, but will cheer it on anyway.

    Got popped tire to slip into the tire service this morning anyway, big heavy sod of a thing it is.

  121. Senile Old Guy
    #2382608, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:08 am

    This seems to have been ignored:

    Australia’s five major banks have been told they must sign non-disclosure agreements before the Turnbull government hands over details of its new $6.2 billion bank levy. It’s understood the non-disclosure agreements will have to be signed by each and every individual who needs to see the legislation – which could be as many as 30 or 40 people across the country and even around the world – and will curtail the external advice banks can receive before they respond to the proposed laws in the 24 hour time frame.

    So a big new tax…and the Turnbull government is gagging everyone on the details?

    Utterly illiberal. Utterly despicable.

    And this from the so-called Liberal party.

    A big new secret-details tax. From the Liberal party.

  123. Top Ender
    #2382611, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:16 am

    Comment underneath the Quadrant article:

    en passant
    May 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    I do not know Pell, I am not a catholic, I have no idea if he is guilty, but suspect that he is not (despite years of fantastic harassment), but why don’t we just get it over with and burn him at the stake as an example to others?
    Just so long as we capture the CO2 produced …

  124. Top Ender
    #2382612, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Hillllaryyyy is back!

    Returning from her absence from public life, Hillary Clinton has made a bold return to politics.

    After spending the months after she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump going for long walks and attending Broadway shows in her home state of New York, Mrs Clinton has started a new political group.

    She announced the new initiative, called Onward Together, via her Twitter feed, and urged supporters to get involved.

    With her new group, she hopes to encourage people from all walks of life to get involved in politics.

    Mrs Clinton wants others to get more involved in their communities and run for office.

    The slogan for her new initiative is “resist, insist, persist, enlist”.

    Her new group appears to be aimed at people who agree with Democrat politics.

    The website says it “is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election.”

    “Citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy,” it continues.

    “In recent months, we’ve seen what’s possible when people come together to resist bullying, hate, falsehoods, and divisiveness, and stand up for a fairer, more inclusive America.”

    Unfortunately no comments at the UK Telegraph.

  125. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2382613, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Boambee John
    #2382468, posted on May 17, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Sorry – Just missed your question last night.

    I’m not up with the specific designs of those weapons but they do need maintenance. It’d be a story of the best Tom Clancy grade for the maintenance techs to nick off with the cores and whip them back to the US under the noses of the Turks.

    U.S. Faces Challenges Maintaining Aging Nuclear Arsenal

    Nice pic!

  126. srr
    #2382614, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:28 am

    The Rebel‏Verified account @TheRebelTV 2h2 hours ago

    Robert Spencer of @jihadwatchRS poisoned in #Iceland, and more: https://www.therebel.media/top_5_robert_spencer_poisoned_in_iceland … | #Islam #tcot
    ..
    Caolan Robertson‏ @CaolanRob

    UPDATE: @TRobinsonNewEra & I have been ambushed, rammed off the road, chased & attacked for reporting in a Muslim area. More soon.
    https://twitter.com/CaolanRob/status/864576910717837312

    The Rebel‏Verified account @TheRebelTV 4h4 hours ago
    The Rebel Retweeted Caolan Robertson

    Subscribe to Rebel Edge channel on YouTube to see the whole story soon: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOZN0I173I_3aIDrPw0Irmw … | #UK #tcot

  127. Sparkx
    #2382615, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:31 am

    Cheesed off: King Island wants to leave Tasmania and become part of Victoria

    Rock and a hard place?

  128. feelthebern
    #2382618, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:43 am

    Workers have the right to strike.
    But a snap strike like this makes the FWC regime a total farce.
    There should be a 2 week notice period before any industrial action.

  129. feelthebern
    #2382619, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:44 am

    Why didn’t Comey imediately report the Trump comments?

  130. Herodotus
    #2382621, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:01 am

    ABC and BBC both salivating at the prospect of a Trump impeachment!
    The Trumpster should have defended Flynn, as it has only encouraged the corrupt forces to go after more scalps including the big one.
    The BBC even used McCain saying something about Trump – and we know that it’s personal between those two.

  131. Sparkx
    #2382623, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:04 am

    I was looking to find out about the strike to which “feelthebern” was referring and found this gem –
    Bob Katter has taken French fashion label Chanel to task for appropriating Aboriginal culture with its sale of an almost $2,000 boomerang, and renewed his calls for the Australian Government to better protect Indigenous artists.
    If this is cultural appropriation are the aboriginals going to return their Toyota Landcruisers to Japan?

  132. Top Ender
    #2382624, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Pie-Man is going to put up a struggle – and hits back already:

    Pie-shover gives Qantas ‘new form of flight risk’
    The Australian12:00AM May 18, 2017

    The same-sex marriage ­opponent who shoved a pie in ­Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce’s face last week says the company has “identified a new form of flight risk” by banning him for life from its planes.

    In a further dig at Mr Joyce and his vocal campaign for marriage equality, Tony Overheu told The Australian in an email that he believed businesses should “run healthy operations employing people while providing needed goods and services”.

    The devout Christian said people such as him were fed up with moral stands taken by business leaders.

    “Having rejected the notion CEOs are to assume the role of moral watchdog, the elderly are saying enough is enough,” he said. “Meantime, having determined a new form of flight risk, it seems Qantas are taking what they see as appropriate measures to protect their passengers and employees.”

    Mr Overheu, 67, will no longer be able to fly with Qantas and its partner airlines, including Jetstar, Cathay Pacific and ­Emirates.

    Police charged him with common assault, damage and trespass after he walked on stage at a Perth business function and pushed a lemon meringue pie into Mr Joyce’s face.

    Mr Joyce gave a statement to police and vowed he would not be “bullied” into suppressing his views on social issues.

    Mr Overheu will appear in Perth Magistrates Court on June 7.

    Oz link

  133. calli
    #2382626, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Hillary says:

    “In recent months, we’ve seen what’s possible when people come together to resist bullying, hate, falsehoods, and divisiveness, and stand up for a fairer, more inclusive America.”

    Like this, or this?

  134. calli
    #2382629, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Trump in “trouble”. Seven’s Mike Amor delerious with expectation.

  135. Senile Old Guy
    #2382630, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Bob Katter has taken French fashion label Chanel to task for appropriating Aboriginal culture with its sale of an almost $2,000 boomerang, and renewed his calls for the Australian Government to better protect Indigenous artists.

    Katter is deluded. Wikipedia says:

    Historical evidence also points to the use of non-returning boomerangs by the Native Americans of California and Arizona, and inhabitants of southern India for killing birds and rabbits. Indeed, some boomerangs were not thrown at all, but were used in hand to hand combat by Indigenous Australians. Ancient Egyptian examples, however, have been recovered and experiments have shown that they functioned as returning boomerangs.

    And note that a ‘non-returning boomerang’ is, in fact, a stick. I am struggling to see how much ingenuity is required to ‘invent’ a stick.

  136. Herodotus
    #2382632, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:25 am

    While the left media go completely nuts over Trump, they are quite ok with Macron’s Unicorn Government, which has equal numbers of women and men, and a disparate crew from across the political spectrum from centre to left.

  137. Top Ender
    #2382634, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Commissioner of Forests writes WWII strategy – who knew?

    Brisbane Line no myth: chance find proves plan to sacrifice north

    A treasure trove of documents detailing how Australia was to be subjected to a scorched-earth policy if Japan had invaded 75 years ago has been uncovered in an amazing chance discovery.

    Heritage consultant Sue Rosen, researching dusty Forestry Commission files held in the NSW State Records centre in western Sydney, stumbled across the files in 2012. After two years of digging for further files, she has published them in a book, Scorched Earth, to be released next Wednesday.

    The files shed light on the controversial Brisbane Line — a reputed strategy of the wartime Menzies government to abandon most of Australia to the invaders and concentrate on defending the nation’s southeast, where most people lived and most industrial capacity was centred.

    The 1943 federal election was fought on war policy and resulted in a record majority for Labor prime minister John Curtin, who called a royal commission to investigate the Brisbane Line allegations. It was never proved that the government was prepared to abandon towns and cities outside the southeast, but a popular belief lingered that this was so. The documents discovered by Dr Rosen will add to this belief.

    Dr Rosen was researching the Murray River red gum forests of southern NSW when she came across the documents. Her job was to prepare signage and information plaques at public facilities managed by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

    Then she called up Forestry Commission File 3/5944. Instead of details of river red gums around Moama, she read phrases such as “Total War” and “Battle Stations for All”. “As I read on, it dawned on me I had found buried treasure,” Dr Rosen said.

    “I couldn’t believe my eyes, nor could I get the smile off my face. This sort of find sets your heart racing and I could not let it go.”

    The yellowing, tatty pages in the file were compiled by Harold Swain, the NSW Commissioner of Forests, who in 1942 chaired the scorched-earth sub-committee of the NSW government’s state war effort co-ordination committee.

    Swain was a bluff, outspoken character, “with an ego the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground”, who loved to get involved in fights with politicians and academics, according to his biographer, Peter Holzworth.

    The files first uncovered were incomplete, so Dr Rosen set off to find the missing parts, which she did by accessing documents held by other departments.

    Soon she had the full scorchedearth plans, described by fellow historian and author Peter Grose as “a treasure trove, a goldmine, a cornucopia of rich Australian history”.

    “We know that Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra were to be defended at all costs: too bad if you lived in Darwin, Perth, Adelaide or Hobart, still worse if you lived in Alice Springs or Townsville,” Mr Grose writes in a foreword to Dr Rosen’s forthcoming book.

    Publication comes between two of the most significant dates in World War II history: the Battle of the Coral Sea and the 75th anniversary of the Japanese submarine attack on Sydney Harbour on the night of May 31, 1942.

    Twenty-one sailors were killed when Japanese torpedos sank the converted ferry HMAS Kuttabul.

    Complete article from the Oz print edition page 3

  138. m0nty
    #2382635, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:27 am

    At hospital with stomach pain. My guess is appendix, waiting for blood work. The drugs they give you here are outstanding.

  139. Sparkx
    #2382636, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:31 am

    How many donuts did you eat Monty?

  140. Bear Necessities
    #2382637, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Get better Monty. I’ve experienced abdominal pain with a diseased Gall Bladder which needed to be removed. It was the worse pain in my life. Enjoy the clear soup and no solids for the next few days!

  141. Gab
    #2382638, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:32 am

    My guess is indigestion 😀

  142. cynical1
    #2382640, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Mr Joyce gave a statement to police and vowed he would not be “bullied” into suppressing his views on social issues.

    Yeah right.

    Stop the press.

    Millionaire poofter CEO with every “Progressive” in the World on his side, fears bullying by elderly Christian.

  143. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2382641, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Sorry to hear that M0nty – best wishes.

  144. feelthebern
    #2382644, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Hopefully under the morphine, an unfiltered monty will start posting.

  145. m0nty
    #2382645, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Not gall bladder, thankfully. Right quadrant of stomach. Appendix or ulcer I think, but I am not a doctor.

  146. feelthebern
    #2382647, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:35 am

    but I am not a doctor.

    Doctor, no.
    A spin-doctor for Hillary, yes.

  147. john constantine
    #2382654, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:40 am

    2017, their left subject Australia to a scorched earth policy, not just the Department of Social Justice Fires and Media Releases, but the broader Decolonialisation by Dewesternisation by Deindustrialisation.

    Their lefts Social Justice Scorched Earth policy can be seen in operation in the Murray Darling Basin, where deindustrialisation of water, rivers and agriculture and de-electrification through ruinables and the Scorched Earth road, rail, bridges and dams infrastructure policy are generating Social Justice Scorched Earth where the despised obsolete imperial colonial occupying forces once had a foodbowl.

    Zimbabwe equally for all, [except for those slightly more equal than others.]

  148. dover_beach
    #2382655, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Mr Joyce gave a statement to police and vowed he would not be “bullied” into suppressing his views on social issues.

    What a little, little man.

  149. candy
    #2382658, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Fatty liver, perhaps, Monty, if you’ve been feeling a bit off lately.

    Common complaint these days.

  150. Sparkx
    #2382659, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I agree DB. A sad little queen that gives us regular gay guys a bad name.

  151. Snoopy
    #2382662, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Mr Joyce gave a statement to police and vowed he would not be “bullied” into suppressing his views on social issues.

    Has anyone flown Qantas since Joyce released the Qantas staff SSM ring? Are the cabin staff dutifully flaunting their rings?

  152. Snoopy
    #2382666, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Fatty liver, perhaps, Monty,

    A not uncommon risk for a goose.

  153. m0nty
    #2382669, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I already have that, candy. Non-alcoholic. If it is that, hmm that is not good since I haven’t had active pain like this before from that. Hope it’s just something simple like appendix.

  154. stackja
    #2382672, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:54 am

    IDAHOBIT Day

    IDAHO BIT who?

  155. stackja
    #2382676, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    dover_beach
    #2382655, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:41 am
    Mr Joyce gave a statement to police and vowed he would not be “bullied” into suppressing his views on social issues.

    What a little, little man.

    Joyce is showing how mental health maybe related to many things.

  156. candy
    #2382681, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Hope it’s just something simple like appendix

    Ok, well all will become clear soon enough, you’re in the right place to get it sorted. Try not to worry too much, Monty.

  157. Adam
    #2382685, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Mr Joyce gave a statement to police and vowed he would not be “bullied” into suppressing his views on social issues.

    What a little, little man.

    Joyce doesn’t just have small man syndrome, he has small man poofter syndrome. Doesn’t get much worse I reckon.

  158. stackja
    #2382688, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:09 am

    And Trump caused this?

    Key dates in the Chelsea Manning case
    Associated Press
    12 minutes ago
    Aug. 21: Manning is sentenced to 35 years in prison. The next day she announces she is transgender, wanting to be known as Chelsea.

1 2 3

